Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
2,974 Reviews
$$
6660 SW Capitol Hwy
Portland, OR 97219
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cheap Drinks Happy Hour--Available 4-5pm, & 7:00 to Close
Whiskey Cider
This Autumnal treat boasts the smooth warmth of whiskey even served cold. But the versatility of apple cider means it's also a great cocktail to put into a mug and heat up!
Habanero & Hibiscus Margarita
El Jimador 100% agave tequila infused w/ hibiscus flowers & spicy habanero peppers, triple sec, fresh lime & orange juice
Rose City Seabreeze
A Classic grapefruit and cranberry concoction, made with local Rose City Vodka
Happy Hour Cheap Food
Alaskan Halibut Cakes
Poached fresh Alaskan halibut seasoned w/ fresh dill, Dijon, onions, chives & panko. Served w/ tartar sauce, garlic mashers & sautéed garden vegetables
Greek Chicken Athena
Roasted chicken breast, sautéed marinated artichoke, onion, tomato, & mushroom in Chicken Supreme sauce, topped w/ Feta cheese & served w/ Jasmine rice
Bacon Gorgonzola Mac & Cheese
Honey cured bacon, & Cavatappi pasta sautéed w/ Gorgonzola blue cheese & garlic parmesan cream sauce, topped w/ green onion
Chorizo Chimichanga
House made chorizo sausage, black beans & cheddar in a crispy flour tortilla. Topped w/ cabbage, tomatoes, chipotle sour cream & salsa fresca
Asian Spinach Salad
Almonds, craisins, mandarin wedges, carrot, crispy wontons and sesame ginger dressing
Pork Tacos Al Pastor
Chili marinated & roasted pork in white corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, tomatillo jalapeno salsa, & pickled red onion.
Smoked Salmon Tater Tots
Handmade w/ smoked salmon, onion, potato, garlic, spices, swiss & cream cheese. Mustard dill sauce
Meatloaf Stroganoff
House made beef meatloaf w/ egg noodle pasta, mushrooms, caramelized onions, red wine demi-glaze. Topped w/ sour cream
Teriyaki Chicken Yakisoba
Marinated Chicken thigh stir-fried w/ Asian vegetables, yakisoba noodles, slivered almonds & teriyaki glaze. Topped w/ sesame seeds, pickled ginger & green onion
Heirloom Butternut Squash with Apple Soup... Cold Quart
Butternut squash from the chef's farm simmered with carrots, onions, celery and apples. Seasoned with Indian curry, fresh herbs, & spices
BBQ Pork and Grits Cake
Pulled pork simmered w/ BBQ sauce on a cajun grits cake, w/ honey-jalapeno coleslaw and onion straws. Served w/ bread and butter pickles
Fresh Ahi Tuna Melt
Ahi tuna salad grilled on rustic bread w/ cheddar cheese. Served w/ house made chips
Homemade French Vanilla Ice Cream
Add a pint of our delicious scratch made French Vanilla ice cream!
Chocolate Kahlua Mousse Cake
Belgium chocolate & Kahlua mousse w/ Oreo cookie crust topped w/ chocolate ganche. Served w/ chocolate crème anglaise & whip
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache w/ chopped peanuts, in a gram cracker crust. Topped w/ dark chocolate crispy pearls. Served w/ whip cream & raspberry brandy sauce
Key Lime Pie
Traditional Southern recipe w/ real Key lime, Graham cracker crust, brandy raspberry sauce & whip
Coconut Creme Pie
Creamy coconut and white chocolate filling topped w/ toasted coconut shavings, graham-cracker crust, and sweet whipped cream.
Tasty Adult Beverages
Oregon Marionberry Drop
Mother's Little Helper! Double shot Rose City Marionberry vodka, orange liqueur & fresh lemon juice w/ berry puree. The official state berry!
Vodka
Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Vodka of your choice.
Gin
Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Gin of your choice.
Rum
Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Rum of your choice.
Tequila
Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Tequila of your choice.
Scotch
Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Scotch of your choice.
Whiskey
Build your own well cocktail w/ your choice of mixers. Scroll down to upgrade to the Whiskey of your choice.
Starters & Snacks
Carnitas Sopes
Handmade thick corn tortillas, slow braised pork, black beans, cabbage, cotija, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, and chipotle cream
Zucchini Parmesan
Seasoned w/ italian spices, panko breaded and fried. Served w/ creamy dill sauce
Alaskan Halibut Cakes
Fresh Alaskan halibut poached & panko breaded, seasoned w/ fresh dill, Dijon & chives. Served with remoulade. Two Cakes.
Coconut Curry Shrimp
Five Coconut & Thai curry hand breaded jumbo Gulf shrimp w/ Ginger mango dipping sauce, pickled ginger & crispy Yakisoba noodles
Dungeness Crab Wontons
Fresh Dungeness crab, goat and cream cheese, chives, spices & dill in 6 crispy wontons. Thai chili cucumber dipping sauce
Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Cake
Oregon Dungeness crab & bay shrimp cake served with roasted red pepper aioli & potato straws
Smoked Salmon Tater Tots
Handmade w/ smoked salmon, onion, potato, garlic, spices, swiss & cream cheese. Mustard dill sauce
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried & topped w/ crispy onion straws, Parmesan & pickled red onion.
Willapa Bay Fried Oysters
Willapa bay Wa. oysters seasoned & hand breaded to order. Fried golden & perfectly crispy. Served w/ remoulade sauce
*Willapa Bay Oyster Shooters
X-small Willapa bay oysters topped w/ spicy horseradish cocktail sauce *Gluten Free
*House Smoked Salmon Fillet
Warm Applewood smoked salmon fillet w/ red onion, cucumber, pickled red onion, capers, creamy dill sauce & rice crackers *Gluten Free
*Old Bay Shrimp Cocktail
Old bay brined & poached white shrimp chilled w/ shredded lettuce & house made cocktail sauce *Gluten Free
Homemade Soups
*Tomato Basil Bisque
Voted Portland's best tomato soup!! Rich and creamy w/ red wine, garlic, fresh herbs & spices. Can also be the most perfect tomato cream sauce in your favorite recipe! *Vegetarian & gluten free
Smoked Salmon Chowder
Applewood smoked salmon in a traditional New England cream chowder is now a Traditional Oregon chowder! Onions, celery, potatoes, cream, fresh herbs & spices
Dungeness Crab Bisque - Cold Pint
Rich shellfish stock, herbs & spices. Cognac & Dungeness crab finish -Gluten free-
Therapeutic Chicken & Vegetable Soup- Cold Quart
Our famously therapeutic chicken soup, enriched with fresh veggies and a broth that will have you coming back for more! Available in Cold Quarts
Heirloom Butternut Squash with Apple Soup... Cold Quart
Butternut squash from the chef's farm simmered with carrots, onions, celery and apples. Seasoned with Indian curry, fresh herbs, & spices
Seafood Specialties
Crab & Brie Stuffed Halibut
Fresh & wild Alaskan Halibut stuffed w/ fresh Dungeness crab, artichoke & Brie. Served w/ beurre blanc sauce, mashed potatoes & asparagus.
Alaskan Halibut Amandine
Almond crusted fresh Alaskan halibut, capers, beurre blanc. Served w/ asparagus and smoked salmon au gratin potatoes
Northwest Seafood Sampler
Have it all! Panko fried Oregon Rockfish, Dungeness crab & Oregon shrimp cake & honey ginger lime rubbed salmon fillet topped w/ mango salsa. Served w/ garlic mashers, seasonal vegetables, red pepper aioli & remoulade sauce
Alaskan Halibut Cakes
Fresh Alaskan halibut poached and panko breaded, seasoned with fresh dill, Dijon and chives. Served with seasonal vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes and tartar sauce Chef's Wine Suggestion: Pinot Blanc, Wine By Joe, Oregon 2020
Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Cakes
Oregon Dungeness crab & bay shrimp cakes served with roasted red pepper aioli, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable, & shoestring potatoes
Rockfish Parmesan Risotto
Wild Oregon Rockfish breaded in panko & Parmesan cheese, w/ mushroom & kale risotto, beurre blanc sauce, balsamic vinegar syrup & crispy leeks
Dover Sole Parmesan
Parmesan & panko coated wild & fresh Oregon Dover sole w/ crispy capers, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed seasonal vegetables & buerre blanc sauce
*Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Cajun spiced gulf shrimp, red & green pepper, onions & mushroom sautéed /w five pepper cream sauce. Served w/ Cheddar yellow corn grits * Gluten Free
Shrimp, Chicken & Tasso Ham Gumbo
Cajun spiced Gulf shrimp & chicken with house smoked Tasso ham simmered w/ tomatoes, bell peppers, okra, onions & red rice
Mustard & Dill Broiled Salmon
Fresh Canadian Salmon flame broiled w/ three mustard dill yogurt sauce. Topped with shoestring potatoes & served w/ smoked salmon au gratin potatoes & asparagus.
*Caribbean Shrimp Tacos
Ginger lime shrimp, cilantro, cabbage, radish, jack cheese & pineapple mango salsa in flour tortillas. Served w/ lime jalapeño sauce, Spanish rice & black beans Gluten free - select No flour tortilla / sub corn Chef's Suggestion: Habanero & Hibiscus Margarita!
Crispy Rockfish Tacos
Wild Oregon Rockfish fillet panko breaded & quick fried, w/ cabbage, chipotle cream, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca & Cotija cheese in flour tortillas. Served w/ black beans & Spanish rice Chef's Suggestion: Cadillac Gold Margarita!
Frickin Huge Fish Burrito
Battered & panko breaded Oregon Rockfish w/ red rice, black beans, pepper jack, onion, cilantro, radish, tomato, cabbage in a grande chipotle tortilla. Topped w/ salsa fresca & chipotle cream. Chef's Suggestion: Cadillac Gold Margarita!
Oregon Rockfish & Chips
Old bay brined wild Oregon Rockfish, buttermilk battered & panko breaded for extra crispness! Hand cut french fries & tartar sauce Chef's Suggestion: Boneyard IPA
Fried Oysters
Fresh Willapa bay x-small oysters seasoned w/ our own spice blend, hand breaded & fried golden. Served w/ garlic mashed red potato, seasonal vegetables & Remoulade sauce
Pasta
*Ginger Lime Salmon Yakisoba
House spice rubbed salmon fillet w/ Asian vegetables & Yakisoba noodles in soy ginger glaze. Topped w/ pineapple mango salsa & pickled ginger Gluten Free - Select No noodles / sub rice Chef's Wine Suggestion: Gruner Veltliner, Weingut Frank, Austria 2020
*Seafood Basil Pesto Linguine
Fresh salmon, rockfish & white shrimp sautéed w/ mushroom, red pepper, onion, kale, tomato, Linguine & basil pesto cream sauce. Parmesan topped *Gluten Free - select no noodles / sub rice Chef's Wine Suggestion: Chardonnay, Mercer Bros, Horse Heaven Hills 2019
Vegetable Linguine
Zucchini, peas, red pepper, onion, tomato, kale, mushroom & Linguine sautéed w/ white wine butter sauce & Parmesan -Vegetarian
Cajun Veggie Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed w/ Cajun cheese sauce, bell pepper, onion & tomato. Topped w/ Jack cheese & toasted garlic bread crumbs. -Vegetarian
Meat & Poultry Favorites
Oregon Hazelnut Pork Loin
Oregon Hazelnut & bread crumb crust, Pear Brandy demi-glaze, w/ mashed sweet potato & seasonal vegetables
Old Fashioned Meatloaf
Mom's recipe served w/ mushroom & onion brandy sauce, seasonal vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes & potato straws
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner
Buttermilk marinated, hand breaded & fried fresh boneless chicken breasts w/ roasted carrots, garlic mashers, chicken supreme sauce, green peas
*Beef Brisket Pot Roast
Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine jus. Served w/ brisket gravy, garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots & topped w/ shoestring potatoes For Gluten Free - Select No Shoestring Potato
Chicken Jagerschnitzel
Bread crumb crusted chicken breasts, mushroom, onion, Pinot Noir Hunter’s sauce, German potato pancakes & braised red cabbage
Traditional Turkey Dinner
Spiced & brined turkey breast w/ turkey supreme sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted carrots & peas, fresh herb dressing & cranberry chutney
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cascade Farms Cheese Burger
Seasoned fresh 1/3 natural beef & cheddar, built w/ our house made burger sauce & grilled onions on a brioche bun w/ all the fixins. Served w/ house made potato chips
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 lb natural beef w/ grilled onions, mushrooms & Swiss on a brioche bun. Built w/ pickles, tomato, lettuce & burger sauce. Served w/ house made chips
Bacon Gorgonzola Cheese Burger
⅓ lb. Natural beef w/ bacon & gorgonzola. Built w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, caramelized onion & Gorgonzola sauce. Served w/ house made chips
Cajun Swiss Cheese Burger
1/3 lb natural beef grilled w/ Cajun spices, Worcestershire & Swiss on a brioche bun. Built w/ fried onion straws, caramelized onion, pickles, tomato, red onion, lettuce & burger sauce. Served w/ house made chips
Oregon Rockfish Sandwich
Wild & fresh panko breaded Rockfish on a toasted brioche bun, Remoulade sauce, cabbage, tomato, red onion, pickles, Cajun onion straws. Served w/ house made potato chips
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Cajun fried Willapa bay oysters on a toasted brioche bun w/ cabbage, tomato, red onion, pickles, remoulade sauce & onion straws. Served w/ house made chips
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk'ed & Southern fried fresh chicken breast w/ tomato, red onion, cabbage, pickles, mustard sauce & Cajun onion straws on a Brioche bun. Served w/ house potato chips
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pork shoulder slow roasted in bacon & onion BBQ sauce & jalapeno coleslaw on a Brioche bun. Served w/ house made chips, & Bread & Butter pickles.
Big Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Grilled Ahi tuna mixed w/ mayo, red onion, dill pickle, cabbage & capers on mixed greens, w/ avocado, cucumber, red onion, tomato, spiced beets, garlic croutons & dill dressing
*Honey Ginger Lime Salmon Salad
Grilled spice rubbed salmon fillet, mixed greens, onion, carrot, cucumber, tomato, sesame ginger vinaigrette, pineapple-mango salsa & crispy wontons *Gluten Free select no crispy wontons
*Hot NW Seafood Salad
Oregon Rockfish, salmon, & white shrimp, sauteed w/ bacon, onion, mushroom, tomato & sherry. Seasonal greens, herb vinaigrette & Parmesan *Gluten Free
*Traditional Shrimp Louie
Old bay poached white shrimp, Romaine, tomato, boiled egg, cucumber, black olive, red onion & avocado. Louie dressing *Gluten Free
*Smoked Salmon & Avocado Salad
Fresh house Applewood smoked salmon fillet, capers, red onion, avocado, spiced beets, cucumber, tomato, greens & creamy dill dressing *Gluten Free
*Chicken Cobb Salad
Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette *Gluten Free
*Bowl of Soup & Salad
Choice of Tomato bisque or smoked salmon chowder and choice of Caesar or Mixed Greens *Gluten Free when tomato basil & no crouton options selected
*Rose City Salad
Avocado, boiled egg, Parmesan cheese, tomato, cucumber, greens, olives, carrot, chipotle ranch *Gluten Free *Vegetarian
*Seasonal Greens Salad
With spiced fresh beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers and garlic croutons * Gluten Free without the croutons. Select the no croutons option below.
*Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing *Gluten Free without the croutons. Select the no croutons option below.
Dessert & Treats!
Coconut Creme Pie
Creamy coconut and white chocolate filling topped w/ toasted coconut shavings, graham-cracker crust, and sweet whipped cream.
Three-Berry Crumble for Two
Raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry crumble. Comes w/ whipped cream. Served in a microwave & oven safe container ready for heating.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache w/ chopped peanuts, in a gram cracker crust. Topped w/ dark chocolate crispy pearls. Served w/ whip cream & raspberry brandy sauce
Double Chocolate Brownie
Moist dark chocolate fudge brownie w/ chocolate chips
Chocolate Kahlua Mousse Cake
Belgium chocolate & Kahlua mousse w/ Oreo cookie crust topped w/ chocolate ganche. Served w/ chocolate crème anglaise & whip
Key Lime Pie
Traditional Southern recipe w/ real Key lime, Graham cracker crust, brandy raspberry sauce & whip
Annie's Carrot Cake
Super moist carrot cake w/ cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut & walnuts. Served w/ crème Anglaise & whip
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
1/4 pound Traditional Tollhouse cookie with double the chocolate chips!
*French Vanilla Ice Cream
Add a pint of our delicious scratch made French Vanilla ice cream *Gluten Free
Dirt & Worms
Vanilla ice cream w/ gummy worms, Oreo cookie crumbs, chocolate sauce and whipped cream!
Soft Drinks
Beer
Finnriver Black Currant Cider, 16.9oz bottle (6.5% ABV)
6.5% ABV, Fermented on the farm w/ a select blend of certified organic Washington apples, organic black currant juice & organic cane sugar. Gluten Free
Boneyard RPM IPA, 12oz can beer (7.5% ABV)
Bend OR. Pale in color with pineapple and citrus notes exploding from the glass. Boiled and dry hopped using four Northwest hop varietals
Pfriem Hazy IPA, 12oz can beer (6.8% ABV)
Hood River, OR, IBU: 35 Seeking out some haze? pFriem Hazy IPA has tropical aromas of clementine, peach, strawberry, mango, and papaya, and juicy notes of grapefruit, white grape, and whipped citrus. Creamsicle meringue rests atop a mysterious body of grilled mango and haze. If you’re looking for haze, you’re in the right place. Clearly!
Coors Light, 12oz can beer (4.2% ABV)
4.2 ABV
Guinness Draught Stout, 11.2 oz Bottled beer (4.2% ABV)
Wine
Cabernet Sauvingnon, Christopher Michael, 375mL Wash. 2017 (
Quality wine in a can from Washington! Equals two glasses of wine--great for a couple glasses for dinner
Chardonnay, Christopher Michael , 375mL Wash. 2018
Quality wine in a can from Washington! Equal two glasses of wine--great for splitting a couple glasses for dinner!
Prosecco Rose, Jeio, Italy 2020
A beautiful, light and delicate Italian pink prosecco
Pinot Blanc, Wine By Joe. Willamette Valley, OR, 2020
Fruit flavors of peach and lychee mingle with citrus and mineral notes, culminating in a medium-long, acid-driven finish. Perfect with a wide variety of fish dishes as well as fruit-based desserts.
Pinot Grigio, Noble Vines, California 2021
Crisp, medium-bodied wine with silly peach, green apple, and tangerine notes.
Chardonnay, Gnarly Head, CA 2020
Central Coast, CA, 2020, Juicy and full-bodied with layers of lemon zest and honeydew melon. Toasted oak and butter notes.
Chardonnay, Highlands 41, California 2019
Monterey County, CA 2019 Beautiful notes of tropical fruit and a crisp and refreshing finish.
Chardonnay, A-Z, Oregon 2021
This chardonnay leads with an air of tropical sweetness. Other aromas emerge as the wine opens: apple, lemongrass, cut hay, honey, flint and mint. The compelling palate has apple, linalool, and citric notes with a round, ripe, mid-palate fullness typical of Oregon chardonnay and a mouthfeel that is smooth yet zippy on the sides and tangy on the finish. A fresh, crisp wine with a savory pear and apple finish.
Chardonnay, Rombauer Carneros, CA, 2021.
A very rich wine with layers of tropical fruit, peaches and pears. The fruit opens up into creamy textures of apples and pears that glide across the palate. Hints of citrus and rich oak tones highlight the wine's lingering finish. Carneros, CA 2021
Pinot Gris, A to Z, Oregon 2021
A to Z Wineworks, Oregon, 2021
Pinot Gris, Scenic Valley Farms 2021
Willamette Valley, OR 2021
Chardonnay, Mercer Bros. Horse Heaven Hills, Columbia Valley, WA, 2019
Rich fresh ripe pear and caramel apple surrounded by notes of vanilla cream and toasted marshmallow
Pinot Noir Rose, Stoller Family Estate, Or 2019
Aromatics of strawberry and kiwi with flavors of Rainier cherries and stone fruit with mouthwatering acidity. The lingering notes of minerality on the finish will draw you back for another sip. Willamette Valley, OR 2019
Pinot Noir, Scenic Valley Farms Or. 2020
Scenic Valley's Hare vineyard is a high elevation site with shallow soils, that creates wine with bright fruit and fresh acidity. This wine is blended with fruit from three other vineyards that produce darker, richer pinot noirs, giving this wine balance and layers of complexity, resulting in fruit with excellent acidity and flavors of bright tart cherries, with earthy undertones. 30% whole cluster fermentation, a blend of vineyard specific yeasts, and fermented for 21-days on skins. Barrel aged in 15% new oak for 10 months, in a combination of French and Oregon Oak.
Pinot Noir, La Sirene, Elk Cove Vineyards, Willamette, 2021
Pinot Noir carefully crafted to highlight bright red cherry fruit and spicy complexity.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Noble Vines, California 2017
This California cabernet sports rich, full-bodied cherry and blackberry notes and suave tannins.
Martoccia Poggio Apricale, Toscana, Italy, 2020
Built on a foundations of bright, ripe Sangiovese Grosso, this wine is barrel-kissed in oak for 3 months, offering terrific "grip" for such a fresh-style wine. Classic Tuscan Aromas of Morello cherry, sage & blackberry
La Quercia Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva, Italy, 2013
This age worthy wine is the flagship wine of La Quercia. We have featured it's baby brother in the past, but this Riserva--made from 50 year-old vines and aged in oak for two years--is a enophile's delight. Notes of cocoa, rhubarb, blackberry and herbs lead to a lush mouthfeel. A classic not to be missed!
Cabernet Sauvignon, Marshall Davis, XL Vineyard, Walla Walla, WA. 2019
Ripe plum and berry jam with complex notes of licorice, black pepper, cedar, leather, dried herbs and baking spices. On the palate, it's mouth-filling and juicy in style, with black cherry and blueberry. The fruit is balanced with nice acidity and notes of cocoa, cola, bell pepper and a nice finish
Kiddo's Menu
Fried Chicken Little Bites
Fried chicken breast bites served w/ BBQ sauce & house made chips
Kid's Fried Chicken Dinner
Boneless breaded & fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes & chicken gravy
Kid's Cheeseburger
Cascade natural beef, Brioche bun, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles and chips
Kid's Fish & Chips
Panko breaded fresh Rockfish with tartar sauce & fries
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Cork screw pasta w/ cheddar cheese sauce
Capri Sun
#1 Kids Favorite juice drink. 3 flavors to choose from. 6oz each
Kid's Fountain Soda
Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Root Beer, or Sprite
Darth Vader
Coke, grenadine & cherries w/ a glowing stir stick light saber
Princess Leia
Sprite, grenadine & cherries w/ a glowing stir stick light saber
Kid's Italian Soda
Shot of flavored syrup w/ club soda and half & half served over ice. Choose your flavor.
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
1/4 pound Traditional Tollhouse cookie with double the chocolate chips!
Double Chocolate Brownie
Moist dark chocolate fudge brownie w/ chocolate chips
Dirt & Worms
Vanilla ice cream w/ gummy worms, Oreo cookie crumbs, chocolate sauce and whipped cream!
Sides & Ala Carte
Mac & Cheese
Rich and creamy Cavatappa corkscrew pasta with extra cheddar and garlic
Linguine Alfredo
Linguini sauteed w/ garlic parmesan cream sauce
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Red potatoes mashed w/ fresh garlic, butter & cream
Smoked Salmon AuGratin Potatoes
Our smoked salmon & Russet potatoes baked w/ onions, spices, garlic cream and parmesan
Fresh Cut Fries
Hand cut & twice fried Russet potatoes seasoned w/ salt, pepper & garlic
Cajun Fries
House made fries w/ our signature Cajun seasoning
House Made Garlic Potato Chips
Fresh make & garlic seasoned potato chips
Spanish Rice
Rice simmered in diced tomatoes, onions, and a rich chicken stock
Cheesy Yellow Corn Grits
Yellow corn grits w, herbs, cream & Cheddar
Mascarpone Polenta
Creamy yellow corn polenta w/ fresh herbs, spices, cream, Parmesan & Mascarpone
Thai Jasmine Rice
Steamed Thai Jasmine Rice
Jalapeno Cole Slaw
Cabbage w/ Jalapeno coleslaw dressing
Seasonal Vegetables Saute
Seasonal farm vegetables sauteed w/ fresh basil, herbs & spices. Topped w/ parmesan
Chipotle Black Beans
Black beans simmered w/ peppers, onions, tomatoes, SW spices & herbs topped w/ Cotija cheese
Honey Ginger Roasted Carrots
Buttered carrots slow roasted w/ our Honey ginger-lime spice and fresh rosemary
Whole Loaf Foccacia Bread
Whole Focaccia loaf baked w/ basil pesto & parmesan
Half Loaf Foccacia Bread
Half Focaccia loaf baked w/ basil pesto & parmesan
Kitchen Essentials
Dressing To-Go
Do you love our scratch made salad dressings? Grab one for your fridge so you can enjoy them on a salad anytime!
Sauce To-Go
Need an easy meal idea? Use one of our house made sauces to add some flavor to your home cooked meal.
Set of 5 Spices
Get one 6oz tin of each of our 5 signature spice blends: Cajun, Honey Ginger Lime, Mediterranean, Southern Poultry & Southwest--makes a great gift for the foodie in your life!
Set of 5 Sample Spices
Get one 2oz tin of each our 5 signature spice blends: Cajun, Honey Ginger Lime, Mediterranean, Southern Poultry & Southwest--makes a great gift for the foodie in your life!
Mediterranean Seasoning
This was the first spice blend I developed back in my catering days as a fantastic & easy rub for oven roasted chicken and turkey!
Honey Ginger Lime Rub
Invented by the Soup Jedi for our incredible NW salmon. The spicy sweet & tart blend is a great complement to seafood, especially when combined with tropical fruits, curries and salsas. It also wonderful with grilled shrimp, Oregon Albacore and Hawaiian Ahi!
Cajun Spice
When you want to add a Southern flair just sprinkle, rub or add Cajun flavor to the recipe!
Southwest Spice
Perfect for your South of the border recipes. Add to fish, shrimp, beef, chicken or pork when making your meat.
Southern Chicken Seasoning
Created for an easy & perfectly seasoned Southern fried or baked chicken plus much, much more!
6oz House made Chipotle Hot Sauce
Housemade & medium spicy. Great w/ our Fish Burrito & Rockfish Tacos! Chipotle peppers, tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, sugar, spices, salt
Season's Ware
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Specializing in fresh northwest seafood & shellfish plus a whole lot more. Seasons & Regions features the finest ingredients of the season in our favorite recipes from different regions around the world. So "Get in Here", bring the family and enjoy our wide selection of well prepared dishes at an excellent value that are sure to please everyone, every time. Our delicious soups, sauces, dressings and desserts are all made in-house by the Seasons & Regions Chefs and are available to go.
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219