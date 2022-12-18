The Obscure
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Season One: Behind the Black Wall
Location
1356 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yxta Cocina Mexicana - 601 S Central Ave
No Reviews
601 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurant