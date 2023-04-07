Seattle Coffee Works Downtown

Our Best Decaf

$19.50

Our best decaf has garnered a few awards. It’s unlikely you’ll know it’s decaf because it is so delicious. The reason for this is that we only use coffee decaffeinated with the Swiss Water Process. Swiss Water Process is an innovative method of decaffeination that removes 99.9 percent of caffeine without the use of chemical solvents. As a result, the coffee remains delicious and complex – but without caffeine! In the cup you’ll find a syrupy mouthfeel with notes of honey, cocoa, and tangerine – a true coffee lover’s coffee. Great brewed and as espresso.