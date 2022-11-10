Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seasons Restaurant





206 South Main Street

Lone Pine, CA 93545

Appetizers

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Escargot

$13.00

Ahi Tuna

$15.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Scampi Provencal

$13.00

Shrimp Dijonnaise

$13.00

Cam Juice

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Salads, Burgers, And Sandwich

Greek Salad

$9.00

Tossed greens, kalamata olives, black olives, queen olives, red onion, tomato and feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Tender hearts of romaine tossed with freshly grated parmesan cheese, toasted croutons and Season's own tangy caesar dressing

Salad Caprese

$17.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, capers and fresh sweet basil, served with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$27.00

Tossed baby greens with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, toasted pumpkin seeds, tomatoes and a grilled salmon filet with our own balsamic vinaigrette

Maytag Burger

$16.00

Topped with bourbon caramelized onions and Maytag blue cheese, served with our homemade potato chips

Classic Burger

$14.00

With cheese, tomato and lettuce, served with our homemade potato chips

Bacon Avocado Burger

$16.00

Bacon, avocado, cheese, tomato and lettuce, served with our housemade potato chips

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Marjianne Salad

$10.00

Fish & Seafood

Scampi Italienne

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp with garlic, green onions, tomatoes and white wine. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Salmon Seasons

$30.00

Grilled and topped with a fresh dill sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Pan Seared Salmon

$30.00

With grapefruit infused olive oil, balsamic syrup and toasted almonds. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Rainbow Trout

$25.00

Whole and boneless, sautéed in butter and lemon. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Pasta

Scampi Florentine

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp, baby spinach, diced tomato, fresh garlic and feta cheese in a white wine and butter sauce. Served with a house salad.

Vegetarian Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Pesto sauce, grilled artichoke hearts, mushrooms, green onions, black olives, diced tomato and zucchini. Served with a house salad

Fresh Tomato & Basil Pasta

$16.00

House made sauce with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes and sweet basil

Pasta Seasons

$25.00

Grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms with your choice of pesto, alfredo, or tomato & basil. Served with a house salad

Adult Pasta

$14.00

Steaks

Top Sirloin Baseball Cut

$34.00

10 oz. Prime beef served in its own natural juices. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Top Archiduc

$35.00

10 oz. Prime beef served with a creamy mushrooms sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Filet Bearnaise

$40.00

8 oz. Tenderloin of Choice Beef served with a tarragon butter sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Filet Green Peppercorn

$40.00

8 oz. Tenderloin of Choice Beef served with brandy, cream & peppercorns. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Filet Bordelaise

$40.00

8 oz. Tenderloin of Choice Beef served with a cabernet sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Filet Maytag Bleu Cheese

$40.00

8 oz. Tenderloin of Choice Beef served with Maytag Bleu Cheese and a port wine sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

New York Maitre d'Hotel

$33.00

10 oz. Choice Beef topped with herb butter. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

New York Raymond

$33.00

10 oz. Choice Beef New York Strip crusted in fresh cracked pepper, and flambeed with a brandy sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Flat Iron

$34.00

12 oz. Prime Beef, seasoned and cooked in its natural juices. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

New York Steak

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

House Specialties

Rack of Lamb Rosemary

$34.00

Marinated and roasted with fresh rosemary. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Lamb Chops Sonoma

$35.00

With fresh garlic, diced tomatoes and goat cheese in a merlot sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Pork Tenderloin

$28.00

Roasted and served in a merlot sauce with fresh tarragon and shallots. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Chicken Seasons

$25.00

Served with mushrooms and roasted garlic. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Medallions of Cervena Elk

$34.00

Topped with dried cranberries and toasted walnuts in a port wine sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables

Chicken Breast

$25.00

Pork Dijonnaise

$27.00

Vegetable Platter

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Kds Top Sirloin

$18.00

Sides

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Small Salad

$5.00

Small Greek

$6.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.50Out of stock

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Oreo Cheescake

$8.50

Creme Brûlée

$7.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

GREAT FOOD. HUMBLE FOLKS. FULL BAR.

Website

Location

206 South Main Street, Lone Pine, CA 93545

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

