Seafood

Seaside Poke Understory

16 Reviews

800 Capitol St

Houston, TX 77002

Regular Bowl.
Large Bowl.
Regular Tuna Aioli.

Build Your Own

Regular Bowl.

$12.25

You do you.

Large Bowl.

$15.25

You do you, but more.

Signature Bowls

Regular Classic.

$12.25

SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.

Regular Spicy Tuna.

$12.25

NUTTY AND EARTHY. What’s in it? Spicy tuna, Gochujang, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, radish, puff rice, sesame seeds.

Regular Salmon Ponzu.

$12.25

LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.

Regular Tuna Aioli.

$12.25

RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.

Regular Spicy Shoyu.

$12.25

MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.

Regular Truffle Yellowtail.

$12.25

SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.

Regular Kani Bake.

$12.25

COOKED OPTION. What’s in it? Kani, Sweet Shoyu, Spicy Aioli, cucumber, green onion, radish, masago, puff rice, sesame seeds.

Regular Urban Harvest.

$12.25

VEGAN OPTION. What’s in it? Tofu, Traditional Shoyu, cilantro, green onion, corn, fried garlic, sesame seeds, ito togarashi, sesame oil.

Large Classic.

$15.25

SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.

Large Spicy Tuna.

$15.25

NUTTY AND EARTHY. What’s in it? Spicy tuna, Gochujang, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, radish, puff rice, sesame seeds.

Large Salmon Ponzu.

$15.25

LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.

Large Tuna Aioli.

$15.25

RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.

Large Spicy Shoyu.

$15.25

MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.

Large Truffle Yellowtail.

$15.25

SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.

Large Kani Bake.

$15.25

COOKED OPTION. What’s in it? Kani, Sweet Shoyu, Spicy Aioli, cucumber, green onion, radish, masago, puff rice, sesame seeds.

Large Urban Harvest.

$15.25

VEGAN OPTION. What’s in it? Tofu, Traditional Shoyu, cilantro, green onion, corn, fried garlic, sesame seeds, ito togarashi, sesame oil.

Drinks

Still Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.50

Lemon-lime Sparkling Water

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Desserts

Matcha Rice Krispie

$4.00Out of stock

Green tea flavor.

Ube Rice Krispie

$4.00

A sweet purple root vegetable - like taro!

Pandan Rice Krispies

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet coconut leaf.

All-Purpose Shoyu

Sweet Shoyu 10oz

$10.00
Truffle Shoyu 10oz

$10.00
Traditional Shoyu 10oz

$10.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 Capitol St, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

