The Seafood Lady

review star

No reviews yet

3201 Fern Valley Rd.

Louisville, KY 40213

Popular Items

Half Combo
Chee-Sea Fries
2pc Fried Fish & two sides

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mountain dew

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Teazers

Seafood Mac

$10.00

Fried Gator Tail

$12.50

Deep Fried Oysters

$12.50

Jumbo Shrimp

$11.50

Chee-Sea Fries

$12.99

Crispy Garlic Cheddar Biscuits

$6.99

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Fish Meals

2pc Fried Fish & two sides

$22.00

2pc Fried Fish & Cajun Fries

$20.00

1pc Fried Fish & Shrimp Combo

$18.00

Combos

Full Combo

$47.00Out of stock

Cajun snowcrab & cajun shrimp with 4 sides topped with Seafood lady sauce and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.

Full Shrimp Combo

$39.00

Jumbo shrimp (fried or cajun) & 4 sides topped with Seafood lady sauce, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.

Half Combo

$23.00

Cajun snowcrab & cajun shrimp with 2 sides topped with Seafood Lady sauce, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.

Half Shrimp Combo

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp (fried or cajun) & 2 sides topped with Seafood lady sauce, and garnished with fresh parsley and lemon slices.

CEO Platter

$100.00Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp, Lobster tail, Snow crab, Fried alligator tail, FIsh, Spicy red potatoes, cajun corn, hard boiled egg, Cajun pork sausage, Hushpups, & Steamed broccoli

Add-ons

1lb crawfish

$14.99Out of stock

Fish by the pc

Lobster Tail

Snow Crab Cluster

$24.00

1lb King Crab

$95.00Out of stock

Single Seafood Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Po'boys

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.99

Alligator Tail Po'boy

$15.00

Served on french bread with lettuce & tomatoes topped with A homemade remoulade sauce and cajun fries

Fried Oyster Po'boy

$16.50

Served on french bread with lettuce & tomatoes topped with A homemade remoulade sauce and cajun fries

Fried Fish Po'boy

$13.99

Served on french bread with lettuce & tomatoes topped with A homemade remoulade sauce and cajun fries

Sides

Cajun Potato

$3.75

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00
Cajun Corn

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Yellow Rice

Out of stock

Broccoli & cheese

$4.00

Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw

$3.00

Hush Pups

$3.00

Seafood Mac

$10.00Out of stock

Cajun Pork Sausage

$3.00

2pc bread

$1.00

Entrees

Chicken Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Lobster & Waffle

$30.00Out of stock

21pc Fried Shrimp Flavor Box

$20.99

Seafood Taco’s

$14.99Out of stock

Bourbon Glazed Salmon Meal with yellow rice & broccoli

$23.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Fish

$10.99

Kids Shrimp

$10.99

Sauces

Seafood Lady

$1.00

Grippo

$1.00Out of stock

Hot honey

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Asian Cajun

$1.00Out of stock

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Garlic

$1.00

Extra crab

$4.99

Extra cheese on chee -sea fry

$3.99

Lemons

$1.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3201 Fern Valley Rd., Louisville, KY 40213

Directions

