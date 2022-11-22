Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seafood Connection Houston Houston

review star

No reviews yet

507 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77006

Shrimp Platter
Super Combo Platter
Homemade Lemonades & Punch

Land & Sea

Surf N Turf ( Henny Glazed Lamb Chops & Shrimp)

$45.00

Surf N Turf ( Henny Glazed Lamb Chops & Lobster tail)

$50.00

Henny Glazed Lamb Chop Dinner

$30.00

Oxtails N Crabrice

$30.00

Oxtails N Grits

$27.00

Shrimp Tacos (3 tacos)

$15.00

Catfish & Grits

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Shrimp & Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Chicken N Waffles

$17.00Out of stock

Lobster N Waffles

$42.00Out of stock

Surf N Turf Pasta (Shrimp & Lamb chops)

$45.00

Shrimp Tacos (2) & Wings (5)

$15.00

2 shrimp tacos pairs with 5 chickens wings

Rasta Pasta

$30.00

Steamed Plates

ALL STEAMED PLATES COME WITH 2 CORN, POTATOES & 1 SAUSAGE. UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED.

Super Combo Platter

$52.00

2 CRAB CLUSTERS, 1/2 LB OF SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 1 SAUSAGE & POTATOES. NO SUBSTITUTIONS! We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.

C-Port Platter

$55.00

1 Crab Cluster, 1 LOBSTER TAIL, 1/2 LB OF SHRIMP, 2 CORN, POTATOES & 1 SAUSAGE. NO SUBSTITUTIONS! We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.

Super C-Port Platter

$92.00

2 Crab Clusters, 1/2 Lb of Shrimp, 2 Lobster tails, 2 corn, potatoes & 2 sausage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS! We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.

Lockjaw Platter

$40.00

1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 Lobster tail, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS! We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.

Connect Platter

$47.00

1 Crab Cluster, 1 Lobster tail, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS! We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.

Crab Platter

$44.00

2 Crab Clusters, 2 corn, potatoes & sausage

Shrimp Platter

$19.00

1/2 lb of shrimp, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS! We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.

Lobster Platter

$51.00

2 Lobster tails, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS! We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.

Boss Platter

$72.00

3 Crab Clusters, 1/2 Lb of Shrimp, 4 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage. NO SUBSTITUTIONS! We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.

Crawfish (SEASONAL ONLY)

$8.00Out of stock

Per Pound/ 5LB for $30

Fried Plates

ALL FRIED PLATES ARE SERVED WITH FRIES or ONION RINGS No Substitutions!

Whiting Plate

$12.00

Two Pieces of hand battered whiting served w/ fries

Flouder Plate

$14.00

Two Pieces of hand batter flounder served w/ fries

Catfish Plate

$16.00

One Piece of hand battered catfish served w/ fries

Shrimp & Whiting Plate

$22.00

1/2 Lb of shrimp, 2 piece of whiting served w/ fries

Wing Basket

$12.00

6 fried wings (naked) tossed in sauce of choice served w/ fries & ranch dressing

Chicken Tender Basket (3)

$8.00

1/2 Lb of hand batter tenders served w/ fries & honey mustard

Fried Shrimp Plate

$15.00

1/2 lb of shrimp served w/ fries

Fried Shrimp & Oysters

$20.00

1/2 lb Shrimp & 8 pieces oysters served with fries.

Fried Oyster Plate

$18.00

12 Pieces

Fried C-Port Plate

$52.00

1 Lobster tail, 1/2 Lb shrimp & 1 cluster of steamed crab served w/ fries **WE DO NOT FRY CRAB LEGS**

Fried Super C-Port Plate

$84.00

2 Lobster tails, 1/2 lb shrimp & 2 clusters of steamed crab served w/ fries. **WE DO NOT FRY CRAB LEGS**

Fried Shrimp & Flounder Plate

$24.00

1/2 Shrimp & 1 pc hand battered flounder served w/ fries

Fried Shrimp, Flounder & Oyster Plate

$25.00

1/2 lb Shrimp, 1 piece of fish & 6 pieces oysters served w/ fries

Catfish and Shrimp Plate

$28.00

One piece of Catfish & 1/2 lb of shrimp served with Fries.

Surf N Turf (Chicken Tenders & Shrimp)

$15.00

Fried Lobster Plate

$45.00

2 Lobster tails served w/ fries

Dinners

All Dinners include two sides of the day!

Chicken Special

$20.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

Fried Shrimp & Oyster Dinner

$27.00

Fried Oyster Dinner

$25.00

Fried Shrimp, Flounder & Oyster Dinner

$32.00

Fried Shrimp & Flounder Dinner

$31.00

Surf N Turf Dinner

$23.00

(3)Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.00

Wing Dinner

$19.00

Fried Catfish & Shrimp Dinner

$32.00

Fried Shrimp & Whiting Dinner

$28.00

Fried Whiting Dinner

$19.00

Fried Flounder Dinner

$21.00

Fried Catfish Dinner

$23.00

Fried Lobster (2)

$51.00

Po’Boys

Fried Oyster Po’Boy

$16.00

Served with Fries

Fried Shrimp Po’Boy

$13.00

Served with fries

Fried Fish Po’Boy

$13.00

Served with Fries

Catfish PoBoy

$19.00

Kids Meals (For Ages 10 & Under)

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Steamed Shrimp

$7.00

Sides + Add On

Baked Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Cooked with smoked turkey meat.

Crab Rice

$5.00

Corn (2 pieces)

$3.00

2 Pieces of corn

Potatoes

$4.00

2pc (Side) Sausage

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Veggie Plate

$6.00

2 Corn, Potatoes, 1 Sausage

Wings ONLY (6)

$8.00

1/2LB Shrimp

$13.00

1/2 LB Steamed or Fried

Crab Cluster

$18.00

**WE DO NOT FRY CRAB LEGS**

1pc Fried Flounder

$6.00

1pc Catfish

$12.00

1pc Fried Whiting

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

12pc Oyster Side

$12.00

Egg

$2.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of Grits

$5.00

Lobster Tail Steamed

$20.00

Lobster Tail Fried

$20.00

Extra Butter Sauce

Spicy

$2.00

Cajun

$2.00

Original

$2.00

Seasoning Bottle

$10.00

Sauce Bottle Cajun

$10.00

Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Sauce Bottle Spicy

$10.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Homemade Lemonades & Punch

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Frozen Drinks

$6.50

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

BYOB

$10.00

Apps/Desserts

Seafood Philly Cheese Fries

$17.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

$10.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Calamari

$9.00

Boudin Balls

$10.00

Hush Puppy Basket

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Bacon Poppers

$10.00Out of stock
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77006

