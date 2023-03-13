SEA Crab House - Beaverton Beaverton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
"SEA Crab House offers Cajun Style Seafood Boils with a South East Asian (SEA) Twist. We use live Crab, Lobster, and Shellfish because you deserve the best."
Location
4105 SW Orbit St. #110, Beaverton, OR 97005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
AFURI Ramen & Dumpling - Beaverton - 12555 SW 1st St,
No Reviews
12555 SW 1st St, Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant
Big's Chicken - Beaverton - 4570 Southwest Watson Avenue
No Reviews
4570 Southwest Watson Avenue Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurant