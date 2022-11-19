Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seasons Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

2420 N Street

Suite 105

Sacramento, CA 95816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Espresso
Piccolo Specialty Drip
Latte

Coffee & Bar Drinks

House Drip

$3.25+

Our House Drip is a single-origin medium roast, and a full-bodied every day drinker.

Piccolo Specialty Drip

$3.25+

Piccolo, our specialty light roast, is currently Colombia El Alquimista, with notes of honey and rose hips.

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso

$3.25

A double shot of single origin espresso, currently Sumatra Lake Toba Samosir.

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25

8oz

Americano

$3.75+

Mocha

$5.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Proudly serving North Fork Chai

Espresso Con Panna

$4.25

Affagato

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.25

Gibraltar

$4.25

Tea & Lemonade

Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Iced Oolong Tea

$4.00

Iced Herbal Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.50

Kids Blueberry Lemonade

$4.75

Lemonade

$4.50

Kids Lemonade 12oz

$4.00

Tea Latte

$4.50

Ambrosia (Black) Hot

$4.00

Proudly serving a variety of options from Spirit Tea (Chicago, Illinois). Current selections: Rosella (Hibiscus) - hibiscus, lemongrass, and licorice root. Honey Orchid (Oolong) - notes of lychee, elderflower liqueur, and clover honey. Ambrosia (Black) - notes of hawthorn berries, baked peach, and mead. Kodemari Matcha - notes of cherry blossom, sesame, and toasted rice. All teas can be served hot or over ice.

Irish Blend (Black) Hot

$4.00

Salted Pumpkin Caramel Hot (Black)

$4.00

Creme Brulee Hot (Black)

$4.00+

Orange Cranberry Hot (Black)

$4.00+

Green Tea (Ginger Lemon) Hot

$4.00

Honey Orchid (Oolong) Hot

$4.00

Rosella (Herbal) Hot Caffine Free

$4.00Out of stock

Tumeric Ginger Citrus (Hot) Caffeine Free

$4.00

Smoothies

Money Trees

$9.00

Pink Moon

$9.00

Swole Crew

$10.00

Milk & Juice

Cup of Milk 12oz

$3.00

Chocolate Milk 12oz

$3.50

Orange Juice 12oz

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

Ham & Havarti Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Tacos

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$4.50

Bacon Breakfast Tacos (3)

Veggie Soyrizo Breakfast Tacos

$5.00

Vegetarian Breakfast Tacos (3)

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$2.50

3 for $7.50 Bruschetta

$7.50

5 for $12 Bruschetta

$12.00

Bruschetta A La Carte

$2.50

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

VEGAN (No Egg or Meat)

$5.00

Paninis

Turkey Pesto Half

$6.00

Turkey Pesto Whole

$12.00Out of stock

Ham & Prosciutto Half

$6.00

Ham & Prosciutto Whole

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Half

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Whole

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Pastry

Blackberry Scone

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Cookie

$3.95+

Bacon Scone

$5.00

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Catering

96oz Coffee Catering Box

$50.00

Gallon of Coffee Airpot

$50.00

Coffee Beans

House (Brazil) 12oz bag

$19.00

Piccolo (Colombia) 12oz bag

$20.00

Grab & Go

Bold Crew 64oz Growler (Cold Brew)

$25.00

Bold Crew Grab & Go 10oz Bottle

$5.00

Ghost Town Oats 32oz Quart

$6.50

Merch

Pin Trio

$15.00

Seasons Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned, roasted, and brewed, Seasons Coffee is handcrafted especially for you. Seasons is everything that good coffee should be: fresh, sustainable, and tasty. We care about who you are & what you want — our neighborhood staff is here for you.

Website

Location

2420 N Street, Suite 105, Sacramento, CA 95816

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1805 Capitol Avenue Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
World Famous Hotboys - Sacramento
orange star4.2 • 502
1115 21st Street #B Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Burger Patch - Midtown - 2301 K Street
orange starNo Reviews
2301 K Street Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Midtown Spirits - 1717 19th St Ste B
orange star4.5 • 51
1717 19th St Ste B Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston