Seafood Connection Houston Houston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose
No Reviews
912 westheimer rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant