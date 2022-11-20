Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Seasoning Thai Bistro Webster NY

152 Reviews

$$

657 Ridge Road

Suite 3

Webster, NY 14580

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Crispy Chicken Dumpling

Appetizers

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$7.95

Fresh vegetables wrapped in soft rice paper, served with Arjad cucumber sauce with ground peanut

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.95

Crispy fried vegetarian rolls served with homemade sweet & chilli sauce

Crispy Chicken Dumpling

Crispy Chicken Dumpling

$6.95

Fried or Steamed chicken dumpling, served with fried garlic and sweet dimpling sauce

Crab Cheese Puff

Crab Cheese Puff

$7.95

Crispy wonton filled with mixed imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with homemade sweet & chilli sauce

Golden Triangle Puff

Golden Triangle Puff

$7.95

Crispy sheet stuffed with sauté potato, onion, and curry powder, served with cucumber sauce

Fish Cake

Fish Cake

$7.95
Shrimp Cake

Shrimp Cake

$7.95
Shrimp in Blanket

Shrimp in Blanket

$10.00

Deep fried whole shrimp wrapped with crispy egg roll sheets, served with homemade sweet chilli sauce

Crispy Fried Calamari

Crispy Fried Calamari

$9.50
Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$5.95

Deep fried triangle tofu served with homemade sweet chilli sauce and ground peanut on the top

Praram Tofu

Praram Tofu

$9.95

Steamed mix vegetable served with fried tofu and peanut sauce

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$9.00

Shredded green papaya mixed with green bean, tomato, and chilli garlic lime sauce, served with ground peanut on the top

Soup

Tom Yum

$5.95+

Tom Kha Gai

$5.95+

Tofu Soup

$5.95+

Thai Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

Red curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added chicken, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, and sweet basil

Green Curry

Green Curry

Aroma green curry paste cooked with coconut milk, added a choice of meat, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, and sweet basil leaves

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

Massaman curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat, potato, onion, carrot, and roasted peanut

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

Panang curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leave

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

House Thai curry paste and curry powder cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat, pineapple, onion, and tomato

Stir Fry

Garlic

Garlic

Stir-fried a choice of meat, onion, scallion, mushroom, and garlic with homemade stir-fry seasoning sauce

Ginger

Your choice of meat, fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, and scallion stir-fried with homemade stir-fry seasoning sauce

Hot Basil

Stir-fried a choice of meat, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and sweet basil with crushed chili & garlic sauce

Lemongrass

Lemongrass

Stir-fried a choice of meat, crushed lemongrass, onion, carrot, bell pepper, and mushroom with crushed chili&garlic sauce

Mix Vegetable

Mix Vegetable

Stir-fried mix vegetables and a choice of meat with homemade stir-fry seasoning sauce

Prik Khing

Prik Khing

Prik khing curry paste stir-fried with a choice of meat, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leave

Prik Pow

Prik Pow

Sweet roasted chili paste stir-fried with a choice of meat, pineapple, onion, scallion, tomato, and cashew nut

Tamarind

Tamarind

tir-fried a choice of meat, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and scallion with Tamarind sauce

Noodle & Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Rice noodle stir-fried with homemade Pad Thai sauce, added your protein selection, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and carrot.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

Flat wide noodle stir-fried with special black sweet sauce, your protein selection, egg, broccoli and carrot

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

Stir-fried rice noodle with chili-garlic sauce, added your choice of protein, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, onion, bamboo shoot, sweet basil, and Thai herb

Noodle Tom Yum Soup

Noodle Tom Yum Soup

Special Tom Yum broth boiled with your protein selection and rice noodle. Added bean sprout, chopped scallion, cilantro, and fried garlic

Curry Noodle

Curry Noodle

Special curry coconut-milk based sauce, adding curry powder with rice noodle, your meat selection, broccoli, onion, and carrot.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai jasmine rice, egg, your protein selection, onion, scallion, and tomato stir-fried with seasoning garlic sauce. Served with chopped scallion and cilantro on the top

Hot Basil Fried Rice

Hot Basil Fried Rice

Crushed chili & garlic sauce stir-fried with Thai jasmine rice. Added your meat selection, bell pepper, onion, and carrot

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Hawaiian style fried rice with flavorful taste from pineapple, raisin, curry powder, and our homestyle stir-fried sauce. Added your protein selection, onion, tomato, and cashew nut

Chefs Selection

Crispy Chicken Ga Prow

Crispy Chicken Ga Prow

$19.00

Crispy breaded chicken tenders chopped stir-fried with crushed chili & garlic sauce, added bell pepper, onion, carrot, and sweet basil. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice

Crispy Shrimp Ga Prow

Crispy Shrimp Ga Prow

$19.00

Crispy breaded jumbo shrimp stir-fried with crushed chili & garlic sauce, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and sweet basil. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice

Chu Chee -Salmon

Chu Chee -Salmon

$20.00

Fried salmon cooked in aromatic Panang curry and coconut milk-based sauce, added bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice

Thai Royal Tamarind Shrimp

Thai Royal Tamarind Shrimp

$23.00

Crispy jumbo shrimp served with homemade sweet & sour tamarind sauce and fried shallot on the top, served alongside with pineapple and steamed vegetables

Hot Jungle Beef

Hot Jungle Beef

$20.00

Stir-fried tender beef in spicy curry paste and coconut milk, added mushroom, Thai eggplant, and special Thai herbs. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice

Larb

Larb

$16.00

Cooked meat, fresh shallot, scallion, and cilantro mixed with chili flake, ground roasted rice, and fresh lime juice. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice

Paradise Shrimp

Paradise Shrimp

$20.00

Jumbo shrimps cooked in Thai curry paste and coconut milk-based sauce, seasoned with curry powder and added egg, pineapple, onion, and scallion. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice.

Heaven Fish

Heaven Fish

$21.00

Crispy golden white fish topped with Thai sweet & sour sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and Jasmine rice

Roasted Duck Thai Curry

Roasted Duck Thai Curry

$28.00Out of stock

Roasted duck served on the top of special house Thai curry cooked with coconut milk-based sauce, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, sweet basil, tomatoes, and special fruit

Roasted Duck Thai Fried Rice

Roasted Duck Thai Fried Rice

$28.00Out of stock

Special Thai fried rice with roasted duck served with steamed vegetable

Sides

Sd Thai Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sd Steamed Vegtabels

$2.50

Sd Steamed Noodles

$2.00

Sd Peanut Sauce

$1.50

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

657 Ridge Road, Suite 3, Webster, NY 14580

Directions

