Seafood Destiny Express 100 West Franklin Street

review star

No reviews yet

100 West Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Shrimp Broil
Shrimp Mac
Salmon Plate

Petite

Grouper Petite

$11.95

1 grouper, green beans, & potatoes 6 shrimp add-on $5.95

Salmon Petite

$13.95Out of stock

1 salmon, green beans, & potatoes 6 shrimp add-on $5.95

Crab Cake Petite

$14.95

1 crab cake, green beans, & potatoes 6 shrimp add-on $5.95

Shrimp Pasta

$15.95

Al Woods Petite

$19.95Out of stock

1 cluster, 4 shrimp, one corn, turkey sausage and potatoes

Plates

Jumbo Shrimp

$15.95

10 shrimp, potatoes & green beans

Grouper Plate

$17.95

2 grouper, potatoes & green beans. 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95

Salmon Plate

$19.95

2 salmon with bourbon glaze, potatoes & green beans 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95

Carolina Plate

$20.95

1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 1 crab cake, potatoes & green beans. 6 Shrimp add-on $5.95 *Shrimp substitution for Crab Cake

Bo's Crab Cake

$23.95

2 crab cakes, potatoes & green beans 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95

Lobster Plate

$26.95Out of stock

1 Lobster Tail, 6 shrimp, potatoes & green beans

Broils

Shrimp Broil

$19.95

10 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes

Sean May Broil

$20.95

1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Waddell's Crab Cake Broil

$24.95

2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes

Benny Broil

$24.95Out of stock

1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 1 crab cake, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Al Wood Broil

$27.95Out of stock

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Lobster Broil

$27.95Out of stock

One lobster tail, 8 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes

TarHeel Broil

$34.95Out of stock

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 1 salmon, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Ram Broil

$34.95

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 1 crab cake, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Phil Ford Broil

$39.95Out of stock

2 8-10oz snowcrab clusters, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Charlotte Smith Bounceback

$39.95

1 8-10oz cluster*, 1 lobster tail, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes *Clusters are out of stock. It will be substituted with a side of shrimp.

"Will2Win" Broil

$49.95

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 1 lobster tail, 8 shrimp, 1 crab cake, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Theo Trio Platter

$49.95Out of stock

3 8-10oz snowcrab clusters, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Big Country Plate

$74.95

Two snowcrab clusters, two lobster tails, shrimp, 4 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes

AK47

$42.95

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 1 lobster tail, 6 shrimp, green beans & potatoes

Sybil Platter

$56.95

Shrop Platter

$60.95

1 8-10oz cluster, 1 lobster tail, 1 crab cake, 1 salmon, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, & potatoes

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.95

Salmon Sandwich

$12.95

Grouper Sandwich

$12.95

Sides

Corn

$2.00

Eggs

$2.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Potatoes

$3.00

A'la Carte

Shrimp Mac

$6.95

1 Grouper

$7.95

8 Shrimp

$8.95

1 Crab Cake

$8.95

1 Salmon

$8.95

Crableg Cluster

$15.95

Lobster Tail

$19.95

Specials

Salmon Broil BOGO

$38.00

SD Fried

Whiting Plate

$11.95

Croacker Plate

$12.95

Grouper Plate

$13.95

Oyster Plate

$13.95

Shrimp Plate

$14.95

Crab Cake Plate

$14.95

Flounder Plate

$15.95

Shrimp N Blanket

$15.95

Scallop Plate

$19.95

Side Bake Beans

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Hushpuppies

$3.00

Side Okra

$3.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Water

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
