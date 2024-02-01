Sea's Bounty Seafood & Chicken 117 N Washington Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Special Seasoning, Fresh Fried Food and Special Boil Seasoning
Location
117 N Washington Hwy, Ashland, VA 23005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jake's Place Restaurant & Market - 511 Thompson St
No Reviews
511 Thompson St Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurant
Rio Brazil Steakhouse - 10412 Washington Hwy
No Reviews
10412 Washington Highway Glen Allen, VA 23059
View restaurant