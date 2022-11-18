Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sean's Shack - Duraleigh

review star

No reviews yet

5900 Duraleigh Road

Raleigh, NC 27612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cakes & Eggs

Burgers

Single

Single

$3.29

Hamburger: angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup & mustard (All toppings are optional if you like us to customize the burgers to your taste)

Double

Double

$4.39

Double hamburger: (6 OZ) 2 angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup & mustard Add cheese $.50 Add chili $1 Bacon $1.50 (All toppings are optional if you like us to customize the burgers to your taste)

Tripple

$5.49

9 OZ of pure angus beef with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup & mustard Add Bacon 1.5 Add Chili/fried egg $1. Add Cheese $1

Portobello Mush/Swiss Burger

Portobello Mush/Swiss Burger

$6.29

Burger with 2 angus beef, swiss cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, grilled onions & garlic aioli.

Sourdough Burger

Sourdough Burger

$6.29

Burger made on grilled sourdough bread, American & Swiss cheese, tomatoes & tangy sauce Add Bacon $1.50

Texan BBQ Burger

Texan BBQ Burger

$6.29

Burger with 2 angus beef, American cheese, bacon, crispy onion, diced onion & Texan BBQ sauce

California Crunch Burger

California Crunch Burger

$6.29

Burger with 2 angus beef, pepper-jack cheese, avocado, crispy onion & cayenne mayo

Carolinian Burger

$6.29

A Double angus beef, American cheese, crispy bacon, fried edd, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Royal Burger

Royal Burger

$6.69

A Double angus beef, American cheese, crispy bacon, fried edd, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Bacon Lovers

$7.19

Prime Burger

$7.99

Garlic Dbl Chs Burger

$4.99

Cajun Burger

$4.99

Buttery Burger

$4.99

Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

BLT

$4.99

Veggie Burger

$4.99

BBQ Pork Sndwch

$3.99

Chicken

Spicy Chkn Swch

Spicy Chkn Swch

$4.99

Fried Crispy spicy chicken sandwich with a hint of jalapeno, served on pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & cayenne mayo.

Grld Chkn Swch

Grld Chkn Swch

$5.49

Grilled Chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Add pepper-jack cheese $.50 or Add Bacon $ 1.50

Chkn Tenders 3 Pc

Chkn Tenders 3 Pc

$3.49

Artisan chicken tenders served freshly made dipping sauces to choose from

ChknTenders 5 Pc

ChknTenders 5 Pc

$5.69

Artisan chicken tenders served freshly made dipping sauces to choose from

Chkn Tenders 8 Pc

Chkn Tenders 8 Pc

$9.99

Artisan chicken tenders served freshly made dipping sauces to choose from

Chkn Tenders 10 Pc

Chkn Tenders 10 Pc

$12.99

Artisan chicken tenders served freshly made dipping sauces to choose from

Grld Chkn Tenders 5 Pc

$4.99

Artisan chicken tenders served freshly made dipping sauces to choose from

Grld Chkn Tenders 10 Pc

$8.99

Artisan chicken tenders served freshly made dipping sauces to choose from

Hot Dogs

CLASSIC hotdog

CLASSIC hotdog

$3.39

Classic beef or pork brightleaf hotdog topped ketchup, mustard (add relish optional) Add chili $0.50 Coleslaw $0.25

CAROLINIAN hotdog

CAROLINIAN hotdog

$4.49

Brightleaf beef or pork hotdog topped with mustard, onion, chili & coleslaw.

CALIFORNIA hotdog

CALIFORNIA hotdog

$4.59

Brightleaf beef or pork hotdog topped with pepper-jack cheese, avocado, crispy onion & cayenne mayo

Texan BBQ bacon hotdog

Texan BBQ bacon hotdog

$4.59

Brightleaf beef or pork hotdog topped with cheese, bacon crispy onion, diced onion & Texan BBQ sauce

Bratwurst hotdog

Bratwurst hotdog

$6.59

Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Lg Fries

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$2.49

Lg Cajun

$3.99

Garlic Parmesan

$2.49

Lg Garlic Parm

$3.99

Seasoned Curly fries

$2.99

Lg Seasoned Curly Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$2.49

Lg Tater Tots

$3.99

Loaded Fries W/Chz

$3.99

ONION RINGS

$2.49

Lg Onion Rings

$3.99

Chili Cup

$2.59

Chili Bowl

$3.89

Side of Salad

$2.59

Cincinatti Chili 5-Way

$5.69

Cheese Sauce

$0.49

Salads

GARDEN SALAD

$4.99

ADD grilled chicken

$2.00

Add Fried Chicken

$2.00

TACO SALAD Steak

$7.49

Taco Salad Chicken

$7.99

Honey Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.99

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$1.29+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.29+

Root Beer

$1.29+

Hi-C

$1.29+

Dr. Pepper

$1.29+
Sprite

Sprite

$1.29+
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.29+

Pink Lemonade

$1.29+

Fanta Orange

$1.29+

Iced Tea

$1.29+

Sweet Tea

$1.29+

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled drinks

$2.29

Coffee

$1.79+

Decafe

$1.79+

Orange Juice

$1.79+

Apple Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.59

Chocolate Milk

$1.79

Breakfast

Classic Egg Breakfast

Classic Egg Breakfast

$6.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$6.99
Cakes & Eggs

Cakes & Eggs

$7.99

2 farm fresh eggs cooked your style, country potatoes, bacon or sausage served with side of toast.

Huevos n Chorizos

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Breakfast Nachos

$8.99

Country Fried Steak n Gravy

$8.99
Pancakes (3 buttermilk)

Pancakes (3 buttermilk)

$5.29

3 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes made fresh

Banana Pancakes

$6.29

Chocolate chip Pancakes

$6.29

Portobello Mushroom n sausage Skillet

$8.99

California Skillet

$8.99

Country Skillet

$8.99
Egg and Cheese Biscuit/toast

Egg and Cheese Biscuit/toast

$2.89

Artisan biscuit /toast sandwich fried egg & American cheese Add bacon $1.50

Biscuit egg cheese W/bacon or sausage

Biscuit egg cheese W/bacon or sausage

$3.89

Artisan Biscuit with egg, cheese and bacon or sausage

Chicken Biscuit

$3.09
Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Artisan biscuit from the scratch with a Brightleaf sausage

Chicken Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.99

Breakfast melt on Grilled sourdough

$6.49

Breakfast Tacos

$6.99

Individual Tacos

$1.89

One Egg

$1.29

Biscuit

$1.29

Toast

$1.29

Bacon 2-Pc

$1.99

Sausage

$1.99

Pancake

$1.99

Country Potatoes

$1.79

Crispy Hashbrown Patty

$1.00

Kids Meals

Meals for kids 11 and under.

Jr. Hamburger

$3.99

Jr. Cheeseburger

$4.49

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Jr. Chicken Tenders

$4.49

Jr. Grilled Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Jr. Hotdog

$4.59

Jr. Kids Pancakes

$4.59

Jr. Scrambled egg

$3.99

Jr. Chicken Tender Breakfast

$5.99

Sean's Homemade Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.00

Peanutbutter

$1.00

Red Velvet

$1.00

Chocolate M & M

$1.00

Birthday Sugar Cookies

$1.00

Ice Cream

Ice cream Cup

$1.99

Ice cream Bowl

$2.69

Ice Cream of the day Cup

$2.29

Shakes

Vanilla

$2.69+

Chocolate

$2.69+

Strawberry

$2.69+Out of stock

Mint

$2.69+

Cookies n Cream

$2.99+

Mint Cookies n Cream

$2.99+

Kit Kat

$2.99+

Butterfinger

$2.99+

Cookie Dough

$2.99+

Birthday Cake

$2.99+

Nutella

$2.99+

Peanut butter

$2.99+

Peanut Butter Cup

$2.99+

Choc Peanut Btr

$2.99+

Cotton Candy

$2.99+

Fresh Banana

$2.99+

Fresh Strawberry

$2.99+

Fresh Strawberry & Banana

$2.99+

Fresh Chocolate Banana

$2.99+

M & Ms

$2.99+

$5.99 Trays

BBQ Pork tray

$5.99

Chicken Tender Tray

$5.99

Chicken Sandwich tray

$5.99

Cheeseburger tray

$5.99

Value Menu

Single Bacon Chz W/Fries

$4.99

Single Portobello W/Fries

$4.99

Single Carolinian Brgr W/Fries

$4.99

Single Teriyaki W/FF

$4.99

Single Garlic W/Fries

$4.99

Single Cajun W/Fries

$4.99

Carolinian Hotdog W/Fries

$4.99

2 Classic Hotdogs W/Fries

$4.99
Location

5900 Duraleigh Road, Raleigh, NC 27612

