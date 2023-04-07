Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seattle Coffee Works Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

108 Pine Street

Seattle, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

Americano

$4.15+

AuLait

$3.50+

Chai Tea

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Drip

$3.15+

Hot Cocoa

$3.60+

Latte

$5.10+

Lavender & Lemongrass latte

$6.10+

London Fog

$4.90+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Mezzo

$4.55+

Mocha

$5.70+

Mystic Kombucha

$5.50+

Steamed Milk

$3.15+

Retail Coffee

Ballard Market Blend

$18.00

Colombia Jorge Rojas

$21.00

Colombia Sur de Bolivar

$18.00

Costa Rica Sonora Estate 12oz

$22.00

Emerald City Blend

$18.00

Holiday Blend

$21.00Out of stock

Kenya

$23.50

Kenya Mahiga AA

$23.00

Molly's Blend

$17.95

Molly, our first roaster, helped us start roasting in 2008. This medium roasted blend is an ode to that machine. It marries one of our direct trade coffees from Guatemala with the best of our current rotation of Central and South American coffees. A halfway point between the light and bright Sunrise and the bold Emerald City.

Our Best Decaf

$19.50

Our best decaf has garnered a few awards. It’s unlikely you’ll know it’s decaf because it is so delicious. The reason for this is that we only use coffee decaffeinated with the Swiss Water Process. Swiss Water Process is an innovative method of decaffeination that removes 99.9 percent of caffeine without the use of chemical solvents. As a result, the coffee remains delicious and complex – but without caffeine! In the cup you’ll find a syrupy mouthfeel with notes of honey, cocoa, and tangerine – a true coffee lover’s coffee. Great brewed and as espresso.

Seattle Strong

$18.50

Seattle Strong is our best shot at a dark roasted coffee made to appeal to anyone who craves French, Italian or Viennese roasts. It's big, full-bodied, and nuanced with notes of dark chocolate, caramel, and tobacco. If you love strong, dark coffee, this blend of 100% direct trade Latin America coffee is made for you!

Space Blend

$18.75

Our house espresso blend is a mixture of a direct trade Guatemala (57%), a natural Ethiopia (30%), and a direct trade Kenya (13%). Delicious and complex on its own but bold enough for people who prefer their coffee the Milky Way. A washed Guatemala forms the sweet chocolate backbone of this blend while the natural Ethiopia lends berry notes. A touch of Kenyan coffee rounds it off with just the right amount of body and acidity. This versatile blend also tastes great when brewed as drip coffee or cold brew.

Bread & Bone

Carnitas Brk taco

$7.50

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Carnita, Fuji Apple Pico, Potato, Cheddar

Chorizo Brk taco

$7.50

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chorizo, Rainbow Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese

Sans Bone

$7.00

Focaccia, Egg, Goat Cream Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Peppers, Organic Spinach

Split Hog

$7.50Out of stock

Ciabatta Roll, Egg, Bacon, Aged Cheddar

The Reviver

$7.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Biscuit, Egg, Sausage, Pepperjack Gravy

Veggie Taco

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jack Cheese, Eggs

French Bakery

Biscotti Almond

$2.60Out of stock

Quiche Lorraine

$8.30

3 cheese and bacon

Quiche Veggie

$8.30Out of stock

Mushroom, spinach, tomatoes and 3 cheese

Salad- Chef Salad Mixed green, tomatoes, egg, ham & swiss

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Egg, Ham, Swiss Cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette

Salad- Nicoise Greens, olives, tuna, tomatoes, egg, anchovies

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Olives, Albacore Tuna, Tomatoes, Egg, Minced Anchovies, with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salad- Provencale Greens, goat cheese, goat cheese crostini

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Crostinins, with Balsamic Viniagrette

Salad-Mixed Greens

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, Tomatoes, with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

Sandwich Brie & Sun dried tomatoes

$12.00Out of stock

Brie & Sun Dried Tomato On Pain Rustique

Sandwich Croque Monsieur

$11.50

Ham and Gruyere on Pain de Mile

Sandwich Ham & Swiss

$12.00Out of stock

Ham, Swiss, tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Mayo and Mustard on Baguette

Sandwich Tuna Salad

$12.00Out of stock

House Tuna Mix, Mixed Greens on Baguette

Sandwich Turkey & Havarti

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey. Havarti, and Cranberry, on Pain Rustique

Sandwich Turkey & Swiss

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Turkey, Swiss, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Mayo and Mustard on Baguette

Sandwich Zucchini, pepper, spinach & havarti

$12.00Out of stock

Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, and Havarti on Pain Rustique

Hot Crossed Buns

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

