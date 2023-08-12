Corner Market Cafe #23 23C Cafe 1680 Hartford Ave
1680 Hartford Avenue
Johnston, RI 02919
Warm Me Up
Coffee
Choice of our three exclusive bean-to-cup blends: Café (smooth & well rounded), Café Decaf, and International (bold & rich)
CMC Mocha
Coffee with Ghirardelli™ chocolate blend, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
PB Cocoa Cup
CMC Mocha, peanut butter powder, vanilla, and milk, topped with whipped cream, peanut butter sauce and chocolate drizzle
Salted Caramel Latte
Latte with caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and sea salt
Tea
Choice of Harney™ flavors: Chai, Earl Grey, Hot Cinnamon Spice, Paris, Peppermint Herbal, Lipton™ Black, Lipton™ Decaf
Hot Chocolate
Luscious chocolate topped with whipped cream (optional marshmallows)
Cappuccino
Made to order with our espresso beans and your choice of foamed or alternative milk. Decaf and half caf available
Chai Latte
Traditional Chai Latte
Espresso
Made to order in single, double or triple
Latte
Made to order with our espresso beans and your choice of steamed or alternative milk. Decaf and half caf available
Hand Crafted Chai Latte
Made with Harney™ Chai tea and choice of steamed or alternative milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon
S'mores
CMC Mocha flavored with hints of toasted marshmallow
Joe to Go 96 oz
Choose your favorite coffee! Comes with: 8 cups 16 Half & Half Creamers 16 Sugars 4 Sweet & Low 8 Stirrers
Cool Me Down
Iced Coffee
Choice of our two exclusive bean-to-cup blends: International and Cafe Decaf
Iced CMC Mocha
Iced coffee with Ghirardelli™ chocolate blend, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Iced PB Cocoa Cup
Iced CMC Mocha, peanut butter powder, vanilla, and milk, topped with whipped cream and peanut butter sauce and chocolate drizzle
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Iced latte with a caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and more caramel sauce and sea salt
Iced Tea
Traditional iced tea from Terra Leaf™
Iced Cappuccino
Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf and half caf available
Iced Latte
Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf or half caf available
Iced Chai
Made with Chai tea
Nitro
Our Nitro-infused Cold Brew
Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee with a bold flavor
Iced S'mores
CMC Mocha flavored with hints of toasted marshmallow
Protein Smoothies
Cookies n' Cream
Non-fat yogurt, Phormula-1 vanilla protein, Oreo crumble, and whipped cream Total Protein = 20g
PB Cocoa Chimp
Almond milk, banana, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein Total Protein = 36g
Creamy PB Cocoa Chimp
Ice cream, bananas, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein Total Protein=36g
Loopy Strawberry
Strawberry, more strawberry, and Phormula-1™ Loop D Fruit protein Total Protein = 20g
Apple Cinnamon Protein Shake
Matcha Greens
Green juice, matcha tea, non-fat yogurt and Phormula-1™ vanilla protein
Smoothies
Berry Blast
Wildberry, Blueberry and Lime topped with whipped cream
Pina Colada
Nonfat Yogurt & Pina Colada topped with whipped cream
Extreme Strawberry
For strawberry lovers, made with real strawberries and whipped cream on top
Lots-O-Mango
A tropical temptation topped with whipped cream
Orange Cream
A childhood favorite in a cup! Frozen, creamy orange topped with whipped cream.
Strawberry Banana
Nonfat Yogurt, with real strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream
Strawberry Pina Colada
Nonfat Yogurt, Pina Colada and real strawberries, topped with whipped cream
Chocolate Raspberry
The perfect combination of sweet & tart! Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Frozen Cappuccino
A creamy delight made with real espresso, topped with whipped cream
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Made with Ghirardelli™ cocoa powder, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Frozen Coffee Milk
A Rhode Island tradition, topped with whipped cream
Frozen Caramel Latte
Latte with shot of espresso, caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream
Refreshers
All Day Sandwiches
Egg and Cheese
Oversized round egg with choice of cheese
Egg, Cheese & Meat
Oversized round egg with choice of cheese and meat
Soft Breakfast Burrito
Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap
CMC Hungry Italian
Italian toast, oversized round egg, double American cheese, Bacon, Sausage, and our signature seasoned hashbrown
Cheese Quesadilla
Crispy Chicken Quesadilla
Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, maple glaze, bacon on French toast
Bacon Chicken Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Bacon, American and cheddar cheese on French toast
That Famous Chicken Salad
Premium Willow Tree™ white meat chicken salad, on a buttery croissant
Avocado Toast
2 pieces of Italian Toast, guacamole, fresh avocado slices and Everything Bagel seasoning (hard boiled egg optional)