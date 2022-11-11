Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Seamore's Dumbo

650 Reviews

$$

66 Water Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our Brooklyn location on the iconic, cobblestone-lined Water street in DUMBO - nothing more fitting than great seafood on the water. With chill vibes, great hospitality, and seafood shack bites, we’re happy to bring Montauk to the water street sidewalk. We take walk-ins, reservations, offer take-out and delivery, and provide private dining & bar space for your next special event. From neighbors to new visitors we can't wait to see ya under the bridge.

Location

66 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery
Seamore's image
Seamore's image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DELLAROCCO'S
orange star4.7 • 3,209
214 Hicks St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Las Santas
orange star4.4 • 483
572 Fulton St Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
FancyFree
orange star4.5 • 60
71 Lafayette Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 6,331
445 Gold St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brooklyn - Fort Greene
orange starNo Reviews
733 Fulton Street Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Fulton Hall - 250 Ashland Pl
orange starNo Reviews
250 Ashland Pl Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Westville - Dumbo
orange star4.7 • 6,918
81 Washington St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Em Vietnamese Bistro
orange star4.9 • 613
57 Front Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Juliana's Pizza
orange star5.0 • 356
19 Old Fulton Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - Fireboat House
orange star4.5 • 66
1 Water Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Bushwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Crown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
South Slope
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston