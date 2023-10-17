SSEast Social Dinner Menu

Social Entrees

3 Whole Wings

$19.00
Fried Shrimp

$16.00

8 piece Fried shrimp dinner with your choice of two sides.

Sirlion

$25.00

Ribeye Steak cooked to your temperature preference served with our creamy garlic mash potatoes and side salad

Lamb Chop

$30.00

3 grilled chops marinated in herbal mixture topped with a glaze finish. served with our creamy garlic mash potatoes and side of green beans

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Salmon marinated with herbs and spices topped with a teriyaki glazed or blackened. Served with your choice of sides.

Social Jumbo Shrimp Skewers

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp skewers in a sweet heat chili sauce or cajun butter. Served with your two choice of sides.

Snow Crab Platter

$25.00

One cluster served with our infamous Seafood social sauce. Served with a side of yellow rice.

Fried Lobster Tail

$25.00Out of stock

Fried or grilled lobster tail with your choice of social sauce or Thai Chili. Served with any two sides of your choice.

Red Snapper

$30.00

Whole Snapper fried or steamed in our peppers and onions mixture served over yellow rice and your choice of side.

Social Pasta

$20.00+

Sauteed peppers onions and broccoli in our creamy Alfredo sauce. Choice of Protein

Social Crab Cakes

$22.99

2 Jumbo Crab Cakes w/ Your Choice Of Sides

Social Appetizers

Social Shrimp Spring Rolls

$11.00
Social Loaded Crab Fries

$16.00

Our infamous french fries topped with lumb crab meat and our special social sauce.

Social Calamari

$16.00Out of stock
Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Social Lobster Bites

$15.99

Social Salmon Bites

$15.99

Social Kids

Social Kid Wing

$7.99

One chicken wing served with fries.

Social Kid Tender

$7.99

Two chicken tenders served with fries

Social Kid Fish

$7.99

One piece catfish with fries

Social Sides

Yellow rice

$5.00

Mash potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Hush puppies

$5.00

Social Hush Puppies

French fries

$5.00

Social Collard Greens

$5.00

Hand Cut collard greens

Green beans

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Side salad

$5.00Out of stock
Social Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Homemade Mac n Cheese

Social Add Ons

A la carte crab cluster

$15.00

A la carte sweet Thai shrimp ,(5)

$9.00

A la carte lobster (1)

$15.00

A la carte lamb chops (2)

$12.00

A la carte salmon

$12.00

Social Grab & Go's

All Baskets Come With Fries & Hushpuppies

2 pc Whiting

$10.99
2 pc Catfish

$12.99

Catfish Nuggets

$12.99

6 pc Grouper Finger

$12.99

3 pc Perch

$13.99

2 pc Tilapia

$10.99
6 pc Shrimp

$10.99

10 pc Shrimp

$16.99

3 pc Tender

$10.99
3 pc Whole Wing

$10.99

1 pc Fish & 2 Chicken Wings

$12.99

1 pc Fish & 6 Shrimp

$12.99

Social Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00
Social Sweet Tater Pie

$6.00

Social Bevs

Water

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Social Famous Sweet Tea

$5.00

Social Famous Lemonade

$5.00

Homemade fresh squeezed lemonade

Social Fruit Punch

$5.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch on board

Social Brunch

$15.00

Catfish and grits

$20.00

One piece of golden fried catfish over Southern style grits

Lamb chop and grits

$30.00

Shrimp and grits

$22.00

Steak and eggs

$25.00

Salmon croquettes

$20.99

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

Veggie omelette with grits or potatoes with protein of your choice for additional upcharge

Social Chick'n Waffle

$18.00

Social Lobster & Waffle

$25.00

1 lobster tail with fresh waffle

Brunch Sides

Side of Cheese Grits

$7.00

Toast

$4.00

Side of eggs

$7.00

Side of bacon

$7.00

Side of catfish

$9.00

Side of sausage(chicken or turkey)

$7.00

Side of potatoes

$7.00

Side of grits

$5.00

Side of salmon croquettes

$11.00