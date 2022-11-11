  • Home
Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill 4017 PRESTON RD STE 530

No reviews yet

4017 PRESTON RD STE 530

Plano, TX 75093

Order Again

Appetizers

bread and basil oil

$1.50
5 pc shrimp cocktail

5 pc shrimp cocktail

$11.00

served with cocktail and remoulade sauce

10 pc shrimp cocktail

10 pc shrimp cocktail

$20.00

served with cocktail and remoulade sauce

house smoked salmon

house smoked salmon

$16.00

lemon caper dill aioli and crostinis

fried calamari

fried calamari

$14.00

with grilled tomato marinara

mini crab cakes

mini crab cakes

$18.00

pank crust, cilantro, red bell pepper

lobster roll appetizer

lobster roll appetizer

$22.00

split top bun with lobster salad

tuna nachos

tuna nachos

$17.00

sesame crusted tuna, avocado wasabi, sweet that chili, cilantro

buffalo popcorn shrimp

buffalo popcorn shrimp

$15.00

served with ranch

smoked salmon dip

smoked salmon dip

$14.00

with tortilla chips

raw oyster

raw oyster

$3.50

fried oyster

$14.00

6 pieces, corn-meal fried

ceviche

ceviche

$18.00

mango, lime, tequila, with tortilla chips

Taste Of Sea Breeze

Taste Of Sea Breeze

$14.00

2 of each, shrimp cocktail, tuna nacho, smoke salmon chips

Croquettes

$18.00Out of stock

Snow Crab

$31.00

Meatballs

$17.00

Smoked Scallops

$18.00

Crab Cocktail

$19.00

Rock Shrimp

$19.00Out of stock

Sp Platter

$80.00

Sardines

$19.00

Bay Scallop App

$20.00Out of stock

soups

cup seafood gumbo

$6.00
bowl seafood gumbo

bowl seafood gumbo

$9.00

cup of New England chowder

$6.00
bowl of New England chowder

bowl of New England chowder

$9.00

cup of lobster bisque

$10.00Out of stock
bowl of lobster bisque

bowl of lobster bisque

$17.00Out of stock

Gazpacho

$9.00Out of stock

pots

maine mussel pot

maine mussel pot

$19.00

white wine, old bay, served with house salad

clam pot

clam pot

$20.00

white wine, old bay, served with house salad

shellfish medley

shellfish medley

$26.00

clam, mussels, and shrimp, white wine, old bay served with house salad

lobster

New England lobster roll

New England lobster roll

$24.00

split top bun with lobster salad and one house side

Connecticut lobster roll

Connecticut lobster roll

$30.00

split top bun with hot lobster and one house side

lobster grilled cheese

lobster grilled cheese

$19.00

texas toast, white cheddar, basil and one house side

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$28.00Out of stock

Lobster Thdrmador

$28.00Out of stock

fried plates

beer battered haddock

beer battered haddock

$15.00

comes with one house side

jumbo gulf shrimp

jumbo gulf shrimp

$23.00

comes with one house side

Pacific Fish

$25.00

Whole Belly Clam Plate

$38.00Out of stock

Fried Walleye

$18.00

pasta

lobster pasta

lobster pasta

$32.00

bacon, peas, mushrooms in a parmesan cream with a house salad

shrimp scampi over linguine

shrimp scampi over linguine

$20.00

garlic, lemon butter, crispy capers, with a house salad

Salmon Pasta

$25.00

salads

sea breeze seafood salad

sea breeze seafood salad

$21.00

shrimp and crab tossed in louis dressing on mixed greens, capers, kalamata olives, hearts of palms

field greens with balsamic and choice of protein

field greens with balsamic and choice of protein

$18.00

choice of shrimp, salmon/ lobster salad, crabcake (mkt price)

house salad

$6.00

field greens, asian slaw, chopped tomatos

fresh market fish

rainbow trout

rainbow trout

$24.00

cooked your way served with two speciailty sides

swordfish

swordfish

$34.00

cooked your way served with two speciailty sides

yellow-fin tuna

yellow-fin tuna

$34.00

cooked your way served with two speciailty sides

sea scallops

sea scallops

$36.00

cooked your way served with two speciailty sides

Atlantic salmon

Atlantic salmon

$25.00

cooked your way served with two speciailty sides

tilapia

$20.00

cooked your way served with two speciailty sides

Gulf jumbo shrimp

Gulf jumbo shrimp

$25.00

cooked your way served with two speciailty sides

Chilean sea bass

Chilean sea bass

$41.00

cooked your way served with two speciailty sides

monkfish

$31.00

cooked your way, served with two speciaitly sides

grouper

$37.00

cooked your way, served with two speciaitly sides

mahi-mahi

$28.00

cooked your way, served with two speciaitly sides

steelhead trout

$30.00

cooked your way, served with two speciaitly sides

flounder

$32.00

cooked your way, served with two speciaitly sides

red snapper

$35.00Out of stock

cooked your way, served with two speciaitly sides

red fish

$31.00Out of stock

cooked your way, served with two speciaitly sides

Halibut

$38.00

cooked your way, served with two speciaitly sides

Haddock

$26.00

king salmon

$33.00Out of stock

King Crab

chefs specials

baked crabmeat stuffed shrimp

baked crabmeat stuffed shrimp

$28.00

lemon dill butter and two speciality sides

sp grouper

$35.00

blsckened, red pepper jam and two specialty sides

sp mahi-mahi

$28.00

grilled with soy pineapple glaze and two specialty sides

sp steelhead trout

$33.00

cedar planked, herb salad, two specialty sides

sp flounder

$33.00

sauteed flounder and shrimp, artichoke sun-dried tomato basil butter and two specialty sides

baked crabmeat stuffed haddock

baked crabmeat stuffed haddock

$26.00

lemon dill butter and two speciality sides

cioppino

cioppino

$25.00

San Fransico style seafood stew, come with house salad and grilled bread

sp monkfish

$31.00

garlic saffron butter and two specialty sides

sp redfish

$37.00

roasted garlic butter, two specialty sides

sp halibut

$41.00

truffle potato crusted halibut, tarragon gruyure cream and two specialty sides

sp red snapper

$37.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Plate

$25.00

sp walleye

$27.00

Sp Soft Shell Crab

$39.00

Sp Scallops

$36.00

sp king salmon

$37.00Out of stock

King Stir Fry

$17.00

specialty sides

Side A

$6.00

snow peas and sweet red pepper

side B

$6.00

Mushroom Medley with cipollini onions

side C

$6.00

chimichurri rice

house sides

cole slaw

$4.00
asian slaw

asian slaw

$4.00

french fries

$4.00

hushpuppies

$4.00

8 pcs

1/2 hushpuppies

$2.00

4pcs

White Rice

$4.00

kids meals

kids salmon

$8.00

with french fries

kids fish sticks

$8.00

with french fries

kids fried shrimp

$8.00

with french fries

kids grilled shrimp

$8.00

with french fries

kids hot dog

$8.00

with french fries

kids chicken tenders

$8.00

with french fries

kids hamburger

$8.00

with french fries

kids pasta

$8.00

butter or marinara

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

key lime pie

key lime pie

$8.00

graham cracker crust, strawberry and mango tart drizzle, whipped cream

ice cream pie

ice cream pie

$11.00

oreo cookie crust, chocolate chip ice cream, Norwegian cookie crumble. carmel drizzle

creme brulee

creme brulee

$10.00

espresso creme brulee

cobbler

cobbler

$11.00

mixed berry cobbler, with vanilla ice cream, carmel drizzle

ice cream

$3.50

scoop of vanilla

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon Club

Smoked Salmon Club

$17.00

smoked salmon, bacon, havarti, lettuce, tomato red onion marmalade, with mayo and one house side

fish sandwich

$15.00

grilled, blackened, fried, lettuce, tomato, red onion marmalade, remoulade with one house side

crab cake sandwich

$21.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion marmalade. one house side

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Sandwich O Day

$22.00

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$24.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Bottle Tea

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated for 15 years, serving the best fish in DFW!!!

Location

4017 PRESTON RD STE 530, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

