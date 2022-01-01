  • Home
  • Greensboro
  • Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro - 106 Barnhardt St
Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro 106 Barnhardt St

Seafood Destiny Downtown Greensboro 106 Barnhardt St

No reviews yet

106 Barnhardt St

Greensboro, NC 27406

Order Again

Broils

Shrimp Broil

$20.95

10 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Salmon Broil

$21.95

1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Waddell's Crab Cake Broil

$25.95

2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Benny Broil

$25.95

1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 1 crab cake, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Crableg Broil

$28.95

1 (8-10oz) snowcrab cluster, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Aggie Broil

$35.95

1 (8-10oz) snowcrab cluster, 1 salmon, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Ram Broil

$35.95

1 (8-10oz) snowcrab cluster, 1 crab cake, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

George Floyd Broil

$40.95

2 (8-10oz) snowcrab clusters, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Theo Trio Broil

$50.95

3 (8-10oz) snowcrab clusters, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Lobster Broil

$28.95

Fried Plates

Whiting Plate

$12.95

2 whiting with choice of 2 sides

Croaker Plate

$13.95

2 croaker with choice of 2 sides

Oyster Plate

$14.95

10 oysters with choice of 2 sides

Shrimp Plate

$15.95

10 fried shrimp with choice of 2 sides

Salmon Plate

$15.95

1 salmon with choice of 2 sides

Flounder Plate

$16.95

2 flounder with choice of 2 sides

Grouper Plate

$17.95

2 grouper with choice of 2 sides

Crab Cake Plate

$20.95

2 crab cakes with choice of 2 sides

Fried Lobster Plate

$27.95

TC Platter

$19.95

Whiting & Waffles

$13.95

Broiled Plates

Shrimp Plate

$16.95

10 shrimp with potatoes and green beans

Grouper Plate

$18.95

2 grouper with potatoes and green beans

Crab Cake Plate

$23.95

2 crab cakes with potatoes and green beans

Salmon Plate

$21.95

2 bourbon glaze salmon with potatoes & green beans

Sides

Corn

$2.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Okra

$3.00

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Eggs

$2.00Out of stock

Zucchini

$3.00Out of stock

A'la Carte

1 Whiting

$3.95

1 Croaker

$4.95Out of stock

1 Flounder

$5.95

Shrimp Mac

$6.95

1 Fried Grouper

$7.95

1 Broiled Grouper

$7.95

8 Broiled Shrimp

$8.95

8 Fried Shrimp

$8.95

1 Fried Salmon

$8.95

1 Broiled Salmon

$8.95

1 Fried Crab Cake

$8.95

1 Broiled Crab Cake

$8.95

Crableg Cluster

$15.95

6 Shrimp

$5.95

6 Fried Shrimp

$5.95

Shrimp Egg Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster Tail

$22.95

Cheesy Mac

$4.00

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Mt. Dew

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Crush

$1.50

Cheerwine

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Green Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Blue Gatorade

$2.00Out of stock

Red Gatorade

R7 Energy Midnight Rush

$3.50

R7 Energy Orbit Orange

$3.50

R7 Energy Lightning Lemon Lime

Late Night

Whiting Plate

$7.99

Fried Shrimp Plate

$9.99

Flounder Plate

$10.99

Shrimp Plate

$15.95

Cake

$6.00

Private Party

Crabcake

$39.95

Salmon

$39.95

Steak

$39.95

Salad

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 Barnhardt St, Greensboro, NC 27406

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

