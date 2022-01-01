Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seafood Sam's Falmouth

1,679 Reviews

$$

356 Palmer Ave

Falmouth, MA 02540

Popular Items

Popular Items

Clam Chowder
Atlantic Haddock Platter
Lobster Bisque

Soups

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$5.75+
Fish Chowder

Fish Chowder

$5.75+Out of stock
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$6.25+

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.95Out of stock
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Specialty Combination Platters

A Fabulous Family Fish Fry

$49.95

Fried Seafood Combo Platter

Each item is individually priced- the two you choose, added together is the price (before taxes) for that combo

Fried Seafood Platter 1

$32.95
Fried Seafood Platter 2

Fried Seafood Platter 2

$41.95
Lobster Mac N Cheese

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$32.99
Sam’s Baked Seafood Mac N Cheese Platter

Sam’s Baked Seafood Mac N Cheese Platter

$22.99

Sam’s Deep Fried Lobster Meat and Butterfly Gulf Shrimp Combo Platter

$27.00

Fried Seafood Platters

Atlantic Haddock Platter

$16.99

Crispy Fried Calamari Platter

$16.99

Fried Baby Popcorn Shrimp

$14.99
Fried Chicken Tenders Platter

Fried Chicken Tenders Platter

$13.99

Fried Clam Strip Platter

$15.99

Fried Large Butterfly Gulf Shrimp

$15.99

Fried Lobster Meat Platter

$34.99

Fried Native Oyster Platter

$29.99Out of stock

Fried Native Scallop Platter

$28.99

Sam’s Famous Fried Clam Platter

$34.99

Fried Chicken

2 Piece Dinner

$12.99
3 Piece Dinner

3 Piece Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Fry For 4

$27.99

Chicken Only

$9.99+

Single Biscuit

$0.75

Baked Broiled & Steamed Seafood Platters

Sam’s Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 1

Sam’s Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 1

$34.95

Sam's Signature Baked Seafood Platter For 2

$45.99
Baked Deep Sea Scallops Platter

Baked Deep Sea Scallops Platter

$28.99
Baked Filet of Atlantic Haddock Platter

Baked Filet of Atlantic Haddock Platter

$16.99
Baked Lazy Mans Lobster Casserole Platter

Baked Lazy Mans Lobster Casserole Platter

$34.99
Baked Scallop & Butterfly Shrimp Platter

Baked Scallop & Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$22.99
Baked Stuffed Atlantic Haddock

Baked Stuffed Atlantic Haddock

$20.99Out of stock
Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter

Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter

$21.99

Grilled Swordfish Platter

$19.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.99

Cape Cod Lobster Dinner Platter

$28.99Out of stock

Sam's Local Cape Cod Steamed Clams a la Carte

$23.99Out of stock

Cape Cod Clam Bake

$48.99Out of stock

Pasta Lover's Platters

Chicken Parmesan Platter

$17.99

Deep Fried Haddock Parmesan Pasta Platter

$14.99

Lobster & Shrimp Scampi

$27.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99
Vegetarian Pasta Platter Delight

Vegetarian Pasta Platter Delight

$12.99Out of stock

Hearty Sandwiches

Big Big Hot Dog

Big Big Hot Dog

$8.95

Broiled FISH Sandwich

$10.95

SALMON Sandwich

$15.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99
Belly Roll

Belly Roll

$19.99

Clam Strip Roll

$9.99

Day Boat Scallop Roll

$16.99
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Fried CHICKEN Sandwich

$9.95
Fried FISH Sandwich

Fried FISH Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Hot Lobster Roll

$21.99+

Sam’s BLT Sandwich

$8.25
Sam’s Open Faced Better Pub Burger

Sam’s Open Faced Better Pub Burger

$10.95
Popcorn Shrimp Roll

Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$8.99
Signature Lobster Salad Roll

Signature Lobster Salad Roll

$21.99+
Tuna Fish Salad Roll

Tuna Fish Salad Roll

$9.99
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.99

A Delicious Plant-Based Burger with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. Served with your choice of one side!

Crab Salad Roll

$15.99+Out of stock

Crabster Roll

$25.99+Out of stock

Oyster Roll

$16.95Out of stock

Sides

1/2 PT Fried Whole Belly Clams

$25.99

PT Fried Whole Belly Clams

$42.99

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.99+

Fried Baby Popcorn Shrimp

$14.99+

Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$16.99+

Fried Coastal Clam Strips

$13.99+

Fried Crispy Calamari

$13.99+

Fried Day Boat Sea Scallops

$35.99+

Fried Native Oysters

$38.99+Out of stock

Golden Fried Haddock Bites

$17.99+
Sam’s Famous Stuffed Cape Cod Quahog

Sam’s Famous Stuffed Cape Cod Quahog

$6.95
Crispy French Fries

Crispy French Fries

$6.99+

Onion Rings

$10.99+
Mac N Cheddar Cheese

Mac N Cheddar Cheese

$4.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Rice Pilaf

$2.95

Dinner Rolls

$0.99

Each order contains 3 warm dinner rolls

Boston Baked Beans

$3.95

Creamy Cole Slaw

$1.25+

Sam’s Clam Fritters

$4.95+Out of stock

Steamed Fresh Veggies

$3.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Cup Of Lob

$25.99

Cup Of Tuna

$8.99

1/2 Pt Seafood Snacks

$19.99Out of stock

Pt Seafood Snacks

$25.99Out of stock

Corn On The Cob

$3.00Out of stock

Cape Cod Chips

$0.75

Desserts

Fudgy Wudgy

$6.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Strawberry Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Hostess Cupcake

$4.95Out of stock

Sea Life Lollipop

$2.75Out of stock

Watermelon

$1.95Out of stock

Sale Cookie

$0.99Out of stock

Lunch

Baked Filet of Atlantic Haddock Platter

$12.99

Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter

$15.99

Deep Fried Native Oyster Plate

$19.99Out of stock

Fish n Chips Plate

$12.99

Fried Baby Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

Fried Cape Cod Whole Belly Clam Plate

$23.99

Fried Tender Cape Cod Clam Strip Plate

$10.99

Golden Fried Deep Sea Scallop Plate

$19.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Clam Strips

$8.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Linguine Plate

$8.99

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Kids Drink

Kids Soda

$1.75

Kids White Milk

$1.00Out of stock

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.00Out of stock

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Kids Water Bottle

$1.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

Mnt. Dew ZERO

$2.00

Lime Bubly

$2.95Out of stock

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Peach Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Hot Coffee

$1.75

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Milk

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.00Out of stock

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth, MA 02540

Directions

