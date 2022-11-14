Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seamore's Chelsea

161 Eigth Avenue

New York, NY 10011

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Tuna Poke
Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Party of 2 Bundles

Bundles of Seamore's classics built for your party of two!
Lobster Mac & Cheese Bundle For 2

Lobster Mac & Cheese Bundle For 2

$55.00

lobster mac + cheese, kale + avocado salad, sweet potato fries, and our seasonal dessert

Big Taco Bundle for 2

Big Taco Bundle for 2

$45.00

guacamole + chips, four tacos, and our seasonal dessert

Lobster Roll Bundle for 2

$75.00

guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert

Appetizers

Crispy Squid

Crispy Squid

$14.00

saffron aioli, lemon

Guacamole

Guacamole

$15.00

tomato, onion, cilantro

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$16.00

chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$25.00

ponzu, peanut, avocado, cabbage, white corn tortillas chips

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

crispy shrimp, herb ranch dressing

Firecracker Cauliflower

Firecracker Cauliflower

$13.00

cauliflower tempura, sweet chili aioli, sesame seeds

Kombu Mushroom Soup

Kombu Mushroom Soup

$15.00

farro, paprika toast

Salads

Kale & Avocado Salad

Kale & Avocado Salad

$18.00

walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette

Seamore's Salad

Seamore's Salad

$18.00

poached shrimp, avocado, crunchy greens, mint, pear, cucumbers, cherry tomato, crumbled peanuts, porcini vinaigrette

Shaved Brussels + Fennel Salad

Shaved Brussels + Fennel Salad

$18.00

spinach, napa cabbage, red onion, goat cheese, toasted breadcrumbs, walnut vinaigrette, balsamic drizzle

Mains

Steelhead Salmon + Sumac Farro

$28.00

preserved lemon, zucchini, pickled fennel, nicoise olives, cucumber coulis

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$34.00

maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$25.00

daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$36.00Out of stock

new york strip steak, au poivre sauce, fries, watercress salad

Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp

Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp

$27.00

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal With Monkfish

Reel Deal With Monkfish

$28.00

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal With Seared Tuna

Reel Deal With Seared Tuna

$32.00

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Porgy

$26.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Fluke

$32.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Tilefish

$28.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Pollock

$26.00

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Scallops

Reel Deal with Scallops

$34.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Steelhead Salmon

Reel Deal with Steelhead Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Skate

$28.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal With Hake

Reel Deal With Hake

$26.00

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal With Black Bass

Reel Deal With Black Bass

$32.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Swordfish

$32.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Bluefish

$28.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Reel Deal with Brooklyn Farmed Bass

$28.00Out of stock

Served over rutabaga parsnip mash + chia-nut crumble, quinoa + black rice w/ mushrooms + grapes, and sauteed swiss chard w/ sofrito

Seared Scallop Pasta (Gluten Free)

Seared Scallop Pasta (Gluten Free)

$34.00Out of stock

gluten-free fusilli pasta, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, chili flakes

Tacos

Two tacos with jicama slaw on the side. Make it a Burrito or Burrito Bowl +3
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos

Baja Crispy Fish Tacos

$18.00

avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas

Baja Seared Fish Tacos

Baja Seared Fish Tacos

$18.00

avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla

Korean BBQ Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Sandwiches

Served with side of fries or kale salad
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$21.00

battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce

Blackened Monkfish Sandwich

Blackened Monkfish Sandwich

$21.00

tartar sauce, pickled veggies, brioche bun

Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$34.00

mayo, celery, old bay

Seamore's Burger

Seamore's Burger

$21.00

double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce

Steelhead Salmon Burger

Steelhead Salmon Burger

$21.00

marinated cucumber, pickled veggies, sesame, sriracha mayo

Sides

Rutabaga Parsnip Mash + Chia-Nut Crumble

$10.00

mashed cauliflower with olive oil and sea salt

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Crispy Shoestring Fries

Crispy Shoestring Fries

$10.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Quinoa + Black Rice w/ Mushrooms + Grapes

$10.00

Sauteed Swiss Chard w/ Sofrito

$10.00

Side Kale+Avo Salad

$10.00

Beer

Allagash white

Allagash white

$8.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Coney Island Merman IPA can

Coney Island Merman IPA can

$7.00

coney island brewery 5.8% coney island, ny

Narragansett Lager can

Narragansett Lager can

$6.00

narragansett brewery 5% providence ,ri

Veltins Pilsner

Veltins Pilsner

$5.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Wolffer Rose Cider 12oz can

Wolffer Rose Cider 12oz can

$10.00

wolffer's estate 6.9% sagaponack, ny

Montauk Pilsner Can

Montauk Pilsner Can

$7.00
Southern Tier Nu Haze IPA

Southern Tier Nu Haze IPA

$7.00

Must be 21 to purchase.

Montauk Summer Can

Montauk Summer Can

$7.00Out of stock
Montauk Watermelon Can

Montauk Watermelon Can

$7.00Out of stock
Blue Point Imperial

Blue Point Imperial

$10.00

Drinks

Bottled Still

$7.00

Bottled Sparkling'

$7.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$7.00

Apricot Mint Fresca

$8.00
Charred Pineapple Fresca

Charred Pineapple Fresca

$8.00

Caramelized Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice and Lemon

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivering seafood shack favorites with a modern twist and great vibes - from shore to door. Open 7 days @ Noon Delivering in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. Order online @ seamores.com Weekday Happy Hour 3pm-6pm Weekend Brunch Saturday & Sunday

Website

Location

161 Eigth Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Directions

