- Home
- /
- South Yarmouth
- /
- Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
981 Reviews
$$
1006 route 28
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Fried Seafood Platters
Seafood Platter for 1
A Combination of Fried Sea Scallops, Cod ,4 Butterfly Shrimp, Onion Rings and a choice of Clams. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Seafood Platter for 2
A Combination of Fried Sea Scallops, Cod ,6 Butterfly Shrimp, Onion Rings and a choice of Clams. Plate Includes 2 Coleslaw and your choice of 2 Hot Side
Fried Dinner Plates
Combo Plate- Suggested Favorite
A Combination Plate of Your Choice of 2 Different Items. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner
5oz. of Golden Fried Hand Cut Chicken Tenders. Served with a choice of dipping sauce. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Scallops Dinner
7oz of Golden Fried Sea Scallops. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
9 Golden Fried Butterfly Shrimp. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
5 1/2 oz of Golden Fried Popcorn Shrimp. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Lobster & Shrimp Combo
A Combination of 5 Golden Fried Butterfly Shrimp and Lobster Claws. Served with Lemon and Melted Butter. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Calamari Dinner
5oz of Golden Fried Calamari- Rings Only. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Whole Clam Dinner
Golden Fried Whole Belly Clams. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Clam Strips
5 oz of Golden Fried Clam Strips. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Oyster Dinner
7 oz of Golden Fried Oysters. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Lobster Meat Dinner
5oz of Lobster Claws fried to Perfection. Served with Lemon and Melted Butter. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Fried Scrod
7 oz Filet of Cod Fried to Perfection. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
#6 Lch Fish 'n' Chips
5 oz portion of Cod. Served with Cole Slaw and your Choice of One Side: Golden French Fries, Baked Beans, or Rice Pilaf. Baked Potato Available After 1pm.
Broiled Plates
Broiled Scallops and Shrimp Combo Plate
Shown Gluten-Free **** A Combination of Broiled Sea Scallops and 6 Butterfly Shrimp, prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate Includes coleslaw and your choice of 1 hot side
Broiled Scallops
Broiled Sea Scallops Prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
7 Large Butterfly Shrimp Stuffed with Crabmeat Stuffing. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Broiled Swordfish
10 oz Filet Seasoned with Lemon Pepper and seved with Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Broiled Salmon
7 oz Filet Seasoned with Lemon Pepper and seved with Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Sam's Broiled Platter
A Combination of Broiled Sea Scallops, Cod ,4 Butterfly Shrimp,and 2 Lobster Claws prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and a Side of Newburg Sauce. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Lobster Newburg
5 oz of Claw and Body Meat. Covered in our Newburg Sauce. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Lazy Man's Lobster
5 oz of Claw and Body Meat. Prepared with A Brush of Butter and Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Broiled Scrod
7 oz Filet Prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate include Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
#5 Lch Broiled Scrod
5 oz portion of Cod. Served with Cole Slaw and your Choice of One Side: Golden French Fries, Baked Beans, or Rice Pilaf. Baked Potato Available After 1pm
Grilled Chicken Plate
2 pieces of Chicken Breast cooked on the grill with a choice of sauce. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Kid's Meals
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Kid's Hot Dog
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Kid's Hamburger
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Kid's Clam Strips
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Kid's Popcorn Shrimp
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Kid's Fish 'n' Chips
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Kid's Linguini
Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.
Side Orders
Onion Rings
Hand Cut Thin
Fried Scallops
Golden Fried Sea Scallops. Available in 2 Sizes
Fried Shrimp
Large Butterfly Shrimp. Available in 2 Sizes
Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Golden Fried Sweet and Tasty Popcorn Shrimp. Available in 2 Sizes
Fried Calamari
Crispy Calamari-Rings Only
Fried Whole Clams
Golden Fried Whole Belly Clams. Available in 2 Sizes
Fried Clam Strips
Cooked to Perfection Clam Strips. Available in 2 Sizes
Fried Oysters
Hand Selected Fried Oysters. Available in 2 Sizes
Fried Fish Snacks
Bite Size Pieces of Cod. Available in 2 Sizes.
Fried Seafood Snacks
A Combination of Scallops, Cod, Popcorn Shrimp and a Choice of Clams. Available in 2 Sizes
Chicken Tenders
Hand Cut Chicken Tenders. Served with a Choice of Dipping Sauce. Available in 2 Sizes
French Fries
Golden Fried French Fries. Available in 2 Si8
Cole Slaw
Home-Style Coleslaw. Available in 2 Sizes
Sandwich Meal Plates
Lobster Roll Meal
Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a your of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Jumbo Lobster Roll Meal
Twice the Portion of a Regular Lobster Salad Roll. Enjoy Fresh Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Torpedo Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and Your of 1 Side >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Knuckle Sandwich Meal
Our Warm Lobster Roll. Enjoy Knuckle Meat Cooked in Butter and Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Your Choice of 1 Side >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Crab Roll Meal-Suggested Favorite
A Combination of Blue Swimmer and Red Crabmeat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Your Choice of 1 Side .>>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Tuna Roll Meal
All White Meat Tuna tossed with seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Fish Tacos Meal- Suggested Favorite
2 Flour Tortillas Layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Fried Fish Sandwich Meal
Fried 4 oz. Filet of Cod served on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Broiled Fish Sandwich Meal
Broiled 4 oz. Filet of Cod served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Grilled Cheese Meal
This Sandwich is made with Toasted White Bread and American Cheese. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Hot Dog Meal
Grilled Kayem Beef & Pork Hot Dog served on a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Scallop Roll Meal
Fried Sea Scallops served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Whole Clam Roll Meal
Fried Whole Belly Clams served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Clam Strip Roll Meal
Fried Clam Strips served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Make it Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Oyster Roll Meal
Fried Oysters served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Popcorn Shrimp Roll Meal
Fried Popcorn Shrimp served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal
Fried Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo (on the side) on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
Grilled Chicken Breast with a choice of sauce (BBQ Shown) served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Chicken Parm Sandwich Meal
Fried Chicken Breast with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce (on the side) served on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Hamburger Meal
Quarter Pound Hamburger served on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Cheeseburger Meal
Quarter Pound Cheeseburger served on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Veggie Burger Meal
Grilled Veggie Burger served with Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Wheat Bread. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Just Sandwiches
Lobster Roll
Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Jumbo Lobster Roll
Twice the Portion of a Regular Lobster Salad Roll. Enjoy Fresh Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Torpedo Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Knuckle Sandwich
Our Warm Lobster Roll. Enjoy Knuckle Meat Cooked in Butter and served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Crab Roll
A Combination of Blue Swimmer and Red Crabmeat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Tuna Roll
All White Meat Tuna tossed with seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Fish Tacos
2 Flour Tortillas layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried 4 oz. Filet of Cod served on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Broiled Fish Sandwich
Broiled 4 oz. Filet of Cod served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Grilled Cheese
This Sandwich is made with Toasted White Bread and American Cheese. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Hot Dog
Grilled Kayem Beef & Pork Hot Dog served on a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Scallop Roll
Fried Sea Scallops served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Whole Clam Roll
Fried Whole Belly Clams served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Clam Strip Roll
Fried Clam Strips served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Oyster Roll
Fried Oysters served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Popcorn Shrimp Roll
Fried Popcorn Shrimp served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo (on the side) on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast with a choice of sauce served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce (on the side) served on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Hamburger
Quarter Pound Hamburger served on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Cheeseburger
Quarter Pound Cheeseburger served on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Veggie Burger
Grilled Veggie Burger served with Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Wheat Bread. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Chowder
Dessert
Tiramisu
Chocolate Mousse
Marshmallow Twists
Gummies Skewers
Cupcake
Today's Cupcake - A Very Berry Cupcake - Strawberry Cupcake with Raspberry Buttercream.
Hoodsie Cup
A Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream Sweet Treat
Chocolate Torte
A Delicious Flour-less and Gluten Friendly Chocolate Dessert.
Unicorn Cereal Treats
Fruity Cereal Treats with a Drizzle of White Chocolate.
Lollipop
Chocolate Mummy Twinkies
Caramel Apple
Today's Cookies - Three Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Spider Donut
A La Carte
Fried Fish Only
5 oz Portion of Fried Cod - 2 pieces
Broiled Fish Only
5 oz Filet Prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs
Crab Cakes
Includes 2 Crab Cakes served with Lemon and a Side of Newburg Sauce
Clam Cakes
Includes 3 Clam Cakes. Served with Lemon and Tartar Sauce. Hint- Dip them in a our Delicious Clam Chowder
Stuffed Quahog
Quahog Mixed with Seafood Stuffing Served Warm Inside its Shell with Butter and Lemon
Garden Salad
Made with Fresh Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives and A Pepperoncini. Includes a Choice of Dressing. You can also add on Lobster Salad, Crabmeat Salad or Tuna Salad for an additional charge.>>> Look for " Salad with Add On "
Fresh Steamed Broccoli
Rice Pilaf
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Served with Sour Cream and Butter
Mozzarella Sticks
Includes 8 Mozzarella Sticks and Marinara Sauce
Chicken Wings
An Order of 8
Sweet Potato Fries
Dinner Rolls
An order of 2
Empty Toasted Hot Dog Roll
Bun Toasted
Empty -GF Bulkie Roll
Salad with Add on Choices - Lobster Salad, Crabmeat Salad, or Tuna Salad
Pasta Dinner
Chicken Parm Dinner
A Fried Chicken Breast with Melted Mozzarella Cheese served over Linguini and topped with Marinara Sauce. Dish inludes 2 Dinner Rolls.
Scrod Parm Dinner
Fried Scrod with Melted Mozzarella Cheese served over Linguini and topped with Marinara Sauce. Dish inludes 2 Dinner Rolls.
Steamers & Lobsters
Soda/Coffee
Regular Soda
22 oz Self-Serve Fountain Drink. Select Your Beverage When You Pick Up Your Order.
Kid's Soda
12 oz Self-Serve Fountain Drink. Select Your Beverage When You Pick Up Your Order.
Bottled Drink
Assortment of Pepsi Products -Bottled Soda, Juice, Iced Tea and Milk. Select Your Beverage When You Pick Up Your Order.
Coffee
Green Mountain Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Green Mountain Coffee
Tea
English Breakfast Tea
Specials & Suggestions
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
7 Large Butterfly Shrimp Stuffed with Crabmeat Stuffing. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Crab Roll Meal-Suggested Favorite
A Combination of Blue Swimmer and Red Crabmeat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Your Choice of 1 Side .>>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Fish Tacos Meal- Suggested Favorite
2 Flour Tortillas Layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Fried Scrod
7 oz Filet of Cod Fried to Perfection. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.
Call for Open Hours
Come on in and enjoy! Our Family Friendly Quick Service Restaurant has Something for Everyone: Chicken, Burgers, Pasta Dishes, and of course, Seafood!
1006 route 28, South Yarmouth, MA 02664