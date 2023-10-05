BLU Marina

Appetizer

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

pan seared tuna, wasabi, mayo, teriyaki glaze

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded crispy fried to perfection. Served with a marinara sauce.

Mussels 1LB

$10.00

Sauteed in a garlic wine sauce

Oysters 1dozen

$15.00

Mexican Ceviche

$14.00

Chicken wings (8)

$15.00

Party

$25.00

Kids

$13.00

Sandwich/Burger

Fried Fish

$15.00

Soft crab sandwich

$16.00

Burger 10oz

$15.00

California Burger

$15.00

Latin Dishes

Carne Asada & Shrimp

$27.00

3 Tacos combo

$12.00

Burrito

$13.00+

Grilled chicken or steak fajita, Lettuce, Cheese, Onion, Tomato. Sour Cream.

Sides

Garlic Butter fingerlings

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Latin Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Tostones (Fried Green plantain)

$5.00

Main Dishes

Island Bonita

$26.00

Fried Red Snapper seasoned Caribbean style. Served with fried plantains and salad.

Seafood Boil

$38.00

Ribeye

$34.00

Grilled steak. Served garlic butter fingerlings potatoes, green beans

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Steamed Shrimp

$12.00+

Soups & Salad

Maryland Crab Soup

$6.00+

Classic Chesapeake style loaded with crab and vegetables.

Cream of Crab Soup

$6.00+

Rich and creamy soup with lump and a hit of sherry.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with croutons and roasted garlic dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Summer Salad

$12.00

Dessert

Mexican Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Crabs

Crabs 1 dozen Medium Male

$60.00

Crabs 1/2 dozen Medium Male

$36.00

Crabs 1 dozen Large Male

$95.00

Crabs 1/2 dozen Large Male

$54.00

Crabs 1 dozen Ex-Large/Jumbo

$120.00

Crabs 1/2 dozen Ex-Large/Jumbo

$66.00

Sunday Tropical Brunch

Starter

Tostones (3)

$12.00

Empanada (1)

$6.00

Blu Marina Platter

$25.00

Yaroa

$10.00

Ceviche

$14.00

Entree

Tres Golpes

$15.00

Tropical Salmon

$25.00

Tropical steak & rice

$17.00

Island Bonita Fish

$26.00

Latin Sushi

Pollo Roll

$14.00

Chicken tempura, sweet plantain, cream cheese, guacamole, teriyaki

Sabrosa Asada

$16.00

Grilled steak, sweet plantain, cream cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Eel sauce

Tropical Burger

Blu American Burger

$15.00

Chimi Burger

$15.00

Natural Juices

Passion fruit

$6.00

Tamarind

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Happy Hour

Cocktails

Crushes

$8.00

Classic Margarita

$5.00

Classic Mojito

$5.00

Bombs

Smirnoff

$6.50

Jager bomb

$6.50

Beer buckets

Domestic bucket

$15.00

Imported bucket

$20.00

Domestic bottled beer

Budweiser

$2.00

Bud light

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Natural Light

$2.00

White Claws

$2.00

Food

Nachos

$10.00

Wings

$1.00

Crab Dip

$14.00

Empanada

$4.00

Open Mic Burger And Fries

$10.00

Imported beer

Angry orchard

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

High noon

$6.50

Victoria

$5.00

Sushi Menu

Appetizers

Kani Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Squid Salad

$6.00

Salmon Sashimi 3pcs

$9.00

Tuna Sashimi 3pcs

$9.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Carpaccio 5pcs

$10.00

Tuna Tataki 5pcs

$15.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Carpaccio 5pcs

$16.00

Salmon Carpaccio 5pcs

$16.00

Sushi-Nigiri 2 pcs

Maguro

$6.00

(tuna)

Sake

$5.00

(salmon)

Ebi

$5.00

(shrimp)

Tobiko

$5.00

(flying fish roe)

Kani

$4.00

Unagi

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Hamachi

$7.00

Sushi Maki

Avocado

$4.00

Tekka Maki (Tuna)

$5.00

Kappa Maki

$5.00

(cucumber)

California Kani Roll

$6.00

California Lump Roll

$9.00

Alaska Roll

$7.00

(salmon & avocado)

Boston

$7.00

(shrimp & cucumber)

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Soft Shell Roll

$12.00

Vegetarian Futamaki

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Latin Sushi

KLK Maduro

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, sweet plantain, guacamole, kani, spicy mayo

Special Rolls

Seasoned Mariner 8pcs

$16.00

Bomb Roll

$12.00

San Francisco Roll

$9.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Dancing Salmon

$15.00

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

Baltimore Roll

$10.00

Kani Cheese Bomb Roll

$12.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Chef Special

Cucumber Wrap Roll

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, kani, masago, spicy mayo

Salmon Truffle Sandwich

$16.00

Honey Sweet Crunch Roll

$15.00

Love Pink Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Ahi Tuna Tower

$16.00

Sushi Combo

$22.00

Sushi Taco Combo 3pcs

$16.00

601 Wise Ave Roll

$18.00

Summer Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

BLU Margarita

$14.00

Tropical Margarita

$14.00

The Colada Sunrise

$12.00

Empress Gin & Lychee

$14.00

BLU Mojito

$11.00

Tropical Mimosa

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Sangria

$9.00

Classic Mojito

$10.00

Mint Leaves, Sugar Cane, Lime Juice & Soda

Lemon drop shot

$9.00

Strawberry daiquiri

$10.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Pineapple, Coconut Cream and Coconut Rum

Crushes

$8.00

Jameson Basil Mule

$10.00

Mimosas

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mocktails

BLU Curacao

$10.00

Virgen Pina Colada

$10.00

Butter Beer

$10.00

O'Doul's Beer

$4.00

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Draft Beers

Stella Draft

$5.00

Modelo Draft

$5.00

Pacifica Draft

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Big Truck Draft

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Coors Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Michelob Ult