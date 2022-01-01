Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Sea Crab

review star

No reviews yet

25 S Main St

Neptune City, NJ 07753

Starter🍗

Water

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Fried Tender Pieces of Calamari. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection.

Mozzarella Sticks (7 pcs)

$8.00

Italian Style Breading Mozzarella Sticks. Six sticks in an order and served with marinara sauce

Drunken Mussels

$16.00

Drunken Clams

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Wagyu Sliders

$18.00Out of stock

Crab Mac n Cheese

$25.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Tasty Cajun Wing and staff favorites!!!

Crab Cake

$16.00+

Onion Ring Tower

$8.00Out of stock

Stuffed Clams

$15.00Out of stock

Soups/Salads

Seafood Gumbo

$7.00+

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

Harvest Green Salad

$14.00

Firecracker Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Seafood Cobb Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Clams on the Half Shell

$9.00+

Fresh Oysters

$16.00+

Cocktail Trio Platter

$39.00

Handhelds

Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.00

Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried Shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.

Catfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried U.S.A Catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.

Softshell Crab Po'Boy

$21.00

Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried Softshell Crab, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.

Steak Burger

$16.00

Once you’ve tried a Beef Brisket Burger, you may never go back to plain ground beef again!

Tacos (2)

$16.00

🦐 Fish or 🐟 Shrimp? Your choice! :)

Warm Lobster Roll

$26.00Out of stock

Originated in Connecticut but are also seen at Sea Crab!

Flounder Po Boy

$16.00

Crispy Catches

Catfish (4 pcs)

$19.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.

Flounder (4 pcs)

$19.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Flounder Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.Flounder is stand out for its delicate and fine texture.

Whiting (4 pcs)

$18.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Whiting. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Whiting is standout for its light, firm, lean, sweet and delicate taste. Staff Favorite!

Jumbo Shrimp (10 pcs)

$20.00

Battered and Fried Jumbo Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.

Oyster (8 pcs)

$22.00Out of stock

Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty House seasoning flour and fry to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. Fresh to order

Scallop (8 pcs)

$22.00

Deep Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Soft-Shell Crab (2 pcs)

$22.00

Fried Succulent Soft-Shell Crab. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Battered and Fried Fresh Chicken Tenders. Served with a side, coleslaw and ranch sauce. Staff Favorite!

Sample Platter

$24.00

SeaCrab Platter

$34.00

The Boil🦀

Green Mussel

$14.95

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Black Mussel

$14.95

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Clams

$16.95

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Crawfish

$16.95

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Large Shrimp

$21.95

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Whole Lobster

$27.95

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Snow Crab Leg

$31.99

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Lobster Tails

$33.95

Two lobster tails are served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Dungeness Crab Leg

$31.99

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

King Crab Leg

$45.99

Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Blue Crabs

$34.00+Out of stock

Two blue crabs are served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

Buckets🦀🍤

Be Shellfish Catch

$34.00

Classic Catch

$44.00

Crab Catch

$88.00

Fisherman’s Feast

$199.00

The SS SeaCrab-Oceans Catch

$799.00

Main Entrees

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$27.00

Seafood Jambalaya

$28.00

Miso Salmon

$28.00

Bayou Catch

$29.00

Mardi Gras Pasta

$33.00

Snapper New Orleans

$34.00

Lobster Lingo

$46.00

Rustic Lobster

$59.00

Land Lovers

Bourbon Steak

$39.00

Land & Sea

$44.00

Dry Aged Cowboy 24 oz

$59.00

Dry Aged Porterhouse 38 oz

$85.00

Sides🍟🍠🍚

Crispy Fries

$6.00

Lightly Seasoned and Battered Fries. Perfect pair with Boiled Seafood!

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries. Staff Favorites!

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!

Grilled Baguette

$7.00

Grilled Baguettes with Seasoned Butter!

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Freshly made daily, creamy shredded slaw mix✨✨✨

Garlic Noodles

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Cream Spinach

$9.00Out of stock

Dirty Rice

$7.00

Steam Rice

$4.00

Roasted Garlic Potatoes

$8.00

Sauteed Garlic Broccoli

$7.00

Delicious and healthy side dish!

Egg Noodle

$7.00

Add- Ons➕

Extra Corn (2)

$4.00

Extra Potato (3)

$4.00

Boiled Egg

$4.00

Extra Sausage (3)

$5.00

Egg Noodles

$7.00Out of stock

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Drawn Butter

$1.00

Extra Old Bay

$0.75+

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Extra Aioli

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$1.00+

1 Lobster Tail

$19.00

Catfish 2 Piece

$9.00

Shrimp 5 Pieces

$9.50

Flounder 2 Piece

$9.00

2 Piece Baguette

$3.00

Desserts🍰🎂🍪

Ice Cream

$5.00

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$8.00

Sweet Potato Maple Cheese Cake

$10.00

Beignets

$7.00

Lychee Creme Brulee

$11.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Campfire Lava Smore

$11.00

Smoke Maple Bourbon Ice Cream

$8.00

Sushi Starters

Edamame

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Spicy Crab Salad

$8.00

Pepper Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Sashimi (No Rice)

Shrimp Sashimi

$8.00

Eel Sashimi

$8.00

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.00

Octopus Sashimi

$8.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Sashimi Combo Deluxe

$25.00

Nigiri (With Rice)

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Eel Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

Yellow Tail Nigiri

$7.00

Octopus Nigiri

$7.00

Sushi Combo Deluxe

$23.00

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, avocado, and kani.

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and asparagus.

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna, and crunchies goodness.

Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Ebi shrimp, cucumber with spicy mayo sauce.

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Traditional tuna roll

Yellow Tail Roll

$9.00

Traditional yellowtail roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Traditional salmon Roll

Eel Roll

$9.00

Eel, cucumber with eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Shrimp, cucumber with eel sauce

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$7.00

Specialty Roll

Philly Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab, and cucumber topped with tobiko eel sauce.

Green Dragon Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab meat, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, pepper tuna and crunchies.

Tiger Roll

$16.00

Fresh lobster, cucumber topped with avocado crab salad in spicy mayo.

Crispy Prawn Roll

$16.00

Spicy Lady Roll

$16.00

Seared tuna and cucumber, topped with kani salad and scallion mayo.

Amazing Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with pepper tuna and spicy mayo crunchies.

Dragon Fire Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado spicy & eel sauce wrapped in soy paper.

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

King Crab Roll

$17.00

Alaskan crab, cucumber, with avocado crab salad and crunches.

Poke Bowls

Salmon bowl

$18.00

Tuna bowl

$18.00

Veggie bowl

$18.00

Hawaii bowl

$22.00

SeaCrab bowl

$22.00

Sake

Ozeki "Hana Awaka"

$20.00

Gekkeikan "Black & Gold"

$37.00

Ty Ku "Black"

$33.00

Hakusturu "Superior"

$37.00

Shimizu-No-Mai "Pure Dusk"

$33.00

JINRO

$14.00

Sea Crab Cocktails

Raspberry 75

$13.00Out of stock

Tokyo Tea

$13.00

Blue Lagoon

$13.00

Spicy Martini

$14.00

Ladybird Special

$13.00

Sunset Rush

$13.00

Dragon Fruit Mojito

$14.00

Spicy Crab Margarita

$14.00

Expresso Martini

$14.00

Passion Spritz

$14.00

Fisherman's Tonic

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Red Dawn

$14.00

Martini's

Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$12.00

Sidecar

$13.00

White Lady

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$12.00

Cocktails

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Bahama Momma

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Planter's Rum Punch

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Dark And Stormy

$12.00

Midori Sour

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Green Tea Cocktail

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Seaside Sunset Bucket

$14.00

Shore Punch Bucket

$14.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$9.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

007

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$11.00

Michelada

$13.00

Negroni

$11.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$12.00

Frozen Daiquiris

Strawberry Daiquiri

$13.00

Pińa Colada

$13.00

Mango Daiquiri

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Miami Vice

$13.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$5.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Stoli (Orange)

$8.00+

Ketel One (Grapefruit)

$9.00+

Ketel One ( Peach)

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

V One

$11.00+

Ciroc

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

St. George (Chile)

$13.00+

Belvedere

$14.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Smirnoff

$8.00+

Stateside

$8.00+

Gin

House Gin

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

Monkey 47

$14.00+

Hendricks Neptunia

$13.00+

Rum

House Rum

$5.00+

Barcadi

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Meyer's Rum

$9.00+

Rum Chata

$9.00+

Sailor Jerry

$9.00+

Plantation

$9.00+

Whaler's

$8.00+

Calypso

$4.00+

Don Q

$7.00+

Tequila

House Tequila

$6.00+

Espolon (Blanco)

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo (Gold)

$9.00+

Xicaru

$12.00+

Milagro

$11.00+

21 Seeds

$13.00+

Tanteo (Jalapeño)

$13.00+

Patron (Silver)

$14.00+

Casamigos

$14.00+

Patron (Reposado)

$15.00+

Don Julio

$15.00+

Tres Agaves

$14.00+

1800

$13.00+

Azul

$27.00+

Rock&Roll

$7.00+

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$5.00+

Fireball

$3.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jack Daniels (Honey)

$9.00+

Redemption

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Bulleit (Bourbon)

$11.00+

Bulleit (Rye)

$11.00+

Skrewball

$7.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Misunderstood (Ginger Spiced)

$11.00+

Rosie Apple Pie

$11.00+

Rosie's Maple Bacon

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Iron Smoke

$12.00+

Jack Fire

$9.00+

Howler Head

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$14.00+

Seagrams 7

$8.00+

Cognac

Henessy VS

$15.00+

Remy Martin (V.S.O.P)

$18.00+

Remy Martin XO

$40.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Scotch

Dewar's

$7.00+

Johnny Walker (Red)

$8.00+

Johnny Walker (Black)

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12yr ( Single Malt)

$18.00+

Macallan 12 Yr

$20.00+

Johnny Walker (Blue)

$48.00+

Glenfiddich

$19.00

Liqueur

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Black Haus (Black Berry Schnapps)

$6.00+

Berentzen (Apple)

$6.00+

Rumple Minze (Peppermint Schnapps)

$6.00+

Disaronno

$9.00+

Midori (Melon)

$8.00+

Campari

$6.00

De Kuyper (Razzmatazz- Raspberry)

$6.00

Kahlua

$10.00

De Kuyper (Sour Apple)

$6.00

Soho (Lychee)

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Leroux (Anisette)

$6.00

De Kuyper (Watermelon)

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

De Kuyper (Sour Apple)

$6.00

De Kuyper (Creme De Cacao)

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

De Kuyper (Peachtree)

$6.00

Martini & Rossi (Extra Dry)

$6.00

Martini & Rossi (Rosso)

$6.00

De Kuyper (Buttershots)

$6.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Romana Sambvca

$8.00

De Kuyper (Triple-Sec)

$6.00

Devkuper (Creme De Menthe)

$6.00

Boulaine (Sloe Gin)

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

St. George (Raspberry)

$7.00

Misc

$11.00

Starlino

$10.00

St Germaine

$8.00

Shots

The Wheel

Car Bomb

$9.00

Chocolate Pretzel

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$3.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Pink 😺 Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$4.00

PB&J

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$10.00

Brain Freeze

$2.00

Jaeger Bomb

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Pink Lemonade Shot

$2.00

Draft Beer

Asbury Park (SeaDragon)

$7.00

Draft Bluemoon

$5.00

Draft Bud Light

$5.00

Kane (Head High)

$7.00

Samuel Adams (Seasonal)

$6.00

Draft Yuengling

$5.00

Carton Beach

$7.00

Draft Guiness

$6.00

Cape May Oktoberfest

$7.00

Draft Stella

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard (Crisp Apple)

$6.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$7.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Dogfish (Pale Ale) 60 Min

$5.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Land Shark

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Highlife

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Yuengling Flight

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Guiness Bottle

$7.00

Elysian

$7.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Golden Monkey

$5.00

Redds

$6.00

Yuengling Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Warsteiner

$7.00

House Wine

Sycamore Lane (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$7.00

Sycamore Lane (Chardonnay)

$7.00

Sycamore Lane (Merlot)

$7.00

Sycamore Lane (Pinot Grigio)

$7.00

Barefoot White Zinfadel

$7.00

(Barefoot) Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

(Barefoot) Pinot Noir

$7.00

Red Raspberry Sangria

$9.00

White Peach Sangria

$9.00+

White Wine

Villa Sandi (Pinot Grigio)

$8.00+

Ecco Domani (Pinot Grigio)

$8.00+

Cavit (Pinot Grigio)

$8.00+

Santa Margherita (Pinot Grigio)

$12.00+

Mason Cellars (Sauvignon Blanc)

$10.00+

White Haven ( Sauvignon Blanc)

$9.00+

Seaglass (Sauvignon Blanc)

$7.00+

Matua (Sauvignon Blanc)

$10.00+

J Lohr (Chardonnay)

$8.00+

Josh (Chardonnay)

$10.00+

Joel Gott (Chardonnay)

$10.00+

Crustaces (Pinot Blanc)

$9.00+Out of stock

Relax (Riesling)

$9.00+

J Lohr (Riesling)

$9.00+

Barefoot (Moscato)

$7.00+

Red Wine

Barefoot (Pinot Noir)

$7.00+

Guenoc (Pinot Noir)

$8.00+

The Calling ( Pinot Noir)

$8.00+

J Lohr (Pinot Noir)

$9.00+

Crios (Malbec)

$9.00+

Alamos (Malbec)

$9.00+

Trinity Oaks (Merlot)

$8.00+

J Lohr (Merlot)

$9.00+

Skyfall (Cabernet Sauv)

$7.00+

Josh (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$9.00+

Three Finger Jack (Cabernet Sauv)

$9.00+

J Lohr (Cabernet)

$9.00+

19 Crimes (Blend)

$8.00+

Apothic Inferno (Blend)

$9.00+

DaVinci (Chianti)

$8.00+

Apothic Red

$8.00+

Rosé & Bubbles

Avissi (Prosecco)

$9.00+

La Marca (Prosecco)

$9.00+

Josh (Prosecco)

$10.00+

Bieler Sabine (Rosé)

$9.00+

The Palm (Rosé)

$9.00+

Natura (Organic Rosé)

$7.00+

Prophecy (Rosé)

$6.00+

Veuve Clicquot

$12.00+

Victorious Pink Grand Cuvee

$9.00+

Vodka Sodas

White claw

$5.00

High noon

$5.00

Stateside

$5.00

Surfside Ice Tea

$5.00

Food

Ceaser Salad

$9.00

Flounder 3 piece

$15.00

Catfish 3 piece

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp 8 Piece

$17.00

Chicken tender

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our purpose is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.

Location

25 S Main St, Neptune City, NJ 07753

Directions

Gallery
Sea Crab Ashbury image
Sea Crab Ashbury image
Sea Crab Ashbury image

