SEAFOOD STEAK GRILL
100 FM 243, Suite C
Bertram, TX 78605
Food Menu
Appetizers
Alligator
Calamari
Fried Pickle
6 Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers
10 Hush Puppies
12 Sweet Corn Nuggets
10 Fried Mushrooms
3 Egg Rolls
6 Cheese Sticks
6 Wings
5 Boudin Balls
Combo A
3 Cheesesticks, 3 Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers & 5 Corn Nuggets
Combo B
2 Egg Rolls, 5 Mushrooms & 4 Hush Puppies
1/2 Dozen Oysters on 1/2 Shell
1 Dozen Oysters on 1/2 Shell
1/2 lb Boil Shrimp (Hot & Spicy)
1 lb Boil Shrimp (Hot & Spicy)
Gumbo & Étouffée
Cup of Gumbo
New Orleans Style. With Sausage, Okra, and your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Seafood Served with White Rice on the Side.
Bowl of Gumbo
New Orleans Style. With Sausage, Okra, and your choice of Shrimp, Chicken or Seafood Served with White Rice on the Side.
Cup of Crawfish Étouffée
Bowl of Crawfish Étouffée
Cup of Shrimp Étouffée
Bowl of Shrimp Étouffée
Chef Salad
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits
Grilled Chicken Chef Salad
Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits
Fried Chicken Chef Salad
Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits
Shrimp Chef Salad
Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits
Popcorn Shrimp Chef Salad
Served with Jalapeño, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Cheese, Egg and Bacon Bits
Special Fried Rice
Fried Shrimp
Crawfish Tails
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Popcorn Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
6 Large Fried Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
9 Large Fried Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
12 Large Fried Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
15 Large Fried Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
30 Large Fried Shrimp with 2 Cups of Gumbo
(Served with 2 Salads and choice of 2 French Fries or Mashed Potato)
6 shrimp 15 crawfish
Butterflied Shrimp
6 Butterflied Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
9 Butterflied Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
12 Butterflied Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
15 Butterflied Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
30 Butterflied Shrimp with 2 Cups of Gumbo
(Served with 2 Salads and choice of 2 French Fries or Mashed Potato)
Fried Oysters
8 Fried Oysters
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
10 Fried Oysters
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
12 Fried Oysters
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Fried Steak & Chicken
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with Garlic Bread, Salad, and a choice of 1 side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Chicken Fried Chicken
Served with Garlic Bread, Salad, and a choice of 1 side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
8 oz Chicken Fried Steak with 3 Large Shrimp
Served with Garlic Bread, Salad, and a choice of 1 side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
8 oz Chicken Fried Chicken with 3 Large Shrimp
Served with Garlic Bread, Salad, and a choice of 1 side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Fried Seafood Platters
1 Fried Catfish Filet and 6 Fried Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
1 Fried Catfish Filet and 6 Fried Oyster
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
6 Fried Shrimp and 15 Fried Crawfish Tails
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
6 Fried Shrimp and 6 Fried Oysters
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
2 Fried Catfish Filets and 6 Fried Oysters
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
2 Fried Catfish Filets and 6 Fried Shrimp
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
2 Fried Catfish Filets, 6 Fried Shrimp and 6 Fried Crawfish Tails
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
2 Fried Catfish Filets, 6 Fried Shrimp and 6 Fried Oysters
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
9 Fried Shrimp and 9 Fried Oysters
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Family Fried Seafood
Fried Catfish
2 Fried Catfish Filets
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
3 Fried Catfish Filets
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
4 Fried Catfish Filets
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
5 Fried Catfish Filets
Served with Salad or coleslaw and your choice of side Mashed Potato, French Fries or Green Beans *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Special Chef Selection
6 Grilled Jalapeño Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Blackened Catfish with Crawfish Étouffée
Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Seared Tuna with Pineapple Mango Salsa and Wasabi
Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Blackened Tilapia with Crawfish Étouffée
Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Salmon with 5 Shrimp
Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
2 Grilled Lobster Tails
With melted butter. Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
12 Seared Scallops
With Cajun dill butter. Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Salmon & Lobster Tail
With melted butter. Served with a Salad or coleslaw and your choice of 2 sides French Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Specials
Grilled Chicken
Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Catfish
Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Tilapia
Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Salmon
Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Catfish & 5 Shrimp
Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled Tilapia & 5 Shrimp
Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled 10 Shrimp
Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Grilled 6 Shrimp
Served with 2 side & Salads French Fries, Mash Potatoes, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Po-Boy Sandwiches
Catfish Filet Po-Boy
Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Crawfish Tail Po-Boy
Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Shrimp Po-Boy
Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Oyster Po-Boy
Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Shrimp & Oysters Po-Boy
Served with French Fries, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Steaks
8 oz Rib Eye
“Our Steaks are Cut Fresh Daily” Served with two side & Salads, French Fried, Mashed Potato, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
16 oz Rib Eye
“Our Steaks are Cut Fresh Daily” Served with two side & Salads, French Fried, Mashed Potato, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
16 oz T-Bone
“Our Steaks are Cut Fresh Daily” Served with two side & Salads, French Fried, Mashed Potato, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
8 oz Sirloin Steak
“Our Steaks are Cut Fresh Daily” Served with two side & Salads, French Fried, Mashed Potato, Dirty Rice, Green Beans or Broccoli *Substitute Baked Potato 2.00
Burgers
Children's Menu
Boils Crab & crawfish
Side Items
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
100 FM 243, Suite C, Bertram, TX 78605