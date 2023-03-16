- Home
Seaside Mermaid
6102 East Oak Island Drive SE
Oak Island, NC 28465
Popular Items
Drinks
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew
Delicious and smooth with no bitterness? Sounds like a perfect cup of cold brew!
Frozen Lemonade
A perfect, refreshing drink on a hot day
Ice Cup
Exactly how it sounds! No frills, just a cup with ice and water
Iced Americano
Our smooth and creamy locally roasted espresso paired with ice
Iced Chai Tea Latte
A perfect balance of spice and sweet, great for any time of the year
Iced Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Our Iced Chai with espresso!
Iced Latte
Smooth and creamy espresso paired with milk and poured over ice
Iced Macchiato
Enjoy a delicious latte, but macchiato style!
Iced Mocha Latte
Mocha and creamy espresso, paired with milk, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream
Milk Cup (16oz)
Pirate Power Up
Enjoy chocolate and peanut butter protein with a shot of espresso over ice
Smoothie
Creamy and flavorful, perfect for a fast breakfast or tasty snack
Hot Drinks
Americano
Espresso and water, most similar to a strong coffee
Brewed Coffee
No better way to start the day!
Cappuccino
Light and airy, espresso paired with frothed milk and foam
Double Shot
No frills, just 2 shots of espresso
Hot Chai Tea Latte
A blend of spice and sweet, but hot for those cold days
Hot Chocolate
Delicious and creamy, topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream
Hot Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Just like a hot chai, but with espresso!
Hot Latte
Our locally roasted creamy espresso paired with steamed milk
Hot Macchiato
A delicious and dreamy latte served macchiato style!
Hot Mocha Latte
Just the right amount of sweet and chocolate, always amazing! Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Hot Tea
Red Eye Coffee
What's a red eye? It's brewed coffee and a shot of espresso, to give you an extra pep!
Mermaid Specialties
Ahoy Matey
*Coffee-free* Flavors of vanilla bean and sweet cream paired with whipped cream
Ariel's Grotto
Flavors of caramel and espresso paired with caramel sauce and whipped cream
Blackbeard's Treasure
Delicious chocolate and java chips paired with espresso, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream
Captain Jack Sparrow
*Coffee-free* Our frozen hot chocolate! Paired with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Green Tea
Jolly Roger
*Coffee-free* A cookies & cream lover's dream! Paired with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Mermaid Delight Speciality
A spin on the Mermaid's Tail, done your way! Choose your flavor, topped with whipped cream
Mermaid Fit Mocha
Keeps our mermaids strong! Chocolate and coffee with 16 grams of protein
Mermaid Snowflake
White chocolate lovers, look no further! Espresso and white chocolate paired with whipped cream and white chocolate sauce
Mermaid Tail Specialty
For the mermaid that likes to keep it simple; coffee flavored and paired with whipped cream
Pirate's Shiver
*Coffee-free* Delicious and minty, chocolate and Andes Mints paired with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Turtle Thai
Vanilla Chai Tea
*Coffee-free* sweet vanilla paired with chai in an amazing combo! Topped with whipped cream
Walk the Plank
A chocoholic's paradise; coffee, chocolate, and whipped cream with chocolate drizzle!
Bottled Drinks
Apple Juice
Aquafina Drinking Water
Chocolate Milk 8oz
Coke
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Coke
Gold Peak Brewed Tea
IBC Root Beer 12oz Bottle
La Croix Key Lime Sparkling Water
Lipton Citrus Green Tea
Lipton Half & Half
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew Zero
Nature's Twist Lemonade
Nesquik
Pepsi
Yoo-Hoo Chocolate Drink
White Milk 8oz
Food
Cakes
Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake Slice
This is an indulgent treat that will make an excellent dessert!
Bourbon Pecan Pie Slice
This delicious pie is filled with toasted pecan halves and laced with Kentucky bourbon for optimum crunch and flavor
Caramel Brownie Cheesecake Slice
Topped with brownie bites, buttery caramel fudge, and drizzles of milk chocolate for depth of flavor. This creamy cheesecake is not one you want to miss.
Caramel Granny Apple Pie Slice
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard hug fresh Granny Smith apples in a delicious shortbread crust.
Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake Slice
Featuring thick layers of decadent chocolate pudding sandwiched between two layers of moist dark chocolate cake
Coconut Cream Cake Slice
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice
A decadent, rich cream cheese center topped with a flavorful burnt caramel glaze, on a deliciously golden graham cracker crust
Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake Slice
Topped with chocolate mousse, ganache and whipped cream for an enticing look
Irish Cream Cheesecake
Mississippi Mud Cake
Oreo's Cookie & Cream Cheesecake Slice
Oreo cookies are baked in a creamy cheesecake, layered with mousse, and finished with chocolate ganache and a chocolate rosette
Plain Cheesecake Slice
Creamy cheesecake on a delicious golden graham cracker crumb crust
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Slice
Red Velvet Cake Slice
You will love our double layer red velvet cake covered with cream cheese icing and garnished with chocolate curls. A customer favorite!
Red Velvet Cheesecake Slice
Topped with cream cheese icing and white chocolate curls for added appeal
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie Slice
Decadent, rich layers of chocolate and peanut butter mousse on a deliciously golden graham cracker crust
Tiramisu Sponge Cake Slice
Two Layers Of Sponge Cake Soaked In Tiramisu Flavored Sauce Are Layered With Cream And Mascarpone Cheese, Then Finished With A Dusting Cocoa.
Ultimate Chocolate Cake Slice
Velvety chocolate mousse in between layers of chocolate decadence and moist chocolate butter cake on a chocolate cookie crust. Finished with a chocolate butter icing
Daily Specials
Pastries
Truffles
Abuelitos Truffle
Amaretto Truffle
Dark chocolate center with amaretto liqueur flavor, dipped in white chocolate.
Big Wig Truffle
Birthday Party Truffle
White chocolate with Fudge Love center, dipped in white chocolate, drizzled with pink chocolate, topped with sprinkles and a jelly bean.
Black Forest Truffle
Delightful cherry purée and dark chocolate center, dipped in dark chocolate
Bourbon Truffle
Butter Pecan Truffle
Butter Toffee Truffle
Creamy white chocolate center blended with butter toffee flavor, immersed in milk chocolate with almond bits.
Cappuccino Truffle
Carrot Cake Truffle
Carrot cake inspired ganache, hand-dipped in Belgian white chocolate couverture.
Cherry Cheesecake
Chocolate Birthday Cake Truffle
Chocolate Cookie Truffle
Luscious milk chocolate center blended with Oreo® cookie bites, dipped in milk chocolate.
Coconut (Dark Chocolate) Truffle
A creamy, sweet coconut center, dipped in dark chocolate.
Confetti Truffle
white chocolate center with birthday cake flavor, twice dipped in milk chocolate, drizzled in pink and yellow, topped with sprinkles and a jelly bean.
Dark Champagne Truffle
Dark Raspberry
Double Latte Truffle
Espresso Cafe Truffle
Ground coffee beans and dark espresso flavored center, then dipped in dark chocolate and topped with a chocolate covered espresso bean.
Fudge Love Truffle
milk chocolate, whipped cream center, immersed in milk chocolate.
Funfetti Truffle
Milk mousse ganache center, dipped first in dark chocolate, then milk chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate, topped with sprinkles and a jelly bean.
Gimme S'More Truffle
Graham Cracker crumbles accent the rich roasted marshmallow and milk chocolate center that is enrobed in milk chocolate and decorated with white chocolate, topped with a toasted marshmallow Jelly Bean.
Irish Coffee
Italian Cream Cake Truffle
Creamy vanilla-cake-flavored ganache blended with roasted pecans and coconut, hand-dipped in Belgium white chocolate couverture.
Key Lime
Macadamia Truffle
Dark chocolate center mixed with macadamia nut pieces, dipped in milk chocolate, then in dark chocolate, crowned with a macadamia nut.
Milk Nutty Fudge Love Truffle
soft milk chocolate fudge, hand-dipped in milk chocolate, and pecan pieces.
Mint Chocolate Chip Truffle
Mint Cookie Crunch Truffle
Thin mint chocolate cookie crumbles add a cool crunch to the dark chocolate shell surrounding the creamy milk chocolate ganache center.
Mix It Up Truffle
Dark chocolate ganache center, coated with milk and white chocolate, then topped with white chocolate shavings.
Mousse Truffle
Lightly whipped milk chocolate mousse center, dipped in milk chocolate.
Orange Cream
Over The Top Truffle
Party Hardy Truffle
PB & Pretzel Crunch Truffle
a rich, smooth peanut butter center is hand-dipped in white chocolate and packed full of salty pretzel pieces
Peanut Butter Truffle
Creamy peanut butter center; dipped in dark chocolate, then in milk chocolate.
Pina Colada Truffle
Red Velvet Truffle
Silky smooth and luxurious red velvet chocolate center is covered in white chocolate, drizzled with milk chocolate, and topped with crystalized sugar.
Rocky Road Truffle
White chocolate ganache mixed with pecans dipped in dark chocolate and topped with marshmallows
Ruby's Pecan Pie Truffle
Sweet Southern Pecan Pie center dipped in milk chocolate, topped with a fresh pecan.
Sea Salt Caramel Truffle
Luscious caramel blends with milk chocolate ganache center dipped in milk chocolate, drizzled with dark chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt.
Show Girls Truffle
White chocolate blended with strawberry and raspberry puree, coated in milk and white chocolate, sprinkled with sugar crystals.
Strawberry Truffle
Sweet strawberry puree and white chocolate center, dipped in white chocolate, then in milk chocolate.
Sundae Bash Truffle
Peanut butter layered over a dark chocolate ganache center, immersed in dark chocolate, then milk chocolate, drizzled with white and dark chocolate, sprinkled with roasted pecans and a cherry Jelly Bean to top off the Sundae.
Tiramisu
Very Cherry Cheesecake Truffle
Wedding Cake
White Russian Truffle
Dark chocolate infused with White Russian liqueur flavor, immersed in milk chocolate, then in white chocolate.
Chocolates
Sugar Free Butter Almond Toffee-ettes
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel
Dark Chocolate Toffee Bar
Jumbo Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Jumbo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Milk Chocolate Pecan Bar
Milk Chocolate Praline Bar
Milk Chocolate Rocky Road
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel
Milk Chocolate Toffee Bar
White Chocolate Rocky Road
2 Piece Fudge Pack
Dark Chocolate Almond Brag
Milk Chocolate Almond Brag
Milk Chocolate Cashew Brag
Milk Chocolate Pecan Brag
White Chocolate Pecan Brag
Desserts
Apple Caramel Crumb Cake
Cheesecake Brownie
Chocolate Chip Brownie
Crumb Cake Original Butter Slice
Pirate Booty Cookie Pie
Saucy Chocolate Cake
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie 4.5 ounce
Cream Horn
Sugar Free Brownie
Apple Pie Macaron
Blueberry Lemon Macaron
Cafe Latte Macaron
Chocolate Macaron
Orange Macaron
Passion Fruit Macaron
Pistachio Macaron
Salted Caramel Macaron
Strawberry Macaron
Strawberry Rhubarb Macaron
Banana Nut Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Cappuccino Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Carrot Raisin Muffin
Cranberry Orange Walnut Muffin
Double Chocolate Muffin
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Pineapple Orange Muffin
Pumpkin Muffin
Chocolate Chip
M&M Chocolate Chip
White Chocolate Macadamia
Sugar
Peanut Butter
Oatmeal Raisin
Donuts
Singles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a cute and comfy cafe with ice cream, locally roasted coffee, donuts, pastries, and award-winning truffles! Check us out on Facebook or Instagram!
6102 East Oak Island Drive SE, Oak Island, NC 28465