Seascape Restaurant At the Pier in Trinidad
One Bay Street Box 1007
Trinidad, CA 95570
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
French Roast
Hot Chocolate
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Shake
Malt
LG Milk
SM Milk
LG Chocolate Milk
SM Chocolate Milk
LG Orange Juice
SM Orange Juice
LG Tomato Juice
SM Tomato Juice
LG Apple Juice
SM Apple Juice
LG Grapefruit Juice
SM Grapefruit Juice
Perrier
Snapple Kiwi
Arnold Palmer
Snapple Mango
Coffee Thermos
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Mountain Dew
Raspberry Ice Tea
Soda
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Calamari Rings deep fried in batter
Clam Strips
Clam Strips deep fried in batter
Popcorn Shrimp
Bay Shrimp Deep Fried in Beer Batter
Clam Strips and Calamari
Fried Clam Strips and Fried Calamari Rings Add Fries $2.00
Chicken Tenders
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried and breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with homemade marinara OR ranch dressing.
Lg Shrimp Cocktail
SM Shrimp Cocktail
LG Crab Cocktail
SM Crab Cocktail
LG Bay Shrimp & Crab Cocktail Combo
SM Bay Shrimp & Crab Cocktail Combo
LG Garlic Bread
SM Garlic Bread
Smoked Salmon Plate
Locally Smoked wild King Salmon, Cream cheese, sliced red onion, tomato, crackers & vegetable garnish
Seascape Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
Bowl of Seascape clam chowder served in a grilled sourdough bread bowl.
Oyster Shooter (1)
M/L raw Oyster with cocktail sauce.
Breakfast
Seascapes Hot Cakes (3)
3 pieces made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.
Seascape Hot Cakes (2)
2 pieces made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.
Seascape Hot Cake (1)
Made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.
Sourdough Hot Cakes (3)
3 pieces made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.
Sourdough Hot Cakes (2)
2 pieces made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.
Sourdough Hot Cake (1)
Made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.
Waffle
Made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.
Pecan Waffle
(3)French Toast
Made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.
French Toast (2)
French Toast (1)
Seascape Scramble with Shrimp
2 eggs Scrambled with Shrimp with green onions, herbs, sour cream, & olives
Seascape Scramble with Crab
2 eggs Scrambled with Crab Meat with green onions, herbs, sour cream, & olives
Seascape Scramble with Shrimp & Crab
2 eggs Scrambled with Shrimp and Crab with green onions, herbs, sour cream, & olives.
Hangtown Fry
2 eggs scrambled with 2 grilled oysters, bacon, onions & garlic
Clam Chow Scramble
2 eggs & green onions scrambled, topped with our special clam chowder mixture
One Egg Served Your Favorite Way
Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.
2 Eggs Served Your Favorite Way
Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.
Two Eggs w/ 3 Bacon or Sausage
Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.
Local Smoked House Ham & 2 eggs
Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.
Ground Chuck (8 oz) & 2 eggs
Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.
Country-fried Steak (8 oz) & 2 Eggs
Topped with Homemade Gravy Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.
Chopped Ham + Scram
Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.
Shrimp + Scram Eggs
Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.
Cheese + Scram Eggs
Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.
Popeye Omelet
Fresh spinach, sautéed with mushrooms & garlic. Add bacon (2) $3.00 Add cheese $2.25
Shrimp with Cheese & Mushrooms
Shrimp with Cheese & Mushrooms
Shrimp and Crab with Cheese & Mushrooms Omelet
Shrimp and Crab Combo with Cheese & MushroomsServed with breakfast spuds, toast, English muffin or biscuit. Crab not always available
Crab with Cheese & Mushrooms Omelet
Crab with Cheese & Mushrooms Served with breakfast spuds, toast, English muffin or biscuit. Crab not always available
Sherried Shrimp & Mushroom Omelet
Served with breakfast spuds, toast, English muffin or biscuit.
Fresh Tomatoes & Cheese Omelet
Fresh Tomatoes & Cheese Add bacon or chopped ham $3.00
Smokey Omelet
A rich blend of cream cheese, locally smoked wild king salmon, garlic & parsley
Vegetarian Omelet
A vegetarian omelet with olives, tomatoes, mushrooms & green onions with cheese.
Spanish Omelet
Tomatoes, green onions, olives & Seascape salsa add cheese $2.25 add bacon or chopped ham $3.00
Build Your Own Omelet
Three Eggs. Add what you want!
Special Omelet
Served with breakfast spuds, toast, English muffin or biscuit. Crab not always available
2 Hot Cakes, Breakfast Spuds, & 1 egg
2 Seascape Hot Cakes, Breakfast Spuds, & 1 egg Add: Bacon (2) or Sausage (2) $3.00 Extra Egg $1.50 Sourdough Cakes $2.50 Apple Cakes $3.00 Blueberry Cakes $3.75 Blackberry Cakes $4.00
Jumpin Jack Skillet
Bacon, Sausage, Green Onions and Cheddar Cheese on home fried potatoes
The Jo Skillet
Bacon, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Jack Cheese on home fried potatoes.
Windrose Skillet
Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion and Cheddar Cheese on home fried potatoes.
Joie Lynn Skillet
Sausage, Homemade Gravy and Biscuit on home fried potatoes.
Alibi Skillet
Ham, Mushroom, Green Onions and Cheddar Cheese on home fried potatoes.
Miss Phyllis Skillet
Shrimp, Green Onion, Jack Cheese and Side of Salsa on home fried potatoes.
Surfrider Skillet
‘Chicken-fried’ Steak and Homemade Gravy on home fried potatoes.
Lunch
Cup of Seascape Clam Chowder
Bowl of Seascape Clam Chowder
Bread Bowl of Seascape Clam Chowder
Bowl of Seascape clam chowder served in a grilled sourdough bread bowl.
Quart of Chowder
Seascape Garden Side Salad
Mixed greens & vegetable garnish. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar
Seascape Garden Side Salad with Chicken
Seascape Side Salad with Shrimp
Seascape Salad with Crab
Crab and Shrimp Combo Salad
Shrimp Louie Salad
Louie salads are served on mixed greens with tomatoes, crisp vegetable garnish, and hardboiled eggs. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar
Crab Louie Salad
Louie salads are served on mixed greens with tomatoes, crisp vegetable garnish, and hardboiled eggs. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar
Crab & Shrimp Louie Combo Salad
Louie salads are served on mixed greens with tomatoes, crisp vegetable garnish, and hardboiled eggs. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar
Shrimp Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, tomatoes & vegetable garnish. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar
Crab Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes & vegetable garnish. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, Parmesan Cheese & vegetable garnish. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar
Fish & Chips (4 Pieces)
4 Pieces of deep friend cod served with Seascape Garlic Bread & Tartar Sauce
Fish & Chips (2 Pieces)
2 Pieces of deep friend cod served with Seascape Garlic Bread & Tartar Sauce
Seafood Combo Fry
Deep fried selection* of Scallops, shrimp, cod, sole, & halibut *due to ocean conditions, not all fish may be available
Shrimp Fry (5 Shrimp)
5 Shrimp breaded and deep fried.
Sea Scallop Fry
Sea Scallops deep fried
Shrimp & Sea Scallop Fry
Combo of deep fried breaded shrimp and sea scallops
Deep Fried Calamari Basket
Deep fried Calamari served with French fries.
Deep Fried Clam Strip Basket
Deep fried Clam strips served with French fries.
Calamari & Clam Strips Combo Basket
Deep fried Calamari and Clam Strips served with French fries.
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Deep fried 'Popcorn' Shrimp served with French fries.
Halibut & Chips
4 pieces of deep fried Pacific Halibut
Seascape Fish Tacos
Pacific cod battered Baja ‘style’, on two flour tortillas with cabbage, white onion and cilantro—served with fresh salsa on side.
Whole Local Dungeness Crab
Fresh Trinidad Dungeness Crab served with drawn butter, lemon, cocktail sauce and vegetable garnish.
Half Local Dungeness Crab
Fresh Trinidad Dungeness Crab served with drawn butter, lemon, cocktail sauce and vegetable garnish.
Fisherman's Burger
Our 1/4LB burger topped with onion and cheese.Includes french fries, potato salad or coleslaw
Half-Pounder Burger
Ground chuck mixed with chopped onion Served on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw
Chili & Cheese Burger
Our 1/4LB burger covered with chili & beans topped with onion and cheese. Includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw
Mushroom & Cheese Burger
Lots of mushrooms sautéed with green onion & your choice of cheese (beef patty) includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw
Bacon & Cheese Burger
2 slices of bacon & your choices of cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw
Classic Patty Melt
Swiss cheese on grilled rye & lots of grilled onions (beef patty). Includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw
Junior Fisherman's Burger
A smaller version of our Fisherman’s burger. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle, includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw
Garden Burger
Three types to choose from: 1. Cashew-Natty Burger (Vegan-contains Tree Nuts), 2. Original (Vegetarian) or 3. Zesty Black Bean (Vegetarian) served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle, includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw
DAILY SPECIAL
THE GRILLED SMOKEY SANDWICH
A rich blend of cream cheese, local smoked wild king salmon, garlic and parsley. Served on sourdough bread Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
GRILLED CHEESE AND CRAB SANDWICH
Dungeness crab meat grilled with your choice of cheese grilled and served on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
GRILLED CHEESE AND SHRIMP
GRILLED CHEESE AND ALBACORE TUNA
Albacore tuna salad with your choice of cheese grilled and served on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
GRILLED SOLE SANDWICH
Grilled Petrale Sole, served open faced on garlic bread with lemon & tarter sauce. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH
Fried oysters served open faced on garlic bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw ADD Bacon $3.50
ALBACORE TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Albacore tuna mixed with grated carrots, celery and our special dressing. Served on your choice of bread Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH
Shrimp mixed with grated carrots, celery and our special dressing, served open faced on garlic bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
CRAB SALAD SANDWHICH
Crab mixed with grated carrots, celery and our special dressing, served open faced on garlic bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
CRAB AND SHRIMP SALAD COMBO SANDWICH
Crab and Shrimp mixed with grated carrots, celery and our special dressing, served open faced on garlic bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
Choice bread and cheese. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
GRILLED CHEESE W/BACON SANDWICH
Choice bread and cheese. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw.
GRILLED CHEESE W/HAM SANDWICH
Choice bread and cheese. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw.
BACON LETTUCE TOMATO (BLT) SANDWICH
Choice bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw
CHARBROILED COD ON BUN SANDWICH
Served with your choice of homemade salsa, teriyaki or plain. Includes fries, coleslaw or potato salad.
CHARBROILED CHICKEN BREAST ON A BUN SANDWICH
Served with your choice of homemade salsa, teriyaki or plain. Includes fries, coleslaw or potato salad.
Kids Menu
Kids Egg+Meat+Cake
One Egg, 1 strip of Bacon or 1 Sausage Link and 1 Hot Cake
Kids Egg+Meat+French Toast
One Egg, 1 strip of Bacon or 1 Sausage Link and 1 French Toast
Kids Egg+Meat+Potatoes
One Egg, 1 strip of Bacon or 1 Sausage Link and Home Fries
Kids Dollar Cakes
Kids Bear Hot Cake
Kids Hamburger
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Chicken Drummies
Kids Fish and Chips
Kids Corn Dog
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids PB&J
Kids 1/2 Sandwich and Soup
1/2 Grilled Cheese or 1/2 Peanut Butter Sandwich with Cup of Clam Chowder or Soup of the Day
Dessert
APPLE PIE
BLACKBERRY PIE
PECAN PIE
Chocolate Cheese Pie
Cheesecake
Blackberry Cheesecake
SM Hot Fudge Sundae
LG Hot Fudge Sundae
SM Blackberry Sundae
LG Blackberry Sundae
Scoop of Vanilla
Scoop of Chocolate
LG Blackberry Pie
SM Blackberry Pie
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
