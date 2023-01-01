Seared Inc-Lakewood-
8 america avenue
lakewood, NJ 08701
Food Menu
Bread & snacks
Kubaneh & brioch
Focaccia with herbs, and Brioche with olive oil. Dips: creamed eggplant, aged balsamic vinegar, and schmaltz spread
Jerusalem bagel
Dips: tehina, za’atar, spicy cherry tomato jam, labaneh, and olive oil
Three Little bites
Salty Meringue - topped with chestnut cream Queen Cookie - cardamom spiced cookie with apricot cream and roasted celery roots Smoked Fish Tartlet -topped with beetroot, and eucalyptus oil
Tacos
Three units of black shelled tacos filled with a roasted root salad, root and lime cream topped with caviar
Beetroot tortellini
colorful beetroot and cashew ‘cheese’ tortellini, with pine nuts, in a green cream topped with olive oil powder and a beet consume
New Bread
FIRE Bread & Snacks
Veg starter
Jerusalem artichoke soup
roasted chestnuts, pumpkin, chives, and macadamia nuts. Served with thin truffle resins. vegan
beetroot salad
An all organic beet salad with a horseradish cream, and yuzu aioli topped with a nut crumble, beet tuile, and tzatziki
Green salad
A crispy lettuce salad, with belgian endives, radishes, and a citrus vinaigrette. vegan
Turnips & watermelon
Watermelon filet and turnips put on a charcoal grill with honey, hot spices, and a smoked balsamic glaze, in a yellow cherry tomato gazpacho topped with puffed bulgur.
FIRE Soup
FIRE SALAD
Fish starter
Toro tuna tartare
A high quality tuna cut, sided with mandoline cut zucchini, with an apple vinaigrette, and fresh turmeric topped with almond cream, chili oil, and buckwheat
Salmon tataki
Pickled salmon in a ponzu sauce with an asian aioli, pickled egg yolk, Served with daikon roll filled with puffed wild rice, nuri powder, argan oil
Yellowtail tartare
With black sesame seeds, lime aioli in a cherry tomato gazpacho Topped with basil oil and olive oil Served with a cucumber roll filled with tabbouleh
Popcorn fish
Crispy skewered black cod, chushka pepper cream, fermented chili, sliced eggplant, and Persian lemon powder,
Fish scallop
Scallop-cut korean sea bass with a carrot and saffron cream topped with pumpkin seed oil, almond tuile on the side
FIRE Fish Starter
Meat starter
Beef tartare
Layered with an olive tuile with shimeji mushrooms, cognac aioli, egg yolk cream, and brandy sauce
Duck qatayef
a middle eastern dumpling filled with duck with a peking duck sauce served with a japanese salad made of duck, seaweed, wakame kelp, and cucumbers
Lahoh & sweetbreds
Yemenite pancake-like bread sided with sweetbread served on a charcoal grill. Comes with tivha sauce, hot whipped tahini, and roasted zucchini pesto
Lamb spareribs
With white yam cream, chive, and nut salsa, leek confit
Beef tortellini
Beef cheek tortellini, port sauce, celery root cream, root chips, caramelized pumpkin
FIRE Meat Starter
Entrees
Asado
With a black rice stew, smoked root cream and demi-glace sauce topped with puffed wild rice
Ribeye Wagyu steak
a wine and Morchella mushroom sauce, asparagus cream Served with a zucchini blossom filled with a corn-based polenta
Lamb chops
In a red wine sauce, with porcini cream, caramelized onions Served with a potato gratin
Burger
burger in a brioche bun, caramelized onions, quail’s egg, pulled duck with truffle aioli, and a smoked paprika aioli Served with crispy potatoes
roasted chicken
With a brown chicken and black grape sauce, potato foam, and black truffle Served with chicken terrine wrapped in chard leaves
Veal chop
Veal chop, cooked gratin, caramelized shallot, porcini cream, red wine sauce
Skirt steak
In a brandy sauce with green garlic cream, caramelized onions Served with black kale stuffed with a myrtle hummus stew
Short rib
With swiss chard tempura, purple potato cream, and a lemon aioli
salmon
An asian inspired salmon filet, with a coconut milk and pumpkin cream, shimeji mushrooms served with a mushroom stuffed pelmeni
sea bass
in a bouillabaisse sauce, wild fennel cream, mint oil Served with kohlrabi pasta
FIRE ENTREE
Jewish menu
gefilte fish
boiled white grouper patty in a saffron fish gravy, with baby carrots, beets, and horseradish
mamliga
A romanian porridge made of white corn cream, crispy polenta, leek foam, and crispy corn topped with chive oil, vegan
Jewish ramen
A velvety brown chicken broth with a mixture of hot spices, with a soft boiled egg, oyster mushrooms, black dumplings, and a chicken tuile
kreplah
Filled with potatoes and carmelized onion, in a brown chicken consomme, scorched white onions, purple carrot cream Topped with porcini powder
Oven
roasted organic vegtables
Roasted Organic Vegetables In a white balsamic vinaigrette Topped with a bread crumble, vegan
rotello
Stuffed with spinach and malva, in a cherry tomato sauce Topped with a whipped white yam cream
"lehmagon" arbic bread
An arabic pastry with mushroom , king trumpet mushrooms, cashews, and porcini cream, vegan
eggplant
Grilled eggplant, and topped with tahini, date honey, dried roses, pistachio crumble, minty za’atar, and tassos olive powder. vegan
mimbrasa
desserts
Chocolate hazelnut
Chocolate and olive oil, chocolate creme, chocolate mousse, olive oil crumble, chocolate cake, pecan meringue
Lemon meringue
Lemon meringue, lemon cream, citrus sorbet, citrus cream, burnt meringue, green sable, almond cake
Almond cake
Almond cake and fruit marmalade, acute fruit salad, fruit consommé, fruit whipped cream, mint sorbet
Dates and nuts
Dates and nuts, date cake, nut yogurt, granola, burnt marzipan, honey jelly
Apples
Apples, thin strudel dough, caramelized apples, olive oil sable, apple sorbet
FIRE DESSERT
childrem nenu
others
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Scotch/World Whiskey
Bourbon/Rye
Liqueurs/Cordials
Elite Arak
Ashkalon Arak
Cointreau
Jagermeister
Disaronno
Drambuie
Luxardo Maraschino
Luxardo Limoncello
Luxardo Bitter
Dekuyper Coffee Liqueur
Dekuyper Crème De Cacoa Brown
Dekuyper Hazelnut
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
Dekuyper Elderflower
Dekuyper Melon
Dekuyper Peach Schnapps
Dekuyper Sour Apple
Dekuyper Pommogranate
Kedem - Sweet
Kedem - Dry
Capasso Di Torino
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
negroni
Wine
Red
GLS Puzzle - Malbec
GLS Goose Bay P.N
GLS Isaac's Ram - C.S
GLS Herzog P.S Baroque
GLS psagot c.f
Puzzle - C.S
Puzzle - Malbec
Puzzle - Blend
Odem C.S
Odem Merlot
Goose Bay P.N
Herzog B. Rothschild
Shiloh Barbera
Tribe Red
Herzog S.R Quartet
Isaac's Ram - C.S
Pardess - Merlot
Herzog C.S Valhall
Psagot C.F
Shiloh Honi
Herzog P.S Baroque
Hagafen Syrah
Hagafen P.N
Rollan De By
1848 Merlot Res.
Gazin Rocquencourt
Mt. Hevron - C.S Res.
Shiloh Mosaic
Chevalier Lascombes
Or Haganuz Orot Talga
Barkan C.S Superieur
Mony - VIA
Makhpelah
Forebearers Zinfandel
Shiloh P.V Secret
Segal C.S Unfiltered
Binyamina Cave
Padis C.S Brilliance
Or Haganuz Horkenus
Mony - Grand VIA
Armagedon
Isaac's Ram - C.S Magnum
Armagedon - Magnum
Makhpelah - Magnum
White
GLS Mony - Chardonnay Res.
GLS Herzog Pouilly Fume
GLS Herzog Chablis
GLS Late Harvest Chardonnay
GLS Late Harvest Zinfandel
GLS Late Harvest S. Blanc
Binyamina Chardonnay Res.
Mony - Chardonnay Res.
Psagot Viognier
Psagot Chardonnay
Hagafen Dry Riesling
Herzog Sancerre
Herzog Pouilly Fume
Herzog Chablis
Bokobsa Chablis
Five Stones - Nobility W
Gazin Rocquencourt W
Herzog Chard. Chalk Hill
Late Harvest Chardonnay
Late Harvest Zinfandel
Late Harvest S. Blanc
Rosé
Sparkling
N/A Beverages
still water
sparkling water
sprite zero buttle
sprite zero cup
coke cup
coke buttle
coke zero cup
coke zero buttle
sprite buttle
sprite cup
Fanta cup
Tonic water cup
ginger ale
espresso
doublle espresso
Cappuccino
double macchiato
macchiato
hot water
tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
8 america avenue, lakewood, NJ 08701