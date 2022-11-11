Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American
Vegan

Seasonal Grille

review star

No reviews yet

150 W. State St.

Hastings, MI 49058

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo
Church & Main
Triple Threat

Features

Thanksgiving Dinner

$200.00

Antipasto

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$10.00

1/2 lb. Wisconsin white cheddar and roasted garlic cheese curds. served with a roasted tomato sauce.

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$17.00

Gorgonzola Fritters

$10.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$10.00

Avocado Cakes

$12.00

Toasted ciabatta topped with avocado, tiger shrimp, fruit salsa, and a drizzle of dark balsamic reduction.

Pasta

Frutti de Mare

$19.00

Tuscan Chicken Penne

$19.00
Italian Lasagna

Italian Lasagna

$16.00

HOUSE-MADE SAUSAGE LAYERED BETWEEN SHEETS OF PASTA WITH HOUSE MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, AND RICOTTA CHEESE.

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$15.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

SPAGHETTI TOPPED WITH HOUSE MARINARA AND HOUSE MEATBALLS.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE TOSSED WITH FETTUCCINE NOODLES AND FRESH ASPARAGUS.

Entrees

Short Rib

$25.00
The Grille

The Grille

$27.00

A HOUSE FAVORITE. FRESH CUT SIRLOIN TOPPED WITH HOUSE PESTO BUTTER, AND A DRIZZLE OF BALSAMIC GLAZE.

Hunters Chicken

$21.00

The Oscar

$29.00

FRESH-CUT BABSEBALL FILLET. GRILLED TO PERFECTION. TOPPED WITH TIGER SHRIMP AND A RICH BEARNAISE SAUCE.

Osso Bucco

$24.00

Seafood

Charred Swordfish

$26.00

Orange Maple Salmon

$25.00

Korean Barrimundi

$23.00

Pizza

Sheet Pan Pizza

$15.00

12" Sweetest Sting

$17.00

16" Sweetest Sting

$27.00

*GF* Sweetest Sting

$17.00

12" Fire Grilled

$14.00

16" Fire Grilled

$24.00

*GF* Fire Grilled

$14.00

12" Vegetarian

$15.00

16" Vegetarian

$25.00

*GF* Vegetarian

$15.00

12" The Mighty Sicilian

$16.00

16" The Mighty Sicilian

$22.00

*GF* The Mighty Sicilian

$16.00

12" B Y O

$14.00

16" B Y O

$24.00

*GF* B Y O

$14.00

Handhelds

Classic Burger

$14.00

Fresh ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese.

Smoked Gouda Burger

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Stack

$16.00

The Cubano

$15.00

Fire braised pork, smoked ham, whole grain mustard, swiss cheese, and sliced pickles between toasted french bread.

Church & Main

Church & Main

$13.00

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, horseradish cream sauce, goat cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber, on a toasted flatbread.

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$14.00

Sliced ham, bacon, and smoked turkey placed between toasted flatbreads with swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

The Antipasti

$13.00

Smoked ham, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, artichokes, tomato, spinach, and pesto aioli served on focaccia bread.

Soup & Salad

The Caesar

$8.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with house caesar dressing, grape tomato, kalamata olive, shaved parmesan, and croutons.

The Greek

$8.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with house greek dressing then topped with feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, olive, and grape tomato.

The House

$9.00

Mixed field greens topped with grape tomato, red onion, toasted almonds, Parmesan, and cranberry with your choice of dressing.

Guidos Italian

$15.00

The Bistro

$17.00

Blackened Chickpea Salad

$13.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with house caesar dressing, grape tomato, kalamata olive, shaved parmesan, and croutons.

Side Greek

$4.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with house greek dressing then topped with feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, olive, and grape tomato.

Side House

$5.00

Mixed field greens topped with grape tomato, red onion, toasted almonds, Parmesan, and cranberry with your choice of dressing.

Soup - Cup

$3.00

Soup - Bowl

$5.00

Sides

Bread & Oil

$2.00

Bread & Oil (gluten free)

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Tuscan Chips

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Cajun Fries

$2.00

Sweet Fries

$3.00

Onion Petals

$3.00

Vegetables

$3.00

Roasted Potato

$3.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$4.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Salmon Fillet

$13.00

Sirloin Steak

$14.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.00
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$8.00
Chocolate Decadent

Chocolate Decadent

$6.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Two chicken tenders, served with French fries and dipping sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted ciabatta bread with melted cheddar and swiss cheese. Served with French fries.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

Spaghetti topped with house tomato sauce & Italian meatballs.

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy three-cheese garlic alfredo sauce.

Turkey Wrap

$6.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and ranch dressing. Served with French fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonal Grille provides upscale flavors with casual atmosphere. A full service American Italian restaurant with a full bar and extensive wine list. Fresh Salads, Steaks, and Seafood are always a good choice.

Website

Location

150 W. State St., Hastings, MI 49058

Directions

Gallery
Seasonal Grille image
Seasonal Grille image
Seasonal Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Riverdog Tavern
orange star4.4 • 912
117 w Main ST Middleville, MI 49333
View restaurantnext
Neds on Gull Lake
orange star4.6 • 532
15450 M-43 Hickory Corners, MI 49060
View restaurantnext
CANAL STREET CAFE
orange star4.6 • 497
113 E Canal St Augusta, MI 49012
View restaurantnext
Four Roses Cafe
orange star4.8 • 779
663 10th St Plainwell, MI 49080
View restaurantnext
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
orange star4.0 • 140
717 E. Bridge St. Plainwell, MI 49080
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hastings

Northside Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,128
829 N Michigan Ave Hastings, MI 49058
View restaurantnext
Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille - 128 S Jefferson St
orange star4.5 • 5
128 S Jefferson St Hastings, MI 49058
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hastings
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston