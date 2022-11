Seasons Pizzeria

16" Enchilada Supreme

$24.95 Out of stock

Sauced with our special blend of enchilada sauce, with a mixture of Colby and Italian blend cheeses. Jalapenos to give it a bite and tomatoes to compliment it. Followed by sauteed onions cooked in with the taco mean and a sprinkle of Italian Blend on top with romaine lettuce and a zing of Enchilada sauce. Spicy Guacamole tortillas come on the side to crumble on right before you eat it to give it that crispy bite that you wont be able to stop eating.