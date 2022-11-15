  • Home
Seafood Destiny Fried 410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F

No reviews yet

410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F

Greensboro, NC 27407

Order Again

Popular Items

Whiting Plate
Shrimp Plate
Special Catfish Bites Plate

Fried

Whiting Sandwich Plate

$10.95

Whiting Plate

$12.95

2 whiting with choice of 2 sides

Croaker Plate

$13.95

2 croaker with choice of 2 sides

Oyster Plate

$14.95

10 oysters with choice of 2 sides

Shrimp Plate

$15.95

10 shrimp with choice of 2 sides

Salmon Plate

$15.95

1 salmon with choice of 2 sides

Catfish Bites Plate

$15.95

Flounder Plate

$16.95Out of stock

2 flounder with choice of 2 sides

Shrimp'N'Blanket Plate

$16.95

8 shrimp n blanket with choice of 2 sides

Fried Crableg Plate

$17.95

8 fried imitation crablegs with choice of 2 sides

Crab Cake Plate

$20.95

2 crab cakes with choice of 2 sides

Scallop Plate

$20.95

10 scallops with choice of 2 sides

TC Platter

$19.95Out of stock

Sides

Side Hushpuppies

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Baked Beans

$3.00

Side Okra

$3.00

Side Zucchini

$3.00

Broc Bites

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00Out of stock

Mac Bites

$4.00

Sauces

Bo Sauce

$0.50

Mariana Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Add-Ons

1 Whiting

$3.95

1 Croaker

$4.95

6 Shrimp

$5.95

1 Flounder

$5.95

10 Shrimp

$8.95

1 Salmon

$8.95

Oysters

$8.95

8 Shrimp'N'Blanket

$10.95

8 Fried Crablegs

$13.95

1 Lobster Tail

$16.95Out of stock

6 Scallops

$9.95

Crab Cake

$8.95

Whiting Sa Dwich

$6.95

Shrimp Mac

$6.95Out of stock

Slice White Bread

$1.00

Catfish Bites

$11.95

Collard Greens

$4.00Out of stock

Mozz Sticks

$4.00

Specials

Lobster Tail Plate

$29.95Out of stock

1 lobster tail with choice of 2 sides

Special Whiting Plate

$9.99Out of stock

Special Shrimp Plate

$9.99Out of stock

Special Catfish Bites Plate

$10.95

Aggie Plate

$18.91Out of stock

Desserts

Honey Bun Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Oreo Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Velvet Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Bottled

Bottled Water

$2.00

Blue Gatorade

$2.50

Red Gatorade

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Tam Traditional

$4.00

Tam Straw

$4.00Out of stock

Tam Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Tam Arn Palm

$4.00Out of stock

Blue Gatorade Zero

$2.50

Canned

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Dr Pepper

$1.50

Can Mt. Dew

$1.50

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Crush Orange

$1.50

Can Ginger Ale

$1.50

Can Cheerwine

$1.50

Diet Mt Dew

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite Zero

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"Where Errythang Fried"

Location

410 Four Seasons Town Centre Unit 350F, Greensboro, NC 27407

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

