Seapointe Beach Grill
9900 Seapointe Boulevard
Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260
Breakfast
Omelettes
Eggs
Pancakes
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sides
Lunch
Starters
- Hummus Plate$13.00
Hummus, toasted pita & an assortment of mixed raw vegetables
- Fried Pickles$12.00
Breaded, battered & fried pickle chips served with a side of ranch for dipping
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
5 fried mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
- Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled flour tortilla & cheddar jack cheese served with sour cream & homemade salsa
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
4 Crispy fried golden chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or buffalo sauce
- Wings$15.00
1 lb. Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, or BBQ sauce
- Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$12.00
2 chopped philly ribeye steak & American cheese wrapped in an egg roll & fried to perfection, served with cherry pepper ketchup
- Taco of the Day$10.00
Ask your server or bartender for the chef's taco of the day
- U-Peel Shrimp$17.00Out of stock
1/2 lb. jumbo steamed shrimp served plain or with old bay & a side of cocktail sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$15.00
7 pieces. Jumbo coconut breaded & fried shrimp served with homemade orange marmalade sauce
- Fried Clam Strips$12.00
Breaded, battered & fried clam strips served with tartar sauce
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Breaded & fried tender calamari rings served with marinara sauce
Baskets
- French Fries$7.50
Crinkle cut french fries lightly salted & fried to a golden perfection served plain
- Old Bay Fries$8.50
Crinkle cut french fries lightly fried to a golden perfection & tossed in old bay
- Cheese Fries$9.00
Crinkle cut french fries lightly salted & fried to a golden perfection served with cheese wiz on the side
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.50
American cheese melted between Texas toast served complete with a side of French fries
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$16.00
Chicken tenders, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Southwestern Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, black bean, corn, red pepper, tomato, Monterey jack cheese & chipotle
- Caribbean Chicken$14.00
Jerk marinated chicken breast, grilled pineapple, red onion & lettuce served on brioche
- Cheeseburger$14.00
6 oz. angus beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese served on brioche
- Beyond Burger$17.00
Plant based burger topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese served on brioche
- Salmon BLT Wrap$17.00
Grilled salmon, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Crab Cake$18.00
Our famous jumbo lumb crab cake breaded & fried to perfection topped with lettuce & tomato served on brioche with a side of cocktail sauce
- Fried Flounder$15.00
Breaded & fried flounder topped with lettuce & tomato served on brioche with a side of tartar sauce
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Chopped sirloin steak topped with fried onions & cheese wiz served on long roll
- Hot Dog$5.00
- Bagel BLT$5.50
Salads
- House$10.50
Mixed greens, tomato, sliced cucumber & red onion served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, honey mustard, ranch or bleu cheese on the side
- Summer Caribbean$14.00
Seasonal greens, mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple & chopped red onion sprinkled with feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Arugula & Goat Cheese$14.00
Arugula, sliced almonds & strawberries sprinkled with goat cheese served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Beverages
Drinks
- Coffee$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Whole Milk$3.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Dunkin French Vanilla$3.00
- Dunkin Mocha$3.00
- Gold Peak$3.00
- Vitamin Water Blueberry$3.00
- Vitamin Water Dragonfruit$3.00
- Gold Peak Iced Tea$3.00
- Peace Tea Peach$4.00
- Peace Tea Caddy Shack$4.00
- Peace Tea Razz$4.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9900 Seapointe Boulevard, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260