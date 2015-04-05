A map showing the location of Seascape Restaurant At the Pier in TrinidadView gallery

Seascape Restaurant At the Pier in Trinidad

452 Reviews

$$

One Bay Street Box 1007

Trinidad, CA 95570

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

French Roast

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Shake

$6.95

Malt

$8.95

LG Milk

$2.75

SM Milk

$2.25

LG Chocolate Milk

$2.75

SM Chocolate Milk

$2.25

LG Orange Juice

$3.50

SM Orange Juice

$2.95

LG Tomato Juice

$3.50

SM Tomato Juice

$2.95

LG Apple Juice

$3.50

SM Apple Juice

$2.95

LG Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

SM Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Perrier

$3.50

Snapple Kiwi

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Snapple Mango

$3.50

Coffee Thermos

$5.50

Water

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.95

Soda

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.95

Soda Water

$1.50

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Calamari Rings deep fried in batter

Clam Strips

$10.99

Clam Strips deep fried in batter

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

Bay Shrimp Deep Fried in Beer Batter

Clam Strips and Calamari

$12.99

Fried Clam Strips and Fried Calamari Rings Add Fries $2.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Deep fried and breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with homemade marinara OR ranch dressing.

Lg Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

SM Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

LG Crab Cocktail

$50.99

SM Crab Cocktail

$28.99

LG Bay Shrimp & Crab Cocktail Combo

$30.99

SM Bay Shrimp & Crab Cocktail Combo

$19.95

LG Garlic Bread

$4.99

SM Garlic Bread

$3.99

Smoked Salmon Plate

$25.95

Locally Smoked wild King Salmon, Cream cheese, sliced red onion, tomato, crackers & vegetable garnish

Seascape Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$10.99

Bowl of Seascape clam chowder served in a grilled sourdough bread bowl.

Oyster Shooter (1)

$4.00

M/L raw Oyster with cocktail sauce.

Breakfast

Seascapes Hot Cakes (3)

$11.99

3 pieces made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.

Seascape Hot Cakes (2)

$9.99

2 pieces made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.

Seascape Hot Cake (1)

$5.99

Made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.

Sourdough Hot Cakes (3)

$12.99

3 pieces made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.

Sourdough Hot Cakes (2)

$10.99

2 pieces made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.

Sourdough Hot Cake (1)

$6.99

Made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.

Waffle

$10.99

Made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.

Pecan Waffle

$12.99

(3)French Toast

$11.99

Made from our own special batters and served with real creamery butter and hot maple syrup.

French Toast (2)

$9.99

French Toast (1)

$6.99

Seascape Scramble with Shrimp

$15.99

2 eggs Scrambled with Shrimp with green onions, herbs, sour cream, & olives

Seascape Scramble with Crab

$35.95

2 eggs Scrambled with Crab Meat with green onions, herbs, sour cream, & olives

Seascape Scramble with Shrimp & Crab

$31.95

2 eggs Scrambled with Shrimp and Crab with green onions, herbs, sour cream, & olives.

Hangtown Fry

$16.99

2 eggs scrambled with 2 grilled oysters, bacon, onions & garlic

Clam Chow Scramble

$16.99

2 eggs & green onions scrambled, topped with our special clam chowder mixture

One Egg Served Your Favorite Way

$10.99

Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

2 Eggs Served Your Favorite Way

$11.99

Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Two Eggs w/ 3 Bacon or Sausage

$13.99

Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Local Smoked House Ham & 2 eggs

$14.99

Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Ground Chuck (8 oz) & 2 eggs

$15.99

Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Country-fried Steak (8 oz) & 2 Eggs

$19.99

Topped with Homemade Gravy Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Chopped Ham + Scram

$14.99

Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Shrimp + Scram Eggs

$14.99

Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Cheese + Scram Eggs

$12.99

Served with breakfast spuds, and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Popeye Omelet

$14.99

Fresh spinach, sautéed with mushrooms & garlic. Add bacon (2) $3.00 Add cheese $2.25

Shrimp with Cheese & Mushrooms

$17.99

Shrimp with Cheese & Mushrooms

Shrimp and Crab with Cheese & Mushrooms Omelet

$29.99

Shrimp and Crab Combo with Cheese & MushroomsServed with breakfast spuds, toast, English muffin or biscuit. Crab not always available

Crab with Cheese & Mushrooms Omelet

$36.99

Crab with Cheese & Mushrooms Served with breakfast spuds, toast, English muffin or biscuit. Crab not always available

Sherried Shrimp & Mushroom Omelet

$17.99

Served with breakfast spuds, toast, English muffin or biscuit.

Fresh Tomatoes & Cheese Omelet

$13.99

Fresh Tomatoes & Cheese Add bacon or chopped ham $3.00

Smokey Omelet

$17.99

A rich blend of cream cheese, locally smoked wild king salmon, garlic & parsley

Vegetarian Omelet

$14.99

A vegetarian omelet with olives, tomatoes, mushrooms & green onions with cheese.

Spanish Omelet

$15.99

Tomatoes, green onions, olives & Seascape salsa add cheese $2.25 add bacon or chopped ham $3.00

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.99

Three Eggs. Add what you want!

Special Omelet

$16.99

Served with breakfast spuds, toast, English muffin or biscuit. Crab not always available

2 Hot Cakes, Breakfast Spuds, & 1 egg

$13.99

2 Seascape Hot Cakes, Breakfast Spuds, & 1 egg Add: Bacon (2) or Sausage (2) $3.00 Extra Egg $1.50 Sourdough Cakes $2.50 Apple Cakes $3.00 Blueberry Cakes $3.75 Blackberry Cakes $4.00

Jumpin Jack Skillet

$16.99

Bacon, Sausage, Green Onions and Cheddar Cheese on home fried potatoes

The Jo Skillet

$16.99

Bacon, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Jack Cheese on home fried potatoes.

Windrose Skillet

$16.99

Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion and Cheddar Cheese on home fried potatoes.

Joie Lynn Skillet

$16.99

Sausage, Homemade Gravy and Biscuit on home fried potatoes.

Alibi Skillet

$16.99

Ham, Mushroom, Green Onions and Cheddar Cheese on home fried potatoes.

Miss Phyllis Skillet

$16.99

Shrimp, Green Onion, Jack Cheese and Side of Salsa on home fried potatoes.

Surfrider Skillet

$16.99

‘Chicken-fried’ Steak and Homemade Gravy on home fried potatoes.

Lunch

Cup of Seascape Clam Chowder

$5.00

Bowl of Seascape Clam Chowder

$7.95

Bread Bowl of Seascape Clam Chowder

$10.99

Bowl of Seascape clam chowder served in a grilled sourdough bread bowl.

Quart of Chowder

$14.95

Seascape Garden Side Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens & vegetable garnish. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar

Seascape Garden Side Salad with Chicken

$9.50

Seascape Side Salad with Shrimp

$7.99

Seascape Salad with Crab

$22.95

Crab and Shrimp Combo Salad

$30.99

Shrimp Louie Salad

$20.99

Louie salads are served on mixed greens with tomatoes, crisp vegetable garnish, and hardboiled eggs. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar

Crab Louie Salad

$56.99

Louie salads are served on mixed greens with tomatoes, crisp vegetable garnish, and hardboiled eggs. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar

Crab & Shrimp Louie Combo Salad

$39.99

Louie salads are served on mixed greens with tomatoes, crisp vegetable garnish, and hardboiled eggs. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar

Shrimp Garden Salad

$19.99

Mixed Greens, tomatoes & vegetable garnish. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar

Crab Garden Salad

$40.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes & vegetable garnish. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar

Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad

$19.99

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, Parmesan Cheese & vegetable garnish. Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar

Fish & Chips (4 Pieces)

$17.99

4 Pieces of deep friend cod served with Seascape Garlic Bread & Tartar Sauce

Fish & Chips (2 Pieces)

$13.99

2 Pieces of deep friend cod served with Seascape Garlic Bread & Tartar Sauce

Seafood Combo Fry

$26.99

Deep fried selection* of Scallops, shrimp, cod, sole, & halibut *due to ocean conditions, not all fish may be available

Shrimp Fry (5 Shrimp)

$18.99

5 Shrimp breaded and deep fried.

Sea Scallop Fry

$26.99

Sea Scallops deep fried

Shrimp & Sea Scallop Fry

$20.99

Combo of deep fried breaded shrimp and sea scallops

Deep Fried Calamari Basket

$14.99

Deep fried Calamari served with French fries.

Deep Fried Clam Strip Basket

$11.99

Deep fried Clam strips served with French fries.

Calamari & Clam Strips Combo Basket

$14.99

Deep fried Calamari and Clam Strips served with French fries.

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Deep fried 'Popcorn' Shrimp served with French fries.

Halibut & Chips

$27.99

4 pieces of deep fried Pacific Halibut

Seascape Fish Tacos

$13.99

Pacific cod battered Baja ‘style’, on two flour tortillas with cabbage, white onion and cilantro—served with fresh salsa on side.

Whole Local Dungeness Crab

$20.00

Fresh Trinidad Dungeness Crab served with drawn butter, lemon, cocktail sauce and vegetable garnish.

Half Local Dungeness Crab

$15.00

Fresh Trinidad Dungeness Crab served with drawn butter, lemon, cocktail sauce and vegetable garnish.

Fisherman's Burger

$13.99

Our 1/4LB burger topped with onion and cheese.Includes french fries, potato salad or coleslaw

Half-Pounder Burger

$18.99

Ground chuck mixed with chopped onion Served on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw

Chili & Cheese Burger

$18.99

Our 1/4LB burger covered with chili & beans topped with onion and cheese. Includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw

Mushroom & Cheese Burger

$16.99

Lots of mushrooms sautéed with green onion & your choice of cheese (beef patty) includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$16.99

2 slices of bacon & your choices of cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw

Classic Patty Melt

$15.99

Swiss cheese on grilled rye & lots of grilled onions (beef patty). Includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw

Junior Fisherman's Burger

$10.99

A smaller version of our Fisherman’s burger. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle, includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw

Garden Burger

$13.99

Three types to choose from: 1. Cashew-Natty Burger (Vegan-contains Tree Nuts), 2. Original (Vegetarian) or 3. Zesty Black Bean (Vegetarian) served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle, includes French fries, potato salad or Coleslaw

DAILY SPECIAL

$13.99

THE GRILLED SMOKEY SANDWICH

$16.99

A rich blend of cream cheese, local smoked wild king salmon, garlic and parsley. Served on sourdough bread Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

GRILLED CHEESE AND CRAB SANDWICH

$35.99

Dungeness crab meat grilled with your choice of cheese grilled and served on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

GRILLED CHEESE AND SHRIMP

$16.99

GRILLED CHEESE AND ALBACORE TUNA

$16.99

Albacore tuna salad with your choice of cheese grilled and served on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

GRILLED SOLE SANDWICH

$19.99

Grilled Petrale Sole, served open faced on garlic bread with lemon & tarter sauce. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH

$19.99

Fried oysters served open faced on garlic bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw ADD Bacon $3.50

ALBACORE TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$16.99

Albacore tuna mixed with grated carrots, celery and our special dressing. Served on your choice of bread Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$16.99

Shrimp mixed with grated carrots, celery and our special dressing, served open faced on garlic bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

CRAB SALAD SANDWHICH

$41.99

Crab mixed with grated carrots, celery and our special dressing, served open faced on garlic bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

CRAB AND SHRIMP SALAD COMBO SANDWICH

$31.99

Crab and Shrimp mixed with grated carrots, celery and our special dressing, served open faced on garlic bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$12.99

Choice bread and cheese. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

GRILLED CHEESE W/BACON SANDWICH

$16.49

Choice bread and cheese. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw.

GRILLED CHEESE W/HAM SANDWICH

$16.49

Choice bread and cheese. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw.

BACON LETTUCE TOMATO (BLT) SANDWICH

$14.99

Choice bread. Served with your choice of fries, potato salad or coleslaw

CHARBROILED COD ON BUN SANDWICH

$15.99

Served with your choice of homemade salsa, teriyaki or plain. Includes fries, coleslaw or potato salad.

CHARBROILED CHICKEN BREAST ON A BUN SANDWICH

$15.99

Served with your choice of homemade salsa, teriyaki or plain. Includes fries, coleslaw or potato salad.

Kids Menu

Kids Egg+Meat+Cake

$7.99

One Egg, 1 strip of Bacon or 1 Sausage Link and 1 Hot Cake

Kids Egg+Meat+French Toast

$7.99

One Egg, 1 strip of Bacon or 1 Sausage Link and 1 French Toast

Kids Egg+Meat+Potatoes

$7.99

One Egg, 1 strip of Bacon or 1 Sausage Link and Home Fries

Kids Dollar Cakes

$7.99

Kids Bear Hot Cake

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.29

Kids Chicken Drummies

$7.99

Kids Fish and Chips

$7.99

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids PB&J

$7.99

Kids 1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$7.99

1/2 Grilled Cheese or 1/2 Peanut Butter Sandwich with Cup of Clam Chowder or Soup of the Day

Dessert

APPLE PIE

$5.50

BLACKBERRY PIE

$5.50

PECAN PIE

$6.75

Chocolate Cheese Pie

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Blackberry Cheesecake

$7.75

SM Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

LG Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.99

SM Blackberry Sundae

$4.99

LG Blackberry Sundae

$7.99

Scoop of Vanilla

$3.99

Scoop of Chocolate

$3.99

LG Blackberry Pie

$31.50

SM Blackberry Pie

$20.95
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

One Bay Street Box 1007, Trinidad, CA 95570

Directions

