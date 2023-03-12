Restaurant header imageView gallery

SEAFOOD STEAK GRILL 100 FM 243, Suite C

No reviews yet

100 FM 243, Suite C

Bertram, TX 78605

Food Menu

Appetizers

Alligator

$15.50

Calamari

$14.99

Fried Pickle

$8.99

6 Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

$8.50

10 Hush Puppies

$8.50

12 Sweet Corn Nuggets

$8.50

10 Fried Mushrooms

$9.50

3 Egg Rolls

$6.50

6 Cheese Sticks

$8.99

6 Wings

$9.50

5 Boudin Balls

$9.50

Combo A

$10.50

3 Cheesesticks, 3 Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers & 5 Corn Nuggets

Combo B

$10.99

2 Egg Rolls, 5 Mushrooms & 4 Hush Puppies

1/2 Dozen Oysters on 1/2 Shell

$13.99

1 Dozen Oysters on 1/2 Shell

$23.99

1/2 lb Boil Shrimp (Hot & Spicy)

$13.50

1 lb Boil Shrimp (Hot & Spicy)

$19.99

Gumbo & Étouffée

Cup of Gumbo

$6.50

New Orleans Style. With Sausage, Okra, and your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Seafood Served with White Rice on the Side.

Bowl of Gumbo

$10.50

New Orleans Style. With Sausage, Okra, and your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Seafood Served with White Rice on the Side.

Cup of Crawfish Étouffée

$8.50

Bowl of Crawfish Étouffée

$12.50

Cup of Shrimp Étouffée

$8.50

Bowl of Shrimp Étouffée

$12.50

Chef Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits

Grilled Chicken Chef Salad

$12.99

Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits

Fried Chicken Chef Salad

$12.99

Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits

Shrimp Chef Salad

$13.99

Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits

Popcorn Shrimp Chef Salad

$13.99

Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits

Special Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Crawfish Fried Rice

$14.99

Combination Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried Shrimp

Crawfish Tails

$14.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

6 Large Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

9 Large Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

12 Large Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

15 Large Fried Shrimp

$22.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

30 Large Fried Shrimp with 2 Cups of Gumbo

$44.99

(Served with 2 Salads and choice of 2 French Fries or Mashed Potato)

6 shrimp 15 crawfish

$17.99

Butterflied Shrimp

6 Butterflied Shrimp

$14.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

9 Butterflied Shrimp

$17.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

12 Butterflied Shrimp

$20.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

15 Butterflied Shrimp

$23.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

30 Butterflied Shrimp with 2 Cups of Gumbo

$45.99

(Served with 2 Salads and choice of 2 French Fries or Mashed Potato)

Fried Oysters

8 Fried Oysters

$15.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

10 Fried Oysters

$17.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

12 Fried Oysters

$19.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Fried Steak & Chicken

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.50

Served with Garlic Bread, Salad, and a choice of 1 side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.50

Served with Garlic Bread, Salad, and a choice of 1 side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

8 oz Chicken Fried Steak with 3 Large Shrimp

$18.99

Served with Garlic Bread, Salad, and a choice of 1 side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

8 oz Chicken Fried Chicken with 3 Large Shrimp

$18.99

Served with Garlic Bread, Salad, and a choice of 1 side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Fried Seafood Platters

1 Fried Catfish Filet and 6 Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

1 Fried Catfish Filet and 6 Fried Oyster

$18.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

6 Fried Shrimp and 15 Fried Crawfish Tails

$17.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

6 Fried Shrimp and 6 Fried Oysters

$19.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

2 Fried Catfish Filets and 6 Fried Oysters

$21.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

2 Fried Catfish Filets and 6 Fried Shrimp

$20.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

2 Fried Catfish Filets, 6 Fried Shrimp and 6 Fried Crawfish Tails

$24.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

2 Fried Catfish Filets, 6 Fried Shrimp and 6 Fried Oysters

$26.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

9 Fried Shrimp and 9 Fried Oysters

$27.99

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Family Fried Seafood

Family Fried Seafood

$55.99

Served with Fries and 2 Salads or 2 coleslaw

Fried Catfish

2 Fried Catfish Filets

$12.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

3 Fried Catfish Filets

$15.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

4 Fried Catfish Filets

$18.90

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

5 Fried Catfish Filets

$21.50

Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Special Chef Selection

6 Grilled Jalapeño Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$18.99

Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Blackened Catfish with Crawfish Étouffée

$19.99

Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Seared Tuna with Pineapple Mango Salsa and Wasabi

$20.99

Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Blackened Tilapia with Crawfish Étouffée

$20.99

Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Salmon with 5 Shrimp

$22.99

Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

2 Grilled Lobster Tails

$39.99

With melted butter. Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

12 Seared Scallops

$25.99

With Cajun dill butter. Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Salmon & Lobster Tail

$37.99

With melted butter. Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Specials

Grilled Chicken

$14.50

Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$14.50

Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Catfish

$16.99

Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Tilapia

$17.99

Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Catfish & 5 Shrimp

$19.99

Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled Tilapia & 5 Shrimp

$20.99

Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled 10 Shrimp

$17.99

Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Grilled 6 Shrimp

$13.50

Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Po-Boy Sandwiches

Catfish Filet Po-Boy

$13.50

Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Crawfish Tail Po-Boy

$13.50

Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.50

Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Oyster Po-Boy

$15.50

Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Shrimp & Oysters Po-Boy

$15.50

Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Steaks

8 oz Rib Eye

$21.99

“Our Steaks are Cut Fresh Daily” Served with two side & Salads, French Fried, Mashed Potato, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

16 oz Rib Eye

$29.99

“Our Steaks are Cut Fresh Daily” Served with two side & Salads, French Fried, Mashed Potato, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

16 oz T-Bone

$32.99

“Our Steaks are Cut Fresh Daily” Served with two side & Salads, French Fried, Mashed Potato, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

8 oz Sirloin Steak

$17.99

“Our Steaks are Cut Fresh Daily” Served with two side & Salads, French Fried, Mashed Potato, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

Served with French Fries

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Served with French Fries

Jalapeño Hamburger

$10.50

Served with French Fries

Jalapeño Cheeseburger

$10.99

Served with French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Served with French Fries

Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Served with French Fries

Children's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with French Fries or Mashed Potato

7 Chicken Nuggets

$8.50

Served with French Fries or Mashed Potato

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50

Served with French Fries or Mashed Potato

1 Catfish Filet & 3 Shrimp

$10.50

Served with French Fries or Mashed Potato

Boils Crab & crawfish

1 lb Snow Crab

$39.99

(Available During Season Only) Served with Sausage, Corn & Potato.

1 Lb Crawfish (Hot & Spicy)

$15.99

(Available During Season Only)

Mild

Spicy

Plain

2 Lb Boil Crawfish

$29.99

5 Lb Boil Crawfish

$59.99

Side Items

Garlic Bread

$1.00

French Fries

$2.99

Vegetables Side

$3.00

1Coleslaw

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Okra

$3.00

Dinner Salad

$3.00

Dirty Rice

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

White Rice

$1.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Can Soda

$1.99

Bottle Soda

$2.89

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.69

Milk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 FM 243, Suite C, Bertram, TX 78605

Directions

