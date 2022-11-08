Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

SeaSide Subs 1645 SE 3rd Ct #102

37 Reviews

$$

1645 SE 3rd Ct #102

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Deerfield Beach Italian
The Boardwalk
Turkey- (Boar’s Head OvenGold)

SeaSide Signature Cold Subs

The Deerfield Beach Italian

$8.95

ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, salt, pepper, oregano, oil & vinegar

The SeaSide Italian

The SeaSide Italian

$8.95

ham, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

The Point Break

The Point Break

$8.95

turkey, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, lettuce, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

The Beachcomber

$8.95

turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

The True North

$8.95

turkey, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, red onion, roasted red peppers, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar

The Islander

The Islander

$8.95

turkey, cheddar cheese, blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, salt & pepper

The Scorcher

$8.95

turkey, capicola, jalapeño pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, hot cherry pepper relish, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

The DFB Beach Club

The DFB Beach Club

$9.45

turkey, bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, salt & pepper

The Tidal Wave

$9.45

turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, pickles, ranch dressing

The A1A

$8.95

turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, sweet peppers, salt & pepper

The Hurricane

$9.45

roast beef, swiss, creamy horseradish sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt & pepper

The Surf Rider

$9.45

roast beef, provolone cheese, pesto mayo, lettuce, sweet peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

The Captains Cut

$9.45

roast beef, fresh mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, roasted red peppers, red onions, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

The Dock Master

$9.95

roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, spicy chipotle mayo, lettuce, red onion, banana peppers, salt, pepper, oil, vinegar

The Cove Combo

$8.95

roast beef, turkey, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Sam’s SeaSide Tuna

$8.95

tuna salad (solid white albacore tuna with mayo), swiss cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, salt & pepper

The Tuna Submarine

$9.45

tuna salad (solid white albacore tuna with mayo), bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, sweet peppers, salt & pepper

The Spicy Tuna

$8.95

tuna salad (solid white albacore tuna w mayo), american cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, red onion, hot chopped cherry pepper, salt & pepper

Create Your Own Sub

Turkey- (Boar’s Head OvenGold)

$8.95
Ham- (Boar’s Head Deluxe)

Ham- (Boar’s Head Deluxe)

$8.45
Roast Beef- (Boar’s Head London Broil)

Roast Beef- (Boar’s Head London Broil)

$9.45

Tuna Salad (Solid White Albacore)

$8.95

Salami- (Boar’s Head Genoa Salami)

$8.95

Capicola- (Boar’s Head Hot Cappy)

$8.95

Cheese (Choose up to 3) & Veggie

$6.95

Veggie

$6.95

Bacon (BLT)

$7.95

Chicken Cutlet Hot Subs

SeaSide Chicken Parm

SeaSide Chicken Parm

$12.95

chicken cutlet, provolone cheese, vodka sauce

The Boardwalk

The Boardwalk

$12.95

chicken cutlets, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze

The Hot & Hazy

$13.95

chicken cutlets, cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo

The Swiss Bikini

The Swiss Bikini

$13.95

chicken cutlets, bacon, ham, swiss cheese, honey mustard

The Pink Flamingo

The Pink Flamingo

$12.95

chicken cutlets, jalapeño pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing

The Sun of a Beach

The Sun of a Beach

$13.95

chicken cutlets, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapeño pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce, pickles

The Beach Bum

$12.95

chicken cutlets, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar

Create your own Cutlet

$12.95

Create your own chicken cutlet sandwich. Choose your condiments, cheeses, and veggies. Please leave any special instructions in the box provided including if you want cheese melted or not.

Deerfield Hot Beef

The Paradise

$9.95

house made hot roast beef, melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish sauce

The Big Dave

$9.95

house made hot roast beef, melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions, grilled sweet peppers

The Wave Runner

$9.95

house made hot roast beef, melted american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw red onion, salt & pepper

The Heat Stroke

$9.95

house made hot roast beef, bacon, melted cheddar cheese, spicy chipotle mayo, hot chopped cherry peppers

The Wipeout

$9.95

house made hot roast beef, bacon, BBQ sauce, pickles, melted cheddar & jalapeño pepper jack cheese

The Suns Out Guns Out

$9.95

house made hot roast beef, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, vodka sauce

Beach Melts Hot Pressed Subs

Hot pressed sandwiches served on a garlic buttered toasted ciabatta roll.
The Sicilian

The Sicilian

$9.95

ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, sweet peppers, balsamic vinegar, oregano

The Drunken Sailor

$9.95

ham, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, vodka sauce

The Lazy Daze

The Lazy Daze

$9.95

turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, ranch

The Sandbar

$9.95

turkey, bacon, jalapeño pepper jack cheese, grilled sweet peppers, chipotle mayo

The Bonfire

$9.95

turkey, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze

The Sassy Mermaid

$9.95

tuna salad, American cheese, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo

The High Tide

$9.95

tuna salad (solid white albacore tuna with mayo), bacon, swiss cheese, pickles, red onion

The 263 Miles to Cuba

$9.95

ham, capicola, swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard

The Sunburn

$7.95

cheddar & jalapeño pepper jack cheeses, tomato, hot cherry pepper relish

SeaSide Signature Wraps

The Deerfield Beach Italian Wrap

$8.95

ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, salt, pepper, oregano, oil & vinegar

The SeaSide Italian Wrap

The SeaSide Italian Wrap

$8.95

ham, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano

The Point Break Wrap

$8.95

turkey, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, lettuce, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

The True North Wrap

$8.95

turkey, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, red onion, roasted red peppers, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar

The Beachcomber Wrap

The Beachcomber Wrap

$8.95

turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar, oregano

The Islander Wrap

$8.95

turkey, cheddar cheese, blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, salt & pepper

The DFB Beach Club Wrap

$9.45

turkey, bacon, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, salt & pepper

The Scorcher Wrap

The Scorcher Wrap

$8.95

turkey, capicola, jalapeño pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, hot cherry pepper relish, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

The Tidal Wave Wrap

$9.45

turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, pickles, ranch dressing

The A1A Wrap

$8.95

turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, sweet peppers, salt & pepper

The Hurricane Wrap

$9.45

roast beef, swiss, creamy horseradish sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt & pepper

The Surf Rider Wrap

$9.45

roast beef, provolone cheese, pesto mayo, lettuce, sweet peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

The Captains Cut Wrap

$9.45

roast beef, fresh mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, red onion, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

The Dock Master

$9.95

roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, spicy chipotle mayo, lettuce, red onion, banana peppers, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar

The Cove Combo Wrap

The Cove Combo Wrap

$8.95

roast beef, turkey, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper

Sam’s SeaSide Tuna Wrap

Sam’s SeaSide Tuna Wrap

$8.95

tuna salad (solid white albacore tuna with mayo), swiss cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, salt & pepper

The Tuna Submarine Wrap

$9.45

tuna salad (solid white albacore tuna with mayo), bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, sweet peppers, salt & pepper

The Spicy Tuna Wrap

$8.95

tuna salad (solid white albacore tuna with mayo), american cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, red onion, hot chopped cherry peppers, salt & pepper

Create Your Own Wrap

Turkey Wrap- (Boar’s Head OvenGold)

$8.95

Ham Wrap- (Boar’s Head Deluxe)

$8.45

Roast Beef Wrap- (Boar’s Head Filet of Roast Beef)

$9.45

Tuna Salad Wrap (Solid White Albacore)

$8.95

Salami Wrap- (Boar’s Head Genoa Salami)

$8.95

Capicola Wrap- (Boar’s Head Hot Cappy)

$8.95

Cheese Wrap- (Choose up to 3)

$6.95

Veggie Wrap

$6.95

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad- Small (4oz)

$1.50Out of stock

Macaroni Salad- Medium (8oz)

$2.95Out of stock

Potato Salad

Potato Salad- Small (4oz)

$1.50

Potato Salad- Medium (8oz)

$2.95

Coleslaw

Coleslaw- Small (4oz)

$1.50

Coleslaw- Medium (8oz)

$2.95

Potato Chips

Dirty BBQ

Dirty BBQ

$1.75
Dirty Jalapeño

Dirty Jalapeño

$1.75
Dirty Maui Onion

Dirty Maui Onion

$1.75
Dirty Salt & Vinegar

Dirty Salt & Vinegar

$1.75
Dirty Sea Salt

Dirty Sea Salt

$1.75
Zapp’s Voodoo

Zapp’s Voodoo

$1.75

Desserts

Gooey Butter Cake

$1.50Out of stock

Gooey Butter Cake Tray

$20.00Out of stock

Sodas

Coke 16.9oz plastic bottle

Coke 16.9oz plastic bottle

$1.95
Diet Coke 16.9oz plastic bottle

Diet Coke 16.9oz plastic bottle

$1.95
Dr Browns Black Cherry 12oz can

Dr Browns Black Cherry 12oz can

$1.95
Dr Browns Diet Black Cherry 12oz can

Dr Browns Diet Black Cherry 12oz can

$1.95
Dr Browns Cream 12oz can

Dr Browns Cream 12oz can

$1.95
Dr. Browns Diet Cream 12oz can

Dr. Browns Diet Cream 12oz can

$1.95
Dr. Pepper 16.9oz plastic bottle

Dr. Pepper 16.9oz plastic bottle

$1.95
Mountain Dew 16.9oz plastic bottle

Mountain Dew 16.9oz plastic bottle

$1.95
Root Beer A&W 16.9oz plastic bottle

Root Beer A&W 16.9oz plastic bottle

$1.95

Bottled Water

Zephyrhills 16.9oz plastic bottle

Zephyrhills 16.9oz plastic bottle

$1.00

Iced Tea

Unsweetened Tea 18.5oz plastic bottle

Unsweetened Tea 18.5oz plastic bottle

$2.25
Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5oz plastic bottle

Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5oz plastic bottle

$2.25

Juice Box

Capri Sun Fruit Punch

Capri Sun Fruit Punch

$1.00

Yoo Hoo

Yoo Hoo 11oz can

Yoo Hoo 11oz can

$1.95

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar-

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar-

$2.50

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Energy Drinks

Celsius Energy

$3.50

Merch

SeaSide Subs T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1645 SE 3rd Ct #102, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Directions

Gallery
SeaSide Subs image
SeaSide Subs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Havana Restaurant - Deerfield Beach
orange starNo Reviews
721 South Federal Highway Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Boca)
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102 Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Living Green Cafe - East Boca
orange star4.6 • 378
2202 n federal hwy boca raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Boca Raton
orange star4.2 • 665
146 NW 20th St Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Zingers Delicatessen - At Powerline & Palmetto
orange starNo Reviews
7132 Beracasa Way Boca Raton, FL 33433
View restaurantnext
Bagelworks
orange starNo Reviews
8177 Glades Road Boca Raton, FL 33434
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Deerfield Beach

El Jefe Luchador
orange star4.5 • 3,473
27 S Federal Hwy Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Oceans 234
orange star4.2 • 3,217
234 North Ocean Blvd Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield
orange star4.1 • 916
1391 S Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurantnext
Duval & Bourbon
orange star4.3 • 215
1544 SE 3rd Ct Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Deerfield Beach
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston