Sea Crab
25 S Main St
Neptune City, NJ 07753
Starter🍗
Water
Crispy Calamari
Fried Tender Pieces of Calamari. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection.
Mozzarella Sticks (7 pcs)
Italian Style Breading Mozzarella Sticks. Six sticks in an order and served with marinara sauce
Drunken Mussels
Drunken Clams
Coconut Shrimp
Wagyu Sliders
Crab Mac n Cheese
Chicken Wings
Tasty Cajun Wing and staff favorites!!!
Crab Cake
Onion Ring Tower
Stuffed Clams
Soups/Salads
Raw Bar
Handhelds
Shrimp Po'Boy
Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried Shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.
Catfish Po'Boy
Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried U.S.A Catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.
Softshell Crab Po'Boy
Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried Softshell Crab, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.
Steak Burger
Once you’ve tried a Beef Brisket Burger, you may never go back to plain ground beef again!
Tacos (2)
🦐 Fish or 🐟 Shrimp? Your choice! :)
Warm Lobster Roll
Originated in Connecticut but are also seen at Sea Crab!
Flounder Po Boy
Crispy Catches
Catfish (4 pcs)
Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.
Flounder (4 pcs)
Battered and Fried Fresh Flounder Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.Flounder is stand out for its delicate and fine texture.
Whiting (4 pcs)
Battered and Fried Fresh Whiting. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Whiting is standout for its light, firm, lean, sweet and delicate taste. Staff Favorite!
Jumbo Shrimp (10 pcs)
Battered and Fried Jumbo Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
Oyster (8 pcs)
Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty House seasoning flour and fry to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. Fresh to order
Scallop (8 pcs)
Deep Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Soft-Shell Crab (2 pcs)
Fried Succulent Soft-Shell Crab. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Homemade Chicken Tenders
Battered and Fried Fresh Chicken Tenders. Served with a side, coleslaw and ranch sauce. Staff Favorite!
Sample Platter
SeaCrab Platter
The Boil🦀
Green Mussel
Black Mussel
Clams
Crawfish
Large Shrimp
Whole Lobster
Snow Crab Leg
Lobster Tails
Two lobster tails are served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Dungeness Crab Leg
King Crab Leg
Blue Crabs
Two blue crabs are served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Buckets🦀🍤
Main Entrees
Land Lovers
Sides🍟🍠🍚
Crispy Fries
Lightly Seasoned and Battered Fries. Perfect pair with Boiled Seafood!
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potatoes Fries. Staff Favorites!
Hush Puppies
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
Grilled Baguette
Grilled Baguettes with Seasoned Butter!
Cole Slaw
Freshly made daily, creamy shredded slaw mix✨✨✨
Garlic Noodles
Sauteed Spinach
Cream Spinach
Dirty Rice
Steam Rice
Roasted Garlic Potatoes
Sauteed Garlic Broccoli
Delicious and healthy side dish!
Egg Noodle
Add- Ons➕
Extra Corn (2)
Extra Potato (3)
Boiled Egg
Extra Sausage (3)
Egg Noodles
Boiled Egg
Drawn Butter
Extra Old Bay
Extra Tartar
Extra Cocktail
Extra Marinara
Extra Aioli
Extra Sauce
1 Lobster Tail
Catfish 2 Piece
Shrimp 5 Pieces
Flounder 2 Piece
2 Piece Baguette
Desserts🍰🎂🍪
Sashimi (No Rice)
Nigiri (With Rice)
Sushi Rolls
California Roll
Cucumber, avocado, and kani.
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and asparagus.
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
Spicy tuna, and crunchies goodness.
Shrimp Roll
Ebi shrimp, cucumber with spicy mayo sauce.
Tuna Roll
Traditional tuna roll
Yellow Tail Roll
Traditional yellowtail roll
Salmon Roll
Traditional salmon Roll
Eel Roll
Eel, cucumber with eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp, cucumber with eel sauce
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Specialty Roll
Philly Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, and cucumber topped with tobiko eel sauce.
Green Dragon Roll
Spicy crab meat, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, pepper tuna and crunchies.
Tiger Roll
Fresh lobster, cucumber topped with avocado crab salad in spicy mayo.
Crispy Prawn Roll
Spicy Lady Roll
Seared tuna and cucumber, topped with kani salad and scallion mayo.
Amazing Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with pepper tuna and spicy mayo crunchies.
Dragon Fire Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado spicy & eel sauce wrapped in soy paper.
Rainbow Roll
King Crab Roll
Alaskan crab, cucumber, with avocado crab salad and crunches.
Sake
Sea Crab Cocktails
Martini's
Cocktails
Long Island Tea
Moscow Mule
Margarita
Mojito
Manhattan
Malibu Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Tequila Sunrise
Bahama Momma
Old Fashioned
Amaretto Sour
Screwdriver
Paloma
Mai Tai
Planter's Rum Punch
Whiskey Sour
Dark And Stormy
Midori Sour
Sex On The Beach
Green Tea Cocktail
White Russian
Hurricane
Aperol Spritz
Mimosa
Mudslide
Irish Coffee
Seaside Sunset Bucket
Shore Punch Bucket
Sloe Gin Fizz
Strawberry Daquiri
Pina Colada
007
Dirty Shirley
Michelada
Negroni
Cucumber Gimlet
Frozen Daiquiris
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
House Whiskey
Fireball
Southern Comfort
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels (Honey)
Redemption
Makers Mark
Bulleit (Bourbon)
Bulleit (Rye)
Skrewball
Jameson
Misunderstood (Ginger Spiced)
Rosie Apple Pie
Rosie's Maple Bacon
Woodford Reserve
Basil Hayden
Iron Smoke
Jack Fire
Howler Head
Buffalo Trace
Seagrams 7
Scotch
Liqueur
Jagermeister
Grand Marnier
Black Haus (Black Berry Schnapps)
Berentzen (Apple)
Rumple Minze (Peppermint Schnapps)
Disaronno
Midori (Melon)
Campari
De Kuyper (Razzmatazz- Raspberry)
Kahlua
De Kuyper (Sour Apple)
Soho (Lychee)
Baileys
Leroux (Anisette)
De Kuyper (Watermelon)
Aperol
De Kuyper (Sour Apple)
De Kuyper (Creme De Cacao)
Cointreau
De Kuyper (Peachtree)
Martini & Rossi (Extra Dry)
Martini & Rossi (Rosso)
De Kuyper (Buttershots)
Licor 43
Romana Sambvca
De Kuyper (Triple-Sec)
Devkuper (Creme De Menthe)
Boulaine (Sloe Gin)
Frangelico
St. George (Raspberry)
Misc
Starlino
St Germaine
Shots
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard (Crisp Apple)
Blue Moon Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser
Coors Light Bottle
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dogfish (Pale Ale) 60 Min
Heineken
Heineken Light
Land Shark
Michelob Ultra
Miller Highlife
Modelo Especial
Peroni
Sierra Nevada
Stella
Yuengling Flight
Twisted Tea
Miller Light
Guiness Bottle
Elysian
Fat Tire
Heineken 00
Golden Monkey
Redds
Yuengling Bottle
Modelo Negra
Kona Big Wave
Warsteiner
House Wine
White Wine
Villa Sandi (Pinot Grigio)
Ecco Domani (Pinot Grigio)
Cavit (Pinot Grigio)
Santa Margherita (Pinot Grigio)
Mason Cellars (Sauvignon Blanc)
White Haven ( Sauvignon Blanc)
Seaglass (Sauvignon Blanc)
Matua (Sauvignon Blanc)
J Lohr (Chardonnay)
Josh (Chardonnay)
Joel Gott (Chardonnay)
Crustaces (Pinot Blanc)
Relax (Riesling)
J Lohr (Riesling)
Barefoot (Moscato)
Red Wine
Barefoot (Pinot Noir)
Guenoc (Pinot Noir)
The Calling ( Pinot Noir)
J Lohr (Pinot Noir)
Crios (Malbec)
Alamos (Malbec)
Trinity Oaks (Merlot)
J Lohr (Merlot)
Skyfall (Cabernet Sauv)
Josh (Cabernet Sauvignon)
Three Finger Jack (Cabernet Sauv)
J Lohr (Cabernet)
19 Crimes (Blend)
Apothic Inferno (Blend)
DaVinci (Chianti)
Apothic Red
Rosé & Bubbles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Our purpose is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.
25 S Main St, Neptune City, NJ 07753