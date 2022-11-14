Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Seasalt Del Mar

1,621 Reviews

$$

2282 Carmel Valley Rd

Del Mar, CA 92014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BRUNCH

AVO TOAST

$15.00

OMELETTE

$16.00

BENEDICTS

$15.00

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$15.00

BOTTOMLESS

$15.00

BLOODY MARY

$13.00

SALMON BENEDICT

$18.00

AMERICAN BREAKFAST

$16.00

SOUP (bowl)

$12.00

SOUP (cup)

$9.00

SOUP & CHEESE

$14.00

ARTICHOKE

$16.00

CARPACCIO

$16.00

CEVICHE

$15.00

BEET SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$16.00

add Burrata

$7.00

add Salmon

$12.00

add Shrimp

$9.00

add Prosciutto

$7.00

add Chicken

$7.00

add mimosa

$2.00

add bellini

$2.00

add tropical

$2.00

add egg

$3.00

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

MUSSELS

$18.00

OYSTERS HALF

$20.00

OYSTERS DOZEN

$36.00

SEARED AHI SALAD

$20.00

Calamari

$18.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Seasalt salad

$13.00

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Tuna pasta

$28.00

Bolognese

$26.00

Arrabiata

$22.00

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

CHEESE BURGER

$16.00

BAR MENU

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$16.00

ADD CHICKEN

$7.00

ADD SHRIMP

$9.00

ADD AVO

$3.00

ADD BACON

$4.00

CALAMARI & VEGETABLES

$18.00

CEVICHE

$15.00

CAESAR OUR WAY

$13.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

MINI CAPRESE

$12.00

ARTICHOKES

$16.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$16.00

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

APPETIZERS

CEVICHE

$15.00

citrus, cucumber, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, tomato, avocado

CALAMARI & VEGETABLES

$18.00

Beef CARPACCIO

$16.00

6 OYSTERS

$20.00

12 OYSTERS

$36.00

ARTICHOKE

$16.00

OCTOPUS

$18.00

MUSSELS

$18.00

TUNA tartare

$16.00

FISH & MEAT

SALMON

$29.00

quinoa, charred cipollini onion, fava bean, port wine sauce

LAMB CHOPS

$46.00

SEAFOOD Medley

$38.00

CHICKEN Marsala

$27.00

FILET MIGNON

$49.00

LUP DE MER

$38.00

CATCH OF THE DAY

$35.00

CIOPPINO

$34.00

Dessert

Choc Mousse

$4.00

TIRAMISU

$10.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

Limoncello flute

$12.00

Tartufo Ice cream

$12.00

PANNA Cotta

$4.00

BREAD pudding

$4.00

TRIO

$12.00

Kid's Menu

KID'S PASTA

$12.00

KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

KID'S SLIDERS

$12.00

DON'T MAKE

SIDES

Side Asparagus

$7.00Out of stock

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Burrata

$7.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Prosciutto

$7.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Side Kid Sausage

$3.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

RISOTTO

SAFFRON & SHRIMP RISOTTO

$28.00

TRUFFLE & SCALLOPS RISOTTO

$48.00

PORCINI & PROSCIUTTO RISOTTO

$26.00

SALADS

BURRATA BEET

$16.00

Seasalt Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

AHI TUNA SALAD

$20.00

ADD BURRATA

$7.00

ADD SALMON

$12.00

ADD SHRIMP

$9.00

ADD PROSCIUTTO

$7.00

ADD CHICKEN

$7.00

ADD BACON

$4.00

PASTA

CLAMS PASTA

$28.00

AHI TUNA LEMON PASTA

$28.00

AL PESTO

$24.00

ARRABIATA

$22.00

SEAFOOD PASTA

$30.00

BOLOGNESE

$26.00

FIRE

FIRE

MENUS

The One

The Two

The Three

The Four

UCSD Menu

$50.00

INSIDER NYC Buffet

$60.00

Drink 15

$15.00

Pasta Marinara

$16.00

Pollo Cacciatora

$21.00

Bruschetta Traditional

$2.00

Artichokes

$5.00

Oysters

$3.00

Zucchini

$5.00

DEPOSIT

DEPOSIT

$200.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood Bistro

Location

2282 Carmel Valley Rd, Del Mar, CA 92014

Directions

Gallery
Seasalt Del Mar image
Seasalt Del Mar image
Seasalt Del Mar image

Similar restaurants in your area

WestBrew - Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
1435 Camino Del Mar STE D Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Beeside Balcony
orange star4.5 • 1,690
1201 Camino Del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Jake's Del Mar
orange star4.5 • 11,471
1660 Coast Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Poseidon
orange starNo Reviews
1670 Coast Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Viewpoint Brewing Co.
orange star4.6 • 1,611
2201 San Dieguito Dr Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
CUCINA enoteca - Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
2730 Via de La Valle San Diego, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Del Mar

Jake's Del Mar
orange star4.5 • 11,471
1660 Coast Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Milton's
orange star4.6 • 4,174
2660 Via De La Valle Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Beeside Balcony
orange star4.5 • 1,690
1201 Camino Del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Viewpoint Brewing Co.
orange star4.6 • 1,611
2201 San Dieguito Dr Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Coya Peruvian Secret
orange star4.4 • 1,158
1140 Camino del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Zel’s Del Mar - Del Mar Village
orange star4.3 • 990
1247 Camino Del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Del Mar
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston