Seafood

Seaside Poke East Downtown

1,214 Reviews

$$

2118 Lamar St

Suite 101

Houston, TX 77003

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
Large Bowl
Regular Tuna Aioli

Build Your Own.

Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$12.25

You do you.

Large Bowl

Large Bowl

$15.25

You do you, but bigger.

Signature Bowls

Regular Classic

Regular Classic

$12.25

SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.

Regular Spicy Tuna

Regular Spicy Tuna

$12.25

NUTTY AND EARTHY. What’s in it? Spicy tuna, Gochujang, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, radish, puff rice, sesame seeds.

Regular Salmon Ponzu

Regular Salmon Ponzu

$12.25

LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.

Regular Tuna Aioli

Regular Tuna Aioli

$12.25

RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.

Regular Spicy Shoyu

Regular Spicy Shoyu

$12.25

MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.

Regular Truffle Yellowtail

Regular Truffle Yellowtail

$12.25

SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.

Regular Kani Bake

Regular Kani Bake

$12.25

COOKED OPTION. What’s in it? Kani, Sweet Shoyu, Spicy Aioli, cucumber, green onion, radish, masago, puff rice, sesame seeds.

Regular Urban Harvest

$12.25

VEGAN OPTION. What’s in it? Tofu, Traditional Shoyu, cilantro, green onion, corn, fried garlic, sesame seeds, ito togarashi, sesame oil.

Regular California Kid

$12.25

KID’S OPTION. What’s in it? Kani, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, edamame, avocado, sesame seeds, nori.

Large Classic

Large Classic

$15.25

SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.

Large Spicy Tuna

Large Spicy Tuna

$15.25

NUTTY AND EARTHY. What’s in it? Spicy tuna, Gochujang, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, radish, puff rice, sesame seeds.

Large Salmon Ponzu

Large Salmon Ponzu

$15.25

LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.

Large Tuna Aioli

Large Tuna Aioli

$15.25

RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.

Large Spicy Shoyu

Large Spicy Shoyu

$15.25

MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.

Large Truffle Yellowtail

Large Truffle Yellowtail

$15.25

SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.

Large Kani Bake

Large Kani Bake

$15.25

COOKED OPTION. What’s in it? Kani, Sweet Shoyu, Spicy Aioli, cucumber, green onion, radish, masago, puff rice, sesame seeds.

Large Urban Harvest

$15.25

VEGAN OPTION. What’s in it? Tofu, Traditional Shoyu, cilantro, green onion, corn, fried garlic, sesame seeds, ito togarashi, sesame oil.

Dessert

Matcha Rice Krispie

$4.00Out of stock

Green tea flavor.

Ube Rice Krispie

$4.00

A sweet purple root vegetable - like taro!

Pandan Rice Krispies

$4.00

Sweet coconut leaf.

Ice Cream Sammy

$5.00

Pineapple mango creme ice cream atop a toasted Hawaiian sweet roll, condensed milk drizzle, and rice krispie crumble.

Mixed Bag

$4.00

Chocolate Mochi Brownie - Tiny Nibs

$5.00

Yuzu Mochi Brownie - Tiny Nibs

$5.00

Pumpkin Mochi Brownie - Tiny Nibs

$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Kickin' Kombucha

$5.00

Texas Sweet Tea

$3.00

Texas Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Sauce.

Sweet Shoyu 10oz
$10.00

Sweet Shoyu 10oz

$10.00
Truffle Shoyu 10oz
$10.00

Truffle Shoyu 10oz

$10.00
Traditonal Shoyu 10oz
$10.00

Traditonal Shoyu 10oz

$10.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2118 Lamar St, Suite 101, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

