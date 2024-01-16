This restaurant does not have any images
Seasmith
118 Broadway East
1008A
Seattle, WA 98102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
HOUSE BEVERAGES
Seasonal Offerings
- Lavender Blossom Latte
After years of trial and error we are so excited to feature our new Lavender Blossom Latte made with lavender flower, a touch of vanilla, and our dreams come true. Loved by lavender lovers. Hated by lavender haters. Vegan with soy or oat milk. Delicious steamed or iced.$5.40
- Cardamom Latte
All the familiar spices of autumn: cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, & ginger are combined in a rich brown sugar syrup. This is a latte that's reminiscent of many of your favorite soul-warming fall dishes. Spiced, complex, rich, & just sweet enough. Vegan w/ alt. milk.$5.40
- Espresso Tonic & Orange$6.00
- Iced Tea
Classic Black: Unsweetened black tea sourced by Rishi from Yunnan's Antique. Blue Jasmine: Thai Butterfly Pea Flower blended w/ Moonlight Jasmine from China. Tropical Crimson: A delicious Caribbean punch tangy-sweet blend of organic hibiscus flower, rosehips, lemongrass, licorice root, tangerine & pineapple.$3.75
- Matcha Latte
Organic Rishi Japanese green tea. Low in tannin, high in caffeine, rich in umami flavor. Concentrated, slightly sweetened w/ organic cane sugar, & served with milk. Excellent hot or Iced.$4.90
- Lavender Matcha Latte
Organic Rishi Japanese green tea. Low in tannin, high in caffeine, rich in umami flavor. Concentrated, slightly sweetened w/ organic cane sugar, & served with milk. Excellent hot or Iced.$4.90
- Medici
Big Truck Espresso extracted over orange zest, combined with our house made Theo dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Vegan if prepared with alternative milk.$5.40
- Miel
Simple ingredients, complex taste. Big Truck espresso extracted over honey and cinnamon combined with Steamed milk.$5.40
- Nitro Cold Brew
Big Truck Espresso blend & cold water infused with nitrogen. Surprisingly velvety, creamy, and chocolatey. Served neat.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Nitro Cold Brew + Oat Cream
Slow brewed Big Truck Espresso from Olympia Coffee charged w/ pure nitrogen resulting in a smooth & creamy coffee. Add our beloved off menu Vanilla Oat Cream from 2019, N2O infused oat milk enriched w/ our house made vanilla syrup, for a delicious elevation of your drink. (V)$5.75OUT OF STOCK
- Sunshine Golden Milk
A sweet & spiced alternative to espresso beverages that is bright with citrus flavors. Sweetened only with dates, we blend coconut oil with turmeric, ginger, orange, & vanilla, add a touch of cardamom, black pepper, cayenne, & cinnamon to create our unique take on Golden Milk. Vegan w/ alt. milk.$4.65
- Tea & Toasted Lemonade
Half Toasted Lemonade, half your choice of tea, Classic Black, Blue Jasmine, or Tropical Crimson. Tea and Toasted Lemonade is beautiful, delicious, refreshing with just right sweetness. (V)$4.00
- Toasted Lemonade
Our take on a classic lemonade - enhanced by caramelizing organic evaporated cane juice before blending with lemon juice. Just sweet, tart, complex, & refreshing.$4.00
- Lemon + Lavender Soda
Our original house-made soda returns better than ever. House-made lemonade combined with our Lavender Blossom syrup and soda create a refreshing and complex caffeine-free drink. Floral, sweet, and just a touch tart. To take your drink to the next level, try it with Vanilla Oat Cream to bring a little extra sweetness reminiscent of a creamsicle.$4.00
Milk Beverages
- Latte
Big Truck Espresso and Steamed Milk$4.65
- Rakka Mocha
Theo's 55% Dark Chocolate & Big Truck Espresso Combined with Steamed Milk$5.40
- Cappuccino, Traditional 6oz
Big Truck espresso and steamed milk elegantly combined in a 1:2 ratio$4.50
- Cortado, Traditonal 4oz
Big Truck espresso and steamed milk elegantly combined in a 1:1 ratio.$4.20
- Macchiato, Traditional 3oz
Big Truck espresso and steamed milk elegantly combined in a 2:1 ratio$4.20
- Chai Latte
Evergreen’s Masala & Sweet Fennel Chai Blended to Create a Perfect Balance of Sweet and Spicy$4.65
- Sunshine Golden Milk
A sweet & spiced alternative to espresso beverages that is bright with citrus flavors. Sweetened only with dates, we blend coconut oil with turmeric, ginger, orange, & vanilla, add a touch of cardamom, black pepper, cayenne, & cinnamon to create our unique take on Golden Milk. Vegan w/ alt. milk.$4.65
- Matcha Latte
Organic Rishi Japanese green tea. Low in tannin, high in caffeine, rich in umami flavor. Concentrated, slightly sweetened w/ organic cane sugar, & served with milk. Excellent hot or Iced.$4.90
- Raaka Hot Chocolate
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce, a touch of vanilla, and expertly steamed milk. Cozy and comforting. Vegan if made with alternative milk.$4.25
- Steamer
Steamed milk is a a great coffee alternative, while still cozy and comforting. See how our House made vanilla or cardamom enhances this drink. Vegan if prepared with alternative milk.$3.75
- London Fog
Rishi's Earl Grey Supreme steeped and combined with steamed milk, and a touch of our house made vanilla. Vegan with alt. milk$5.00
Espresso & Filter
- Americano
Big Truck espresso and hot water. Simple, but greater than the sum of its parts. Sub single origin espresso for an alternative.$3.90
- Filter Coffee
Olympia Coffee’s Little Buddy blend is produced for flavor intensity and sweetness. Adventurous, complex fruit laden cup balanced perfectly by comfortable chocolaty flavor. A rotating single origin is also available..$2.85
- Cold Brew
Big Truck Espresso blend & cold water come together for a smooth, potent, low-acid cold coffee beverage served over ice.$4.00
- Nitro Cold Brew
Big Truck Espresso blend & cold water infused with nitrogen. Surprisingly velvety, creamy, and chocolatey. Served neat.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Espresso, Traditional Double Shot
Olympia Coffee’s Big Truck Espresso: A blend of Direct Trade Colombia San Fermin Organic and Ethiopia Jibicho Natural. Rotating single origin espresso option available.$3.50
Tea (Hot & Iced)
- Tea
Enjoy selections from Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Direct Trade importers of certified organic tea.$3.75
- Iced Tea
Classic Black: Unsweetened black tea sourced by Rishi from Yunnan's Antique. Blue Jasmine: Thai Butterfly Pea Flower blended w/ Moonlight Jasmine from China. Tropical Crimson: A delicious Caribbean punch tangy-sweet blend of organic hibiscus flower, rosehips, lemongrass, licorice root, tangerine & pineapple.$3.75
House Beverages, Other
Kids
- Apple Juice, Martinelli's
Martinelli’s Apple Juice$2.25
- Kids Chocolate Milk$2.25
- Kids Hot Chocolate
House made Theo dark chocolate sauce with a touch of vanilla and not-too-hot steamed milk. Vegan if made with alternative milk. Add house made whipped cream to make it extra special.$2.25
- Kids Milk$2.25
- Kids Steamer$2.25
FOOD
AM
- Overnight Oats TOGO$6.00
- Overnight Oats HERE$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Waffle$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Breakfast Sandwiches
A breakfast sandwich with your choice of Applewood Smoked Ham, House Made Chicken Sausage patty, or House Made Vegetarian Black Bean patty with Pesto. Each comes with a humane grain-fed organic egg and Tillamook cheddar. Arugula by request.$11.50
- Ellenos Lemon Curd$4.00
- House Quiche$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- House Frittata$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Steel Cut Oats$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seasonal Soup$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Salmon Tartine/Sandwich$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fable Dog$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Wrap$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- Eggplant Pastrami$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ham + Brie Sandwich$14.00
- Muffuletta Sandwich$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Shares, Snacks, & Sides
Oysters
Larger Plates
Mods + Service Items
WINE
Wine By-The-Glass + Corkage
- Corte San Pietro Sei Bellissima, Supmante, NV$7.00
- Josep i Pau, Bombolles Rose Pet Nat, 2022$8.00
- Angel Negro, Arneis, 2021$7.00
- Pardas, Pell a Pell,$8.50
- Dila-O, Amber, 2022$7.00
- Domaine Saint-Cyr "La Galoche"$6.00
- Weingut Heinrich, Pinot Noir, 2022$8.00
- Bodegas Krontiras MiKron, Malbec, 2023$7.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Corkage$10.00
- Featured Pour$9.00
Loop de Loop BTG Takeover
Still Wine Bottles
- Abbazia San Giorgio - 'Rosso BAT' 2018 (Still Rose)
Notes on the Producer$45.00
- Ancarani - 'Centesimino' 2022, Red
Notes on the Producer$27.00
- Angelo Negro - 'Unfiltered Arneis' 2020White
Taste Notes: Straw yellow color with green hue. Cloudy due to presence of residual yeast. Grapefruit aromatics alongside notes of peach and lychee. A pleasantly tart wine with hints of Golden Delicious apple on the palate.$21.00
- Armour Wines - 'Mourvedre' 2022$32.00
- Armour Wines - 'Rose Fieldblend' 2022$22.00
- Art + Science - 'Radical Red' NVRed
Notes on the Producer$22.00
- Bodegas Krontiras - 'miKron ' 2023Red
Right in the middle of the hills of Luján de Cuyo, in the province of Mendoza, out of sight from the world, there is a winery where, Constantino and Silvina Krontiras, nested their love for wine. The sacred geometry of the location gently embraces the fruit of its biodynamic vineyards from which our wines are born, as a pure expression of terroir. T h e W i n e r y The winery is naturally integrated with our Lunlunta vineyard. The building architecture is inspired by biodynamic principles based on ancient “sacred geometry”. We apply the golden ratio φ (1.618) and π (3.14) to create an excellent environment for winemaking and aging. Natural insulating materials such as straw, have been used to save energy, making sure that the use of natural resources is truly rational. Capacity: 400,000lts Grape selection: both, cluster and grape Grape reception: gravity Tanks: stainless steel, 2hl-7.5hl Barrels: 225lt and 500lt oak$22.00
- Brano Bahna - 'Rustikal' 2021Orange
N/A$31.00
- Buona Notte - 'Santa Ambrogio' 2022, Red$23.00
- Buonna Notte - 'Mortadella' 2022Orange
Notes on the Producer$23.00
- Ca Dei Quattro Archi - 'Sassdel' 2015 (Red)$29.00
- Cal Tusac - 'Vinya 1955' 2019 (White)$29.00
- Cantina Giardino - 'Paski' 2020, Orange$43.00
- Cantina Giardino - 'Paski' Coda di Volpe 2019
Clean as a whistle, it impresses with fine tannins, striking minerality and a refreshing herbaceous note.$45.00
- Cantina Marilina - 'Grecanico Sikele' 2021 (Still White)
Notes on the Producer$25.00
- Cellar Pardas - 'Pell a Pell' 2021Orange
Winemakers Ramon Parera and Jordi Anan make low intervention wines from indigenous varieties in Penedes, Catalonia. They are pioneers in reviving Sumoll, Xarel-lo, and Malvasía de Sitges.$24.00
- Chapuis et Chapuis - 'Bourgogne Aligote' 2022 (Still White)$30.00
- Chateau de Gaudou - 'Puro Malbec' 2021 (Still Red)
Notes on the Producer$22.00
- Claus Preisinger - 'Puszta Libre' 2022Red
Notes on the Producer$30.00
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Ashes to Ashes' 2022Red$27.00
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Come on Come On' 2022Red$33.00
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Heavy Water' 2022White$37.00
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Number One Grandpa' 2022White$25.00
- Cutter Cascadia - 'Strawberry Mullet Rose' 2022Red$25.00
- Devium - Roussanne Skin Contact (Still Orange)$45.00
- Dila-O - 'Rkatsiteli-Mtsvane Amber' 2022Orange
Dilao wines are produced by Orgo, a small winery located in Eastern Georgia in the Kakheti growing region that specializes in the 8,000 year old Georgian Qvevri winemaking tradition. All of their grapes are sourced from vines that are at least 50-years-old, which is rare for Georgia considering most vines were eradicated during the soviet era. The winery is a project between famous Georgian winemaker Gogi Dikishivili and his son, Temur. Temur’s youth and Gogi’s expertise create a dynamic of preserving ancient technique and skill while adding more modern twists to keep things interesting and fresh.$21.00
- Dila-O - 'Saperavi Rosso' 2021 (Still Red)
Notes on the Producer$33.00
- Domaine de L'Octavin - 'Mus'cat' 2022 (Still Orange)$52.00
- Domaine de Majas - 'Cotes Catalanes Rouge' 2022, Red
Notes on the Producer$24.00
- Domaine Frederic Lornet - Savagnin Nature 2020 (Still White)$44.00
- Domaine la Boheme - 'Rouge Lulu' 2021 (Still Red)
Notes on the Producer$55.00
- Domaine Milan - 'Haru Rose' 2022rose
Notes on the Producer$23.00
- Domaine Saint-Cyr - 'La Galoche' 2022, Rose
Notes on the Producer$20.00
- Domaine Vinci - 'Maquis Rouge' 2017 (Still Red)$39.00
- Domiane de Pothiers - 'Granit' 2021Rose
Located in the village of Villemontais, the estate is 21Ha (52acres) wide. Most of the vines are grown in the vicinity of the estate or in the nearby villages. The Côte Roannaise is a vineyard of the Loire Valley, located at the south part of the river, near its springs. It’s settled on hills overlooking the Loire and forming the foothills of the Massif Central. This vineyard is confidential, with only slightly more than 230 hectares (568 acres) of vines planted on the best granitic hills, between 400 and 500 meters (1200ft to 1500 ft) of elevation. The vines are planted on sandy soils, and are of 30-70 years old.$19.00
- Espera - 'Branco' 2022Orange
Espera Wines is a small, family-run project on just 3 hectares, located in the Alcobaça region of Lisbon, a historic area and with traditions that stem from the legacy left by the Cistercian monks.$25.00
- Famille Gauthier - 'L Eveque Morgon 2021' 2021 (Still Red)
Notes on the Producer$22.00
- Florez Wines - Lavalamp 2020
From the producer: A savory nose showcasing some of Syrah’s meaty characters alongside blueberry, raspberry, forest floor, brut cider, and garden herbs. Vineyard Notes: The Syrah portion for this wine came from Hunter Hill just above Soquel in the redwoods of Santa Cruz, and the Chardonnay portion came from Amaya Ridge just a little further into the mountains. Both were farmed organic and dry farmed. Both yields were rather small, so we tried an experimental style coferment.$29.00
- Fossil and Fawn - 'Dark Wave' 2022Red
Notes on the Producer$29.00
- Fossil and Fawn - 'Only Always' 2022 (Still White)
Notes on the Producer$27.00
- Fossil and Fawn - 'Oregon Orange Wine' 2022Orange
Notes on the Producer$30.00
- Fossil and Fawn - 'Pinot Gris' 2022Red, Orange
Fossil & Fawn started out as a completely reasonable idea in the late summer of 2011, and quickly spiraled into a much more complex, frustrating, terrifying, and unbelievably rewarding venture. We began with the notion of making a small amount of wine from our family vineyard as a single-site bottling, simply because no one else had done so before. The plan was to have a nice example to show to potential buyers of the Pinot noir and Pinot gris grown there. Somewhere along the line we figured that for all the effort, we might as well make it an official wine label. After a series of fits and starts (mostly fits), Fossil & Fawn was born proper as a wine label, nearly two years after we had that very reasonable idea.$29.00
- Gordia - 'Belo Amfora ' 2017Orange
Country: Slovenia Region: Istria Subregion: Primorska Aging in wood: Amphora/Qvevri Soil: Marl Added S02: No Funkyness: Mild$30.00
- Gotsa - 'Kartli Tsitska Tsolikouri' 2020 (Still Orange)$40.00
- Grape Ink - 'En Plein Air' 2022Red
Jarad Hadi is a poet and winemaker born and raised in the Willamette Valley. He works as a vineyard and winery consultant and has produced wines in Argentina, France, California and Oregon. He was classically trained earning a masters degree in wine making and viticulture from the University of Bordeaux and has studied and worked alongside the eyes and tastebuds of Chateau Pichon Comtesse, consultants of Margaux, Lafite, Mouton, Latour and Cheval Blanc. Also instrumental to Jarad’s experience is paid back to the support and mentorship of Michael Silacci of Opus One and Victoria Coleman of Lobo wines. Jarad farms and produces wines for Grape Ink while concurrently developing high elevation vineyards in Oregon and California.$34.00
- Grape Ink - 'Flower Power' 2021White
Jarad Hadi is a poet and winemaker born and raised in the Willamette Valley. He works as a vineyard and winery consultant and has produced wines in Argentina, France, California and Oregon. He was classically trained earning a masters degree in wine making and viticulture from the University of Bordeaux and has studied and worked alongside the eyes and tastebuds of Chateau Pichon Comtesse, consultants of Margaux, Lafite, Mouton, Latour and Cheval Blanc. Also instrumental to Jarad’s experience is paid back to the support and mentorship of Michael Silacci of Opus One and Victoria Coleman of Lobo wines. Jarad farms and produces wines for Grape Ink while concurrently developing high elevation vineyards in Oregon and California.$41.00
- Grape Republic - 'Anfora Bianco Yamagata' 2021, Orange
Notes on the Producer$51.00
- Grape Republic - 'Rosato Yamagata' 2021, Rose
Notes on the Producer$46.00
- Hiyu Wine Farm - Crataegus 2020 (Still Red)$105.00
- Human Cellars - Ines Pinot Blanc 2021 (Still Orange)$31.00
- Johan Vineyards - 'Chardonnay ' 2019 (Still White)
Notes on the Producer$45.00
- Johan Vineyards - 'Gruner Veltliner' 2021 (Still White)
Notes on the Producer$31.00
- Kily x Bes x Hootanany - 'Special Sauce V.2' 2021 (Still Red)$20.00
- Kindeli - 'Verano Rose' 2022 (Still Rose)$34.00
- Kobal - 'Bajita Haloze Belo ' 2020White
Appellation: Haloze Hills, Lower Styria (Štajerska), Slovenia Climate: Continental, with dry and hot summers, and snowy winters Terrain: The terrain of the entire Štajerska region is made up of steep-sloped vineyards and narrow, wind-rich hill valleys. A diverse geological soil composition, consisting mainly of sand and clay with marl in the lower layers. The vineyards spread out over the finest winegrowing sites of Haloze Hills. Farming: Organic farming; in conversion to certification. Vinification: Hand-picked grapes went through extended maceration and natural barrel fermentation. All varieties were fermented separately with no added yeasts and seeing 48 days of skin maceration. Matured on lees in used barrique barrels for 2 years. The final blend was made in a stainless steel tank and bottled without fining or filtering.$24.00
- Las Jaras - 'Superbloom' 2023, Rose$28.00
- Lasalde Elkartea - 'Balea Txakoli Rose' 2022$22.00
- Le Coste - 'Litrozzo Bianco' 2022 (White)
Notes on the Producer$36.00
- Le Haut Planty - 'One Way Ticket' 2020 (Still White)$34.00
- Les Deplaude De Tartaras - Regards Croisses 2020$42.00
- Les Déplaude de Tartaras - 'Regard Croisés' Blend 2020 (Still White)
Pierre-Andre and Anne Deplaude didn't set out to be vignerons. They were dairy farmers who made a little wine in addition to growing grains and fruit. When dairy prices plummeted in the 2000s, they were forced to rethink things and decided to plant some of their most interesting land to vines. A new-to-us white from them, this wine is actually a blend of two other whites they make, giving a wine that's complex, creamy, full bodied yet tart as well - the perfect introduction to their classic yet natty style. In fact, our first introduction to their wines was a white (Poussieres d'Etoile) and the elegance and restraint they achieve in them is what drew us to them! Try pairing with things like roasted fish w/mango + peach salsa, grilled corn w/feta, or chicken cordon bleu.$42.00
- Les Rêves Oubliés - 'No Toxic Rouge' 2022 (Still Red)$40.00
- Les Vins de L'Ame Ours - 'Fresh Impressions Blanc' 2021 (Still White)$38.00
- Les Vins de L'Ame Ours - 'Fresh Impressions Rouge' 2021 (Still Red)$38.00
- Les Vins de L'Ame Ours - 'Jeu de Rolle Blanc' 2021 (Still White)$45.00
- Libertine Wines - 'Barncat Vineyard Estat Late Harvest' 2020White
Husband and wife winemakers Alex and Veronica Neely has a mission! "We make wines that embody the Oregon spirit of fearlessness and ruthless experimentation. The Willamette Valley AVA is in its infancy and the future is wide open. All the wines are fermented with native vineyard yeast in neutral oak barrel. Nothing is added except for a fractional amount of sulfite as a preservative. We do not filter or fine our wines. They are pure, unadulterated, and raw beasts of nature. "$33.00
- Libertine Wines - 'Old Wagon Road Whole Cluster ' 2022Orange
"Husband and wife winemakers Alex and Veronica Neely has a mission! ""We make wines that embody the Oregon spirit of fearlessness and ruthless experimentation. The Willamette Valley AVA is in its infancy and the future is wide open. All the wines are fermented with native vineyard yeast in neutral oak barrel. Nothing is added except for a fractional amount of sulfite as a preservative. We do not filter or fine our wines. They are pure, unadulterated, and raw beasts of nature. """$36.00
- Little Bastions - Concertina II (Still Orange)$37.00
- Little Bastions - Flowering Wall 2021 (Still Red)$37.00
- Loop de Loop - 'Dry Riesling' 2021, White
Notes on the Producer$25.00
- Loop de Loop - 'Meadowland for Joe' 2021, Red
Notes on the Producer$33.00
- Loop de Loop - 'Wallflower Project Chillable Red' 2022, Red
Notes on the Producer$25.00
- Loop de Loop - 'Wallflower Project Dolcetto' 2021, Red
Notes on the Producer$27.00
- Loop de Loop - Borderline Red 2022 (Still Red)$29.00
- Margins - 'Neutral Oak Hotel' 2022 (Still Red)
Notes on the Producer$27.00
- Margins - 'Sangiovese Arroyo Seco' 2022 (Red)
Notes on the Producer$28.00
- Margins Wine - 'Calleri Vineyard Millefiori ' 2022Red
Notes on the Producer$26.00
- Margins Wine - 'Rose Santa Cruz Mountains' 2022Rose
Zayante is a unique vineyard for the Santa Cruz Mountains in that it is planted to ten different varietals. The coastal side of the SCM where Zayante lies is a cold growing region mostly planted to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The five rows of Barbera sit around 1300 feet in elevation and are surrounded by redwood trees. This is the only Barbera planted in the Santa Cruz Mountains as far as I know, and I am grateful to be the one who has the privilege of working with it. In 2022 I decided to pick the one row each of Petite Sirah and Cab Sauv at Makjavich, and about half of the Makjavich Merlot block, a couple weeks early to blend with the Barbera for rosé. So much of my time and commitment and love for what I do is centered on farming this vineyard with owner Larry Makjavich.$27.00
- Margins Wine - 'Rugged Heart ' 2022Red
Margins is a winemaking endeavor of Megan Bell, a winemaker living and working in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Prior to settling on the central coast of California, Megan received her BS in Viticulture and Enology from UC Davis in 2012 and apprenticed in wineries and vineyards in Napa, the Livermore Valley, the Willamette Valley, Central Otago (NZ), and the Loire Valley (France). She started Margins in 2016 with a modest crowdfunding campaign to create eight barrels of Chenin blanc. Margins now produces ~2800 cases annually of more than 20 wines.