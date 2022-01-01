SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

- Home
3,095 Reviews
$$
400 Front Street
Crescent City, CA 95531
Popular Items
Specials
Pumpkin Cheesecake
This smooth and creamy dessert is full of pumpkin and spice flavors and topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel.
Sweet and Spicy Shrimp Bowl
Crispy battered shrimp tossed with a hot honey butter sauce served over steamed jasmine rice and garnished with shaved jalapeños, pineapple, sesame seeds, pickled red onions, and cilantro microgreens
Roasted Chicken and Leek Pizza
Our house-made pizza dough topped with butter, fontina cheese, shredded roasted chicken, fresh leeks, and coarsely chopped kalamata olives. Finished off with a spicy honey butter sauce.
Tejano Burger
Seared local Oat Hill beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, avocado, lettuce, crispy corn tortilla strips, and jalapeño pickle relish ranch dressing on a house-made bun. Served with crispy french fries
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
This crunchy chewy cookie is bound to be your new favorite! Our classic peanut butter cookie loaded with Reese’s peanut butter cups and dark chocolate chips.
Chai Spice Snickerdoodle
Our classic chewy snickerdoodle with a mouthwatering Chai Spice twist to celebrate the start of the holiday season!
Appetizers
Bairdo's Curds
Local Rumiano's fresh cheese curds. They are battered then fried to perfection. Served with sweet chili sauce. 9.50 Choose from: Cheddar / Habanero / Garlic Feeling adventurous? Try half/half of any flavors.
SeaQuake Wings
Wings tossed in your choice Buffalo, BBQ, or Mango Habanero sauce.
SeaQuake Nachos
Fresh cut tortilla chips, topped with our drunken chicken, Rumiano's Pepper jack queso and fresh pico de gallo. It is finished with a guacamole and a chipotle sour cream drizzle.
Pizza Sticks
Our homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic. Finished with Rumiano's mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served with ranch or marinara for dipping.
Calamari Strips
Chef Francisco puts his own twist on a brewpub favorite. Calamari strips tossed in spiced panko and deep fried golden brown. They are served with our house made cocktail or tartar sauce.
Parmesan Fries
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Soup & Salad
Clam Chowder
Chef Francisco works his magic on the SeaQuake version of a traditional New England Clam Chowder. Have it served in a locally made bread bowl. +$4
Jalapeno Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato soup is blended with roasted jalapeños and swirled with jalapeno cream sauce.
Soup of the Day
Ask our servers about our soup of the day!
Thai Chicken Salad
Green and red cabbage mixed with edamame, peanuts, chicken, crispy wonton strips, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and green onion tossed in our Asian sesame dressing. It comes topped with crispy rice sticks and a spicy peanut sauce.
House Salad
This salad uses a mixture of fresh greens, olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, Rumiano cheese and croutons. Make any salad a wrap. Choose either spinach herb or tomato basil wrap.
Cobb Salad
The classic greens are covered with chicken breast, a hard boiled egg, Rumiano cheese, bacon, olives, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and ranch on the side.
Caesar Salad
Our take on the traditional Caesar salad. Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and our homemade Caesar dressing.
Soup & Salad Combo
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with ranch dressing, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and finished with balsamic drizzle.
Burgers & Sandwiches
The 9.2 Burger
Locally raised Oat Hill Organic beef on a SeaQuake brioche bun . This burger comes with our house made bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and our hop mayo.
California Burger
Oat Hill Organic Beef topped with crisp bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, iceberg lettuce and a ancho chili-lime aioli. Served on a house made brioche bun.
Point St. Sandwich
Perfectly tender buttermilk crispy chicken, topped with a cilantro cabbage slaw, served with sweet chili aioli on a house made bun.
Pastrami by the Sea
SeaQuake's hot pastrami served on a hoagie roll with caramelized onions, Portland Organic mustard, dill pickle chips, mayo, and Rumiano Pepper Jack cheese.
Galaxy Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house pulled pork tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, topped with a tangy cabbage slaw, hop mayo and served on a soft brioche bun. The perfect balance of tangy, spicy and sweet!
SeaQuake Specialties
SeaQuake Mac & Cheese
A SeaQuake twist on the classic macaroni and cheese. A hearty helping of pasta is blended in a luxurious sharp cheddar and Gruyere cream sauce and tossed with thick cut bacon. Topped with a parmesan crumble.
Chicken Rice Bowl
Drunken chicken, black bean & roasted corn salsa, red cabbage, julienne carrots & cilantro micro greens, drizzled with an ancho chile-lime crema.
Jalapeno Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese
A thick and spicy tomato soup is blended with roasted jalapeños and swirled with decadent cream sauce. Served with our SeaQuake Brown Ale infused grilled cheese sandwich.
Fresh Fish Tacos
Mini flour tortillas loaded with local fresh fish that is tossed in our blackening seasoning and topped with a fresh Pico de Gallo cabbage slaw.
Fish & Chips
Locally caught rock cod seasoned and coated in our Blonde Ale Panko crust and cooked to a golden brown. Puts a new look on a coastal favorite! Comes with fries unless you choose another option.
Drunken Tacos
Mini flour tortillas loaded with chicken that has been marinated in our own SeaQuake Citra IPA adobo sauce and topped with fresh pico de gallo cabbage slaw.
Battery Point Snapper
The locally caught snapper is seasoned with crushed garlic, and sauteed in olive oil, cherry tomatoes and Rumiano butter. This dish is served over Jasmine rice.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
A SeaQuake classic cheese pizza!
Chicken, Bacon, Artichoke Pizza
Smooth garlic cream sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts and a blend of Rumiano cheeses.
Jobiano
A creamy ranch sauce is topped with chicken and a blend of cheeses. To spice it up, we top this pizza with Rumiano's specialty Mango Habanero Jack cheese, fresh tomatoes and bacon!
La Carne
SeaQuake's hearty All Meat pie comes topped with sausage, pepperoni, salami and bacon.
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, our house made red sauce and delicious locally-made Rumiano cheeses.
Paniolo Pizza
Aka... Hawaiian Cowboy... Savory barbecue sauce topped with Rumiano's smoked mozzarella cheese, pulled pork and onions. Pineapple crowns the pizza to add a sweet and juicy touch.
Quakerita Pizza
The SeaQuake spin on the pizza Margherita. This pizza is adorned simply in the colors of the Italian flag: fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, and a traditional San Marzano tomato sauce.
Veggie Quake
Crispy Avocado Tacos
Gluten free rice Panko surrounds avocado wedges for a wonderful texture and taste on corn tortillas. We add pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, and micro greens.
Veggie Rice Bowl
Our Jasmine rice is joined by a seared Impossible patty, medley black bean & roasted corn salsa, red cabbage, julienne carrots, & cilantro micro greens, drizzled with an avocado puree sauce.
Van Deventer Veggie Burger
An Impossible patty on a vegan bun accompanied by Daiya mozzarella style vegan cheese, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, and onion.
Kids
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac & cheese with choice of side and drink
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids grilled cheese with choice of side and drink
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids chicken tenders with choice of side and drink
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids chicken quesadilla with choice of side and drink
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids cheese quesadilla with choice of side and drink
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids cheese pizza with choice of side and drink
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids pepperoni pizza with choice of side and drink
Kids Fried Fish
Panko battered local caught fish with fries.
Kids Ice Cream
Dessert
New York Cheesecake
New York Cheese served with your choice of our Stout Carmel drizzle, chocolate sauce, or strawberry puree.
Double Chocolate Quake
Brownies and vanilla bean ice cream are layered with chocolate sauce and our Chocolate Porter carmel sauce with homemade whipped cream, topped with candied walnuts!
Caramel Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream topped with our house-made Carmel. Sprinkled with candied nuts, a swirl of whipped cream!
Root Beer Float
Kids Brownie Sundae
Kids Root Beer Float
Caramel Cheesecake
Canned Beer
Blonde Ale
Chocolate Porter
Crescent Harbor Citra - IPA
Fog Line - Hazy Pale Ale
IdleWild Wheat
Kamome
Redwood Highway Hazy - IPA
Space Sailor - IPA
Wicked Aunt Tammy - DBL IPA
Best Day Brewing - Alcohol Free
SeaBucha
SeaBucha - Strawberry Lemon
SeaQuake's own Kombucha, brewed here in house. Kombucha starts as a sweet tea that is then fermented with good bacterias and yeasts which take away the “tea” flavor and replace it with a tasty refreshing drink that contains healthy probiotics. Some then flavored with real fruit purées.
SeaBucha - Pineapple
SeaQuake's own Kombucha, brewed here in house. Kombucha starts as a sweet tea that is then fermented with good bacterias and yeasts which take away the “tea” flavor and replace it with a tasty refreshing drink that contains healthy probiotics. Some then flavored with real fruit purées.
SeaBucha - Raspberry
SeaQuake's own Kombucha, brewed here in house. Kombucha starts as a sweet tea that is then fermented with good bacterias and yeasts which take away the “tea” flavor and replace it with a tasty refreshing drink that contains healthy probiotics. Some then flavored with real fruit purées.
SeaBucha - Blackberry
SeaQuake's own Kombucha, brewed here in house. Kombucha starts as a sweet tea that is then fermented with good bacterias and yeasts which take away the “tea” flavor and replace it with a tasty refreshing drink that contains healthy probiotics. Some then flavored with real fruit purées.
Seabucha - Pumpkin
SeaBucha- Peach
SeaBucha - Apple Cinnamon
Non-Alcohol Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Barqs Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Red Bull
Lost Coast Root Beer - Caffeine Free
Coffee
Water
Kids Drinks
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Sprite
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Barqs Root Beer
Kids Iced Tea
Kids Lemonade
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Seabucha Kombucha
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Milk
Kids Hot Chocolate
Kids Loast Coast Root Beer
Kids water
Kids Dr Pepper
SeaBucha Cans
Blurberry Humboldt Cider
Passion of the Fruit Humboldt Cider
Drysdale Humboldt Cider
Swipe Right Humboldt Cider
Cider Cans
Reds by the Bottle
Whites by the Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Seaquake Brewing is a full service restaurant and brewery in downtown Crescent City, CA. We brew all of our beers on tap as well as brew our own SeaBucha kombucha. We have a variety of menu items from pizza to seafood. We bake our own breads and desserts in house. We also offer some vegetarian menu items. Once you receive a text saying your order is ready please see the host inside to retrieve your items.
400 Front Street, Crescent City, CA 95531