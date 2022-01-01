Seabird Coffee & Co 35 Depot Ct

Seabird Coffee & Co imageView gallery

35 Depot Ct

Duxbury, MA 02332

COFFEE

Coffee

$2.80+

A deliciously roasted Seabird coffee, rotated on a daily basis.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Seabird's deliciously roasted coffee, topped with a pefectly steamed milk.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Seabird Coffee steeped in cold water for just the right amount of time, creating a wonderfully balanced "cold brewed" coffee.

Growler

$7.00

64oz Seabird Branded Growler!

Growler Refill

$21.00

Growler + Refill

$30.00

64oz of Seabird Cold Brew in our classic branded growler.

Hot Red Eye

$4.30+

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Iced Red Eye

$5.50+

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chai Tea

$4.50+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.75+

Golden Milk

$4.75+

Steamer

$2.75

Seasonal Drinks

Chagaccino

$6.25+

Chaider

$6.50+

Caramel Apple Latte

$6.25+

Maple Pumpkin Latte

$6.25+

Green Apple Matcha

$6.25+

Spiced Seabird Float

$6.25+

Seagreen Latte

$7.50+

Apple Cider

$6.50+

Laird Drinks

Maui Mocha

$6.25+

Golden Boy

$6.25+

Dirty Boy

$6.75+

Mauna Loa

$6.25+

Hot Tea

English Breakfast

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Jade Cloud Green Tea

$3.00

Turmeric Ginger (Herbal)

$3.00

Peppermint (Herbal)

$3.00

Blueberry Rooibos (Herbal)

$3.00

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Cold Drinks

Spin Drift

$2.50

Everybody Water

$2.50

Natalies Tangerine Honey

$4.75

Topo Chico

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Poland Spring

$1.50

Better Booch

$5.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.75

Vive Immunity Shots

$5.00

Pastries

Donut

$3.00

Gluten Free Donut

$5.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Apple Chausson

$5.00

Blueberry Scone

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.25

Spinach Cheddar Scone

$4.75

Cran Orange Scone

$4.25

AMG Snacks

$7.00

PDA Cookie

$3.25

Lemon Cake

$3.75

Chocolate Cake

$3.75

Spinach and Feta Croissant

$4.75

Raspberry Streusel

$4.75

Bagged Coffee

Mother's Helper

$17.00

Major Dude

$17.00

Brazil-Paubrasil

$15.50

Burundi-Turihamwe

$17.00

Colombia-Magia del Campo

$16.50

Colombia-Palmichal

$16.50

Costa Rica- Obata Honey

$18.00

El Salvador- Lenca

$17.00

Manos De Mujer Guatemala

$16.50

Java-Konang Springs

$16.00

Rwanda- Nyampinga

$17.00

Decaf Colombia- Pioneros

$16.00

Snowball Fight

$18.00

Comsa

$16.00

Churupampa

$16.00

Mother's Station

$17.00

Laird Superfood Pack

Original

$12.00

Cacao

$12.00

Unsweetened

$12.00

Turmeric

$12.00

Mushroom

$18.00

Jumpstart

$18.00

Pumpkin Spice

$12.00

Merch

Camper Cup

$25.00

Traveler Tumbler

$29.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$50.00

Rip Stop Rope Hat

$25.00

STICKER

$1.00

STICKAAAAAHHHHS KID

Hunter Hat

$35.00

Buffalo Check Hat

$32.00

Full Color Logo Sweathirt Crew

$60.00

Macramé Flat Air Plant Hanger

$65.00

Air plant Pod Hanger

$30.00

Large Plant hanger

$40.00

Medium Plant Hanger

$35.00

Straw hat

$35.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Seagreen

$40.00

Corduroy Hat

$30.00

MISC. MERCH

Chagaccino 1pk

$3.00

Postcard

$3.00

Bookmarks

$3.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wheel to the storm and fly!

35 Depot Ct, Duxbury, MA 02332

Seabird Coffee & Co image

