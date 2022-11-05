Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seacoast Soups

301 Reviews

$

85 Lafayette Rd

North Hampton, NH 03862

Hot Soups

Beef Stew - Pint

$7.00

Braised Stew Meat, Carrots, Celery, Parsnips, Potatoes and Red Wine (Dairy Free)

Beef Stew - Quart

$14.00

Braised Stew Meat, Carrots, Celery, Parsnips, Potatoes and Red Wine (Dairy Free)

Chicken Noodle - Pint

$7.00

Homemade Chicken Stock, Roasted Chicken, White Wine, Carrots, Celery and Egg Noodles

Chicken Noodle - Quart

$14.00

Homemade Chicken Stock, Roasted Chicken, White Wine, Carrots, Celery and Egg Noodles

Spicy Thai - Pint

$7.00

Red Curry, Coconut Milk, Mung Bean Noodles, Roasted Chicken, Ginger, Peanuts, Lemongrass and Lobster Stock (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Spicy Thai - Quart

$14.00

Red Curry, Coconut Milk, Mung Bean Noodles, Roasted Chicken, Ginger, Peanuts, Lemongrass and Lobster Stock (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Tomato - Pint

$7.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Onion, Fresh Basil and Thyme (Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Tomato - Quart

$14.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Onion, Fresh Basil and Thyme (Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Grab and Go Soups (Refrigerated)

Buffalo Cauliflower - Quart (FROZEN)

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Hot Sauce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and Bleu Cheese (Vegetarian)

Creamy Parsnip - Quart (FROZEN)

$14.00

Roasted Parsnips, Leeks, Cream, Fresh Thyme and Honey (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Our Homemade Chicken Stock - Quart (FROZEN)

$10.00

Roasted Chicken Bones, Garlic, Thyme, Sage, Rosemary, Pepper (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Three Bean Chili - Quart

$14.00

Kidney Beans, Black Beans, Cannelini Beans, Ground Beef, Cilantro, Gluten Free Dark Beer, Tomatoes, Corn and Zucchini (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Tomato - Quart (FROZEN)

$14.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Onion, Fresh Basil and Thyme (Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Tuscan Tortellini - Quart

$14.00

Cannellini Beans, Onions, Garlic, Fresh Parsley, Fresh Rosemary, Diced Tomatoes and Cheese Tortellini (Vegetarian)

Salads

Our Signature Chinese Chicken Salad - Large

$12.00

Shredded Iceberg, Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Crunchy Rice Noodles with a Sweet and Tangy Dressing (GF, DF) *Sorry no modifications*

Our Signature Chinese Chicken Salad - Small

$8.00

Shredded Iceberg, Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Crunchy Rice Noodles with a Sweet and Tangy Dressing (GF, DF) *Sorry no modifications*

Classic Caesar Salad - Large

$8.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Homemade Croutons (V)

Classic Caesar Salad - Small

$6.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Homemade Croutons (V)

Asian Salad - Large

$8.00

Red Cabbage, Edamame, Snap Peas and Peanuts w/Peanut-Lime Dressing (V, GF, DF)

Asian Salad - Small

$6.00

Red Cabbage, Edamame, Snap Peas and Peanuts w/Peanut-Lime Dressing (V, GF, DF)

Greek Salad - Large

$8.00

Chick Peas, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives and Feta w/Greek Vinaigrette (V, GF)

Greek Salad - Small

$6.00

Chick Peas, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives and Feta w/Greek Vinaigrette (V, GF)

House Salad - Large

$8.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Sunflower Seeds w/Lemon Vinaigrette (V, GF)

House Salad - Small

$6.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Sunflower Seeds w/Lemon Vinaigrette (V, GF)

Mexican Salad - Large

$8.00

Black Beans, Corn, Red Onions and Tomatoes w/Creamy Chipotle Dressing (V, GF)

Mexican Salad - Small

$6.00

Black Beans, Corn, Red Onions and Tomatoes w/Creamy Chipotle Dressing (V, GF)

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Shaved Parmesan and Homemade Croutons

Asian Wrap

$7.00

Red Cabbage, Edamame, Snap Peas and Peanuts w/Peanut-Lime Dressing

Greek Wrap

$7.00

Chick Peas, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives and Feta w/Greek Vinaigrette

House Wrap

$7.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Sunflower Seeds w/Lemon Vinaigrette

Mexican Wrap

$7.00

Black Beans, Corn, Red Onions and Tomatoes w/Creamy Chipotle Dressing

Grilled Cheese Panini

Ciabatta Roll, Cheddar, Parmesan

Small Panini

$3.00

3" Ciabatta Roll, Rustic Cheddar and Parmesan

Large Panini

$6.00

6" Ciabatta Roll, Rustic Cheddar and Parmesan

Take Home Meals

Macaroni w/4 Cheeses - Large

$20.00

Pasta, Sharp Cheddar, Jarlsberg, Fontina, Parmesan and Panko Breadcrumbs (Vegetarian)

Veggie Pad Thai - Quart

$14.00

Rice Noodles, Tamarind Sauce, Shredded Carrots, Peanuts, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro and Scallions (Vegetarian *Contains Fish Sauce, Gluten Free, Dairy Free) *Sorry no modifications*

Chicken Pad Thai - Quart

$14.00

Rice Noodles, Roasted Chicken, Tamarind Sauce, Shredded Carrots, Peanuts, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro and Scallions (Gluten Free, Dairy Free) *Sorry no modifications*

*NEW* Beef Enchilada Casserole - Large

$20.00

Ground Beef, Onions, Black Beans, Corn, Homemade Red Enchilada Sauce, Corn Tortillas, Shredded Cheese

Chicken Pot Pie - Large

$20.00

Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onions and Peas

Penne a la Vodka - Quart

$15.00

Penne, Tomato Sauce, Sausage, Vodka, Fresh Basil and Cream

Shepherd's Pie - Large

$20.00

Ground Beef, White Wine, Tomato Sauce, Corn, Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Thyme (Gluten Free)

Chicken Enchilada Casserole - Large

$20.00Out of stock

Chopped Corn Tortillas, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Lime Juice, Roasted Chicken and Shredded Cheddar

Cold Sides

8oz Buffalo Chicken Salad

$5.00

8oz Curried Chicken Salad

$5.00

8oz Tuna Salad

$5.00

8 oz Roasted Chicken

$5.00

8 oz Quinoa

$5.00

Sweet Treats

Honey Butter Soaked Cornbread

$3.00

Gluten Free Honey Butter Soaked Cornbread

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Gluten Free Peanut Butter, Oatmeal and M&M Cookie

$3.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bar

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seacoast Soups offers a friendly, relaxed environment with fresh and delicious soups, salads, wraps, take-home meals and sweet treats, all designed to make your day a little easier and a lot tastier!

Website

Location

85 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton, NH 03862

Directions

