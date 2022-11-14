Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Seasalt Del Mar
1,621 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Seafood Bistro
Location
2282 Carmel Valley Rd, Del Mar, CA 92014
Gallery