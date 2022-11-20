Seasoning Thai Bistro Webster NY
152 Reviews
$$
657 Ridge Road
Suite 3
Webster, NY 14580
Appetizers
Fresh Rolls
Fresh vegetables wrapped in soft rice paper, served with Arjad cucumber sauce with ground peanut
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Crispy fried vegetarian rolls served with homemade sweet & chilli sauce
Crispy Chicken Dumpling
Fried or Steamed chicken dumpling, served with fried garlic and sweet dimpling sauce
Crab Cheese Puff
Crispy wonton filled with mixed imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with homemade sweet & chilli sauce
Golden Triangle Puff
Crispy sheet stuffed with sauté potato, onion, and curry powder, served with cucumber sauce
Fish Cake
Shrimp Cake
Shrimp in Blanket
Deep fried whole shrimp wrapped with crispy egg roll sheets, served with homemade sweet chilli sauce
Crispy Fried Calamari
Crispy Tofu
Deep fried triangle tofu served with homemade sweet chilli sauce and ground peanut on the top
Praram Tofu
Steamed mix vegetable served with fried tofu and peanut sauce
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya mixed with green bean, tomato, and chilli garlic lime sauce, served with ground peanut on the top
Thai Curry
Red Curry
Red curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added chicken, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, and sweet basil
Green Curry
Aroma green curry paste cooked with coconut milk, added a choice of meat, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, and sweet basil leaves
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat, potato, onion, carrot, and roasted peanut
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leave
Pineapple Curry
House Thai curry paste and curry powder cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat, pineapple, onion, and tomato
Stir Fry
Garlic
Stir-fried a choice of meat, onion, scallion, mushroom, and garlic with homemade stir-fry seasoning sauce
Ginger
Your choice of meat, fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, and scallion stir-fried with homemade stir-fry seasoning sauce
Hot Basil
Stir-fried a choice of meat, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and sweet basil with crushed chili & garlic sauce
Lemongrass
Stir-fried a choice of meat, crushed lemongrass, onion, carrot, bell pepper, and mushroom with crushed chili&garlic sauce
Mix Vegetable
Stir-fried mix vegetables and a choice of meat with homemade stir-fry seasoning sauce
Prik Khing
Prik khing curry paste stir-fried with a choice of meat, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leave
Prik Pow
Sweet roasted chili paste stir-fried with a choice of meat, pineapple, onion, scallion, tomato, and cashew nut
Tamarind
tir-fried a choice of meat, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and scallion with Tamarind sauce
Noodle & Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Rice noodle stir-fried with homemade Pad Thai sauce, added your protein selection, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and carrot.
Pad See Ew
Flat wide noodle stir-fried with special black sweet sauce, your protein selection, egg, broccoli and carrot
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Stir-fried rice noodle with chili-garlic sauce, added your choice of protein, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, onion, bamboo shoot, sweet basil, and Thai herb
Noodle Tom Yum Soup
Special Tom Yum broth boiled with your protein selection and rice noodle. Added bean sprout, chopped scallion, cilantro, and fried garlic
Curry Noodle
Special curry coconut-milk based sauce, adding curry powder with rice noodle, your meat selection, broccoli, onion, and carrot.
Thai Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice, egg, your protein selection, onion, scallion, and tomato stir-fried with seasoning garlic sauce. Served with chopped scallion and cilantro on the top
Hot Basil Fried Rice
Crushed chili & garlic sauce stir-fried with Thai jasmine rice. Added your meat selection, bell pepper, onion, and carrot
Pineapple Fried Rice
Hawaiian style fried rice with flavorful taste from pineapple, raisin, curry powder, and our homestyle stir-fried sauce. Added your protein selection, onion, tomato, and cashew nut
Chefs Selection
Crispy Chicken Ga Prow
Crispy breaded chicken tenders chopped stir-fried with crushed chili & garlic sauce, added bell pepper, onion, carrot, and sweet basil. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice
Crispy Shrimp Ga Prow
Crispy breaded jumbo shrimp stir-fried with crushed chili & garlic sauce, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and sweet basil. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice
Chu Chee -Salmon
Fried salmon cooked in aromatic Panang curry and coconut milk-based sauce, added bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice
Thai Royal Tamarind Shrimp
Crispy jumbo shrimp served with homemade sweet & sour tamarind sauce and fried shallot on the top, served alongside with pineapple and steamed vegetables
Hot Jungle Beef
Stir-fried tender beef in spicy curry paste and coconut milk, added mushroom, Thai eggplant, and special Thai herbs. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice
Larb
Cooked meat, fresh shallot, scallion, and cilantro mixed with chili flake, ground roasted rice, and fresh lime juice. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice
Paradise Shrimp
Jumbo shrimps cooked in Thai curry paste and coconut milk-based sauce, seasoned with curry powder and added egg, pineapple, onion, and scallion. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice.
Heaven Fish
Crispy golden white fish topped with Thai sweet & sour sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and Jasmine rice
Roasted Duck Thai Curry
Roasted duck served on the top of special house Thai curry cooked with coconut milk-based sauce, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, sweet basil, tomatoes, and special fruit
Roasted Duck Thai Fried Rice
Special Thai fried rice with roasted duck served with steamed vegetable
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
657 Ridge Road, Suite 3, Webster, NY 14580