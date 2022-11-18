- Home
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub 12 S Main St
1,435 Reviews
$$
12 S Main St
Bel Air, MD 21014
Popular Items
Appetizer
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tots
Buffalo Wings
Ten plump chicken wings served with celery and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing. Available flavors: Hot, Medium, Fire, Cajun, Old Bay, Hot Old Bay Mix. 12 Honey Old Bay (Add .75)
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Tender
Tenderloin chicken breast strips dipped in our home made beer batter and deep-fried. Choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Jameson Mustard, Buffalo Wing, or Ranch Sauce.
Crab Dip
Our warm and creamy version of the local classic served in a toasted bread boulé and topped with melted Swiss and provolone and diced tomatoes.
Crab Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream
Fried Cheese Curds
Hand cut cheese curds, panko & herb encrusted then flash fried. Served atop house made marinara sauce and finished with fresh cut basil.
Fries Poutine
A heaping pile of steak cut fries topped with shredded cheese curds, house made gravy, bacon pieces, and scallions.
Irish Rolls
Our home made corned beef & cabbage in a wonton wrapper fried to a golden brown. Served with Thousand Island dressing for dipping.
Lamb Chops
Four petite chops seasoned then grilled to order, served with “champ” and finished with our home made Marsala wine and mushroom demi-glace. Market Price
Onion Rings
A basket of fresh, hand-cut onions dipped in our home made beer batter and fried golden brown.
Soft Pretzel
Perfect with your favorite Bolan’s draught… a warm soft-baked pretzel served with your choice of Jameson Mustard or our home made Honey Mustard.
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream
Tot Poutine
A heaping pile of tater tots topped with shredded cheese curds, house made gravy, bacon pieces, and scallions.
Soup
Gouda-CUP
A Sean Bolan’s original! A blend of fire-roasted red peppers, smoked gouda, and lump crabmeat, finished with a touch of honey.
Gouda-BOWL
A Sean Bolan’s original! A blend of fire-roasted red peppers, smoked gouda, and lump crabmeat, finished with a touch of honey.
Irish Stew-CUP
Seaf Chowder-Cup
A hearty chowder made with cod, salmon, mussels, shrimp, and a splash of brandy.
Pumpkin-CUP
Pumpkin-BOWL
Salads
Bolan's Steak Salad
Tender filet mignon strips and caramelized onions atop a bed of freshly mixed greens, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a zesty balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy house made Caesar dressing topped with croutons baked in house finished with grated parmesan cheese. Served with anchovies upon request.
Chicken Pear Salad
Grilled chicken breast atop a bed of fresh spinach and mixed greens sprinkled with feta cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and topped with sliced pears. Served with a champagne vinaigrette dressing.
House Salad
A generous portion of mixed greens, veggies, and fresh berries with your choice of dressing.
Salmon Pear Salad
Grilled salmon atop a bed of fresh spinach and mixed greens sprinkled with feta cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and topped with sliced pears. Served with a champagne vinaigrette dressing.
Side Salad
A generous portion of mixed greens, veggies, and fresh berries with your choice of dressing.
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy house made Caesar dressing topped with croutons baked in house finished with grated parmesan cheese. Served with anchovies upon request.
Sandwiches
Banger Sandwich
Grilled Irish sausage with Jameson Mustard, diced tomatoes and melted Irish cheddar. Served on marbled rye with a side of champ.
Beer Battered Fish
Fresh Atlantic cod dipped in Bolan’s home made Harp batter and fried golden. Served on a fresh kaiser roll and topped with lettuce and tomato.
Black Angus Burger
A half-pound of char-grilled Angus beef cooked to order and served on a fresh kaiser roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Irish cheddar, provolone, or bleu cheese crumbles.
BLT
Bolan's Paddy Melt
Our half-pound char-grilled Angus beef burger cooked to your order and topped with sautéed onions and melted Irish cheddar. Served on marbled rye.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken tenderloin pieces tossed with romaine lettuce, our home made Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese. Wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Chicken Sandwich
An 8 ounce fresh chicken breast filet grilled and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a fresh kaiser roll.
Crab Cake Sand.
Our home made crab cake with 5 ounces of jumbo lump crabmeat, broiled and served on a fresh kaiser roll. Market Price
French Dip
Sliced Ribeye steak piled high topped with caramelized onions and melted provolone cheese served on a rustic French baguette served with au jus.
Green Tomato BLT
Lightly breaded fried green tomatoes topped with a generous portion of thick cut bacon and fresh lettuce, topped with a spicy remoulade and served on marbled rye.
Lamb Burger
A half-pound of fresh ground lamb, cooked to order, then topped with crumbled feta and a julienned cucumber salad. Served on a grilled flatbread.
Reuben
Slow cooked corned beef brisket topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.
Ribeye Wrap
Medium rare to medium shaved Ribeye steak served in an herb and garlic tortilla wrap with mixed mesclun greens, red onions, Swiss cheese & a creamy horseradish sauce.
Salmon Spinach Wrap
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon tossed with spinach, bacon, red onions, and a light dijon aioli, then wrapped in an herb and garlic tortilla.
Schnitzel Sandwich
Lightly breaded pork tenderloin topped with braised red cabbage and Swiss cheese served on a pretzel roll with house made Jameson Mustard Sauce.
Tipperary Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, spinach, and provolone, and finished with sun-dried tomato aioli. Served on a toasted pretzel roll.
Traditioal Irish Fare
Bangers & Mash
Grilled links of Irish sausage served with our home made champ (Irish mashed potatoes) covered in Bolan’s home made gravy. Garnished with burgundy pan seared tomato wedges.
Fish & Chips
Filets of North Atlantic cod fried in our home made Harp beer batter served atop a generous portion of our steak cut chips. Grab a pint of Guinness and you’ll almost feel as if you are sitting in a pub across the Pond!
Irish Seafood Chowder
Our signature seafood chowder… fresh and hearty with a splash of brandy and filled with cod, salmon, mussels, and shrimp. Served in a bread bowl.
Irish Stew Bowl
Lamb and beef braised until tender in a rich broth with carrots, celery and potatoes. Served with fresh bread.
Salmon
Hand cut grilled fresh Atlantic salmon filet topped with mustard dill cream sauce and served with jasmine rice.
Sheppard's Pie
Fresh ground lamb and black angus beef simmered in Guinness Stout, slow cooked with peas, carrots, turnips, celery and onions. Topped with our home made “champ” and Irish cheddar cheese and baked til golden brown. Served with fresh bread.
Entrees
Baltimore Pasta
Jumbo lump crabmeat and chicken breast pieces sautéed with spinach and diced tomatoes in an Old Bay cream sauce tossed over pappardelle pasta.
Chicken Pot Pie
Fresh chicken breast chunks, corn, carrots, potatoes, and peas in a savory home made gravy and topped with a flaky puffed pastry
Crab Cake-1
5oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Crab Cake-2
Two 5oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Filet Mignon-1
5oz. Filet Mignon cooked to order
Filet Mignon-2
Two 5oz. Filet Mignons cooked to order
Gaelic Steak
Grilled 12 ounce New York strip sirloin cooked to order.
Grilled Herb Chicken
Grilled herb marinated chicken breast topped with our Marsala mushroom gravy.
Steak & Cake
Our 5 ounce petit filet mignon accompanied by our 5 ounce jumbo lump crab cake
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Seasoned Angus beef mixed with onions, garlic, and rice, wrapped in cabbage leaves, topped with cheese curds and baked in a savory tomato sauce. Served with Irish champ only
Tenders N Chips
Weiner Schnitzel
Lightly breaded pork tenderloin flash fried and topped with our house made mushroom gravy, served atop champ and braised red cabbage.
Wee Ones
Sides
Desserts
Merchandise
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
12 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014
Photos coming soon!