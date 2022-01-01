A map showing the location of Seafood Hut AcushnetView gallery

Seafood Hut Acushnet

No reviews yet

2 South Main Street

Acushnet, MA 02743

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Fish and Chips
Sm Fish and Chips
Frappe

Seafood Plates

Sm Fish and Chips

$10.50

2 pieces of fish with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Lg Fish and Chips

$12.25

3 pieces of fish with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Sm Scallop Plate

$18.99

6 ounces of scallops with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Lg Scallop Plate

$22.50

9 ounces of scallops with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Sm Clam Plate

$19.99

6 ounces of fried clams with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Lg Clam Plate

$23.50

9 ounces of fried clams with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Combination Plate

$22.99

Pick two fried seafoods. Comes with French Fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Fishermen

$25.99

Fried Scallops, Shrimp, Clams and Fish. Served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp Plate

$17.50

Fried shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Shrimp Plate

$16.50

Fried Shrimp served with French Fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Clam Strip Plate

$14.99

Fried Clam Strips served with French fries, Coleslaw and tartar.

Clam Roll Plate

$19.99

Fried clams on a toasted hotdog roll served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Scallop Roll Plate

$18.99

Fried scallops served on a toasted hotdog roll. Served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Clam Strip Roll

$15.49

Fried clam strips on a toasted hotdog roll served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Lobster Roll With Fries

$23.50

Lobster served on a toasted hotdog roll served with French fries.

Lobster Roll with Chowder

$24.50

Lobster roll served with a cup of clam chowder.

Fresh Made Salads

Garden Salad

$7.75

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons and Onions with choice of dressing.

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

$10.75

Garden Salad with grilled chicken. Choice of dressing.

Garden Salad with Fried Chicken

$10.75

Garden salad with fried chicken. Choice of dressing.

Garden Salad with Tuna

$10.75

Garden Salad with Tuna. Choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing. Topped with Parmesan cheese.

Caesar Salad with grilled chicken

$10.75

Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

Caesar Salad with Fried Chicken

$10.75

Caesar Salad topped with Fried Chicken.

Caesar Salad with Tuna

$10.75

Caesar salad topped with Tuna.

Soups and Starters

Cup Of Chowder

$3.95

Bowl Of Chowder

$4.95

Quart Of Chowder

$10.95

Sm Clam Cake

$6.25

Lg Clam Cake

$11.50

Single Clam Cake

$1.25

Small French Fry

$3.50

Large French Fries

$4.99

Chili and Cheese Fries

$5.75

French fries loaded with chili and cheese.

Bacon and Cheese Fries

$5.75

French fries loaded with cheese and bacon.

Cheese Fries

$5.75

French fries loaded with cheese.

Onion Rings

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Fried cheese sticks served with Mariana sauce.

Chicken Wings

$8.50

7 Chicken wings served with buffalo sauce and ranch.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.40

Chips

$0.99

Quahog

$3.99

Cup of Seafood Chowder

$3.99

Bowl of Seafood Chowder

$4.99

Quart of Seafood

$11.95

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$10.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo served on a white wrap with french fries.

Tuna Wrap

$10.75

Tuna with tomatoes and iceberg lettuce served on a white wrap with french fries.

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$10.75

Fried Shrimp tossed in buffalo on a white wrap with iceberg lettuce and blue cheese.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Choice of fried or grilled chicken served on a white wrap with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with French fries.

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Choice of fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a white wrap with romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with french fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Choice of fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a white wrap with iceberg lettuce and blue cheese.

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.75

Choice of fried or grilled chicken served on a white wrap with iceberg lettuce, mayo, tomatoes and bacon. Served with French fries.

Sandwiches and Burgers

Hamburger

$4.40

Cheeseburger

$5.20

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.75

Tuna Sandwhich

$5.90

Tuna served on a bulkie roll.

Tuna Roll

$4.90

Tuna served on a toasted hotdog roll.

Cacoila Sandwich

$5.90

Linguica Sandwich

$5.90

Linguica served on a bulkie roll.

B.L.T

$4.90

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted white bread.

Chili Dog

$2.55

Chili and Cheese Hotdog

$2.55

Cheese Dog

$2.55

Hotdog

$1.45

Chicken Sandwich

$5.90

Superburger

$6.75

Two patties served on a bulkie roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onions.

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Burgers and Sandwich Plates

Cheeseburger Plate

$10.50

Cheeseburger with choice of toppings served with French fries and drink.

Bacon Cheeseburger Plate

$11.50

Bacon cheeseburger with choice of toppings served with french fries and drink.

Hamburger Plate

$10.50

Hamburger with choice of toppings served with French Fries and drink.

Hotdog Special

$7.75

2 hotdogs with choice of toppings served with French fries and drink.

Superburger Plate

$11.70

Superburger (2 patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo) served with French Fries and drink.

Chicken Sandwich Plate

$10.65

Chicken sandwich served with French fries and drink.

Fish Sandwich Plate

$7.95

Fried fish served on a bulkie roll with fries.

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

4 chicken tenders served with French fries.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$11.75

4 chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with French fries.

Beverages

Soda

$1.99

20 Ounce Bottle

Flavored Milk

$1.99

Milk plain or flavored

Water

$1.99

Frappe

$5.75

20 Ounce Frappe

Gatorade

$1.99

Extras

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Extra Coleslaw

$0.75

Extra Bacon

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Extra piece of Fish

$3.75

Extra Chicken

$3.25

Side of Pickles

$0.75
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Clam shack. Outdoor seating.

Location

2 South Main Street, Acushnet, MA 02743

Directions

