Seaside Mermaid

Popular Items

Brewed Coffee
Honey Bun Glazed
Hot Latte

Drinks

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Delicious and smooth with no bitterness? Sounds like a perfect cup of cold brew!

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00+

A perfect, refreshing drink on a hot day

Ice Cup

$0.50

Exactly how it sounds! No frills, just a cup with ice and water

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Our smooth and creamy locally roasted espresso paired with ice

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

A perfect balance of spice and sweet, great for any time of the year

Iced Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Our Iced Chai with espresso!

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Smooth and creamy espresso paired with milk and poured over ice

Iced Macchiato

$5.50+

Enjoy a delicious latte, but macchiato style!

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Mocha and creamy espresso, paired with milk, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream

Milk Cup (16oz)

$2.00

Pirate Power Up

$7.00

Enjoy chocolate and peanut butter protein with a shot of espresso over ice

Smoothie

$6.00+

Creamy and flavorful, perfect for a fast breakfast or tasty snack

Hot Drinks

Hot, fabulous, delicious.

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso and water, most similar to a strong coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

No better way to start the day!

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Light and airy, espresso paired with frothed milk and foam

Double Shot

$3.50

No frills, just 2 shots of espresso

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

A blend of spice and sweet, but hot for those cold days

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Delicious and creamy, topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream

Hot Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Just like a hot chai, but with espresso!

Hot Latte

$4.50+

Our locally roasted creamy espresso paired with steamed milk

Hot Macchiato

$4.75+

A delicious and dreamy latte served macchiato style!

Hot Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Just the right amount of sweet and chocolate, always amazing! Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Red Eye Coffee

$3.75+

What's a red eye? It's brewed coffee and a shot of espresso, to give you an extra pep!

Mermaid Specialties

For the mermaid (or pirate!) who needs a little extra in their life!

Ahoy Matey

$6.00

*Coffee-free* Flavors of vanilla bean and sweet cream paired with whipped cream

Ariel's Grotto

$6.00

Flavors of caramel and espresso paired with caramel sauce and whipped cream

Blackbeard's Treasure

$6.00

Delicious chocolate and java chips paired with espresso, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream

Captain Jack Sparrow

$6.00

*Coffee-free* Our frozen hot chocolate! Paired with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Green Tea

$6.00

Jolly Roger

$6.00

*Coffee-free* A cookies & cream lover's dream! Paired with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Mermaid Delight Speciality

$6.00

A spin on the Mermaid's Tail, done your way! Choose your flavor, topped with whipped cream

Mermaid Fit Mocha

$7.00

Keeps our mermaids strong! Chocolate and coffee with 16 grams of protein

Mermaid Snowflake

$6.00

White chocolate lovers, look no further! Espresso and white chocolate paired with whipped cream and white chocolate sauce

Mermaid Tail Specialty

$6.00

For the mermaid that likes to keep it simple; coffee flavored and paired with whipped cream

Pirate's Shiver

$6.00

*Coffee-free* Delicious and minty, chocolate and Andes Mints paired with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Turtle Thai

$6.00

Vanilla Chai Tea

$6.00

*Coffee-free* sweet vanilla paired with chai in an amazing combo! Topped with whipped cream

Walk the Plank

$6.00

A chocoholic's paradise; coffee, chocolate, and whipped cream with chocolate drizzle!

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.25

Aquafina Drinking Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk 8oz

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gold Peak Brewed Tea

$2.00

IBC Root Beer 12oz Bottle

$2.25

La Croix Key Lime Sparkling Water

$2.00

Lipton Citrus Green Tea

$2.25

Lipton Half & Half

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mountain Dew Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Nature's Twist Lemonade

$2.00

Nesquik

$2.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Yoo-Hoo Chocolate Drink

$2.00

White Milk 8oz

$1.50

Food

Cakes

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

$7.50

This is an indulgent treat that will make an excellent dessert!

Bourbon Pecan Pie Slice

Bourbon Pecan Pie Slice

$7.00

This delicious pie is filled with toasted pecan halves and laced with Kentucky bourbon for optimum crunch and flavor

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake Slice

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake Slice

$7.50

Topped with brownie bites, buttery caramel fudge, and drizzles of milk chocolate for depth of flavor. This creamy cheesecake is not one you want to miss.

Caramel Granny Apple Pie Slice

Caramel Granny Apple Pie Slice

$7.00

Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard hug fresh Granny Smith apples in a delicious shortbread crust.

Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake Slice

Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake Slice

$8.00

Featuring thick layers of decadent chocolate pudding sandwiched between two layers of moist dark chocolate cake

Coconut Cream Cake Slice

Coconut Cream Cake Slice

$8.00
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice

Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

A decadent, rich cream cheese center topped with a flavorful burnt caramel glaze, on a deliciously golden graham cracker crust

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

$9.50

Topped with chocolate mousse, ganache and whipped cream for an enticing look

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$9.00

Mississippi Mud Cake

$6.00
Oreo's Cookie & Cream Cheesecake Slice

Oreo's Cookie & Cream Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Oreo cookies are baked in a creamy cheesecake, layered with mousse, and finished with chocolate ganache and a chocolate rosette

Plain Cheesecake Slice

Plain Cheesecake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy cheesecake on a delicious golden graham cracker crumb crust

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

$7.50
Red Velvet Cake Slice

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$7.00

You will love our double layer red velvet cake covered with cream cheese icing and garnished with chocolate curls. A customer favorite!

Red Velvet Cheesecake Slice

Red Velvet Cheesecake Slice

$8.75Out of stock

Topped with cream cheese icing and white chocolate curls for added appeal

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie Slice

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$7.00

Decadent, rich layers of chocolate and peanut butter mousse on a deliciously golden graham cracker crust

Tiramisu Sponge Cake Slice

Tiramisu Sponge Cake Slice

$6.50

Two Layers Of Sponge Cake Soaked In Tiramisu Flavored Sauce Are Layered With Cream And Mascarpone Cheese, Then Finished With A Dusting Cocoa.

Ultimate Chocolate Cake Slice

Ultimate Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.00

Velvety chocolate mousse in between layers of chocolate decadence and moist chocolate butter cake on a chocolate cookie crust. Finished with a chocolate butter icing

Daily Specials

Apple Cinnamon Pecan French Toast Casserole

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cup

$2.75Out of stock

Dozen Custom Cupcakes

$18.00

Mini Coconut Cream Pie

$4.50

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pastries

Apple Fritter

$3.50

Apple Fruit Stick

$3.00

Bluberry Scones

$5.00

Butter Spinach Feta Puff Pastry

$4.00

Chocolate Crossiant

$4.00Out of stock

Honey Bun Glazed

$3.50

Maple Pecan Pastry

$3.00

Strawberry Fruit Stick

$3.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.00Out of stock

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.00Out of stock

Truffles

Abuelitos Truffle

$3.99
Amaretto Truffle

Amaretto Truffle

$3.99

Dark chocolate center with amaretto liqueur flavor, dipped in white chocolate.

Big Wig Truffle

$3.99
Birthday Party Truffle

Birthday Party Truffle

$3.99

White chocolate with Fudge Love center, dipped in white chocolate, drizzled with pink chocolate, topped with sprinkles and a jelly bean.

Black Forest Truffle

Black Forest Truffle

$3.99

Delightful cherry purée and dark chocolate center, dipped in dark chocolate

Bourbon Truffle

$3.99
Butter Pecan Truffle

Butter Pecan Truffle

$3.99
Butter Toffee Truffle

Butter Toffee Truffle

$3.99

Creamy white chocolate center blended with butter toffee flavor, immersed in milk chocolate with almond bits.

Cappuccino Truffle

Cappuccino Truffle

$3.99
Carrot Cake Truffle

Carrot Cake Truffle

$3.99Out of stock

Carrot cake inspired ganache, hand-dipped in Belgian white chocolate couverture.

Cherry Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Birthday Cake Truffle

$3.99
Chocolate Cookie Truffle

Chocolate Cookie Truffle

$3.99

Luscious milk chocolate center blended with Oreo® cookie bites, dipped in milk chocolate.

Coconut (Dark Chocolate) Truffle

Coconut (Dark Chocolate) Truffle

$3.99

A creamy, sweet coconut center, dipped in dark chocolate.

Confetti Truffle

Confetti Truffle

$3.99

white chocolate center with birthday cake flavor, twice dipped in milk chocolate, drizzled in pink and yellow, topped with sprinkles and a jelly bean.

Dark Champagne Truffle

Dark Champagne Truffle

$3.99

Dark Raspberry

$3.99
Double Latte Truffle

Double Latte Truffle

$3.99
Espresso Cafe Truffle

Espresso Cafe Truffle

$3.99

Ground coffee beans and dark espresso flavored center, then dipped in dark chocolate and topped with a chocolate covered espresso bean.

Fudge Love Truffle

Fudge Love Truffle

$3.99

milk chocolate, whipped cream center, immersed in milk chocolate.

Funfetti Truffle

Funfetti Truffle

$3.99

Milk mousse ganache center, dipped first in dark chocolate, then milk chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate, topped with sprinkles and a jelly bean.

Gimme S'More Truffle

Gimme S'More Truffle

$3.99

Graham Cracker crumbles accent the rich roasted marshmallow and milk chocolate center that is enrobed in milk chocolate and decorated with white chocolate, topped with a toasted marshmallow Jelly Bean.

Irish Coffee

$3.99
Italian Cream Cake Truffle

Italian Cream Cake Truffle

$3.99

Creamy vanilla-cake-flavored ganache blended with roasted pecans and coconut, hand-dipped in Belgium white chocolate couverture.

Key Lime

$3.99
Macadamia Truffle

Macadamia Truffle

$3.99

Dark chocolate center mixed with macadamia nut pieces, dipped in milk chocolate, then in dark chocolate, crowned with a macadamia nut.

Milk Nutty Fudge Love Truffle

Milk Nutty Fudge Love Truffle

$3.99

soft milk chocolate fudge, hand-dipped in milk chocolate, and pecan pieces.

Mint Chocolate Chip Truffle

$3.99
Mint Cookie Crunch Truffle

Mint Cookie Crunch Truffle

$3.99

Thin mint chocolate cookie crumbles add a cool crunch to the dark chocolate shell surrounding the creamy milk chocolate ganache center.

Mix It Up Truffle

Mix It Up Truffle

$3.99

Dark chocolate ganache center, coated with milk and white chocolate, then topped with white chocolate shavings.

Mousse Truffle

Mousse Truffle

$3.99

Lightly whipped milk chocolate mousse center, dipped in milk chocolate.

Orange Cream

$3.99

Over The Top Truffle

$3.99
Party Hardy Truffle

Party Hardy Truffle

$3.99
PB & Pretzel Crunch Truffle

PB & Pretzel Crunch Truffle

$3.99Out of stock

a rich, smooth peanut butter center is hand-dipped in white chocolate and packed full of salty pretzel pieces

Peanut Butter Truffle

Peanut Butter Truffle

$3.99

Creamy peanut butter center; dipped in dark chocolate, then in milk chocolate.

Pina Colada Truffle

$3.99
Red Velvet Truffle

Red Velvet Truffle

$3.99

Silky smooth and luxurious red velvet chocolate center is covered in white chocolate, drizzled with milk chocolate, and topped with crystalized sugar.

Rocky Road Truffle

Rocky Road Truffle

$3.99

White chocolate ganache mixed with pecans dipped in dark chocolate and topped with marshmallows

Ruby's Pecan Pie Truffle

Ruby's Pecan Pie Truffle

$3.99Out of stock

Sweet Southern Pecan Pie center dipped in milk chocolate, topped with a fresh pecan.

Sea Salt Caramel Truffle

Sea Salt Caramel Truffle

$3.99

Luscious caramel blends with milk chocolate ganache center dipped in milk chocolate, drizzled with dark chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt.

Show Girls Truffle

Show Girls Truffle

$3.99

White chocolate blended with strawberry and raspberry puree, coated in milk and white chocolate, sprinkled with sugar crystals.

Strawberry Truffle

Strawberry Truffle

$3.99

Sweet strawberry puree and white chocolate center, dipped in white chocolate, then in milk chocolate.

Sundae Bash Truffle

Sundae Bash Truffle

$3.99

Peanut butter layered over a dark chocolate ganache center, immersed in dark chocolate, then milk chocolate, drizzled with white and dark chocolate, sprinkled with roasted pecans and a cherry Jelly Bean to top off the Sundae.

Tiramisu

$3.99

Very Cherry Cheesecake Truffle

$3.99

Wedding Cake

$3.99
White Russian Truffle

White Russian Truffle

$3.99

Dark chocolate infused with White Russian liqueur flavor, immersed in milk chocolate, then in white chocolate.

Chocolates

Sugar Free Butter Almond Toffee-ettes

$2.00

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel

$3.99

Dark Chocolate Toffee Bar

$3.99

Jumbo Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$3.99

Jumbo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$3.99

Milk Chocolate Pecan Bar

$3.99

Milk Chocolate Praline Bar

$3.99

Milk Chocolate Rocky Road

$3.99

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel

$3.99Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Toffee Bar

$3.99

White Chocolate Rocky Road

$3.99

2 Piece Fudge Pack

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Almond Brag

$3.99

Milk Chocolate Almond Brag

$3.99

Milk Chocolate Cashew Brag

$3.99

Milk Chocolate Pecan Brag

$3.99

White Chocolate Pecan Brag

$3.99

Desserts

Apple Caramel Crumb Cake

$3.75

Cheesecake Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.00

Crumb Cake Original Butter Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Pirate Booty Cookie Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Saucy Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie 4.5 ounce

$3.00

Cream Horn

$3.00

Sugar Free Brownie

$3.00

Apple Pie Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Cafe Latte Macaron

$2.50

Chocolate Macaron

$2.50

Orange Macaron

$2.50

Passion Fruit Macaron

$2.50

Pistachio Macaron

$2.50

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Macaron

$2.50

Strawberry Rhubarb Macaron

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Cappuccino Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.75

Carrot Raisin Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Walnut Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.75

Pineapple Orange Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$7.00

M&M Chocolate Chip

$7.00

White Chocolate Macadamia

$7.00

Sugar

$7.00

Peanut Butter

$7.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$7.00

Donuts

Singles

Red Velvet Cake Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Ring Donut

$2.00

Filled Long John

$2.75Out of stock

Filled Donut

$2.75

Dozens & Half-Dozens

Dozen Glazed Donuts

$17.00Out of stock

Dozen Assorted Donuts

$24.00

Dozen Ring Donuts

$20.00

Half Dozen Glazed Donuts

$10.00

Half Dozen Assorted Donuts

$14.00

Half Dozen Ring Donuts

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a cute and comfy cafe with ice cream, locally roasted coffee, donuts, pastries, and award-winning truffles! Check us out on Facebook or Instagram!

Website

Location

6102 East Oak Island Drive SE, Oak Island, NC 28465

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

