Seasons Restaurant
206 South Main Street
Lone Pine, CA 93545
Appetizers
Salads, Burgers, And Sandwich
Greek Salad
Tossed greens, kalamata olives, black olives, queen olives, red onion, tomato and feta cheese
Caesar Salad
Tender hearts of romaine tossed with freshly grated parmesan cheese, toasted croutons and Season's own tangy caesar dressing
Salad Caprese
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, capers and fresh sweet basil, served with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Tossed baby greens with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, toasted pumpkin seeds, tomatoes and a grilled salmon filet with our own balsamic vinaigrette
Maytag Burger
Topped with bourbon caramelized onions and Maytag blue cheese, served with our homemade potato chips
Classic Burger
With cheese, tomato and lettuce, served with our homemade potato chips
Bacon Avocado Burger
Bacon, avocado, cheese, tomato and lettuce, served with our housemade potato chips
Fish & Seafood
Scampi Italienne
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, green onions, tomatoes and white wine. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Salmon Seasons
Grilled and topped with a fresh dill sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Pan Seared Salmon
With grapefruit infused olive oil, balsamic syrup and toasted almonds. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Rainbow Trout
Whole and boneless, sautéed in butter and lemon. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Pasta
Scampi Florentine
Sautéed shrimp, baby spinach, diced tomato, fresh garlic and feta cheese in a white wine and butter sauce. Served with a house salad.
Vegetarian Pesto Pasta
Pesto sauce, grilled artichoke hearts, mushrooms, green onions, black olives, diced tomato and zucchini. Served with a house salad
Fresh Tomato & Basil Pasta
House made sauce with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes and sweet basil
Pasta Seasons
Grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms with your choice of pesto, alfredo, or tomato & basil. Served with a house salad
Steaks
Top Sirloin Baseball Cut
10 oz. Prime beef served in its own natural juices. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Top Archiduc
10 oz. Prime beef served with a creamy mushrooms sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Filet Bearnaise
8 oz. Tenderloin of Choice Beef served with a tarragon butter sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Filet Green Peppercorn
8 oz. Tenderloin of Choice Beef served with brandy, cream & peppercorns. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Filet Bordelaise
8 oz. Tenderloin of Choice Beef served with a cabernet sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Filet Maytag Bleu Cheese
8 oz. Tenderloin of Choice Beef served with Maytag Bleu Cheese and a port wine sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
New York Maitre d'Hotel
10 oz. Choice Beef topped with herb butter. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
New York Raymond
10 oz. Choice Beef New York Strip crusted in fresh cracked pepper, and flambeed with a brandy sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Flat Iron
12 oz. Prime Beef, seasoned and cooked in its natural juices. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
House Specialties
Rack of Lamb Rosemary
Marinated and roasted with fresh rosemary. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Lamb Chops Sonoma
With fresh garlic, diced tomatoes and goat cheese in a merlot sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Pork Tenderloin
Roasted and served in a merlot sauce with fresh tarragon and shallots. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Chicken Seasons
Served with mushrooms and roasted garlic. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Medallions of Cervena Elk
Topped with dried cranberries and toasted walnuts in a port wine sauce. Served with a house salad, rice or potatoes, and vegetables
Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
GREAT FOOD. HUMBLE FOLKS. FULL BAR.
206 South Main Street, Lone Pine, CA 93545