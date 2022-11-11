Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seaglass Restaurant

No reviews yet

4 Ocean Front N.

Salisbury, MA 01952

Order Again

Popular Items

Tex Mex Bowl
The Boardwalk
Extra Crostinis

Starters

Pork & Ginger Potstickers

$14.00

Pan Fried Dumplings + Ponzu-Ginger Miso Sauce + Pea Shoots & Scallions

Seaglass Crab Cake

$24.00

5 oz Pan Fried Old Bay Seasoned Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Meat + Tropical Mango Salsa + Green Leaf Lettuce + Chipotle Aoili

Classic Style Mussels

$16.00

Chablis + Lemon + Parsley + Garlic Butter (GF)

Whipped Feta Dip

$18.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Extra Crostinis

$4.00

Soups, Salads & Bowls

Cup Clam Chowder

$7.00

Surf Clams + Hickory Smoked Bacon + Baby Red Potatoes + Sweet Cream

Bowl Clam Chowder

$9.00

Surf Clams + Hickory Smoked Bacon + Baby Red Potatoes + Sweet Cream

Lobster Stew

$24.00

Lobster Meat + Rich Lobster Broth + Cream + Milk + Paprika + Touch of Sherry (GF)

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Hearts of Romaine + Garlic Croutons + Traditional House Made Dressing + White Anchovies

Grilled Caesar

$13.00

Grilled Hearts of Romaine + Garlic Croutons + Traditional House Made Dressing + White Anchovies

Tex Mex Bowl

$14.00

Mixed Baby Greens + Roasted Corn, Tomato, & Pablano Salsa + Avocado + Shaved Black Olives + Pepper Jack Cheddar + Crispy Tortilla Strips + Honey-Lime Vinaigrette (GF V)

Cup Soup D'jour

$8.00

Bowl Soup D'jour

$9.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Seaglass Signature Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Haddock Sandwich

$24.00

Fresh, Baked or Blackened Haddock + House Made Tartar Sauce + Green Leaf Lettuce + Garden Tomato + Potato Roll + Crispy Fries

Lobster Roll

$36.00

Classic 5 oz Maine Lobster + Light Mayo + Butter Lettuce + Toasted Torpedo Roll + Crispy Fries + Dill Pickle

The Boardwalk

$18.00

Crispy Cajun Chicken + Creamy Ranch + Sharp Cheddar + Applewood Smoked Bacon + Lettuce + Tomatoe + Crispy Fries

Prime 8oz Black Angus Burger

$16.00

Choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar + Lettuce + Tomato + Potato Roll + Crispy Fries

Beyond Meatless Burger

$16.00

100% Plant Based Patty + Vemront Cheddar + Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + Sriracha Aioli + Potato Roll + Crispy Fries

Crispy Fish Tacos

$24.00

Tempura Fried Haddock + Shredded Iceberg & Cabbage + Pico de Gallo Chipotle Aioli + Flour Tortillas

Lobster Tacos

$36.00

Maine Lobster + Roasted Corn, Jalepeno & Tomato Salsa + Avocado + Iceberg + Chipotle Aioli

Pastrami & Swiss Sandwich

$18.00

Pan Seared Georges Bank Scallops

$38.00

Sweet Corn Risotto + Pea Shoots + Lobster Butter Sauce

New England Baked Haddock

$32.00

Herb & Butter Bread Crumb Topping + Mashed Potatoes + Raosted Seasonal Vegetable Melange

Swordfish

$36.00

Haddock Florentine

$34.00

Spinach & Artichoke Ravioli + Roasted Bell Peppers + Sundried Tomatoes + Oregano Lemon Butter Sauce + Permesan

Braised Beef Short Rib

$36.00

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

Plum Tomatoes + Shallots + White Wine + Parsely + Parmesan + Crushed Garlic + Butter + Linguine

Lobster Scampi

$49.00

Grape Tomatoes + Garlic + Shallots + White Wine + Vermont Butter + Parmesan + Parsely + Lenguine

Chicken Scampi

$28.00

Grape Tomatoes + Garlic + Shallots + White Wine + Vermont Butter + Parmesan + Parsley + Linguine

Duo of Duck

$36.00

Pan Seared Breast & Confit Leg of Duck + Ginger Peach Relish + Potato Gnocchi + Mushroom & Brussels Sprout Ragout + Bing Cherry Jus

Catch Swordfish

$26.00

Pan Roasted Salmon

$32.00

Maine Lobster Paella

$59.00

Sage Chicken Breast Senepe

$34.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$49.00

8 oz. Beef Tenderloin of Filet (Additional charges apply for sides)

Prime New York Sirloin

$58.00

16 oz. center cut Prime Beef New York Sirloin Steak (Additional charges apply for sides)

14 oz. Rib Eye

$52.00

Top Choice 14 oz. boneless Rib Eye (Additional charges apply for sides)

Bone In Pork Chop

$32.00

Sides

Side Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Small House Mashed & Seasonal Veg

$8.00

Small Lobster Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Small Loaded Scalloped Potato

$8.00

Small Truffle & Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Small Herb Roasted Cremini Mushrooms

$7.00

Small Grilled Jumbo Asparagus

$8.00

Side Mac

$7.00

Add Full Lobster Tail

$49.00

Add 1/2 Lobster Tail

$25.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Children's Fare

Kid Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Crispy Fries + Vegetable Mélange

Kid Chz Burger

$9.00

American Cheese + Ketchup + Pickle + Crispy Fries

Kid Shrimp

$9.00

Fresh Grilled Shrimp + Crispy Fries + Vegetable Mélange

Kid Baked Haddock

$9.00

Bread Crumbs + Mashed Potatoes + Vegetable Mélange

Kid Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi Pasta + Velvety Cheese Sauce

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
North of Boston's Oceanfront Dining Destination. Spectacular--The View and The Menu.

Location

4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury, MA 01952

