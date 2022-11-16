Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seafood Shack Newport News

3,490 Reviews

$$

11710 jefferson Ave

Suite D

Newport News, VA 23606

Popcorn Shrimp
Rice
Chicken Sandwich

Lunch special (Drinks Not Included)

Lunch Special Shrimp & Side

$9.75

Lunch Special Whiting sandwich

$8.95

Lunch Special Catfish Sandwich

$9.65

Lunch Special Flounder Sandwich

$9.65

Lunch Special Chicken Sandwich

$8.85

Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$7.00
Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$7.00
Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$8.50
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00
Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.00
Tuna Bites

Tuna Bites

$10.00
Buffalo Fried Oysters

Buffalo Fried Oysters

$10.00
Scallops appetizer

Scallops appetizer

$11.00
Crab cake 4 oz

Crab cake 4 oz

$9.00

Extra dressing

$0.75

Salad

Small Garden Salad

$3.99

Large Garden Salad

$7.00

Small Cesar Salad

$3.99

Large Cesar Salad

$7.00

Small Mix Green Salad

$3.99

Large Mix Green Salad

$7.00

Tacos & Wraps

Fish Taco (2)

$9.00

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$9.00

Chicken Taco (2)

$9.00

Fish Salad Wrap

$9.00

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.00

Fish Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Fish Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Sandwichs

Whiting Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Catfish Sandwich

$8.00

Tilapia Sandwich

$8.00

Flounder Sandwich

$9.95

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$13.00

Crab Cakes Sandwich

$12.50

Blackened Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.95

Shrimp N Catfish Po Boy

$9.95

Oyster Po Boy

$10.95

Cod Sandwich

$10.00

Baskets

Whiting Basket

$9.25

Shrimp Basket

$12.50

Shrimp N Fish Basket

$11.45

Catfish Nugget Basket

$10.95

Fried Oyster Basket

$12.00

Oyster And Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Chicken Tender N Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Scallops basket

$13.00

Scallops N Shrimp basket

$15.00

Catfish basket

$10.95

Flounder basket

$12.00

Tilapia basket

$11.00

Mahi-Mahi Basket

$13.00

Cod Basket

$13.00

Cod N Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Catfish N shrimp Basket

$13.00

Flounder N Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Tilapia N Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Mahi N Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Crab Cake Basket

$13.00

Clam Strip Basket

$12.00

Salmon Basket

$16.00

Fried Calamari Basket

$13.50

Dinner

Whiting Dinner

$12.50

Shrimp And Fish Dinner

$16.00

Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

Catfish Dinner

$15.00

Tilapia Dinner

$15.00

Flounder dinner

$16.00

Seafood Shack Dinner

$22.00

Ahi Tuna Dinner

$18.00

Atlantic Salomon Dinner

$19.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.00

Chicken N Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Scallops dinner

$20.00

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$18.00

Catfish N shrimp dinner

$17.00

Flounder N Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Tilapia N Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Cod Dinner

$18.00

Mahi N Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

Salmon N Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

Tuna N Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

Scallops N Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$22.00

Cod & Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

Osyter Dinner

$16.00

Osyster & Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

By The Pound

Whiting by the Pound

$10.00

Shrimp by the Pound

$19.00

Catfish by the Pound

$13.00

Flounder by the Pound

$14.00

Tilapia by the Pound

$13.00

Scallops by the pound

$20.00

Cod By Pound

$18.00

Chicken Tender By Pound

$12.00

Mahi By Pound

$18.00

Tuna By Pound

$18.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99+
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.99+
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$2.99+
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$2.99+
Collards

Collards

$2.99+
Rice

Rice

$2.99+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.99+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.99+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50+

Dessert

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$3.99
Coconut Cake Slice

Coconut Cake Slice

$3.99
Key-Lime Pie Slice

Key-Lime Pie Slice

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecakke

$3.99

Kids Meal

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$8.00

Drinks

24oz Fountain Drink

$2.21

Water

$1.32

24oz cup of ice

$0.88
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11710 jefferson Ave, Suite D, Newport News, VA 23606

Directions

