Seasoned Street Food

No reviews yet

921 West Commerce Street

Dallas, TX 75208

Appetizers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

Ground chicken thighs, shitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, scallions, and chopped cashews tossed in Ponzu. Served over a carrot nest w/ bibb lettuce wraps and spicey hoisin dipping sauce.

Salads

The Greek

The Greek

$12.50

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, sliced red onion, and crumbled feta cheese. Tossed w/ oregano vinaigrette.

Southwest Caesar w/ Brisket Salpicon

Southwest Caesar w/ Brisket Salpicon

$15.99

Chopped romaine, croutons, cotija cheese, and cilantro Caesar dressing. Topped w/ brisket salpicon - 18 hour chopped smoked brisket, onion, oregano, chili Serrano, diced avocado, and tomatoes.

Signature Street Foods

Sliders: Pick Any 3

Sliders: Pick Any 3

$15.95

Choose From Crab Cake Sliders - lump crab cake, jicama apple fennel slaw, cilantro aioli, egg-wash slider bun. Brisket Slider - 18hr. smoked sliced brisket, in-house gouda pimento cheese, candied jalepeno, egg-wash slider bun. Carnitas Slider - slow smoked pork shoulder, jicama apple fennel slaw, BBQ gravy, egg-wash slider bun.

Build Your Own Gouda Mac-N-Cheese

Build Your Own Gouda Mac-N-Cheese

$10.95

Cavitappi pasta, creamy truffled gouda cheese.

Wagyu Wagyu Dallas Coney

Wagyu Wagyu Dallas Coney

$8.95

Rosewood raised all beef Wagyu dog, award winning Rosewood Wagyu chili NO bean chili, mined red and white onion, Served in a split-top bun w/ gouda cheese sauce.

Street Grilled cheese Sammy

$9.99

Sandwiches

Pork Milanese Po Boy

Pork Milanese Po Boy

$14.95

Panko fried scallopine tenderloin, baby arugula and thin sliced red onion tossed in balsamic vinaigrette. Served on a toasted hoagie bun w/ caper aioli.

Brisket Sammy

Brisket Sammy

$14.95

18hr. smoked sliced brisket, in-house gouda pimento cheese, candied jalapeno, served on a toasted hoagie bun.

The Porker

The Porker

$15.95

Our version of the Cubano - Carnitas smoked pork, pinko scalloping pork tenderloin, pickles, Swiss cheese, and mustard. Served on a toasted bolillos bun.

Grilled Cheese Sammy

Grilled Cheese Sammy

$10.50

Pimento, gouda, and Swiss cheeses melted between a butter toasted bolillos bun.

Sides

Finger Link Potato Salad

Finger Link Potato Salad

$3.00
Jicama Apple Fennel Slaw

Jicama Apple Fennel Slaw

$3.00
Gouda Mac-N-Cheese

Gouda Mac-N-Cheese

$3.00
Pesto Pasta Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

$3.00
Cajun Waffle Fries w/ Kalamata Aioli

Cajun Waffle Fries w/ Kalamata Aioli

$3.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

7-Up

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00
Coconut Cream pie pudding

Coconut Cream pie pudding

$4.00

Catering

Box Lunch

$12.95

Greek Salad

Southwest Caesar W/ Brisket Salpicon

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Build your own Mac and Cheese

Fingerling Potato salad

Pesto Pasta salad

Waffle Fries W/ Pesto Aioli

Coconut Cream Pudding

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef prepared seasonal street food.

Location

921 West Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

