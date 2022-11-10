Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

2,974 Reviews

$$

6660 SW Capitol Hwy

Portland, OR 97219

Order Again

Popular Items

Alaskan Halibut Cakes
Meatloaf Stroganoff
Teriyaki Chicken Yakisoba

Cheap Drinks Happy Hour--Available 4-5pm, & 7:00 to Close

Whiskey Cider

Whiskey Cider

$7.95

This Autumnal treat boasts the smooth warmth of whiskey even served cold. But the versatility of apple cider means it's also a great cocktail to put into a mug and heat up!

Habanero & Hibiscus Margarita

Habanero & Hibiscus Margarita

$7.95

El Jimador 100% agave tequila infused w/ hibiscus flowers & spicy habanero peppers, triple sec, fresh lime & orange juice

Rose City Seabreeze

Rose City Seabreeze

$7.95

A Classic grapefruit and cranberry concoction, made with local Rose City Vodka

Happy Hour Cheap Food

Our happy hour is back! This menu is available from 4-5pm.
Alaskan Halibut Cakes

Alaskan Halibut Cakes

$10.95

Poached fresh Alaskan halibut seasoned w/ fresh dill, Dijon, onions, chives & panko. Served w/ tartar sauce, garlic mashers & sautéed garden vegetables

Greek Chicken Athena

Greek Chicken Athena

$9.95

Roasted chicken breast, sautéed marinated artichoke, onion, tomato, & mushroom in Chicken Supreme sauce, topped w/ Feta cheese & served w/ Jasmine rice

Bacon Gorgonzola Mac & Cheese

Bacon Gorgonzola Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Honey cured bacon, & Cavatappi pasta sautéed w/ Gorgonzola blue cheese & garlic parmesan cream sauce, topped w/ green onion

Chorizo Chimichanga

Chorizo Chimichanga

$9.95

House made chorizo sausage, black beans & cheddar in a crispy flour tortilla. Topped w/ cabbage, tomatoes, chipotle sour cream & salsa fresca

Asian Spinach Salad

Asian Spinach Salad

$7.95

Almonds, craisins, mandarin wedges, carrot, crispy wontons and sesame ginger dressing

Pork Tacos Al Pastor

Pork Tacos Al Pastor

$7.95

Chili marinated & roasted pork in white corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, tomatillo jalapeno salsa, & pickled red onion.

Smoked Salmon Tater Tots

Smoked Salmon Tater Tots

$7.95

Handmade w/ smoked salmon, onion, potato, garlic, spices, swiss & cream cheese. Mustard dill sauce

Meatloaf Stroganoff

Meatloaf Stroganoff

$7.95

House made beef meatloaf w/ egg noodle pasta, mushrooms, caramelized onions, red wine demi-glaze. Topped w/ sour cream

Teriyaki Chicken Yakisoba

Teriyaki Chicken Yakisoba

$7.95

Marinated Chicken thigh stir-fried w/ Asian vegetables, yakisoba noodles, slivered almonds & teriyaki glaze. Topped w/ sesame seeds, pickled ginger & green onion

Heirloom Butternut Squash with Apple Soup... Cold Quart

Heirloom Butternut Squash with Apple Soup... Cold Quart

$7.95

Butternut squash from the chef's farm simmered with carrots, onions, celery and apples. Seasoned with Indian curry, fresh herbs, & spices

BBQ Pork and Grits Cake

BBQ Pork and Grits Cake

$9.95

Pulled pork simmered w/ BBQ sauce on a cajun grits cake, w/ honey-jalapeno coleslaw and onion straws. Served w/ bread and butter pickles

Fresh Ahi Tuna Melt

Fresh Ahi Tuna Melt

$9.95

Ahi tuna salad grilled on rustic bread w/ cheddar cheese. Served w/ house made chips

Homemade French Vanilla Ice Cream

Homemade French Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Add a pint of our delicious scratch made French Vanilla ice cream!

Chocolate Kahlua Mousse Cake

Chocolate Kahlua Mousse Cake

$5.00

Belgium chocolate & Kahlua mousse w/ Oreo cookie crust topped w/ chocolate ganche. Served w/ chocolate crème anglaise & whip

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

$5.00

peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache w/ chopped peanuts, in a gram cracker crust. Topped w/ dark chocolate crispy pearls. Served w/ whip cream & raspberry brandy sauce

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Traditional Southern recipe w/ real Key lime, Graham cracker crust, brandy raspberry sauce & whip

Coconut Creme Pie

Coconut Creme Pie

$5.00

Creamy coconut and white chocolate filling topped w/ toasted coconut shavings, graham-cracker crust, and sweet whipped cream.

Tasty Adult Beverages

Rose City Seabreeze

Rose City Seabreeze

$9.95

A Classic grapefruit and cranberry concoction, made with local Rose City Vodka

Whiskey Cider

Whiskey Cider

$9.95

This Autumnal treat boasts the smooth warmth of whiskey even served cold. But the versatility of apple cider means it's also a great cocktail to put into a mug and heat up!

Oregon Marionberry Drop

Oregon Marionberry Drop

$11.90

Mother's Little Helper! Double shot Rose City Marionberry vodka, orange liqueur & fresh lemon juice w/ berry puree. The official state berry!

Habanero & Hibiscus Margarita

Habanero & Hibiscus Margarita

$10.50

El Jimador 100% agave tequila infused w/ hibiscus flowers & spicy habanero peppers, triple sec, fresh lime & orange juice

Vodka

Vodka

$7.50

Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Vodka of your choice.

Gin

Gin

$7.50

Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Gin of your choice.

Rum

Rum

$7.50

Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Rum of your choice.

Tequila

Tequila

$7.50

Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Tequila of your choice.

Scotch

Scotch

$7.50

Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Scotch of your choice.

Whiskey

Whiskey

$7.50

Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Whiskey of your choice.

Starters & Snacks

Carnitas Sopes

Carnitas Sopes

$11.95

Handmade thick corn tortillas, slow braised pork, black beans, cabbage, cotija, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, and chipotle cream

Zucchini Parmesan

Zucchini Parmesan

$9.95

Seasoned w/ italian spices, panko breaded and fried. Served w/ creamy dill sauce

Alaskan Halibut Cakes

Alaskan Halibut Cakes

$12.90

Fresh Alaskan halibut poached & panko breaded, seasoned w/ fresh dill, Dijon & chives. Served with remoulade. Two Cakes.

Coconut Curry Shrimp

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$14.90

Five Coconut & Thai curry hand breaded jumbo Gulf shrimp w/ Ginger mango dipping sauce, pickled ginger & crispy Yakisoba noodles

Dungeness Crab Wontons

Dungeness Crab Wontons

$11.95

Fresh Dungeness crab, goat and cream cheese, chives, spices & dill in 6 crispy wontons. Thai chili cucumber dipping sauce

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Cake

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Cake

$11.95

Oregon Dungeness crab & bay shrimp cake served with roasted red pepper aioli & potato straws

Smoked Salmon Tater Tots

Smoked Salmon Tater Tots

$9.50

Handmade w/ smoked salmon, onion, potato, garlic, spices, swiss & cream cheese. Mustard dill sauce

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Flash fried & topped w/ crispy onion straws, Parmesan & pickled red onion.

Willapa Bay Fried Oysters

Willapa Bay Fried Oysters

$14.90

Willapa bay Wa. oysters seasoned & hand breaded to order. Fried golden & perfectly crispy. Served w/ remoulade sauce

*Willapa Bay Oyster Shooters

*Willapa Bay Oyster Shooters

$2.75+

X-small Willapa bay oysters topped w/ spicy horseradish cocktail sauce *Gluten Free

*House Smoked Salmon Fillet

*House Smoked Salmon Fillet

$9.90

Warm Applewood smoked salmon fillet w/ red onion, cucumber, pickled red onion, capers, creamy dill sauce & rice crackers *Gluten Free

*Old Bay Shrimp Cocktail

*Old Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$9.90

Old bay brined & poached white shrimp chilled w/ shredded lettuce & house made cocktail sauce *Gluten Free

Homemade Soups

*Tomato Basil Bisque

*Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.50+

Voted Portland's best tomato soup!! Rich and creamy w/ red wine, garlic, fresh herbs & spices. Can also be the most perfect tomato cream sauce in your favorite recipe! *Vegetarian & gluten free

Smoked Salmon Chowder

Smoked Salmon Chowder

$4.50+

Applewood smoked salmon in a traditional New England cream chowder is now a Traditional Oregon chowder! Onions, celery, potatoes, cream, fresh herbs & spices

Dungeness Crab Bisque - Cold Pint

Dungeness Crab Bisque - Cold Pint

$12.50

Rich shellfish stock, herbs & spices. Cognac & Dungeness crab finish -Gluten free-

Therapeutic Chicken & Vegetable Soup- Cold Quart

Therapeutic Chicken & Vegetable Soup- Cold Quart

$9.50

Our famously therapeutic chicken soup, enriched with fresh veggies and a broth that will have you coming back for more! Available in Cold Quarts

Heirloom Butternut Squash with Apple Soup... Cold Quart

Heirloom Butternut Squash with Apple Soup... Cold Quart

$9.50

Butternut squash from the chef's farm simmered with carrots, onions, celery and apples. Seasoned with Indian curry, fresh herbs, & spices

Seafood Specialties

The Best of the Northwest!
Crab & Brie Stuffed Halibut

Crab & Brie Stuffed Halibut

$31.90

Fresh & wild Alaskan Halibut stuffed w/ fresh Dungeness crab, artichoke & Brie. Served w/ beurre blanc sauce, mashed potatoes & asparagus.

Alaskan Halibut Amandine

Alaskan Halibut Amandine

$30.50

Almond crusted fresh Alaskan halibut, capers, beurre blanc. Served w/ asparagus and smoked salmon au gratin potatoes

Northwest Seafood Sampler

Northwest Seafood Sampler

$24.90

Have it all! Panko fried Oregon Rockfish, Dungeness crab & Oregon shrimp cake & honey ginger lime rubbed salmon fillet topped w/ mango salsa. Served w/ garlic mashers, seasonal vegetables, red pepper aioli & remoulade sauce

Alaskan Halibut Cakes

Alaskan Halibut Cakes

$19.50

Fresh Alaskan halibut poached and panko breaded, seasoned with fresh dill, Dijon and chives. Served with seasonal vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes and tartar sauce Chef's Wine Suggestion: Pinot Blanc, Wine By Joe, Oregon 2020

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Cakes

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Cakes

$25.90

Oregon Dungeness crab & bay shrimp cakes served with roasted red pepper aioli, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable, & shoestring potatoes

Rockfish Parmesan Risotto

Rockfish Parmesan Risotto

$21.70

Wild Oregon Rockfish breaded in panko & Parmesan cheese, w/ mushroom & kale risotto, beurre blanc sauce, balsamic vinegar syrup & crispy leeks

Dover Sole Parmesan

Dover Sole Parmesan

$19.90

Parmesan & panko coated wild & fresh Oregon Dover sole w/ crispy capers, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed seasonal vegetables & buerre blanc sauce

*Cajun Shrimp & Grits

*Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$19.75

Cajun spiced gulf shrimp, red & green pepper, onions & mushroom sautéed /w five pepper cream sauce. Served w/ Cheddar yellow corn grits * Gluten Free

Shrimp, Chicken & Tasso Ham Gumbo

Shrimp, Chicken & Tasso Ham Gumbo

$21.90

Cajun spiced Gulf shrimp & chicken with house smoked Tasso ham simmered w/ tomatoes, bell peppers, okra, onions & red rice

Mustard & Dill Broiled Salmon

Mustard & Dill Broiled Salmon

$23.90

Fresh Canadian Salmon flame broiled w/ three mustard dill yogurt sauce. Topped with shoestring potatoes & served w/ smoked salmon au gratin potatoes & asparagus.

*Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

*Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

$15.90

Ginger lime shrimp, cilantro, cabbage, radish, jack cheese & pineapple mango salsa in flour tortillas. Served w/ lime jalapeño sauce, Spanish rice & black beans Gluten free - select No flour tortilla / sub corn Chef's Suggestion: Habanero & Hibiscus Margarita!

Crispy Rockfish Tacos

Crispy Rockfish Tacos

$15.90

Wild Oregon Rockfish fillet panko breaded & quick fried, w/ cabbage, chipotle cream, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca & Cotija cheese in flour tortillas. Served w/ black beans & Spanish rice Chef's Suggestion: Cadillac Gold Margarita!

Frickin Huge Fish Burrito

Frickin Huge Fish Burrito

$16.50

Battered & panko breaded Oregon Rockfish w/ red rice, black beans, pepper jack, onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, cabbage in a grande chipotle tortilla. Topped w/ salsa fresca & chipotle cream. Chef's Suggestion: Cadillac Gold Margarita!

Oregon Rockfish & Chips

Oregon Rockfish & Chips

$16.90

Old bay brined wild Oregon Rockfish, buttermilk battered & panko breaded for extra crispness! Hand cut french fries & tartar sauce Chef's Suggestion: Boneyard IPA

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$23.90

Fresh Willapa bay x-small oysters seasoned w/ our own spice blend, hand breaded & fried golden. Served w/ garlic mashed red potato, seasonal vegetables & Remoulade sauce

Pasta

The Best of the Northwest!
*Ginger Lime Salmon Yakisoba

*Ginger Lime Salmon Yakisoba

$22.90

House spice rubbed salmon fillet w/ Asian vegetables & Yakisoba noodles in soy ginger glaze. Topped w/ pineapple mango salsa & pickled ginger Gluten Free - Select No noodles / sub rice Chef's Wine Suggestion: Gruner Veltliner, Weingut Frank, Austria 2020

*Seafood Basil Pesto Linguine

*Seafood Basil Pesto Linguine

$19.50

Fresh salmon, rockfish & white shrimp sautéed w/ mushroom, red pepper, onion, kale, tomato, Linguine & basil pesto cream sauce. Parmesan topped *Gluten Free - select no noodles / sub rice Chef's Wine Suggestion: Chardonnay, Mercer Bros, Horse Heaven Hills 2019

Vegetable Linguine

Vegetable Linguine

$13.50

Zucchini, peas, red pepper, onion, tomato, kale, mushroom & Linguine sautéed w/ white wine butter sauce & Parmesan -Vegetarian

Cajun Veggie Mac & Cheese

Cajun Veggie Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed w/ Cajun cheese sauce, bell pepper, onion & tomato. Topped w/ Jack cheese & toasted garlic bread crumbs. -Vegetarian

Meat & Poultry Favorites

Oregon Hazelnut Pork Loin

Oregon Hazelnut Pork Loin

$17.90

Oregon Hazelnut & bread crumb crust, Pear Brandy demi-glaze, w/ mashed sweet potato & seasonal vegetables

Old Fashioned Meatloaf

Old Fashioned Meatloaf

$16.90

Mom's recipe served w/ mushroom & onion brandy sauce, seasonal vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes & potato straws

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.90

Buttermilk marinated, hand breaded & fried fresh boneless chicken breasts w/ roasted carrots, garlic mashers, chicken supreme sauce, green peas

*Beef Brisket Pot Roast

*Beef Brisket Pot Roast

$20.90

Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine jus. Served w/ brisket gravy, garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots & topped w/ shoestring potatoes For Gluten Free - Select No Shoestring Potato

Chicken Jagerschnitzel

Chicken Jagerschnitzel

$15.90

Bread crumb crusted chicken breasts, mushroom, onion, Pinot Noir Hunter’s sauce, German potato pancakes & braised red cabbage

Traditional Turkey Dinner

Traditional Turkey Dinner

$22.90

Spiced & brined turkey breast w/ turkey supreme sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted carrots & peas, fresh herb dressing & cranberry chutney

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cascade Farms Cheese Burger

Cascade Farms Cheese Burger

$12.50

Seasoned fresh 1/3 natural beef & cheddar, built w/ our house made burger sauce & grilled onions on a brioche bun w/ all the fixins. Served w/ house made potato chips

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.70

1/3 lb natural beef w/ grilled onions, mushrooms & Swiss on a brioche bun. Built w/ pickles, tomato, lettuce & burger sauce. Served w/ house made chips

Bacon Gorgonzola Cheese Burger

Bacon Gorgonzola Cheese Burger

$13.95

⅓ lb. Natural beef w/ bacon & gorgonzola. Built w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, caramelized onion & Gorgonzola sauce. Served w/ house made chips

Cajun Swiss Cheese Burger

Cajun Swiss Cheese Burger

$12.90

1/3 lb natural beef grilled w/ Cajun spices, Worcestershire & Swiss on a brioche bun. Built w/ fried onion straws, caramelized onion, pickles, tomato, red onion, lettuce & burger sauce. Served w/ house made chips

Oregon Rockfish Sandwich

Oregon Rockfish Sandwich

$12.50

Wild & fresh panko breaded Rockfish on a toasted brioche bun, Remoulade sauce, cabbage, tomato, red onion, pickles, Cajun onion straws. Served w/ house made potato chips

Fried Oyster Sandwich

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$13.50

Cajun fried Willapa bay oysters on a toasted brioche bun w/ cabbage, tomato, red onion, pickles, remoulade sauce & onion straws. Served w/ house made chips

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.90

Buttermilk'ed & Southern fried fresh chicken breast w/ tomato, red onion, cabbage, pickles, mustard sauce & Cajun onion straws on a Brioche bun. Served w/ house potato chips

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.80

Pork shoulder slow roasted in bacon & onion BBQ sauce & jalapeno coleslaw on a Brioche bun. Served w/ house made chips, & Bread & Butter pickles.

Big Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.90

Grilled Ahi tuna mixed w/ mayo, red onion, dill pickle, cabbage & capers on mixed greens, w/ avocado, cucumber, red onion, tomato, spiced beets, garlic croutons & dill dressing

*Honey Ginger Lime Salmon Salad

*Honey Ginger Lime Salmon Salad

$14.50

Grilled spice rubbed salmon fillet, mixed greens, onion, carrot, cucumber, tomato, sesame ginger vinaigrette, pineapple-mango salsa & crispy wontons *Gluten Free select no crispy wontons

*Hot NW Seafood Salad

*Hot NW Seafood Salad

$15.30

Oregon Rockfish, salmon, & white shrimp, sauteed w/ bacon, onion, mushroom, tomato & sherry. Seasonal greens, herb vinaigrette & Parmesan *Gluten Free

*Traditional Shrimp Louie

*Traditional Shrimp Louie

$14.75

Old bay poached white shrimp, Romaine, tomato, boiled egg, cucumber, black olive, red onion & avocado. Louie dressing *Gluten Free

*Smoked Salmon & Avocado Salad

*Smoked Salmon & Avocado Salad

$14.95

Fresh house Applewood smoked salmon fillet, capers, red onion, avocado, spiced beets, cucumber, tomato, greens & creamy dill dressing *Gluten Free

*Chicken Cobb Salad

*Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.50

Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette *Gluten Free

*Bowl of Soup & Salad

*Bowl of Soup & Salad

$10.50

Choice of Tomato bisque or smoked salmon chowder and choice of Caesar or Mixed Greens *Gluten Free when tomato basil & no crouton options selected

*Rose City Salad

*Rose City Salad

$10.95

Avocado, boiled egg, Parmesan cheese, tomato, cucumber, greens, olives, carrot, chipotle ranch *Gluten Free *Vegetarian

*Seasonal Greens Salad

*Seasonal Greens Salad

$5.00+

With spiced fresh beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers and garlic croutons * Gluten Free without the croutons. Select the no croutons option below.

*Caesar Salad

*Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing *Gluten Free without the croutons. Select the no croutons option below.

Dessert & Treats!

Fudge Chocolate Brownie, Cappuccino, Peppermint, Ginger Snap Caramel & French Vanilla
Coconut Creme Pie

Coconut Creme Pie

$7.50

Creamy coconut and white chocolate filling topped w/ toasted coconut shavings, graham-cracker crust, and sweet whipped cream.

Three-Berry Crumble for Two

$8.95

Raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry crumble. Comes w/ whipped cream. Served in a microwave & oven safe container ready for heating.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

$7.50

peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache w/ chopped peanuts, in a gram cracker crust. Topped w/ dark chocolate crispy pearls. Served w/ whip cream & raspberry brandy sauce

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$3.75

Moist dark chocolate fudge brownie w/ chocolate chips

Chocolate Kahlua Mousse Cake

Chocolate Kahlua Mousse Cake

$7.90

Belgium chocolate & Kahlua mousse w/ Oreo cookie crust topped w/ chocolate ganche. Served w/ chocolate crème anglaise & whip

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Traditional Southern recipe w/ real Key lime, Graham cracker crust, brandy raspberry sauce & whip

Annie's Carrot Cake

Annie's Carrot Cake

$7.95

Super moist carrot cake w/ cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut & walnuts. Served w/ crème Anglaise & whip

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

1/4 pound Traditional Tollhouse cookie with double the chocolate chips!

*French Vanilla Ice Cream

*French Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.95

Add a pint of our delicious scratch made French Vanilla ice cream *Gluten Free

Dirt & Worms

Dirt & Worms

$4.50

Vanilla ice cream w/ gummy worms, Oreo cookie crumbs, chocolate sauce and whipped cream!

Soft Drinks

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.95

Shot of flavored syrup w/ club soda and half & half served over ice. Choose your flavor.

20 oz Fountain Soda

20 oz Fountain Soda

$3.00

Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Root Beer, or Sprite

Beer

Finnriver Black Currant Cider, 16.9oz bottle (6.5% ABV)

Finnriver Black Currant Cider, 16.9oz bottle (6.5% ABV)

$12.50

6.5% ABV, Fermented on the farm w/ a select blend of certified organic Washington apples, organic black currant juice & organic cane sugar. Gluten Free

Boneyard RPM IPA, 12oz can beer (7.5% ABV)

Boneyard RPM IPA, 12oz can beer (7.5% ABV)

$3.00+

Bend OR. Pale in color with pineapple and citrus notes exploding from the glass. Boiled and dry hopped using four Northwest hop varietals

Pfriem Hazy IPA, 12oz can beer (6.8% ABV)

Pfriem Hazy IPA, 12oz can beer (6.8% ABV)

$3.00+

Hood River, OR, IBU: 35 Seeking out some haze? pFriem Hazy IPA has tropical aromas of clementine, peach, strawberry, mango, and papaya, and juicy notes of grapefruit, white grape, and whipped citrus. Creamsicle meringue rests atop a mysterious body of grilled mango and haze. If you’re looking for haze, you’re in the right place. Clearly!

Coors Light, 12oz can beer (4.2% ABV)

Coors Light, 12oz can beer (4.2% ABV)

$1.75+

4.2 ABV

Guinness Draught Stout, 11.2 oz Bottled beer (4.2% ABV)

Guinness Draught Stout, 11.2 oz Bottled beer (4.2% ABV)

$3.50+

Wine

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Christopher Michael, 375mL Wash. 2017 (

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Christopher Michael, 375mL Wash. 2017 (

$9.90

Quality wine in a can from Washington! Equals two glasses of wine--great for a couple glasses for dinner

Chardonnay, Christopher Michael , 375mL Wash. 2018

Chardonnay, Christopher Michael , 375mL Wash. 2018

$9.90

Quality wine in a can from Washington! Equal two glasses of wine--great for splitting a couple glasses for dinner!

Prosecco Rose, Jeio, Italy 2020

Prosecco Rose, Jeio, Italy 2020

$22.90

A beautiful, light and delicate Italian pink prosecco

Pinot Blanc, Wine By Joe. Willamette Valley, OR, 2020

Pinot Blanc, Wine By Joe. Willamette Valley, OR, 2020

$14.90

Fruit flavors of peach and lychee mingle with citrus and mineral notes, culminating in a medium-long, acid-driven finish. Perfect with a wide variety of fish dishes as well as fruit-based desserts.

Pinot Grigio, Noble Vines, California 2021

Pinot Grigio, Noble Vines, California 2021

$11.90

Crisp, medium-bodied wine with silly peach, green apple, and tangerine notes.

Chardonnay, Gnarly Head, CA 2020

Chardonnay, Gnarly Head, CA 2020

$12.50

Central Coast, CA, 2020, Juicy and full-bodied with layers of lemon zest and honeydew melon. Toasted oak and butter notes.

Chardonnay, Highlands 41, California 2019

Chardonnay, Highlands 41, California 2019

$12.95

Monterey County, CA 2019 Beautiful notes of tropical fruit and a crisp and refreshing finish.

Chardonnay, A-Z, Oregon 2021

Chardonnay, A-Z, Oregon 2021

$19.90

This chardonnay leads with an air of tropical sweetness. Other aromas emerge as the wine opens: apple, lemongrass, cut hay, honey, flint and mint. The compelling palate has apple, linalool, and citric notes with a round, ripe, mid-palate fullness typical of Oregon chardonnay and a mouthfeel that is smooth yet zippy on the sides and tangy on the finish. A fresh, crisp wine with a savory pear and apple finish.

Chardonnay, Rombauer Carneros, CA, 2021.

Chardonnay, Rombauer Carneros, CA, 2021.

$42.00

A very rich wine with layers of tropical fruit, peaches and pears. The fruit opens up into creamy textures of apples and pears that glide across the palate. Hints of citrus and rich oak tones highlight the wine's lingering finish. Carneros, CA 2021

Pinot Gris, A to Z, Oregon 2021

$18.90

A to Z Wineworks, Oregon, 2021

Pinot Gris, Scenic Valley Farms 2021

$18.90

Willamette Valley, OR 2021

Chardonnay, Mercer Bros. Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, WA, 2019

Chardonnay, Mercer Bros. Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, WA, 2019

$17.90

Rich fresh ripe pear and caramel apple surrounded by notes of vanilla cream and toasted marshmallow

Pinot Noir Rose, Stoller Family Estate, Or 2019

Pinot Noir Rose, Stoller Family Estate, Or 2019

$21.90Out of stock

Aromatics of strawberry and kiwi with flavors of Rainier cherries and stone fruit with mouthwatering acidity. The lingering notes of minerality on the finish will draw you back for another sip. Willamette Valley, OR 2019

Pinot Noir, Scenic Valley Farms Or. 2020

Pinot Noir, Scenic Valley Farms Or. 2020

$25.90

Scenic Valley's Hare vineyard is a high elevation site with shallow soils, that creates wine with bright fruit and fresh acidity. This wine is blended with fruit from three other vineyards that produce darker, richer pinot noirs, giving this wine balance and layers of complexity, resulting in fruit with excellent acidity and flavors of bright tart cherries, with earthy undertones. 30% whole cluster fermentation, a blend of vineyard specific yeasts, and fermented for 21-days on skins. Barrel aged in 15% new oak for 10 months, in a combination of French and Oregon Oak.

Pinot Noir, La Sirene, Elk Cove Vineyards, Willamette, 2021

Pinot Noir, La Sirene, Elk Cove Vineyards, Willamette, 2021

$22.90

Pinot Noir carefully crafted to highlight bright red cherry fruit and spicy complexity.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Noble Vines, California 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon, Noble Vines, California 2017

$13.90

This California cabernet sports rich, full-bodied cherry and blackberry notes and suave tannins.

Martoccia Poggio Apricale, Toscana, Italy, 2020

Martoccia Poggio Apricale, Toscana, Italy, 2020

$18.90

Built on a foundations of bright, ripe Sangiovese Grosso, this wine is barrel-kissed in oak for 3 months, offering terrific "grip" for such a fresh-style wine. Classic Tuscan Aromas of Morello cherry, sage & blackberry

La Quercia Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva, Italy, 2013

La Quercia Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva, Italy, 2013

$32.90

This age worthy wine is the flagship wine of La Quercia. We have featured it's baby brother in the past, but this Riserva--made from 50 year-old vines and aged in oak for two years--is a enophile's delight. Notes of cocoa, rhubarb, blackberry and herbs lead to a lush mouthfeel. A classic not to be missed!

Cabernet Sauvignon, Marshall Davis, XL Vineyard, Walla Walla, WA. 2019

Cabernet Sauvignon, Marshall Davis, XL Vineyard, Walla Walla, WA. 2019

$34.90

Ripe plum and berry jam with complex notes of licorice, black pepper, cedar, leather, dried herbs and baking spices. On the palate, it's mouth-filling and juicy in style, with black cherry and blueberry. The fruit is balanced with nice acidity and notes of cocoa, cola, bell pepper and a nice finish

Kiddo's Menu

Fried Chicken Little Bites

Fried Chicken Little Bites

$5.95

Fried chicken breast bites served w/ BBQ sauce & house made chips

Kid's Fried Chicken Dinner

Kid's Fried Chicken Dinner

$6.50

Boneless breaded & fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes & chicken gravy

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Cascade natural beef, Brioche bun, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles and chips

Kid's Fish & Chips

Kid's Fish & Chips

$7.50

Panko breaded fresh Rockfish with tartar sauce & fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Cork screw pasta w/ cheddar cheese sauce

Capri Sun

Capri Sun

$1.25

#1 Kids Favorite juice drink. 3 flavors to choose from. 6oz each

Kid's Fountain Soda

Kid's Fountain Soda

$1.00

Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Root Beer, or Sprite

Darth Vader

Darth Vader

$1.25

Coke, grenadine & cherries w/ a glowing stir stick light saber

Princess Leia

Princess Leia

$1.25

Sprite, grenadine & cherries w/ a glowing stir stick light saber

Kid's Italian Soda

Kid's Italian Soda

$2.50

Shot of flavored syrup w/ club soda and half & half served over ice. Choose your flavor.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

1/4 pound Traditional Tollhouse cookie with double the chocolate chips!

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$3.75

Moist dark chocolate fudge brownie w/ chocolate chips

Dirt & Worms

Dirt & Worms

$4.50

Vanilla ice cream w/ gummy worms, Oreo cookie crumbs, chocolate sauce and whipped cream!

Sides & Ala Carte

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Rich and creamy Cavatappa corkscrew pasta with extra cheddar and garlic

Linguine Alfredo

Linguine Alfredo

$6.50

Linguini sauteed w/ garlic parmesan cream sauce

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Red potatoes mashed w/ fresh garlic, butter & cream

Smoked Salmon AuGratin Potatoes

Smoked Salmon AuGratin Potatoes

$4.95

Our smoked salmon & Russet potatoes baked w/ onions, spices, garlic cream and parmesan

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50

Hand cut & twice fried Russet potatoes seasoned w/ salt, pepper & garlic

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.95

House made fries w/ our signature Cajun seasoning

House Made Garlic Potato Chips

House Made Garlic Potato Chips

$2.50

Fresh make & garlic seasoned potato chips

Spanish Rice

$2.90

Rice simmered in diced tomatoes, onions, and a rich chicken stock

Cheesy Yellow Corn Grits

Cheesy Yellow Corn Grits

$5.50

Yellow corn grits w, herbs, cream & Cheddar

Mascarpone Polenta

Mascarpone Polenta

$5.50

Creamy yellow corn polenta w/ fresh herbs, spices, cream, Parmesan & Mascarpone 

Thai Jasmine Rice

$2.90

Steamed Thai Jasmine Rice

Jalapeno Cole Slaw

Jalapeno Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cabbage w/ Jalapeno coleslaw dressing

Seasonal Vegetables Saute

Seasonal Vegetables Saute

$3.95

Seasonal farm vegetables sauteed w/ fresh basil, herbs & spices. Topped w/ parmesan

Chipotle Black Beans

Chipotle Black Beans

$3.95

Black beans simmered w/ peppers, onions, tomatoes, SW spices & herbs topped w/ Cotija cheese

Honey Ginger Roasted Carrots

Honey Ginger Roasted Carrots

$3.50

Buttered carrots slow roasted w/ our Honey ginger-lime spice and fresh rosemary

Whole Loaf Foccacia Bread

Whole Loaf Foccacia Bread

$3.00

Whole Focaccia loaf baked w/ basil pesto & parmesan

Half Loaf Foccacia Bread

Half Loaf Foccacia Bread

$1.75

Half Focaccia loaf baked w/ basil pesto & parmesan

Kitchen Essentials

Dressing To-Go

Dressing To-Go

$4.95+

Do you love our scratch made salad dressings? Grab one for your fridge so you can enjoy them on a salad anytime!

Sauce To-Go

Sauce To-Go

$4.95+

Need an easy meal idea? Use one of our house made sauces to add some flavor to your home cooked meal.

Set of 5 Spices

Set of 5 Spices

$49.50

Get one 6oz tin of each of our 5 signature spice blends: Cajun, Honey Ginger Lime, Mediterranean, Southern Poultry & Southwest--makes a great gift for the foodie in your life!

Set of 5 Sample Spices

Set of 5 Sample Spices

$24.00

Get one 2oz tin of each our 5 signature spice blends: Cajun, Honey Ginger Lime, Mediterranean, Southern Poultry & Southwest--makes a great gift for the foodie in your life!

Mediterranean Seasoning

Mediterranean Seasoning

$5.50+

This was the first spice blend I developed back in my catering days as a fantastic & easy rub for oven roasted chicken and turkey!

Honey Ginger Lime Rub

Honey Ginger Lime Rub

$5.50+

Invented by the Soup Jedi for our incredible NW salmon. The spicy sweet & tart blend is a great complement to seafood, especially when combined with tropical fruits, curries and salsas. It also wonderful with grilled shrimp, Oregon Albacore and Hawaiian Ahi!

Cajun Spice

Cajun Spice

$5.50+

When you want to add a Southern flair just sprinkle, rub or add Cajun flavor to the recipe!

Southwest Spice

Southwest Spice

$5.50+

Perfect for your South of the border recipes. Add to fish, shrimp, beef, chicken or pork when making your meat.

Southern Chicken Seasoning

Southern Chicken Seasoning

$5.50+

Created for an easy & perfectly seasoned Southern fried or baked chicken plus much, much more!

6oz House made Chipotle Hot Sauce

6oz House made Chipotle Hot Sauce

$6.50

Housemade & medium spicy. Great w/ our Fish Burrito & Rockfish Tacos! Chipotle peppers, tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, sugar, spices, salt

Season's Ware

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$18.00
Hat

Hat

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in fresh northwest seafood & shellfish plus a whole lot more. Seasons & Regions features the finest ingredients of the season in our favorite recipes from different regions around the world. So "Get in Here", bring the family and enjoy our wide selection of well prepared dishes at an excellent value that are sure to please everyone, every time. Our delicious soups, sauces, dressings and desserts are all made in-house by the Seasons & Regions Chefs and are available to go.

Website

Location

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

Directions

Gallery
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill image
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill image

Map
