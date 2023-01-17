  • Home
  • /
  • Fairburn
  • /
  • Searra's Breakfast & Lunch - 6000 Renaissance Parkway Unit 2
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Searra's Breakfast & Lunch 6000 Renaissance Parkway Unit 2

review star

No reviews yet

6000 Renaissance Parkway Unit 2

Fairburn, GA 30213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SEARRA'S BREAKFAST AND LUNCH

TROPICAL MIMOSA

$10.00

GRAND MIMOSA

$12.00

SUNRISE MIMOSA

$8.00

LYCHEE MIMOSA

$10.00

BERRY MIMOSA

$8.00

GARDEN MIMOSA

$12.00

ROYAL MIMOSA

$13.00

THE GEORGIA PEACH

$8.00

THE ULTIMATE BLOODY MARY

$15.00

Classic French Toast

$11.50

Shrimp and Grits Plate

$22.00

BJ's Chicken and Waffles

$14.00Out of stock

Build Your Own Oatmeal Bowl

$8.95

Searra's Stack with Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese

$11.50

Build Your Own Omelet Plate

$13.00

Ultimate B.E.C.

$10.00

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

BUILD YOUR OWN OATMEAL BOWL

$9.00

FAIRBURNS FAMOUS CATFISH AND GRITS PLATE

$14.00Out of stock

PEPPER STEAK PLATE

$20.00

SALMON CROQUETTES

$17.00

STUDIO SHRIMP AND GRITS PLATE

$22.00

CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$15.00

GRILLED SALMON PLATE

$24.00

JAMAICAN CURRY SHRIMP PLATE

$26.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI PLATE

$15.00

New Orleans Creole Gumbo

$15.00

CEASAR SALAD

$9.00

GREEK SALAD

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP

$5.00

JAMAICAN VEGETABLE SOUP

$5.00

COFFEE

$4.50

TEA

$4.00

BARQ'S ROOT BEER

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

COCA COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$3.00

POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

SEAGRAMS GINGERALE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

STRAWBERRY FANTA

$3.00

TONIC

$2.00

CUCUMBER LIME LEMONADE

$5.00

HOMESTYLE LEMONADE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE GINGER

$5.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

TAP WATER

BLEU CHEESE

$0.60

BUFFALO

$0.60

CAROLINA BARBEQUE

$0.60

CEASAR

$0.60

GARLIC BUTTER

$1.00

HONEY

$0.60

HONEY BARBEQUE

$0.60

KETCHUP

$0.60

LEMON CAPER BUTTERCREAM SAUCE

$1.00

LEMON PEPPER SPRINKLES

$0.60

MAYO

$0.60

MUSTARD

$0.60

PARSLEY FLAKES

$0.60

PEPPER

$0.15

RANCH

$0.60

ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI SAUCE

$1.00

SALT

$0.15

BACON

$4.00

BJ'S HOMESTYLE BISCUTS

$6.00

EGGS

$5.00

FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

FRIES

$5.00

GRITS

$4.00

HASHBROWNS

$3.50

HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

OATMEAL

$5.00

PANCAKES

$3.50

SAUTEED HERB POTATOES

$5.00

SAUTEED SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$5.00

WAFFLES

$4.00

WHITE RICE

$4.00

YELLOW RICE

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$2.50

Breakfast Casserole

$5.00

Chicken Patties

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$5.00

BACON

$4.00

BJ's Chicken and Waffles

$14.00Out of stock

BJ'S HOMESTYLE BISCUTS

$6.00

Build Your Own Oatmeal Bowl

$8.95

Build Your Own Omelet Plate

$13.00

CEASAR SALAD

$9.00

Classic French Toast

$11.50

CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP

$5.00

EGGS

$5.00

FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

FRIES

$5.00

GREEK SALAD

$9.00

GRITS

$4.00

HASHBROWNS

$3.50

HOMEMADE MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

OATMEAL

$5.00

PANCAKES

$3.50

SAUTEED HERB POTATOES

$5.00

SAUTEED SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$5.00

Searra's Special To Go

$13.00

Searra's Stack with Bacon, Eggs, and Cheese

$11.50

Shrimp and Grits Plate

$22.00

WAFFLES

$4.00

WHITE RICE

$4.00

YELLOW RICE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Searra's Breakfast and Lunch provides exceptional service in the highest capacity!

Location

6000 Renaissance Parkway Unit 2, Fairburn, GA 30213

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Fairburn, GA
orange starNo Reviews
8030 Senoia Road Fairburn, GA 30213
View restaurantnext
Sliders Burger Joint To Go!
orange starNo Reviews
4550 Jonesboro Road suite c Union City, GA 30291
View restaurantnext
Studio Cigar Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6000 Renaissance Pkwy Fairburn, GA 30213
View restaurantnext
Modern Thai
orange star4.5 • 20
54 Carriage Oaks Drive Tyrone, GA 30290
View restaurantnext
Yahweh Kitchen- ATL - 3524 lake fordge
orange starNo Reviews
3524 Lake Forge South Fulton, GA 30213
View restaurantnext
A Taste of the Island
orange starNo Reviews
3850 Flat Shoals Road South Fulton, GA 30291
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fairburn
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Douglasville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston