Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

3,095 Reviews

$$

400 Front Street

Crescent City, CA 95531

Order Again

Popular Items

Bairdo's Curds
SeaQuake Wings
Cobb Salad

Specials

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

This smooth and creamy dessert is full of pumpkin and spice flavors and topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel.

Sweet and Spicy Shrimp Bowl

Sweet and Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$18.95

Crispy battered shrimp tossed with a hot honey butter sauce served over steamed jasmine rice and garnished with shaved jalapeños, pineapple, sesame seeds, pickled red onions, and cilantro microgreens

Roasted Chicken and Leek Pizza

Roasted Chicken and Leek Pizza

$22.00

Our house-made pizza dough topped with butter, fontina cheese, shredded roasted chicken, fresh leeks, and coarsely chopped kalamata olives. Finished off with a spicy honey butter sauce.

Tejano Burger

Tejano Burger

$14.95

Seared local Oat Hill beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, avocado, lettuce, crispy corn tortilla strips, and jalapeño pickle relish ranch dressing on a house-made bun. Served with crispy french fries

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.75

This crunchy chewy cookie is bound to be your new favorite! Our classic peanut butter cookie loaded with Reese’s peanut butter cups and dark chocolate chips.

Chai Spice Snickerdoodle

Chai Spice Snickerdoodle

$2.75

Our classic chewy snickerdoodle with a mouthwatering Chai Spice twist to celebrate the start of the holiday season!

Appetizers

Bairdo's Curds

Bairdo's Curds

$10.50

Local Rumiano's fresh cheese curds. They are battered then fried to perfection. Served with sweet chili sauce. 9.50 Choose from: Cheddar / Habanero / Garlic Feeling adventurous? Try half/half of any flavors.

SeaQuake Wings

SeaQuake Wings

$14.00

Wings tossed in your choice Buffalo, BBQ, or Mango Habanero sauce.

SeaQuake Nachos

SeaQuake Nachos

$12.50

Fresh cut tortilla chips, topped with our drunken chicken, Rumiano's Pepper jack queso and fresh pico de gallo. It is finished with a guacamole and a chipotle sour cream drizzle.

Pizza Sticks

Pizza Sticks

$10.50

Our homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic. Finished with Rumiano's mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served with ranch or marinara for dipping.

Calamari Strips

Calamari Strips

$11.50

Chef Francisco puts his own twist on a brewpub favorite. Calamari strips tossed in spiced panko and deep fried golden brown. They are served with our house made cocktail or tartar sauce.

Parmesan Fries

$7.50

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Chef Francisco works his magic on the SeaQuake version of a traditional New England Clam Chowder. Have it served in a locally made bread bowl. +$4

Jalapeno Tomato Soup

Jalapeno Tomato Soup

$5.00+

Creamy tomato soup is blended with roasted jalapeños and swirled with jalapeno cream sauce.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Ask our servers about our soup of the day!

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$13.95+

Green and red cabbage mixed with edamame, peanuts, chicken, crispy wonton strips, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and green onion tossed in our Asian sesame dressing. It comes topped with crispy rice sticks and a spicy peanut sauce.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.50+

This salad uses a mixture of fresh greens, olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, Rumiano cheese and croutons. Make any salad a wrap. Choose either spinach herb or tomato basil wrap.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.95+

The classic greens are covered with chicken breast, a hard boiled egg, Rumiano cheese, bacon, olives, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and ranch on the side.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Our take on the traditional Caesar salad. Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and our homemade Caesar dressing.

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.50
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.50+

Iceberg lettuce topped with ranch dressing, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and finished with balsamic drizzle.

Burgers & Sandwiches

The 9.2 Burger

The 9.2 Burger

$14.95

Locally raised Oat Hill Organic beef on a SeaQuake brioche bun . This burger comes with our house made bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and our hop mayo.

California Burger

California Burger

$15.95

Oat Hill Organic Beef topped with crisp bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, iceberg lettuce and a ancho chili-lime aioli. Served on a house made brioche bun.

Point St. Sandwich

Point St. Sandwich

$13.95

Perfectly tender buttermilk crispy chicken, topped with a cilantro cabbage slaw, served with sweet chili aioli on a house made bun.

Pastrami by the Sea

$14.00

SeaQuake's hot pastrami served on a hoagie roll with caramelized onions, Portland Organic mustard, dill pickle chips, mayo, and Rumiano Pepper Jack cheese.

Galaxy Pulled Pork Sandwich

Galaxy Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Our house pulled pork tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, topped with a tangy cabbage slaw, hop mayo and served on a soft brioche bun. The perfect balance of tangy, spicy and sweet!

SeaQuake Specialties

SeaQuake Mac & Cheese

SeaQuake Mac & Cheese

$11.95

A SeaQuake twist on the classic macaroni and cheese. A hearty helping of pasta is blended in a luxurious sharp cheddar and Gruyere cream sauce and tossed with thick cut bacon. Topped with a parmesan crumble.

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.95

Drunken chicken, black bean & roasted corn salsa, red cabbage, julienne carrots & cilantro micro greens, drizzled with an ancho chile-lime crema.

Jalapeno Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$13.95

A thick and spicy tomato soup is blended with roasted jalapeños and swirled with decadent cream sauce. Served with our SeaQuake Brown Ale infused grilled cheese sandwich.

Fresh Fish Tacos

Fresh Fish Tacos

$15.00

Mini flour tortillas loaded with local fresh fish that is tossed in our blackening seasoning and topped with a fresh Pico de Gallo cabbage slaw.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Locally caught rock cod seasoned and coated in our Blonde Ale Panko crust and cooked to a golden brown. Puts a new look on a coastal favorite! Comes with fries unless you choose another option.

Drunken Tacos

Drunken Tacos

$11.95

Mini flour tortillas loaded with chicken that has been marinated in our own SeaQuake Citra IPA adobo sauce and topped with fresh pico de gallo cabbage slaw.

Battery Point Snapper

Battery Point Snapper

$18.95

The locally caught snapper is seasoned with crushed garlic, and sauteed in olive oil, cherry tomatoes and Rumiano butter. This dish is served over Jasmine rice.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$18.50

A SeaQuake classic cheese pizza!

Chicken, Bacon, Artichoke Pizza

Chicken, Bacon, Artichoke Pizza

$22.00

Smooth garlic cream sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts and a blend of Rumiano cheeses.

Jobiano

$22.00

A creamy ranch sauce is topped with chicken and a blend of cheeses. To spice it up, we top this pizza with Rumiano's specialty Mango Habanero Jack cheese, fresh tomatoes and bacon!

La Carne

La Carne

$23.00

SeaQuake's hearty All Meat pie comes topped with sausage, pepperoni, salami and bacon.

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, our house made red sauce and delicious locally-made Rumiano cheeses.

Paniolo Pizza

Paniolo Pizza

$22.00

Aka... Hawaiian Cowboy... Savory barbecue sauce topped with Rumiano's smoked mozzarella cheese, pulled pork and onions. Pineapple crowns the pizza to add a sweet and juicy touch.

Quakerita Pizza

Quakerita Pizza

$21.00

The SeaQuake spin on the pizza Margherita. This pizza is adorned simply in the colors of the Italian flag: fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, and a traditional San Marzano tomato sauce.

Pizza Sticks

Pizza Sticks

$10.50

Our homemade pizza dough brushed with olive oil and garlic. Finished with Rumiano's mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served with ranch or marinara for dipping.

Veggie Quake

We make a black bean and brown rice patty and place it on a Udi’s gluten free bun. It is accompanied by Daiya mozzarella style vegan cheese, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, and onion.
Crispy Avocado Tacos

Crispy Avocado Tacos

$13.00

Gluten free rice Panko surrounds avocado wedges for a wonderful texture and taste on corn tortillas. We add pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, and micro greens.

Veggie Rice Bowl

$16.50

Our Jasmine rice is joined by a seared Impossible patty, medley black bean & roasted corn salsa, red cabbage, julienne carrots, & cilantro micro greens, drizzled with an avocado puree sauce.

Van Deventer Veggie Burger

Van Deventer Veggie Burger

$16.50

An Impossible patty on a vegan bun accompanied by Daiya mozzarella style vegan cheese, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, and onion.

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mac & cheese with choice of side and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids grilled cheese with choice of side and drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids chicken tenders with choice of side and drink

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids chicken quesadilla with choice of side and drink

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids cheese quesadilla with choice of side and drink

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids cheese pizza with choice of side and drink

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids pepperoni pizza with choice of side and drink

Kids Fried Fish

$10.00

Panko battered local caught fish with fries.

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

New York Cheese served with your choice of our Stout Carmel drizzle, chocolate sauce, or strawberry puree.

Double Chocolate Quake

Double Chocolate Quake

$10.00

Brownies and vanilla bean ice cream are layered with chocolate sauce and our Chocolate Porter carmel sauce with homemade whipped cream, topped with candied walnuts!

Caramel Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream topped with our house-made Carmel. Sprinkled with candied nuts, a swirl of whipped cream!

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Kids Brownie Sundae

$4.00

Kids Root Beer Float

$3.00

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Canned Beer

Fog Line - 6 Pack

$9.99

Blonde - 6 Pack

$9.99

Space Sailor - 6 Pack

$9.99

Citra - 6 Pack

$9.99

W.A.T. - 6 Pack

$12.99

Hazy - 6 Pack

$12.99

Orange Sunstar Sour - 4 Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Space Sailor 19.2

$3.49

Hazy 19.2

$3.49

Wicked Aunt Tammy 19.2

$3.49

Kamome 19.2

$3.49

Blonde Ale

Golden in color and light in body, our Blonde Ale is easy drinking yet full flavored. We use only the finest water from the Smith River to balance a light hop presence with a clean malt backbone. ABV 4.8% IBU 21.5

Crowler Blonde

$9.00

Growler Blonde (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$20.00

Chocolate Porter

Chocolate, Biscuit, Black and Munich malts all come together with the nibs to create a flavor profile as diverse as the ingredients themselves. Look for notes of plum, berry, chocolate and nut. ABV 6% IBU 25

Crowler Chocolate Porter

$9.00Out of stock

Growler Chocolate Porter (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$20.00

Crescent Harbor Citra - IPA

Our flagship IPA is hopped with Citra and Simcoe hops bringing out floral, citrus and pine aromas and flavors. ABV 6.4% IBU 63

Crowler Citra

$9.00Out of stock

Growler Citra (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$20.00

Dock Yard Amber

Crowler Amber Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Growler Amber Ale (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$20.00

Fog Line - Hazy Pale Ale

This Hazy Pale is a juicy bouquet of oranges, tangerines, and citrus. ABV 6% IBU <10

Crowler Fog Line

$9.00Out of stock

Growler Fog Line (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$20.00

IdleWild Wheat

Bursting with fresh, bright apricot flavor and aroma, this crisp and fruit forward ale is perfect for summer afternoons in the sun!

Crowler Idlewild Wheat

$9.00Out of stock

Growler Idlewild Apricot Wheat (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$20.00

Kamome

Celebrating the Sister City relationship between Rikuzentakata Japan and Crescent City. Check out the story and our beer in the documentary called "Kamome," on the free NBC Peacock streaming app! ABV 4.9%

Pint Kamome

$6.00

Crowler Kamome

$9.00Out of stock

Growler Kamome (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$20.00

Redwood Highway Hazy - IPA

With 4 pounds per barrel of hops, this Hazy IPA burst with juicy flavors of orange, citrus, and tropical fruits. Kettle hopped and double dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Calypso. ABV 7.2% IBU 35

Crowler Hazy

$9.00Out of stock

Growler Hazy (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$20.00

Space Sailor - IPA

For flavors and aromas that are truly out of this world! We brew this single hop version with Mosaic for a big tropical flavor. ABV 6.8% IBU 60

Crowler Space Sailor

$9.00Out of stock

Growler Space Sailor (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$20.00

Wicked Aunt Tammy - DBL IPA

Chock-full of malt and hoppy goodness, this easy drinking Double IPA is a force to be reckoned with. Pear and citrus in the aroma. This beer is served in 10 oz. pours. ABV 9.5% IBU 98

Crowler Wicked Aunt Tammy

$11.00Out of stock

Growler Wicked Aunt Tammy (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$23.00

Best Day Brewing - Alcohol Free

Best Day Brewing - Non-Alch Kolsch

$4.00

SeaBucha

SeaQuake's own Kombucha, brewed here in house. Kombucha starts as a sweet tea that is then fermented with good bacterias and yeasts which take away the “tea” flavor and replace it with a tasty refreshing drink that contains healthy probiotics. Some then flavored with real fruit purées.

SeaBucha - Strawberry Lemon

SeaQuake's own Kombucha, brewed here in house. Kombucha starts as a sweet tea that is then fermented with good bacterias and yeasts which take away the “tea” flavor and replace it with a tasty refreshing drink that contains healthy probiotics. Some then flavored with real fruit purées.

SeaBucha - Pineapple

SeaQuake's own Kombucha, brewed here in house. Kombucha starts as a sweet tea that is then fermented with good bacterias and yeasts which take away the “tea” flavor and replace it with a tasty refreshing drink that contains healthy probiotics. Some then flavored with real fruit purées.

SeaBucha - Raspberry

SeaQuake's own Kombucha, brewed here in house. Kombucha starts as a sweet tea that is then fermented with good bacterias and yeasts which take away the “tea” flavor and replace it with a tasty refreshing drink that contains healthy probiotics. Some then flavored with real fruit purées.

SeaBucha - Blackberry

SeaQuake's own Kombucha, brewed here in house. Kombucha starts as a sweet tea that is then fermented with good bacterias and yeasts which take away the “tea” flavor and replace it with a tasty refreshing drink that contains healthy probiotics. Some then flavored with real fruit purées.

Seabucha - Pumpkin

SeaBucha- Peach

SeaBucha - Apple Cinnamon

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Lost Coast Root Beer - Caffeine Free

$0.00+

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$1.75

Kids Diet Coke

$1.75

Kids Sprite

$1.75

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.75

Kids Barqs Root Beer

$1.75

Kids Iced Tea

$1.75

Kids Lemonade

$1.75

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.75

Kids Seabucha Kombucha

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Kids Orange Juice

$1.75

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Kids Milk

$1.75

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Kids Loast Coast Root Beer

$2.00

Kids water

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.75

SeaBucha Cans

Seabucha Pineapple Can

$3.59

Seabucha Strawberry Lemon Can

$3.59

Seabucha Blackberry Can

$3.59

Apple Cinnamon 1 - Can

$3.59

Blurberry Humboldt Cider

10.8% ABV Semi-Dry Apple base blended with blueberry.

Crowler Blurberry Cider

$15.00Out of stock

Growler Blurberry Cider (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$35.00

Passion of the Fruit Humboldt Cider

Semi Sweet, tart passion fruit cider. They ferment apples and passion fruit together to make a cider that hits every taste bud and will have you coming back for more. 8.6% ABV

Crowler - Passion of the Fruit Cider

$11.00Out of stock

Growler - Passion of the Fruit Cider (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$25.00

Drysdale Humboldt Cider

6.9% ABV Semi Dry- Crisp and refreshing house blend of apple varieties.

Crowler Drysdale Humboldt Cider

$11.00Out of stock

Growler Drysdale Humboldt Cider (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$25.00

Swipe Right Humboldt Cider

6.5% ABV A blend of Cherry and Honey.

Crowler-Swipe Right

$11.00Out of stock

Growler-Swipe Right (+ $5.00 Glass charge)

$25.00

Cider Cans

Humboldt Cider - Blurberry - 1 Can

$7.50

Humboldt Cider - Passion of the Fruit - 1 Can

$5.00

Humboldt Cider - Swipe Right - 1 Can

$5.00

Humboldt Cider-Smoking Mirrors -1 can

$5.00

Reds by the Bottle

Btl Bogle - Petite Sirah

$24.00

Btl SeaSun - Pinot Noir

$28.00

Btl Hess - Cab

$36.00

Btl Seghisio - Red Zin

$36.00

Btl Raymond Merlot

$32.00

Daou - Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Whites by the Bottle

Btl Toresella - Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Btl Hess - Chard

$28.00

Btl Joel Gott - Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Btl Rombauer - Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Btl K+D - Riesling

$32.00

Btl La Crema - Chard

$28.00Out of stock

Rose/Champagne

Small Bottle of Korbel Champagne

$5.00

Btl Bonterra - Rose

$28.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seaquake Brewing is a full service restaurant and brewery in downtown Crescent City, CA. We brew all of our beers on tap as well as brew our own SeaBucha kombucha. We have a variety of menu items from pizza to seafood. We bake our own breads and desserts in house. We also offer some vegetarian menu items. Once you receive a text saying your order is ready please see the host inside to retrieve your items.

Website

Location

400 Front Street, Crescent City, CA 95531

Directions

