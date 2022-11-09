  • Home
Seasons and Reasons - Centerpiece Salads, Deli, and Drinks

review star

No reviews yet

5870 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson, AZ 85711

Signature Salad

Apple, Pecan, Cranbery, and Avocado Leaf Salad

Apple, Pecan, Cranbery, and Avocado Leaf Salad

$18.00

A flavorful combination of fruits and nuts tossed with carrots, picked beets, marinated mushrooms, red onions, banana peppers and smoked turkey in balsamic vinegar dressing.

Surf & Turf Salad (Paleo)

Surf & Turf Salad (Paleo)

$24.00

Smoked Brisket, prawns, asparagus, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, bell pepper and red onions on a bed of Romaine and spinach greens

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Boiled eggs, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, marinated four beans (kidney, green, wax, garbanzo beans), marinated artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, Alder-wood smoked bacon, or Tucson smoked Turkey on a bed of baby spinach

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$24.00

Tucson - smoked turkey, In-house smoked brisket, Alder-wood smoked bacon, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar cheese, avocado, cucumbers, carrots and choice of dressings on a bed of mixed lettuce

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$20.00

his French salad consist of Green Beans, Anchovies, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tuna, Tomatoes, Olives and Fingerling potatoes, topped with its own Nicoises salad dressing! Over a bed of mixed salad greens.

Nutty Jerk Organic Salad

Nutty Jerk Organic Salad

$20.00

Jamaican jerk chicken breast w/ green grapes, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts, Pecans, Almonds, Raisins, and sliced apples on a bed of Organic Mixed Greens and choice of dressing.

Southwestern Chicken Salad

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, rubbed in our southwest seasoning topped with cucumbers, corn and black bean salsa, a hint of grated cheese, tomatoes, olives, sliced avocado and spicy ranch dressing. On a bed of Romaine and Iceberg lettuce. Optional side of Mango Jicama Salsa that will knock your boots off!!

Chop Salad

$18.00

Fresh squeezed lime and cilantro vinaigrette and pico de gallo dressing tossed with hearts of romaine, southwest chicken, baby corn, five beans (green beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, chick peas, cannellini beans) tomato, black olives, pepper-jack cheese, and garlic. Everything chopped, minced, and tossed.

Garden Salad

$15.00

Organic mixed bouquet of lettuce, green onions, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper rings, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and your choice of dressing topped with raisins, sunflower seeds, and croutons.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens and feta cheese, black olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, Marinated artichokes, marinated mushrooms , green peas, and grilled chicken.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

A choice of beef brisket, chicken or pull pork, Cheddar cheese, pinto beans, tomatoes. jalapeno, corn, olives, sour cream, guacamole and a choice of Salsa Verde or Ranch dressing, on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce, served in a freshly prepared Tortilla Bowl. No preservatives, additives or lard.

Seasonal Salads

Strawberry Pasta

$18.00

Strawberry Pasta This sweet and tangy salad is a definite crowd favorite. Made with fresh spinach greens, luscious strawberries and toasted pecans, feta cheese and poppy dressing. (Copy)

Brisket Cowboy Salad

Brisket Cowboy Salad

$22.00

Brisket Cowboy Salad Giddy up! Made with our slow cooked 12 hour smoked brisket, black bean and corn salsa, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, cucumber, mushrooms, spicy ranch dressing and topped with our in-house savory croutons. (Copy)

Shrimp Veggie

Shrimp Veggie

$20.00

Shrimp Veggie This creamy lemon garlic pasta is bright, beautiful, and beaming with healthy ingredients including mushrooms, tomatoes, red bell pepper and brocolli (Copy)

Shish Kabob Salad

$24.00

Shish Kabob Salad Mouth watering gluten-free low carb deliciousness fit for summertime fun BBQ Brisket, Shrimp and Chicken with mixed Veggies (Copy)

Signature Stirfry

Seasonal Blend

Seasonal Blend

$20.00

Whatever 6 vegetables we have on hand this season with a choice of chicken, brisket or shrimp over rice, or soba noodles.

Thai Chicken Curry

$20.00

Sweet Potato, Chick pea, Carrots, Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken and Red pepper flakes over rice

Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwiches

Pickel jalapeño or dill pickles, red cabbage slaw on a brioche roll smothered with our smokehouse barbeque sauce or left naked.

Smoked Turkey Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey Sandwiches

In House Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Tomato, Smoked Gouda, and Red Onions on a bed of Romaine Greens.

Chipotle Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chipotle Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Smokey, Spicy and Insanely delicious. Slow cooked in a spicy barbecues sauce and chipotle peppers and topped with Chef Jareds crunchy coleslaw to tame the heat.

Signature Soup

Broccoli and Cheddar Soup

Broccoli and Cheddar Soup

$10.00+

Lentil Soup

$10.00+
chicken Tortilla Soup

chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00+

Tikka Masala Soup

$10.00+

Signature Stews

Thai Cornish Hen and Lemongrass Stew

$10.00+

Asian Roasted Root and Tofu Stew

$10.00+

Vegetable Beef Stew

$10.00+
East African Fish Stew

East African Fish Stew

$10.00+

Seafood Taco

Mahi Mahi Fish Taco

$15.00

Fresh Mahi Mahi with a twist. Grilled tortilla with Seasons and Reasons seasoning.

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Breakfast Taco

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Texas Stye breakfast tacos with fresh salsa and scrambled eggs. For those who know, know the flavors are immense!

Sausage Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Texas Stye breakfast tacos with fresh salsa and scrambled eggs. For those who know, know the flavors are immense!

Brisket Breakfast Taco

Brisket Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Texas Stye breakfast tacos with fresh salsa and scrambled eggs. For those who know, know the flavors are immense!

Deserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Moist, flavorful deliciousness! Cream cheese icing, layered with pineapples, walnuts, carrots, raisin and spices that add just the right amount of Oh La La.

Avocado Cheesecake

Avocado Cheesecake

$9.00

Rich, smooth and sophisticated. It's similar to Key Lime Pie...no Kidding

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Made the old school way with a biscuit dough that rises from the bottom and a warm mixture of Monk Fruit sweetener, and juicy peaches sprinkled with cinnamon. Try topping it off with Blue Bell Ice Cream for a taste bud explosion!

Smoothies Bar

Raspberry Mango

$7.50+

House made blend of fresh raspberry and mango in a swirl.

Orange Breeze

$7.50+

An orange tropical smoothie refreshing to the sip.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.50+

Our house mad lemonade with a strawberry blend and a touch of bliss.

Green Machine Small

$7.50

Green Machine Large

$10.50

Organic Coffee Breeze Small

$7.50

Organic Coffee Breeze Large

$10.50

Green Tea Macha Small

$7.50

Green Tea Macha Large

$10.50

Other Drinks

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50

Hand squeezed in house Lemonade. This is not your typical Lemonade, it's rich and sweet!

Green Tea

$3.00

Refreshing Green Tea

Sparking Water

$4.00

Perrier, LaCroix, etc

Signature Dressings

Signature dressings hand crafted with raw ingredients in house. A rare blend of oils and seasonings to meet all enjoyable flavor profiles.

Honey Lime Mustard

Low Fat Ranch

Vinegar and Oil

Chipotle Ranch

Asian Vinaigrette

Italian

Blue Cheese

Carribean Citrus Balsalmic

Toppings

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Pasta Bowtie/Penne

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Marinated Mushrooms

$3.00

Shredded Cheeses

$1.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Marinated Articokes

$3.00

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.75

Raisins

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
The most creative and masterful salads on the plant!

5870 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85711

