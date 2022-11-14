Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Seafood Sally's 8400 Oak Street

294 Reviews

$$

8400 Oak Street

New Orleans, LA 70118

Popular Items

Dark Roux Seafood Gumbo
Cheezy Crab Boil Garlic Bread
Louisiana Crab Cake Deluxe

Starters

Cornmeal Fried O-Rings

$8.00

fried crispy & served with house ranch

Crispy Fried Oysters

$18.00

with zippy slaw & tartar sauce

Hot Fried Turkey Necks

$9.00

a perfect drinking snack! tossed with fish sauce, honey & herbs

T'Nick's Firecracker Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

cornmeal crusted Lake Judge Perez sweet shrimp fried with chilis & tossed with fresh herbs; tartar sauce on the side

Florida Style Fried Pickles

$9.00

thin sliced dills fried up to perfection & served with ranch

Salads & Such

Fall Y'all Salad

$9.00

Alabama apples & peppery arugula dressed with Texas olive oil, cane vinegar, shaved red onion & mint; crowned with Grana Padano cheese

Sally's Caesar Salad

$11.00

local lettuces with zesty anchovy dressing, croutons & grana padano cheese

Dark Roux Seafood Gumbo

$11.00+

a generous serving of shrimp, crab, oyster & greens gumbo simmered with Jacobs' andouille & topped with steamed Louisiana rice & scallions

Louisiana Crab-Santhemum

$24.00

an homage to the OG's at Swan Oyster Depot; a chilled arrangement of jumbo lump & crab fingers served with crab fat lemongrass chili butter & lemon

Seafood Plates

Chilled Blue Lake Crabs

$16.00

boiled in citrus & garlic boil with potatoes & seasonal veggies Can order them Hot!

Dino's Gulf Shrimp

$12.00+

brought in fresh daily by Dino himself; boiled to order & served with local seasonal boiled veggies

BBQ Blue Crabs à la Louie Lipps

$22.00

take me back to The Trap! fat Lake crabs simmered in our Laplace BBQ butter with lemon & G Bread

Louisiana Crab Cake Deluxe

$16.00+

one or two plump paties of Jumbo Lump & Claw meat pan fried in butter; served with a lil herb salad & remoulade

Wild Caught Louisiana Catfish

$14.00

damn fine wild fish cornmeal fried OR blackened & spicy; served with zippy slaw & house tartar

Charcoal Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

15% of sales go to MiNO Foundation head & shell-on fresh caught big bois roasted on glowing coals & dressed with fresh herbs & Scotch Bonnet BBQ sauce

Specials

Whole Fried Speckled Trout

$25.00Out of stock

beautifully fresh Gulf catch fried whole; served with an herb salad & house ranch

Sides

Honey Buttered Cornbread

$3.00

y'all...

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

with sour cream, black pepper & Benton's bacon

Cheezy Crab Boil Garlic Bread

$6.00

whole Dong Phuong roll with spicy garlic herb butter

Zippy Cole Slaw

$6.00

dressed with lemongrass, citrus, herbs & Creole mustard

Red Potatoes

$5.00

Seasonal Boiled Veggies

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

James's Masterpiece

$10.00

Sauces, etc.

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Tartar

$0.75

Side Remoulade

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Melted Butter

$0.75

Side Chili Butter

$6.00

Side Ceasar

$0.75

Side G-Bread

$2.00

Side toasted bread

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood seafood restaurant celebrating the bounty of the Gulf South.

Location

8400 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA 70118

Directions

