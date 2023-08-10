Popular Items

Jim Beam

$7.00

LIGHTHOUSE SLIDERS

$16.00

CRAB CAKES

$21.00

Dinner

SIDES

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

POMMES FRITES

$6.00

Crostinis Of 4

$1.25

MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

SNAPPED PEAS

$6.00

White BTB

CHARDONNAY

Beringer Brothers-BTL

$20.00

Louis Latour Grand Ardeche 2019-BTL

$45.00

Mer Soleil Reserve by Caymus-BTL

$48.00

OTHER WHITES

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio-BTL

$44.00

Campanile Pinot Grigio-BTL

$20.00

William Chris La Roussanne-BTL

$54.00

William Chris Mary Ruth-BTL

$45.00

RIESLING

Lucien Albrecht Alsace Reserve 2018-BTL

$42.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

Love Block 2021-BTL

$48.00

Greystone Cellars-BTL

$20.00

Comte Lafond Sancerre-BTL

$107.00

Peju Sauvignon Blanc-BTL

$50.00

Liquor

1 Specialty Drinks

Coppola (Espresso Martini)

$15.00

Lemon Twist

$14.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$17.00

Stolen Kiss

$16.00

Harbor Sunset

$15.00

Bonita Peach Mule

$15.00

The Vacquero

$19.00

Beer

DRAFT BEER

Dallas Blonde Ale

$6.00

Alaskan Ale

$6.00

Tupps Hefeweizen

$6.00

Hans Pils

$6.00

CANNED BEER

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

6 PACK MICHELOB ULTRA

$20.00

6 PACK COORS LIGHT

$20.00

6 PACK MODELO ESPECIAL

$25.00

Drinks

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Pepsi Zero

$3.75Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.75

RED BULL

$5.00

Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.75

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

360 Bar Menu

APPETIZERS

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$17.00

HOUSE MADE CHIPS

$10.00

FRESH OYSTERS

$19.00+

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$21.00+

SALADS

360 SEASONAL SALAD

$12.00

360 SALAD W CKN

$16.00

360 SALAD W SALMON

$18.00+

ENTREES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

FLATBREAD PIZZA

$12.00

HH Menu

WELL DRINKS

Nue

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bombay

$7.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00