Sean Bolan's Irish Pub 12 S Main St
Bars & Lounges
American

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub 12 S Main St

1,435 Reviews

$$

12 S Main St

Bel Air, MD 21014

Order Again

Popular Items

Sheppard's Pie
Irish Mac & Cheese
Basket of Fries

Appetizer

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Ten plump chicken wings served with celery and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing. Available flavors: Hot, Medium, Fire, Cajun, Old Bay, Hot Old Bay Mix. 12 Honey Old Bay (Add .75)

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tender

$14.00

Tenderloin chicken breast strips dipped in our home made beer batter and deep-fried. Choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Jameson Mustard, Buffalo Wing, or Ranch Sauce.

Crab Dip

$15.00

Our warm and creamy version of the local classic served in a toasted bread boulé and topped with melted Swiss and provolone and diced tomatoes.

Crab Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Hand cut cheese curds, panko & herb encrusted then flash fried. Served atop house made marinara sauce and finished with fresh cut basil.

Fries Poutine

$12.00

A heaping pile of steak cut fries topped with shredded cheese curds, house made gravy, bacon pieces, and scallions.

Irish Rolls

$10.00

Our home made corned beef & cabbage in a wonton wrapper fried to a golden brown. Served with Thousand Island dressing for dipping.

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Four petite chops seasoned then grilled to order, served with “champ” and finished with our home made Marsala wine and mushroom demi-glace. Market Price

Onion Rings

$10.00

A basket of fresh, hand-cut onions dipped in our home made beer batter and fried golden brown.

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Perfect with your favorite Bolan’s draught… a warm soft-baked pretzel served with your choice of Jameson Mustard or our home made Honey Mustard.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream

Tot Poutine

$12.00

A heaping pile of tater tots topped with shredded cheese curds, house made gravy, bacon pieces, and scallions.

Crisps

$4.00

As APP

Soup

Gouda-CUP

$7.00

A Sean Bolan’s original! A blend of fire-roasted red peppers, smoked gouda, and lump crabmeat, finished with a touch of honey.

Gouda-BOWL

$12.00

A Sean Bolan’s original! A blend of fire-roasted red peppers, smoked gouda, and lump crabmeat, finished with a touch of honey.

Irish Stew-CUP

$7.00

Seaf Chowder-Cup

$7.00

A hearty chowder made with cod, salmon, mussels, shrimp, and a splash of brandy.

Pumpkin-CUP

$7.00

Pumpkin-BOWL

$10.00

AS APP

Salads

Bolan's Steak Salad

$18.00

Tender filet mignon strips and caramelized onions atop a bed of freshly mixed greens, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a zesty balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy house made Caesar dressing topped with croutons baked in house finished with grated parmesan cheese. Served with anchovies upon request.

Chicken Pear Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast atop a bed of fresh spinach and mixed greens sprinkled with feta cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and topped with sliced pears. Served with a champagne vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

A generous portion of mixed greens, veggies, and fresh berries with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Pear Salad

$18.00

Grilled salmon atop a bed of fresh spinach and mixed greens sprinkled with feta cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and topped with sliced pears. Served with a champagne vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad

$6.00

A generous portion of mixed greens, veggies, and fresh berries with your choice of dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy house made Caesar dressing topped with croutons baked in house finished with grated parmesan cheese. Served with anchovies upon request.

As APP

Sandwiches

Banger Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Irish sausage with Jameson Mustard, diced tomatoes and melted Irish cheddar. Served on marbled rye with a side of champ.

Beer Battered Fish

$12.00

Fresh Atlantic cod dipped in Bolan’s home made Harp batter and fried golden. Served on a fresh kaiser roll and topped with lettuce and tomato.

Black Angus Burger

$12.00

A half-pound of char-grilled Angus beef cooked to order and served on a fresh kaiser roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Irish cheddar, provolone, or bleu cheese crumbles.

BLT

$10.00

Bolan's Paddy Melt

$14.00

Our half-pound char-grilled Angus beef burger cooked to your order and topped with sautéed onions and melted Irish cheddar. Served on marbled rye.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken tenderloin pieces tossed with romaine lettuce, our home made Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese. Wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

An 8 ounce fresh chicken breast filet grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a fresh kaiser roll.

Crab Cake Sand.

$19.00

Our home made crab cake with 5 ounces of jumbo lump crabmeat, broiled and served on a fresh kaiser roll. Market Price

French Dip

$16.00

Sliced Ribeye steak piled high topped with caramelized onions and melted provolone cheese served on a rustic French baguette served with au jus.

Green Tomato BLT

$13.00

Lightly breaded fried green tomatoes topped with a generous portion of thick cut bacon and fresh lettuce, topped with a spicy remoulade and served on marbled rye.

Lamb Burger

$16.00

A half-pound of fresh ground lamb, cooked to order, then topped with crumbled feta and a julienned cucumber salad. Served on a grilled flatbread.

Reuben

$16.00

Slow cooked corned beef brisket topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.

Ribeye Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Medium rare to medium shaved Ribeye steak served in an herb and garlic tortilla wrap with mixed mesclun greens, red onions, Swiss cheese & a creamy horseradish sauce.

Salmon Spinach Wrap

$14.00

Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon tossed with spinach, bacon, red onions, and a light dijon aioli, then wrapped in an herb and garlic tortilla.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly breaded pork tenderloin topped with braised red cabbage and Swiss cheese served on a pretzel roll with house made Jameson Mustard Sauce.

Tipperary Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, spinach, and provolone, and finished with sun-dried tomato aioli. Served on a toasted pretzel roll.

Traditioal Irish Fare

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Grilled links of Irish sausage served with our home made champ (Irish mashed potatoes) covered in Bolan’s home made gravy. Garnished with burgundy pan seared tomato wedges.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Filets of North Atlantic cod fried in our home made Harp beer batter served atop a generous portion of our steak cut chips. Grab a pint of Guinness and you’ll almost feel as if you are sitting in a pub across the Pond!

Irish Seafood Chowder

$14.00

Our signature seafood chowder… fresh and hearty with a splash of brandy and filled with cod, salmon, mussels, and shrimp. Served in a bread bowl.

Irish Stew Bowl

$12.00

Lamb and beef braised until tender in a rich broth with carrots, celery and potatoes. Served with fresh bread.

Salmon

$19.00

Hand cut grilled fresh Atlantic salmon filet topped with mustard dill cream sauce and served with jasmine rice.

Sheppard's Pie

$15.00

Fresh ground lamb and black angus beef simmered in Guinness Stout, slow cooked with peas, carrots, turnips, celery and onions. Topped with our home made “champ” and Irish cheddar cheese and baked til golden brown. Served with fresh bread.

Entrees

Baltimore Pasta

$24.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat and chicken breast pieces sautéed with spinach and diced tomatoes in an Old Bay cream sauce tossed over pappardelle pasta.

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00

Fresh chicken breast chunks, corn, carrots, potatoes, and peas in a savory home made gravy and topped with a flaky puffed pastry

Crab Cake-1

$20.00

5oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Crab Cake-2

$37.00

Two 5oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Filet Mignon-1

$20.00

5oz. Filet Mignon cooked to order

Filet Mignon-2

$38.00

Two 5oz. Filet Mignons cooked to order

Gaelic Steak

$24.00

Grilled 12 ounce New York strip sirloin cooked to order.

Grilled Herb Chicken

$16.00

Grilled herb marinated chicken breast topped with our Marsala mushroom gravy.

Steak & Cake

$38.00

Our 5 ounce petit filet mignon accompanied by our 5 ounce jumbo lump crab cake

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

$16.00

Seasoned Angus beef mixed with onions, garlic, and rice, wrapped in cabbage leaves, topped with cheese curds and baked in a savory tomato sauce. Served with Irish champ only

Tenders N Chips

$16.00

Weiner Schnitzel

$18.00

Lightly breaded pork tenderloin flash fried and topped with our house made mushroom gravy, served atop champ and braised red cabbage.

Wee Ones

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

On white toast with FF

Irish Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Our home made spiral noodle & cheese sauce topped with parmesan bread crumbs and baked

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Served with BBQ sauce & FF

Mini Burger

$7.00

Served on a Potato roll with FF

Mini Pizza

$7.00

Tomato & Cheese pizza on flatbread

Sides

Braised Red Cabbage

$4.00

Champ w/Gravy

$5.00

Irish Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Dangerously Pie

$10.00

Chocolate Volcano Cake

$9.00

Baked Apple Pie

$8.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Merchandise

Beanie

$20.00

Embroidered Tee

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Men’s 1/4 zip

$35.00

Snifter Glass

$7.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Bolan’s Tee

$20.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

Employee Tee

$10.00

Empl. Long T

$15.00

Employee Hoodie

$25.00

Dinner Specials

Mussels

$15.00

Turkey Bowl

$20.00

Seafood Pasta

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
