Seattle Soul Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Experience high quality Soulfood, packed with flavor and love.. not just food it’s an experience!
Location
4611 36th ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West of Chicago Pizza Company
No Reviews
3770 Southwest Alaska Street Seattle, WA 98126
View restaurant