Margins Wine - 'Rose Santa Cruz Mountains' 2022Rose

Zayante is a unique vineyard for the Santa Cruz Mountains in that it is planted to ten different varietals. The coastal side of the SCM where Zayante lies is a cold growing region mostly planted to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The five rows of Barbera sit around 1300 feet in elevation and are surrounded by redwood trees. This is the only Barbera planted in the Santa Cruz Mountains as far as I know, and I am grateful to be the one who has the privilege of working with it. In 2022 I decided to pick the one row each of Petite Sirah and Cab Sauv at Makjavich, and about half of the Makjavich Merlot block, a couple weeks early to blend with the Barbera for rosé. So much of my time and commitment and love for what I do is centered on farming this vineyard with owner Larry Makjavich.