Seafood Sam's Yarmouth

981 Reviews

$$

1006 route 28

South Yarmouth, MA 02664

Order Again

Popular Items

Clam Chowder
Combo Plate- Suggested Favorite
#6 Lch Fish 'n' Chips

Fried Seafood Platters

Seafood Platter for 1

$29.95

A Combination of Fried Sea Scallops, Cod ,4 Butterfly Shrimp, Onion Rings and a choice of Clams. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Seafood Platter for 2

$39.95

A Combination of Fried Sea Scallops, Cod ,6 Butterfly Shrimp, Onion Rings and a choice of Clams. Plate Includes 2 Coleslaw and your choice of 2 Hot Side

Fried Dinner Plates

Combo Plate- Suggested Favorite

$19.95

A Combination Plate of Your Choice of 2 Different Items. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Fried Chicken Tenders Dinner

$11.95

5oz. of Golden Fried Hand Cut Chicken Tenders. Served with a choice of dipping sauce. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Scallops Dinner

$24.95

7oz of Golden Fried Sea Scallops. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.95

9 Golden Fried Butterfly Shrimp. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$14.95

5 1/2 oz of Golden Fried Popcorn Shrimp. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Lobster & Shrimp Combo

Fried Lobster & Shrimp Combo

$24.95

A Combination of 5 Golden Fried Butterfly Shrimp and Lobster Claws. Served with Lemon and Melted Butter. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Calamari Dinner

$13.95

5oz of Golden Fried Calamari- Rings Only. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Whole Clam Dinner

$31.95

Golden Fried Whole Belly Clams. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Clam Strips

$14.95

5 oz of Golden Fried Clam Strips. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Oyster Dinner

$23.95Out of stock

7 oz of Golden Fried Oysters. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Lobster Meat Dinner

$34.95

5oz of Lobster Claws fried to Perfection. Served with Lemon and Melted Butter. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Fried Scrod

Fried Scrod

$15.95

7 oz Filet of Cod Fried to Perfection. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

#6 Lch Fish 'n' Chips

#6 Lch Fish 'n' Chips

$11.95

5 oz portion of Cod. Served with Cole Slaw and your Choice of One Side: Golden French Fries, Baked Beans, or Rice Pilaf. Baked Potato Available After 1pm.

Broiled Plates

Broiled Scallops and Shrimp Combo Plate

Broiled Scallops and Shrimp Combo Plate

$19.95

Shown Gluten-Free **** A Combination of Broiled Sea Scallops and 6 Butterfly Shrimp, prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate Includes coleslaw and your choice of 1 hot side

Broiled Scallops

$24.95

Broiled Sea Scallops Prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$16.95

7 Large Butterfly Shrimp Stuffed with Crabmeat Stuffing. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Broiled Swordfish

Broiled Swordfish

$16.95

10 oz Filet Seasoned with Lemon Pepper and seved with Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Broiled Salmon

$19.95

7 oz Filet Seasoned with Lemon Pepper and seved with Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Sam's Broiled Platter

Sam's Broiled Platter

$29.95

A Combination of Broiled Sea Scallops, Cod ,4 Butterfly Shrimp,and 2 Lobster Claws prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and a Side of Newburg Sauce. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Lobster Newburg

$34.95

5 oz of Claw and Body Meat. Covered in our Newburg Sauce. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Lazy Man's Lobster

$34.95

5 oz of Claw and Body Meat. Prepared with A Brush of Butter and Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Broiled Scrod

$15.95

7 oz Filet Prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate include Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

#5 Lch Broiled Scrod

#5 Lch Broiled Scrod

$11.95

5 oz portion of Cod. Served with Cole Slaw and your Choice of One Side: Golden French Fries, Baked Beans, or Rice Pilaf. Baked Potato Available After 1pm

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.95

2 pieces of Chicken Breast cooked on the grill with a choice of sauce. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.50

Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.

Kid's Hamburger

$8.50

Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.

Kid's Clam Strips

$8.50

Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$8.50

Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.

Kid's Fish 'n' Chips

$8.50

Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.

Kid's Linguini

$8.50

Kid's Meal Includes a Drink and Dessert. You can choose your Drink when you pick up your order.

Side Orders

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95+

Hand Cut Thin

Fried Scallops

$22.95+

Golden Fried Sea Scallops. Available in 2 Sizes

Fried Shrimp

$12.95+

Large Butterfly Shrimp. Available in 2 Sizes

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$10.95+

Golden Fried Sweet and Tasty Popcorn Shrimp. Available in 2 Sizes

Fried Calamari

$9.95+

Crispy Calamari-Rings Only

Fried Whole Clams

$29.95+

Golden Fried Whole Belly Clams. Available in 2 Sizes

Fried Clam Strips

$10.95+

Cooked to Perfection Clam Strips. Available in 2 Sizes

Fried Oysters

$21.95+Out of stock

Hand Selected Fried Oysters. Available in 2 Sizes

Fried Fish Snacks

$7.95+

Bite Size Pieces of Cod. Available in 2 Sizes.

Fried Seafood Snacks

$13.95+

A Combination of Scallops, Cod, Popcorn Shrimp and a Choice of Clams. Available in 2 Sizes

Chicken Tenders

$9.95+

Hand Cut Chicken Tenders. Served with a Choice of Dipping Sauce. Available in 2 Sizes

French Fries

$3.95+

Golden Fried French Fries. Available in 2 Si8

Cole Slaw

$1.25+

Home-Style Coleslaw. Available in 2 Sizes

Sandwich Meal Plates

Sandwich Meal Plates include Coleslaw and Your Choice of 1 Side

Lobster Roll Meal

$24.45

Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a your of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Jumbo Lobster Roll Meal

Jumbo Lobster Roll Meal

$39.45

Twice the Portion of a Regular Lobster Salad Roll. Enjoy Fresh Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Torpedo Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and Your of 1 Side >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Knuckle Sandwich Meal

$37.45

Our Warm Lobster Roll. Enjoy Knuckle Meat Cooked in Butter and Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Your Choice of 1 Side >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Crab Roll Meal-Suggested Favorite

$14.45

A Combination of Blue Swimmer and Red Crabmeat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Your Choice of 1 Side .>>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Tuna Roll Meal

$9.45

All White Meat Tuna tossed with seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Fish Tacos Meal- Suggested Favorite

$13.45Out of stock

2 Flour Tortillas Layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Fried Fish Sandwich Meal

$9.45

Fried 4 oz. Filet of Cod served on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Broiled Fish Sandwich Meal

$9.45

Broiled 4 oz. Filet of Cod served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.45

This Sandwich is made with Toasted White Bread and American Cheese. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Hot Dog Meal

$5.45

Grilled Kayem Beef & Pork Hot Dog served on a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Scallop Roll Meal

$17.45

Fried Sea Scallops served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Whole Clam Roll Meal

$19.45

Fried Whole Belly Clams served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Clam Strip Roll Meal

$11.45

Fried Clam Strips served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Make it Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Oyster Roll Meal

$16.45Out of stock

Fried Oysters served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Popcorn Shrimp Roll Meal

$11.45

Fried Popcorn Shrimp served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.45

Fried Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo (on the side) on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.45

Grilled Chicken Breast with a choice of sauce (BBQ Shown) served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Chicken Parm Sandwich Meal

$10.45

Fried Chicken Breast with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce (on the side) served on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Hamburger Meal

$7.15

Quarter Pound Hamburger served on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Cheeseburger Meal

$7.45

Quarter Pound Cheeseburger served on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Veggie Burger Meal

$9.45

Grilled Veggie Burger served with Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Wheat Bread. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Just Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$21.95

Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Jumbo Lobster Roll

$36.95

Twice the Portion of a Regular Lobster Salad Roll. Enjoy Fresh Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Torpedo Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Knuckle Sandwich

$34.95

Our Warm Lobster Roll. Enjoy Knuckle Meat Cooked in Butter and served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$11.95

A Combination of Blue Swimmer and Red Crabmeat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Tuna Roll

$6.95

All White Meat Tuna tossed with seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$10.95Out of stock

2 Flour Tortillas layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Fried Fish Sandwich

$6.95

Fried 4 oz. Filet of Cod served on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Broiled Fish Sandwich

Broiled Fish Sandwich

$7.95

Broiled 4 oz. Filet of Cod served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Grilled Cheese

$2.95

This Sandwich is made with Toasted White Bread and American Cheese. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.95

Grilled Kayem Beef & Pork Hot Dog served on a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Scallop Roll

$14.95

Fried Sea Scallops served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Whole Clam Roll

Whole Clam Roll

$16.95

Fried Whole Belly Clams served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Clam Strip Roll

$8.95

Fried Clam Strips served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Oyster Roll

$13.95Out of stock

Fried Oysters served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$8.95

Fried Popcorn Shrimp served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo (on the side) on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with a choice of sauce served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Chicken Breast with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce (on the side) served on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Hamburger

$4.65

Quarter Pound Hamburger served on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Cheeseburger

$4.95

Quarter Pound Cheeseburger served on a Toasted Bun. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.95

Grilled Veggie Burger served with Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Wheat Bread. >>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<< >>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<

Chowder

Clam Chowder

$4.95+

New England Style Chowdah

Fish Chowder

$4.95+

New England Style Chowdah

Lobster Bisque

$5.95+

Cream Based - Made Fresh Daily

Quart of Lobster Bisque

$13.95

Cream Based - Made Fresh Daily

Quart of Fish Chowder

$11.95

New England Style Chowdah

Quart of Clam Chowder

$11.95

New England Style Chowdah

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$3.95Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$3.95Out of stock

Marshmallow Twists

$2.00
Gummies Skewers

Gummies Skewers

$2.50Out of stock
Cupcake

Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Today's Cupcake - A Very Berry Cupcake - Strawberry Cupcake with Raspberry Buttercream.

Hoodsie Cup

$1.00

A Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream Sweet Treat

Chocolate Torte

$3.95

A Delicious Flour-less and Gluten Friendly Chocolate Dessert.

Unicorn Cereal Treats

Unicorn Cereal Treats

$1.75Out of stock

Fruity Cereal Treats with a Drizzle of White Chocolate.

Lollipop

Lollipop

$2.15
Chocolate Mummy Twinkies

Chocolate Mummy Twinkies

$2.75Out of stock
Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$6.00Out of stock

Today's Cookies - Three Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Spider Donut

Spider Donut

$3.25Out of stock

A La Carte

Fried Fish Only

$7.95

5 oz Portion of Fried Cod - 2 pieces

Broiled Fish Only

$9.95

5 oz Filet Prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Crab Cakes

$6.95

Includes 2 Crab Cakes served with Lemon and a Side of Newburg Sauce

Clam Cakes

$5.95

Includes 3 Clam Cakes. Served with Lemon and Tartar Sauce. Hint- Dip them in a our Delicious Clam Chowder

Stuffed Quahog

Stuffed Quahog

$3.95Out of stock

Quahog Mixed with Seafood Stuffing Served Warm Inside its Shell with Butter and Lemon

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.95

Made with Fresh Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives and A Pepperoncini. Includes a Choice of Dressing. You can also add on Lobster Salad, Crabmeat Salad or Tuna Salad for an additional charge.>>> Look for " Salad with Add On "

Fresh Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Rice Pilaf

$1.95

Baked Beans

$1.95

Baked Potato

$1.95

Served with Sour Cream and Butter

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Includes 8 Mozzarella Sticks and Marinara Sauce

Chicken Wings

$6.95

An Order of 8

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Dinner Rolls

$0.95

An order of 2

Empty Toasted Hot Dog Roll

$0.30

Bun Toasted

$0.30

Empty -GF Bulkie Roll

$2.50

Salad with Add on Choices - Lobster Salad, Crabmeat Salad, or Tuna Salad

Salad with

Salad with

$5.95

Made with Fresh Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives and A Pepperoncini. Includes a Choice of Dressing. Your Choice to Add on Lobster Salad, Crabmeat Salad or Tuna Salad.

Pasta Dinner

Chicken Parm Dinner

$12.95

A Fried Chicken Breast with Melted Mozzarella Cheese served over Linguini and topped with Marinara Sauce. Dish inludes 2 Dinner Rolls.

Scrod Parm Dinner

$14.95

Fried Scrod with Melted Mozzarella Cheese served over Linguini and topped with Marinara Sauce. Dish inludes 2 Dinner Rolls.

Steamers & Lobsters

Steamers

$20.95Out of stock

22 oz of Steamers served with Broth, Melted Butter and Lemon

Boiled Lobster Dinner

$29.95Out of stock

1 1/4 lbs. Boiled Lobster. Served with Lemon and Melted Butter. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Soda/Coffee

Regular Soda

$2.39

22 oz Self-Serve Fountain Drink. Select Your Beverage When You Pick Up Your Order.

Kid's Soda

$1.69

12 oz Self-Serve Fountain Drink. Select Your Beverage When You Pick Up Your Order.

Bottled Drink

$2.75

Assortment of Pepsi Products -Bottled Soda, Juice, Iced Tea and Milk. Select Your Beverage When You Pick Up Your Order.

Coffee

$1.50

Green Mountain Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$1.50Out of stock

Green Mountain Coffee

Tea

$1.50

English Breakfast Tea

Specials & Suggestions

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$16.95

7 Large Butterfly Shrimp Stuffed with Crabmeat Stuffing. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side

Crab Roll Meal-Suggested Favorite

$14.45

A Combination of Blue Swimmer and Red Crabmeat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo, served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Your Choice of 1 Side .>>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Fish Tacos Meal- Suggested Favorite

$13.45Out of stock

2 Flour Tortillas Layered with Coleslaw, Fried Tilapia, and Mango Salsa. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side. >>> Also Available By Itself- Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab

Fried Scrod

Fried Scrod

$15.95

7 oz Filet of Cod Fried to Perfection. Plate includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side.

Come on in and enjoy! Our Family Friendly Quick Service Restaurant has Something for Everyone: Chicken, Burgers, Pasta Dishes, and of course, Seafood!

1006 route 28, South Yarmouth, MA 02664

