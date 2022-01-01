Seafood Hut Acushnet
No reviews yet
2 South Main Street
Acushnet, MA 02743
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seafood Plates
Sm Fish and Chips
2 pieces of fish with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Lg Fish and Chips
3 pieces of fish with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Sm Scallop Plate
6 ounces of scallops with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Lg Scallop Plate
9 ounces of scallops with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Sm Clam Plate
6 ounces of fried clams with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Lg Clam Plate
9 ounces of fried clams with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Combination Plate
Pick two fried seafoods. Comes with French Fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Fishermen
Fried Scallops, Shrimp, Clams and Fish. Served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp Plate
Fried shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Plate
Fried Shrimp served with French Fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Clam Strip Plate
Fried Clam Strips served with French fries, Coleslaw and tartar.
Clam Roll Plate
Fried clams on a toasted hotdog roll served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Scallop Roll Plate
Fried scallops served on a toasted hotdog roll. Served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Clam Strip Roll
Fried clam strips on a toasted hotdog roll served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Lobster Roll With Fries
Lobster served on a toasted hotdog roll served with French fries.
Lobster Roll with Chowder
Lobster roll served with a cup of clam chowder.
Fresh Made Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons and Onions with choice of dressing.
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
Garden Salad with grilled chicken. Choice of dressing.
Garden Salad with Fried Chicken
Garden salad with fried chicken. Choice of dressing.
Garden Salad with Tuna
Garden Salad with Tuna. Choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Caesar Salad with grilled chicken
Caesar salad with grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad with Fried Chicken
Caesar Salad topped with Fried Chicken.
Caesar Salad with Tuna
Caesar salad topped with Tuna.
Soups and Starters
Cup Of Chowder
Bowl Of Chowder
Quart Of Chowder
Sm Clam Cake
Lg Clam Cake
Single Clam Cake
Small French Fry
Large French Fries
Chili and Cheese Fries
French fries loaded with chili and cheese.
Bacon and Cheese Fries
French fries loaded with cheese and bacon.
Cheese Fries
French fries loaded with cheese.
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried cheese sticks served with Mariana sauce.
Chicken Wings
7 Chicken wings served with buffalo sauce and ranch.
Sweet Potato Fries
Chips
Quahog
Cup of Seafood Chowder
Bowl of Seafood Chowder
Quart of Seafood
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo served on a white wrap with french fries.
Tuna Wrap
Tuna with tomatoes and iceberg lettuce served on a white wrap with french fries.
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
Fried Shrimp tossed in buffalo on a white wrap with iceberg lettuce and blue cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Choice of fried or grilled chicken served on a white wrap with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with French fries.
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Choice of fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a white wrap with romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Choice of fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a white wrap with iceberg lettuce and blue cheese.
Chicken Club Wrap
Choice of fried or grilled chicken served on a white wrap with iceberg lettuce, mayo, tomatoes and bacon. Served with French fries.
Sandwiches and Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Tuna Sandwhich
Tuna served on a bulkie roll.
Tuna Roll
Tuna served on a toasted hotdog roll.
Cacoila Sandwich
Linguica Sandwich
Linguica served on a bulkie roll.
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted white bread.
Chili Dog
Chili and Cheese Hotdog
Cheese Dog
Hotdog
Chicken Sandwich
Superburger
Two patties served on a bulkie roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Grilled Cheese
Burgers and Sandwich Plates
Cheeseburger Plate
Cheeseburger with choice of toppings served with French fries and drink.
Bacon Cheeseburger Plate
Bacon cheeseburger with choice of toppings served with french fries and drink.
Hamburger Plate
Hamburger with choice of toppings served with French Fries and drink.
Hotdog Special
2 hotdogs with choice of toppings served with French fries and drink.
Superburger Plate
Superburger (2 patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo) served with French Fries and drink.
Chicken Sandwich Plate
Chicken sandwich served with French fries and drink.
Fish Sandwich Plate
Fried fish served on a bulkie roll with fries.
Chicken Tenders
4 chicken tenders served with French fries.
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
4 chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with French fries.
Beverages
Call for Open Hours
Clam shack. Outdoor seating.
2 South Main Street, Acushnet, MA 02743
Photos coming soon!