Seasoned 2 the Bone

review star

No reviews yet

4500 S Lancaster Rd

Dallas, TX 75216

Order Again

Breakfast

Savory Plain sliders. Smoked turkey bacon and shredded cheese.

Fresh Pancakes. Two per order.

Egg muffins are cheesy, puffy, low in carbs and high in protein. This bacon egg muffins recipe is the perfect make-ahead breakfast for on the go!

Cured and smoked in the traditional way to infuse the slightly sweet aroma of applewood deep into the meat Applewood Smoked Steak-Cut Bacon is so tasty you won't be able to stop at one slice.

The crispiest shredded hash browns you've ever made! Soft on the inside.

HOUSE BLEND—Aroma, body and flavor all in balance. House Blend is a medium roast with notes of cocoa and toffee.

Gyro (Wrap)

These are to die for! Beef steak, bell peppers, and onion are skewered, seasoned, and grilled on the barbeque or cooked in the oven (you can add whatever you like). Then they are taken off the skewer and rolled in a tortilla.

Made with lamb cucumber, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a Greek Sauces.

These Turkish sandwiches celebrate the intricate flavors and aromas of Mediterranean vegetables and herbs.

Vegan kebab with a homemade whole grain flatbread, a vegan version of the classic Ayran yogurt sauce and the classic filling of tomatoes, onions, white coleslaw and red cabbage salad.

Thread sausage, peppers, and onion onto the skewers, alternating sausage, peppers, and onion. Brush skewers with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Grill skewers, turning occasionally, until sausage is cooked through and peppers.

Health Salads

This Greek Garden Salad is a step above your typical green salad. If you never thought a salad could be bursting with flavor. Within this garden in a bowl, loaded with cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, red onions and Greek olives with a tangly lemon salad dressing.

This salad, in particular, has been created to give you a high protein intake. You’ll get it from the quinoa, sweet potato, tamari, tofu, peanut butter, green peas and leafy greens.

These Easy Oven Roasted Vegetables are perfectly tender and packed with flavor! This healthy method for roasting vegetables can be adapted to fit any veggie lover taste buds.

Small pieces of meat or seafood seasoned or marinated and broiled, often with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, or other vegetables, usually on a skewer.

This refreshing side salad with the warm, vibrant cuisine of East Africa

Classic Southern potato salad recipe with eggs, has been handed down from my grandma to my mom and then to me, and includes their secret tips that makes it the very best potato salad recipe every single time.

Made with crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, sweet tomatoes, and creamy avocado, then tossed in a zesty dressing.

Main Courses

Wild Salmon tends to have a rich, buttery flavor (served with rice, pasta or salad).

Italian meatballs and sauce mix together ground beef with fresh bread crumbs, parmesan, and spices then then pan fry and braise until tender.

Moist, tender, refreshing and SUPER tasty, this Oven Baked Lime and Pepper Chicken (served with rice, pasta or salad).

These grilled chicken kabobs marinated in a yogurt, lemon, garlic, and spices ( served with basmati saffron Rice).

This amazingly easy-to-make kofta kebab recipe is jam-packed with middle eastern seasonings and spices and seared to perfection (served with basmati saffron Rice).

Looking for an easy vegan summer grilling recipe? These Vegan Kebabs are seasoned and grilled to perfection. Marinated tofu is combined with veggies on skewers to create a tasty dish. ( served with basmati saffron Rice)

Creamy Shrimp Pasta made with Alfredo sauce generously coats the juicy shrimp and noodles. ( can be served with stir-fried veggies)

Soups

Vegetable Cabbage Soup – Full of fresh veggies, a whole head of cabbage, and flavorful herbs this vegan cabbage soup is a naturally healthy meal packed with flavor!

This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and fresh vegetables for a flavorful dish.

Star Items

Seasoned 2 the Bone Juicy, flavored Smoked Turkey Legs

Healthy AND Tasty! We love subbing ground turkey for ground beef because it’s often much leaner. Plus, with our amazing turkey burger seasoning, I think you’ll find it tastes every bit as good as a juicy hamburger! Juicy, not dry. No one wants a dry burger, so we’ve included some important ingredients to ensure your burger stays juicy.

Stuffed savory Smoked Turkey Legs Tender smoked turkey legs brushed with a savory, sweet chili glaze and overstuffed with Cajun crawfish Mac and cheese!

This flavorful Latin Caribbean recipe is a nice change of pace from the everyday roast bird.

Cornish hens are sweet, tart, and salty. A sauce of orange juice, soy, lemon, and honey cooks right along with the hens, and basting the birds infuses them with the sauce. Any remaining sauce can be served right alongside the birds, along with rice and a vegetable or two.

If you love fried chicken then you’ll want to try this crispy, flavorful, and moist fried turkey.

White Rice without fail, the rice comes out light, fluffy.

Perfectly cooked fluffy brown rice all the way through.

This nice rich home made mac and cheese is creamy and delectable.

Fluffy, flavorful, and fabulous, this easy rice pilaf recipe makes a great side dish all year long. The perfect side for any protein, and a regular in your dinner rotation.

African Food

A This spinach stew transforms a bland vegetable like spinach into a mouthwatering dish you won’t be able to get enough of. African stew made with spinach and is oh so flavorful! Who knew spinach could taste so good? This spinach stew transforms a bland vegetable like spinach into a mouthwatering dish you won’t be able to get enough of.

Beverage

Special Items

Barbecued brisket served Texas-style, with onions and sauce on white bread.

These ribs start with a sweet and spicy rub and are finished with a thick sauce which produces that great flavors.

To-die-for Beef Brisket that really makes the most out of this cut of beef.

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
4500 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas, TX 75216

